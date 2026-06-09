Who Is Aaron Sorkin? American screenwriter Aaron Benjamin Sorkin is widely known for his distinctive rapid-fire dialogue and intricate storytelling. His sharp wit consistently elevates narratives in both film and television. His breakthrough arrived with the acclaimed political drama The West Wing, captivating audiences for seven seasons. This seminal series reshaped network television and garnered numerous awards.

Full Name Aaron Benjamin Sorkin Gender Male Height 6 feet 1.5 inches (187 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $90 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Scarsdale High School, Syracuse University Father Bernard Sorkin Mother Claire Sorkin Kids Roxy Sorkin

Early Life and Education Aaron Sorkin was born in Manhattan, New York City, to a Jewish family, where his father worked as a copyright lawyer and his mother as a schoolteacher. Family mealtime conversations sharpened his ear for dialogue. He later attended Scarsdale High School, becoming deeply involved in the drama club, before graduating from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater. His early acting aspirations gradually shifted toward a passion for writing.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Aaron Sorkin’s public life, including relationships with actresses Kristin Davis and Megan Gallagher. From 1996 to 2005, he was married to Julia Bingham, an entertainment lawyer. Sorkin shares one daughter, Roxy Sorkin, with his former wife Julia Bingham, with whom he co-parents. He has not publicly confirmed a current long-term partner since their divorce.

Career Highlights American political dramas became a signature for Aaron Sorkin, notably with the acclaimed television series The West Wing, which collected four consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series. He further cemented his reputation with the stage hit A Few Good Men, later adapted into a successful film. Sorkin earned an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Social Network, a film that intricately explored Facebook’s early days and legal challenges. He has also directed several films, including Molly’s Game and The Trial of the Chicago 7.