Friendly reminder: the ’90s didn’t start 10 years ago. Or 20. They, uh—checks notes—started 35 years ago. Just five more until we hit the big 4-0. Yeah… sorry about that little dose of existential dread.

But hey, just because the ’90s are drifting further into the past doesn’t mean they’ve lost their charm. If anything, they’ve only gotten better with age. So let’s celebrate the chaos, color, and questionable fashion choices with this roundup of memes, all thanks to the Instagram page 90s Era Nostalgia.

Laugh, cry, and maybe scream into a void, whatever feels right.

#1

Man stressed with Blue from Blue’s Clues, reflecting on nostalgic ’90s posts and memes about changing technology.

    #2

    Cartoon character sitting on bed looking sad, reflecting on time passing, nostalgic 90s meme about millennials in their 30s.

    #3

    Person sleeping beside neatly arranged clothes and shoes, nostalgic ’90s meme about excitement before a school trip.

    #4

    90s meme featuring a nostalgic cartoon character reacting excitedly to a T-Pain song lyric.

    #5

    Young woman in a retro outfit in a street scene, capturing nostalgic ’90s posts and memes vibes in an urban setting.

    #6

    Close-up of a child with a gap between teeth and text meme reflecting nostalgic ’90s humor and posts.

    #7

    Close-up of a rusty old 90s object held between fingers, evoking nostalgic ’90s posts and memes time travel feelings.

    #8

    Group of friends enjoying nostalgic ’90s ice cream cones together outside on a summer day with greenery in the background.

    #9

    Dragon Ball Z character Goku raising hands to form a spirit bomb in a nostalgic ’90s meme post about childhood energy.

    #10

    Close-up of tiny packaged ground meat with high prices, humorously captioned about grocery stores in nostalgic ’90s posts and memes.

    #11

    Miniature school bus and children figurines inside a surreal tunnel, inspired by nostalgic ’90s posts and memes.

    #12

    Meme featuring a 90s style character with a cap in a fantasy battle scene captioned for nostalgic ’90s posts.

    #13

    90s nostalgic meme featuring a character with a unique hairstyle and leopard print outfit referencing outer space superstardom.

    #14

    90s nostalgic meme featuring tired Bugs Bunny with a quote about 24-hour Walmarts and $1 McChickens.

    #15

    Man reacting with disappointment then excitement, highlighting nostalgic ’90s posts and memes about being a ’90s kid.

    #16

    The Joker character meme paired with colorful retro 90s freeze pop treats, evoking nostalgic 90s posts and memes.

    #17

    Cartoon lion wearing a black D.A.R.E. shirt with nostalgic ’90s posts and memes theme on a blue background.

    #18

    90s nostalgic meme showing kids in a classroom with a humorous modern social media reference.

    #19

    Nostalgic ’90s meme showing a character taking care of a passed-out friend in a sci-fi capsule setting.

    #20

    Black and white nostalgic 90s meme featuring characters from popular movies, evoking 90s nostalgia and humor.

    #21

    Ash Ketchum and Pikachu from Pokémon show nostalgic 90s feelings with a humorous meme about aging and 90s nostalgia.

    #22

    Man nostalgically reflecting on his younger self in framed photos, evoking 90s nostalgia and retro memories.

    #23

    Cosplayer in vintage purple costume playing a card game, evoking nostalgic ’90s posts and memes vibe.

    #24

    Retro handheld Game Boy playing Pokémon Emerald next to a cocktail on a wooden bar counter nostalgic ’90s meme.

    #25

    Morpheus from The Matrix with sunglasses making a shocked face in a nostalgic ’90s meme about pills and tequila.

    #26

    Scene from a nostalgic ’90s meme showing a bearded man reflecting on his past strength after 9pm activities in vintage setting.

    #27

    Firefighter teaching children fire safety with nostalgic ’90s meme text stop drop and shut em down in classroom setting

    #28

    Anime character Vegeta looking up in the rain with text about being in your 30s in nostalgic 90s posts meme style.

    #29

    Foot pressing power button on old desktop computer, funny nostalgic 90s post about technology from early 2000s.

    #30

    Anime character hugging four Pokémon with 90s nostalgia vibe and motivational quote about winning battles unseen.

    #31

    Person wearing a Star Wars Jar Jar Binks mask and black outfit holding nunchucks in a nostalgic ’90s meme post.

    #32

    Water fountain with push buttons, a nostalgic ’90s post reminding of cold crisp water and vintage vibes.

    #33

    Scene from a nostalgic ’90s meme showing a choice between two candies, referencing time travel and '90s nostalgia.

    #34

    Text meme expressing nostalgia for the ’90s and wishing for time travel back to 1994 from 2024.

    #35

    Arcade coin pusher machine filled with coins and classic cartoon characters, evoking nostalgic ’90s memories and fun.

    #36

    Humorous ’90s meme showing sibling denial with a leprechaun figure, evoking nostalgic ’90s posts and memes.

    #37

    Person at hair salon with foil wraps on head, wearing a mask, humorously referencing ’90s nostalgia and time travel memes.

    #38

    Animated dog wearing sunglasses driving a car with caption about listening to parents music nostalgic ’90s meme.

    #39

    Social media exchange criticizing 2pac music showcasing nostalgic ’90s posts and memes with humorous reactions.

    #40

    Blockbuster tweet reminding ’90s fans about renting videos and sharing memories from nostalgic ’90s posts and memes.

    #41

    Group of young adults in 90s hip-hop fashion posing outdoors with nostalgic style and accessories from the 90s era.

    #42

    Red Power Ranger lying in a hospital bed with the text it's morphine time, a nostalgic 90s meme illustration.

    #43

    Meme about Mario 64 revealing nostalgic ’90s gaming details from Bowser’s POV and Lakitu’s camera footage.

    #44

    Cartoon style ’90s neighborhood scene with people and car, evoking nostalgic ’90s memories and vibes.

    #45

    Nostalgic ’90s meme featuring classic cartoon mascots Sparky, Smokey, and D.A.R.E lion with a humorous caption.

    #46

    Man climbing a pole next to a large exaggerated fake worm, nostalgic ’90s posts and memes humor about generations.

    #47

    Nostalgic ’90s meme with characters from Avatar, humorously linking aging knees to lost bending powers.

    #48

    Two-panel meme with a nervous cartoon monkey, a popular ’90s meme from nostalgic posts about time travel.

    #49

    Man dancing with eyes closed, enjoying music shuffle, capturing the vibe of nostalgic ’90s posts and memes.

    #50

    Man in a Jack in the Box mascot head and suit walking in office with woman, nostalgic ’90s meme about commercials during games.

    #51

    Text meme about millennials feeling older than their age, part of nostalgic 90s posts and memes collection.

    #52

    Nostalgic ’90s posts featuring classic Hot Cheetos packaging from the era with vintage snack prices and designs.

    #53

    Watermelon Laffy Taffy candy with seeds, a nostalgic ’90s treat that evokes memories and ’90s nostalgia.

    #54

    Man dressed as wizard Ivan Ooze from ’90s movie holding a container, nostalgic ’90s posts and memes theme.

    #55

    Anime character in a pink shirt outside a Waffle House, captioned with a nostalgic ’90s meme about fighters gathering there.

    #56

    People lying casually on a 90s carnival ride, showcasing nostalgic 90s posts and memes about carefree times.

    #57

    Animated nostalgic ’90s characters walking on a beach with humorous text about being high, evoking ’90s posts and memes.

    #58

    Meme featuring nostalgic ’90s Shrek scene about relationships with humorous social media comment below.

    #59

    Cartoon characters from popular 90s TV shows in a nostalgic scene with raised hands and smiling faces.

    #60

    Yellow school bus covered in bullet holes on a flatbed truck, with two people riding bikes nearby, 90s nostalgic meme theme.

    #61

    Bart Simpson watching BET Uncut on TV with Cartoon Network off, illustrating 90s nostalgia and nostalgic ’90s memes.

    #62

    Cartoon of Johnny Bravo from ’90s nostalgic posts and memes, highlighting iconic characters and humor from the 1990s.

    #63

    Humorous ’90s meme showing a skeletal figure with text about night shift work from Derek, age 24.

    #64

    Early 2000s nostalgic ’90s gaming consoles, snacks, and drinks for a perfect retro night in.

    #65

    Man in vintage striped suit holding Clear Eyes eye drops, a nostalgic ’90s meme about kids avoiding trouble at home.

    #66

    Tupac Shakur imagined as a Jedi with a lightsaber, linked to nostalgic ’90s posts and memes about time travel.

    #67

    Lisa Simpson looking guilty at school computer, nostalgic 90s meme about playing games instead of work.

    #68

    Pikachu in a hospital bed recovering with oxygen mask, nostalgic 90s meme reflecting social event exhaustion.

    #69

    Man in a black suit at a computer, illustrating a nostalgic ’90s meme about googling phone numbers instead of answering calls.

