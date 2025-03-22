“Still A 10?”: It’s Your Turn To Judge These 30 Dealbreakers
Don't judge the book by its cover. Let’s be honest here - we can’t really judge a person just by their appearance. You've probably met someone whose appearance is a perfect 10. But when they open their mouth to say a word or reveal their questionable habit, that perfect illusion cracks.
This time, you’re the judge. We’ll give you 30 hypothetical situations of guys and girls who might seem flawless on the outside, but their quirks, habits, and opinions might make you rethink that perfect score.
So… are they really still a 10 if they wear the same pair of socks for a week? Let’s vote! 🗳️
She’s A 10, But She Corrects Your Grammar All The Time
He’s A 10, But He Bites His Nails
She’s A 10, But She Orders Food, Eats Two Bites, Then Says She’s Full
He's A 10, But He Only Showers When He Feels Like It
Depends. Feels like it once a day, twice a day, once a week?
She's A 10, But She Interrupts You Every Time You Speak
He's A 10, But He Doesn't Believe In Celebrating Birthdays, Anniversaries, Valentine's Day, Women's Day, Etc
She's A 10, But She Clogs The Shower With Her Hair
He's A 10, But He Always Insists On Splitting The Bill Down To The Cent
She's A 10, But She Says “I'm Fine” When She’s Sad
He's A 10, But He Never Tips The Waiter “On Principle”
She's A 10, But She Asks You If You’d Still Love Her If She Was A Worm
He's A 10, But He Has No Sense Of Humor
She's A 10, But She’s Obsessed With Astrology
He's A 10, But He Is Way Shorter Than You
She's A 10, But Her Place Is A Complete Mess
He's A 10, But He Never Puts The Toilet Seat Down
She's A 10, But She Cries At Everything—even Things That Aren’t Sad
He's A 10, But He Has Only Female Best Friends
She's A 10, But She Loves Arguing 24/7
He's A 10, But He Has No Social Media Accounts
She's A 10, But She Expects You To Read Her Mind
He's A 10, But He Listens To One Of Those Alpha Male Podcasters
She's A 10, But She Makes You Take 100 Photos Of Her Just To Pick One
He's A 10, But He Never Keeps His Word
She's A 10, But She Gives The Silent Treatment Instead Of Talking It Out
He's A 10, But He Won’t Make A Big Decision Without Asking His Mom First
She's A 10, But She Says, “Do Whatever You Want,” And Then Gets Mad When You Do
He's A 10, But He Doesn’t Wash His Hands After Using The Bathroom
She's A 10, But Her Foundation Doesn’t Match Her Neck
He's A 10, But He Has The Culinary Skills Of A Microwave Dinner
I was half asleep and voted for any banana thinking the score was 1 being the lowest and 10 being the highest in case of breaking up... 😬
