A Drop Of The Sky With Some Clouds
Smartyleowl
Community member
Behold the ethereal beauty of our Cloud Resin Pendant—a piece of wearable art that captures the essence of a dreamy sky. Handcrafted with the utmost care, this pendant features a clear resin base that perfectly encapsulates wisps of fluffy white clouds.

Since it is handmade, some bubbles will appear during the process. Each pendant is one-of-a-kind, as the clouds are carefully arranged to create a mesmerizing three-dimensional effect.

Each sky is made by hand and the clouds can be slightly different from each other and never be the same, so please enjoy your own beautiful sky in necklace!

More info: Etsy

Cloud resin pendant

Each pendant is one-of-a-kind

Fluffy clouds resin pendant

Smartyleowl
Author

We often create a variety of new styles of jewelry or ornaments. Any suggestions, feel free to tell us.

Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

