If you’re a 90s kid or even younger, don’t worry — curiosity for how things used to look and feel is enough to appreciate this list, too!

The subreddit r/80sAmazing is full of nostalgic pictures that illustrate why the era was so iconic. From bold fashion styles to futuristic car designs, innovative computer games, and beyond, these trends defined a whole generation.

The 1980s have become this strange kind of “in-between” decade that feels pretty recent and pretty old at the same time. So let’s refresh our memory, shall we?

#1 Boombox In The 80s? You Know You Did

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#2 Akira (1988). The One That Started It All

#3 Found The Flagg In The Wild

#4 A Cool Movie From My Childhood

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#5 Iykyk

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#6 I Don't Like

#7 Not The Beretta You Were Thinking About

#8 Some Of My 80’s Collection:)

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#10 Who Else Loved These?

#11 1983 Delorean

#12 Toy Hall Of Famer! 🏆

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#13 Cutting Edge 80s Tech - Sony Walkman

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#14 And Oldie But A Goodie

#15 Remember

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#16 On March 29, 1985 - Desperately Seeking Susan Was Released

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#17 Maybe Someday It Will

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#18 Beverly Hills Cop Is 42 Years Old?!

#19 Team Coke Or Team Pepsi?

#20 Which Breakfast Club Character Were You Most Like In High School?

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#21 April 8, 1989 - "The Look" By Roxette Became The #1 Song In America

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#22 What Happened To The Future?

#23 Life Goes On

#24 What Is This Thing?

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#25 Who Remembers Vanguard?

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#26 Ring Any Bells For Some?

#27 I Never Could Beat This Thing. Could Anyone Else Here Do It?

#28 He Got All 3

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#29 Vhs Rewinder - Who Remembers This?

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#30 Many Of Us Use To Do This. Remember?

#31 Cool Vibes!

#32 We Never Lost The Phone

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#33 42 Years Ago Today, Detention Was Served

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#34 Remember Spuds Mackenzie - 1980s Bud Light Beer

#35 The Og Virtual Queue. 🎟️

#36 The Real Remote Control In The Very Early 80s

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#37 Who Else Listened To This?

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#38 It Was A Glorious Era Where Every "High-Tech" Clock Radio Featured A Red Digital Display Bright Enough To Be Seen From Low Earth Orbit

#39 "Max Headroom" Premiered On This Day In 1987....39 Years Already

#40 Wargames (1983)

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#41 Grocery Store Memories

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#42 Oh Yes, Those Were The Days

#43 Anyone Else Use These?

#44 The Swatch Watch. They Were The Thing. Who Had One?

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#45 Who Remembers Chi-Chi's In The 1980s?

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#46 Who Used One Of These In The 80s?

#47 The Way It Was

#48 Predator (1987)

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#49 Married With Children Premiered On Fox On April 5, 1987

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#50 First Smart Watch

#51 Got My Fingers On The Record And Play Buttons Waiting For That Song To Come On The Radio

#52 The Goonies 1985

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#53 Judging By The Receipt, This Kid Had The Best Christmas Ever

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#54 Ted Talk

#55 I Remember The Days Vividly

#56 Who Knew It Would End Up This Way In The Future?

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#57 The Real Pain!

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#58 Pizza Hut 1980s - It Was A Great Place

#59 The Empire Strikes Back Was A Fantasic Movie. One Of The 80s Best

#60 True 80s

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#61 The Way It Was

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#62 You Know It's True!

#63 80s Chairs

#64 Back When It Was Possible

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#65 I Love Gi Joe Toys

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#66 Who Had One Of These As A Kid?

#67 Who Had A Vectrex? Not Me, But I Wanted One

#68 Anyone Else Thing This Album Cover Was So Cool, Back In The Day?

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#69 Who Used To Like To Watch This Show?

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#70 M.a.s.k From 1985

#71 Back When Dog Biscuits Were Cool

#72 Rare Silverhawks™ Toy Poster By Kenner® (1986)

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#73 He Speaks The Truth!

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#74 Did You Have A Beeper ?

#75 Robotech Fans?

#76 Paperboy Fans?

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#77 It’s Friday Night In 1987, Which Movie Are You Seeing?

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#78 Any Elfquest Fan Here?

#79 Who Else Had One?

#80 Jam Pants - Who Had Some?

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#81 Anybody Ever Seen This Film?

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#82 Who Watched Conan In The Movie Theater?

#83 Two V Fans, Apparently

#84 Those Were The Times!

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#85 80s Dresscode

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#86 Rambo Knows

#87 We Know Who This Dog Is

#88 Who Was A Fan Of Tempest?

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#89 The Money Pit Premiered In Theaters This Week In 1986!

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#90 V - Such A Great Show!

#91 Ancient History?

#92 A True Fan Would Know

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#93 Who Had One?

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#94 Star Castle

#95 Still Fooling People After All These Years

#96 G.i. Joe A Real American Hero

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#97 Yes, I Am A Gi Joe Fan - Picked Up The Sharc Using Credit Card Points

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#98 Who Wants To Play Some Xevious?