How about a quick math lesson, Pandas? How old do you think those who were born in the '90s are? Contrary to what we '90s kids might think, time passes by quicker than it seems. This year, those born in 1992 are currently 33. And even those born in 1997 are not kids anymore, although it seemed so just yesterday: they'll be 28 in 2025.

If you feel like the world is coming at you too fast and you need a minute to remember the good old days, Bored Panda has got you! We've compiled the most interesting and funny pictures from the Facebook group "Official 90's Nostalgia Club." We invite you to laugh and reminisce about the media, food, and aesthetics of the 1990s together. And remember: at least we'll always have nostalgia!

