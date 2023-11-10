ADVERTISEMENT

The field of medicine is witnessing remarkable advances that hold the promise of transforming healthcare on a global scale.

Doctors have now achieved a historic milestone by successfully conducting the world’s first whole-eye transplant on a patient, providing him with a new eye and partial face after a work-related accident.

Aaron James, a military veteran, was the first patient ever to undergo a whole-eye transplant

Image credits: NYU Langone Health

Aaron James was operated by a team of more than 140 surgeons at NYU Langone Health in New York in May, a groundbreaking procedure that lasted approximately 21 hours.

The operation consisted of the transplantation of the entire left eye and facial components from a singular donor during the surgery.

Aaron’s medical team reports “remarkable” signs of health in his transplanted eye, despite his current inability to see through it; the 46-year-old has maintained optimism that vision may improve over time and that this unprecedented procedure could contribute to the progress of transplant medicine.

“That’s really my biggest hope,” Aaron told CNN. “If I can see out of it, that’s great. But if it’ll kick-start the next path in the medical field, then I’m all for it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: James Family

Aaron, a military veteran residing in Arkansas and employed as a high-voltage power lineman, experienced a life-altering incident in June 2021 while working with colleagues in Mississippi.

An inadvertent contact with a live wire resulted in a near-fatal 7,200-volt electric shock, causing severe injuries to his face, including his left eye, entire nose, lips, left cheek area, chin, and left arm.

Upon receiving a distressing call about her husband’s serious accident in Mississippi, Meagan hastily packed a bag and embarked on a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Arkansas, learning en route from a doctor that Aaron had been electrocuted and that the only thing that the doctor could promise was that he wouldn’t die before she would get to the hospital.

Meagan stood steadfastly by Aaron’s side as he underwent transfers to various medical facilities for heightened care, reconstructive surgeries, and the eventual amputation of his left arm.

Upon visiting her dad at the hospital, Allie saw Aaron’s chinbone and eye socket exposed, due to a near-fatal accident

Image credits: James Family

Their daughter Allie, visiting Aaron at a burn unit in Dallas, was shocked by the extent of his injuries.

“When I saw him, his chinbone was exposed,” Allie told the broadcaster.

She continued: “I could see his eye socket and everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was seeing his skull, and I think that’s the part that was kind of freaky for me.

“I was like ‘Oh, my goodness, his face is gone’.

“Most of my worries was just how he was going to be when he was awake and aware.”

But Aaron claimed he didn’t remember the accident at all, recalling he simply “went to work and woke up six weeks later in Dallas, Texas.”

Image credits: James Family

Confronted with a photograph of his extensive injuries, Aaron acknowledged the challenging journey ahead but maintained optimism, and upon the mention of a face transplant by his medical team, he embraced the significance of the procedure, recognizing its rarity and expressing immediate willingness to pursue it.

“Man, this is a big deal,’ because they just don’t do those every day,” he said.

Aaron experienced a life-altering incident in June 2021 while working as a high-voltage power lineman

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NYU Langone Health

Introduced to Aaron’s case by specialists in Texas, Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez and his team at NYU Langone Health were impressed by Aaron’s survival against the overwhelming odds and his remarkable recovery.

“To see him walking when he was completely down for the count in the hospital — multiorgan system failure, breathing tube, is he going to make it, is he going to have neurological injury — to see him without any of those sequelae, it’s very impressive,” Dr. Rodriguez said.



“To see him walking when he was competently down for the count in the hospital is very impressive,” Dr. Rodriguez said

Image credits: NYU Langone Health

Aaron was identified as a potential recipient in February 2023, and the chance for the whole-eye and partial facial transplant arose a few months later in May.

Admitting to the “risky” operation as no medical team in the world had previously performed a successful human eye transplant in a living patient, Dr. Rodriguez said: “It’s completely uncharted territory.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NYU Langone Health

The surgical procedure utilized two operating rooms, with Aaron in one room undergoing the removal of facial components for replacement with donor tissue, while in the other room, Dr. Rodriguez dissected the donor face and eyeball, a process spanning approximately 12 hours.

In the complex surgical process, Dr. Rodriguez and his team prepared Aaron’s room for the donor’s face, initiating a race against time after disconnecting it from the donor without a blood supply.

Connecting the donor’s face and eyeball to Aaron involved injecting adult stem cells from the donor’s bone marrow into the optic nerve during the transplant, a strategy aimed at enhancing nerve regeneration.

Image credits: NYU Langone Health

Dr. José-Alain Sahel, not directly involved in the procedure but an expert in the field of ophthalmology, commended the team’s approach, especially highlighting the precision in reconnecting Aaron’s optic nerve to the donor eye during the whole-eye transplant.

Dr. Sahel said: “I think what remains to be done — which is a major, major undertaking — will be how to regrow the optic nerve, guide its fibers or axons to the appropriate targets, as well as making sure that the corneal nerves are well-preserved.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron’s wife, Meagan, stood steadfastly by his side as he underwent reconstructive surgeries including the amputation of his left arm

Image credits: NYU Langone Health

After observing her husband’s transformed features for the first time, Meagan noticed post-surgery swelling and a brown eye, contrasting with Aaron’s natural ocean-blue eyes.

She said: “It was a crazy, great, weird, strange, ecstatic, happy feeling.

“I was just happy he made it through, and everything was good in the moment.”



Aaron remains hopeful that he may get his left eye vision back

Image credits: NYU Langone Health

Aaron currently remains under close observation and is required to maintain a regimen of medications to minimize the risk of transplant rejection.

The medical team has highlighted positive indicators in the eye’s health, including direct blood flow to the retina, a crucial layer of tissue at the back of the eyeball associated with visual processing.

“For the first time since the accident, I don’t want to wear a mask,” Aaron told People. “I want everybody to see me.”

You can watch Aaron’s interview below:

Image credits: NYU Langone Health

Dr. Rodriguez said: “A transplant of this kind has never been done, and transplants have a unique way to work, and even in face transplants, things have occurred that we would not have imagined, so, I’m hopeful.”

Dr. Oren Tepper, plastic and reconstructive surgeon and director of the Craniofacial Surgery Program at Montefiore Health System, said: “This highly technical and complex surgery represents a significant advancement in the field of face transplantation.

“Ultimately, if transplanting an eye proves to be successful at restoring any form of nerve function or visual signals, this would be a tremendous breakthrough in medicine for patients who have suffered loss of the eye due to trauma or cancer.”

Aaron’s groundbreaking procedure inspired many