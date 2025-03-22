ADVERTISEMENT

Don't judge the book by its cover. Let’s be honest here - we can’t really judge a person just by their appearance. You've probably met someone whose appearance is a perfect 10. But when they open their mouth to say a word or reveal their questionable habit, that perfect illusion cracks. 

This time, you’re the judge. We’ll give you 30 hypothetical situations of guys and girls who might seem flawless on the outside, but their quirks, habits, and opinions might make you rethink that perfect score.

So… are they really still a 10 if they wear the same pair of socks for a week? Let’s vote! 🗳️

#1

She’s A 10, But She Corrects Your Grammar All The Time

Close-up of dictionary page showing pronunciation and definition details, focusing on language traits.

RELATED:
    #2

    He’s A 10, But He Bites His Nails

    Person biting nails, showing a nervous habit; close-up on their face and hand.

    #3

    She’s A 10, But She Orders Food, Eats Two Bites, Then Says She’s Full

    Person holding a salad bowl, using a black fork to eat outdoors, highlighting healthy food traits.

    #4

    He's A 10, But He Only Showers When He Feels Like It

    Showerhead with water flowing, silver handle; evaluating traits in daily life.

    #5

    She's A 10, But She Interrupts You Every Time You Speak

    Two people in a lively discussion, using hand gestures, in a sunlit room.

    #6

    He's A 10, But He Doesn't Believe In Celebrating Birthdays, Anniversaries, Valentine's Day, Women's Day, Etc

    Colorful balloons and scattered confetti on a light background, showcasing vibrant traits.

    #7

    She's A 10, But She Clogs The Shower With Her Hair

    Person examining their wet hair, highlighting traits and texture on a green background.

    #8

    He's A 10, But He Always Insists On Splitting The Bill Down To The Cent

    Two people discussing documents at a table, focusing on various traits, with a laptop and coffee mug nearby.

    #9

    She's A 10, But She Says “I'm Fine” When She’s Sad

    Person in a green sweater sitting on a chair, deep in thought, focusing on opinion about 30 traits.

    #10

    He's A 10, But He Never Tips The Waiter “On Principle”

    Hands making a payment with a card and a reader, emphasizing opinion on these 30 traits.

    #11

    She's A 10, But She Asks You If You’d Still Love Her If She Was A Worm

    Caterpillar resting on vibrant green leaves, displaying unique traits in nature.

    #12

    He's A 10, But He Has No Sense Of Humor

    Neon sign spelling "LAUGH" against a brick wall, emphasizing opinion on humor trait.

    #13

    She's A 10, But She’s Obsessed With Astrology

    Person arranging astrology cards and zodiac signs on a table, exploring traits.

    #14

    He's A 10, But He Is Way Shorter Than You

    Bride and groom figurines as cake toppers at a wedding, showcasing traits in a whimsical setting.

    #15

    She's A 10, But Her Place Is A Complete Mess

    Person sitting in a cozy, slightly cluttered bedroom, contemplating traits in a relaxed atmosphere.

    #16

    He's A 10, But He Never Puts The Toilet Seat Down

    Modern bathroom interior with toilet, sink, and wall-mounted mirror cabinet showcasing traits of minimalistic design.

    #17

    She's A 10, But She Cries At Everything—even Things That Aren’t Sad

    Woman in a polka dot dress sitting on a chair, holding tissue, pondering opinions on personal traits.

    #18

    He's A 10, But He Has Only Female Best Friends

    Three friends enjoying drinks, sitting at a wooden table, smiling in a lively bar setting with a mural background.

    #19

    She's A 10, But She Loves Arguing 24/7

    Couple having a heated discussion outdoors, gesturing expressively.

    #20

    He's A 10, But He Has No Social Media Accounts

    A hand using a red stylus to cross out text on a smartphone screen, reflecting on rating traits.

    #21

    She's A 10, But She Expects You To Read Her Mind

    Illustration of two human heads with illuminated brains, highlighting traits in a conceptual exchange of thoughts.

    #22

    He's A 10, But He Listens To One Of Those Alpha Male Podcasters

    Man in headphones on a couch, using a tablet in a cozy room, reflecting on traits and rating them.

    #23

    She's A 10, But She Makes You Take 100 Photos Of Her Just To Pick One

    Person photographing a blurred figure with phone, focusing on opinion and traits in nature setting.

    #24

    He's A 10, But He Never Keeps His Word

    Scrabble tiles spell "What you do matters," emphasizing personal impact and traits.

    #25

    She's A 10, But She Gives The Silent Treatment Instead Of Talking It Out

    A person in casual attire with crossed arms, sitting against a wall, contemplating opinion on traits.

    #26

    He's A 10, But He Won’t Make A Big Decision Without Asking His Mom First

    A young man and older woman, both in black outfits, stand closely in a tiled room, representing varied human traits.

    #27

    She's A 10, But She Says, “Do Whatever You Want,” And Then Gets Mad When You Do

    A woman in pajamas on a couch, writing with crumpled papers nearby.

    #28

    He's A 10, But He Doesn’t Wash His Hands After Using The Bathroom

    Close-up of hands with slightly rough skin, focusing on personal traits.

    #29

    She's A 10, But Her Foundation Doesn’t Match Her Neck

    A woman with blonde hair and bright lipstick expressing an opinion on being rated a ten.

    #30

    He's A 10, But He Has The Culinary Skills Of A Microwave Dinner

    Modern kitchen with white cabinets, a built-in microwave, and a potted plant, showcasing design traits.

