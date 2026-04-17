99 Posts About The ‘80s That Show Parts Of Our Lives That Don’t Exist Anymore
The 1980s have become this strange kind of “in-between” decade that feels pretty recent and pretty old at the same time. So let’s refresh our memory, shall we?
The subreddit r/80sAmazing is full of nostalgic pictures that illustrate why the era was so iconic. From bold fashion styles to futuristic car designs, innovative computer games, and beyond, these trends defined a whole generation.
If you’re a 90s kid or even younger, don’t worry — curiosity for how things used to look and feel is enough to appreciate this list, too!
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Boombox In The 80s? You Know You Did
Akira (1988). The One That Started It All
Found The Flagg In The Wild
A Cool Movie From My Childhood
Iykyk
I Don't Like
Not The Beretta You Were Thinking About
Some Of My 80’s Collection:)
Ouch!
Who Else Loved These?
1983 Delorean
Toy Hall Of Famer! 🏆
Cutting Edge 80s Tech - Sony Walkman
And Oldie But A Goodie
Remember
On March 29, 1985 - Desperately Seeking Susan Was Released
Maybe Someday It Will
Beverly Hills Cop Is 42 Years Old?!
Team Coke Or Team Pepsi?
Which Breakfast Club Character Were You Most Like In High School?
April 8, 1989 - "The Look" By Roxette Became The #1 Song In America
What Happened To The Future?
Life Goes On
What Is This Thing?
Who Remembers Vanguard?
Ring Any Bells For Some?
I Never Could Beat This Thing. Could Anyone Else Here Do It?
He Got All 3
Vhs Rewinder - Who Remembers This?
Many Of Us Use To Do This. Remember?
Cool Vibes!
We Never Lost The Phone
42 Years Ago Today, Detention Was Served
Remember Spuds Mackenzie - 1980s Bud Light Beer
The Og Virtual Queue. 🎟️
The Real Remote Control In The Very Early 80s
Who Else Listened To This?
It Was A Glorious Era Where Every "High-Tech" Clock Radio Featured A Red Digital Display Bright Enough To Be Seen From Low Earth Orbit
"Max Headroom" Premiered On This Day In 1987....39 Years Already
Wargames (1983)
Grocery Store Memories
Oh Yes, Those Were The Days
Anyone Else Use These?
The Swatch Watch. They Were The Thing. Who Had One?
Who Remembers Chi-Chi's In The 1980s?
Who Used One Of These In The 80s?
The Way It Was
Predator (1987)
Married With Children Premiered On Fox On April 5, 1987
First Smart Watch
Got My Fingers On The Record And Play Buttons Waiting For That Song To Come On The Radio
The Goonies 1985
Judging By The Receipt, This Kid Had The Best Christmas Ever
Ted Talk
I Remember The Days Vividly
Who Knew It Would End Up This Way In The Future?
The Real Pain!
Pizza Hut 1980s - It Was A Great Place
The Empire Strikes Back Was A Fantasic Movie. One Of The 80s Best
True 80s
The Way It Was
You Know It's True!
80s Chairs
Back When It Was Possible
I Love Gi Joe Toys
Who Had One Of These As A Kid?
Who Had A Vectrex? Not Me, But I Wanted One
Anyone Else Thing This Album Cover Was So Cool, Back In The Day?
The original Molly Hatchet album cover beats them all Artwork by Frank Frazetta