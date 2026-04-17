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The 1980s have become this strange kind of “in-between” decade that feels pretty recent and pretty old at the same time. So let’s refresh our memory, shall we?

The subreddit r/80sAmazing is full of nostalgic pictures that illustrate why the era was so iconic. From bold fashion styles to futuristic car designs, innovative computer games, and beyond, these trends defined a whole generation.

If you’re a 90s kid or even younger, don’t worry — curiosity for how things used to look and feel is enough to appreciate this list, too!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Boombox In The 80s? You Know You Did

Man in 1980s style clothing carrying a large boombox on a city street, capturing a classic ‘80s lifestyle moment.

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    #2

    Akira (1988). The One That Started It All

    Futuristic 1980s motorcycle and character from Akira illustrating 80s posts about parts of our past that no longer exist.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    6points
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    #3

    Found The Flagg In The Wild

    Collection of vintage 80s G.I. Joe toys and playsets showcasing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    6points
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    #4

    A Cool Movie From My Childhood

    Movie poster for Wargames showing 80s computer technology and young people illustrating 80s parts of life that don’t exist anymore.

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    #5

    Iykyk

    Animated characters from 80s Thundercats series in action poses with vibrant colors and dynamic background.

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    #6

    I Don't Like

    A comic of two people texting, one says they don’t like 80s music, the other replies with blocked, showing 80s life humor.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    6points
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    #7

    Not The Beretta You Were Thinking About

    White 1980s vintage car parked in a suburban driveway showcasing classic design from the 80s era.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    5points
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    #8

    Some Of My 80’s Collection:)

    Collection of 80s nostalgic toys including E.T., Alf, Garfield, and other characters on a wooden dresser showing parts of our lives.

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    #9

    Ouch!

    Close-up of an old metal bicycle pedal with reflector, showing a nostalgic 80s childhood memory of pain and play.

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    5points
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    #10

    Who Else Loved These?

    Vintage 80s Mr. Freeze freeze pops in various flavors displayed with a cartoon boy in retro advertisement style.

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    5points
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    #11

    1983 Delorean

    1980s DeLorean car vintage advertisement showing gull-wing doors with discount, reflecting parts of lives that don’t exist anymore

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    5points
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    #12

    Toy Hall Of Famer! 🏆

    Vintage Tonka toy truck from the 80s with a missing tire, showing a nostalgic part of childhood play that no longer exists.

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    5points
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    #13

    Cutting Edge 80s Tech - Sony Walkman

    Vintage Sony Walkman with headphones, classic 80s music device showing parts of lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #14

    And Oldie But A Goodie

    Black and white humorous lost poster featuring a man with an 80s hairstyle and mustache, referencing 80s nostalgia posts.

    LeftAlbatross2546 Report

    5points
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    #15

    Remember

    Family portrait with iconic 80s hairstyles, capturing nostalgic parts of 80s life that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    On March 29, 1985 - Desperately Seeking Susan Was Released

    Poster of 80s movie Desperately Seeking Susan featuring iconic fashion and styles from parts of 80s lives that don't exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    5points
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    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We ALL wanted to be her back then!

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    #17

    Maybe Someday It Will

    Cartoon scene with futuristic flying vehicles and buildings reflecting 80s nostalgia and parts of our lives that no longer exist.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    5points
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    #18

    Beverly Hills Cop Is 42 Years Old?!

    Eddie Murphy in an iconic 80s cop movie poster sitting on a red convertible Mercedes, showcasing 80s life and style.

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    5points
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    #19

    Team Coke Or Team Pepsi?

    Vintage Coca-Cola Classic and Pepsi soda cans from the 80s representing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore

    MisterShipWreck Report

    5points
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    #20

    Which Breakfast Club Character Were You Most Like In High School?

    The Breakfast Club movie poster featuring five teenagers representing 80s culture and lifestyle.

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    #21

    April 8, 1989 - "The Look" By Roxette Became The #1 Song In America

    80s music duo Roxette posing with vintage fashion and hairstyle, showcasing iconic parts of 80s culture and style.

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    #22

    What Happened To The Future?

    Man in retro ’80s costume with metal helmet and chainmail shirt recalling old fashion trends from past decades

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    5points
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    #23

    Life Goes On

    Collage of women with big 1980s hairstyles showing a nostalgic look at parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore in the 80s.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    5points
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    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shoulda bought stock in Aquanet! 😂

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    #24

    What Is This Thing?

    Two girls examining an old payphone outdoors, illustrating 80s posts about parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #25

    Who Remembers Vanguard?

    Vintage 80s arcade game cabinet Vanguard with colorful side art, showcasing a nostalgic part of life that no longer exists today.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #26

    Ring Any Bells For Some?

    Two stacked VCRs representing 1980s technology and nostalgic moments from parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #27

    I Never Could Beat This Thing. Could Anyone Else Here Do It?

    Partially solved Rubik's Cube on a dark surface, representing nostalgic 80s moments and parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

    LeftAlbatross2546 Report

    4points
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    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’d peel the stickers off and move them around.

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    0points
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    #28

    He Got All 3

    Three Miami Vice vinyl album covers from the 80s showing iconic music and visuals of that era.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #29

    Vhs Rewinder - Who Remembers This?

    Black vintage VHS player with three VHS tapes, representing 80s technology that no longer exists.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #30

    Many Of Us Use To Do This. Remember?

    Close-up of an '80s cassette tape corner taped to prevent unraveling, showing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #31

    Cool Vibes!

    Two men in 80s style suits posing with guns by a car at sunset, reflecting 80s posts about parts of life gone.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #32

    We Never Lost The Phone

    Vintage rotary phone with text about things never said in the 80s, highlighting parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #33

    42 Years Ago Today, Detention Was Served

    Exterior of a high school building with dated 1984 text overlay reflecting 80s life moments now vanished.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #34

    Remember Spuds Mackenzie - 1980s Bud Light Beer

    Three women and a dog in '80s summer attire posing with Bud Light cans, volleyball, and retro beach accessories.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #35

    The Og Virtual Queue. 🎟️

    Sears store interior showing nostalgic concert ticket purchase process from the 80s no longer existing today.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #36

    The Real Remote Control In The Very Early 80s

    Child using a vintage television as a remote control, illustrating parts of 80s life that don’t exist anymore.

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    4points
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    #37

    Who Else Listened To This?

    Collage of 1980s music icons and graffiti art representing parts of 80s life that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #38

    It Was A Glorious Era Where Every "High-Tech" Clock Radio Featured A Red Digital Display Bright Enough To Be Seen From Low Earth Orbit

    Vintage General Electric digital clock radio with red LED display and analog FM-AM tuner, representing 80s technology nostalgia.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #39

    "Max Headroom" Premiered On This Day In 1987....39 Years Already

    Retro 80s animated character wearing sunglasses with bold text showing nostalgic elements from the 80s era.

    Papichuloft Report

    4points
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    #40

    Wargames (1983)

    Two teenagers using an old computer and vintage tech equipment, illustrating 80s parts of life that no longer exist.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #41

    Grocery Store Memories

    Mother and child at a vintage 80s pick-a-mix candy counter showing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #42

    Oh Yes, Those Were The Days

    Stack of cassette tapes with handwritten labels showing nostalgic 80s memories and DIY mixtapes no longer common today.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #43

    Anyone Else Use These?

    Vintage sports illustrations from the 80s showing football, basketball, baseball, and ski lift scenes reflecting past moments in life.

    Darkman-1969 Report

    4points
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    #44

    The Swatch Watch. They Were The Thing. Who Had One?

    Collection of colorful vintage watches from the 80s showcasing styles and designs that no longer exist today

    LeftAlbatross2546 Report

    4points
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    #45

    Who Remembers Chi-Chi's In The 1980s?

    Collage of classic '80s foods including a Chi-Chi's platter, fried dessert, and enchiladas with sides on colorful plates.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #46

    Who Used One Of These In The 80s?

    Vintage Polaroid Supercolor 635CL camera with rainbow stripe, representing 80s technology no longer common in everyday life.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    andrefagf avatar
    Andre Fagf
    Andre Fagf
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i still had one in his special bag...

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    #47

    The Way It Was

    Folded handwritten notes representing texting in the 80s showing nostalgic parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #48

    Predator (1987)

    Predator character from an ‘80s sci-fi movie, showcasing iconic elements from that decade's pop culture and technology.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #49

    Married With Children Premiered On Fox On April 5, 1987

    Cast of an iconic 80s TV show posing together, reflecting 80s lifestyle and fashion trends no longer common today.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #50

    First Smart Watch

    Michael Knight from the 80s TV show Knight Rider checking a smartwatch, representing 80s posts about lost parts of life.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #51

    Got My Fingers On The Record And Play Buttons Waiting For That Song To Come On The Radio

    Clear vintage Memorex cassette tape with colored reels, representing 80s technology and parts of our lives that no longer exist.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #52

    The Goonies 1985

    Four kids in vintage 80s clothing examining a torn map, representing 80s posts about parts of life gone by.

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    4points
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    #53

    Judging By The Receipt, This Kid Had The Best Christmas Ever

    Vintage 1981 Kmart salescheck showing Atari and classic games reflecting 80s life parts that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #54

    Ted Talk

    Two young men in 80s fashion with cropped shirts and vests on stage, reflecting on 80s moments from past lives.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #55

    I Remember The Days Vividly

    Woman using a card catalog in a library, illustrating parts of our lives from the 80s that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #56

    Who Knew It Would End Up This Way In The Future?

    Group of teenagers dressed in 80s style clothing representing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #57

    The Real Pain!

    Old cassette tape stuck in a vintage tape recorder showing parts of 80s life and struggles not seen today.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #58

    Pizza Hut 1980s - It Was A Great Place

    Old school Pizza Hut exterior with vintage buffet setup inside, reflecting parts of 80s life that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #59

    The Empire Strikes Back Was A Fantasic Movie. One Of The 80s Best

    Classic 80s movie poster showcasing iconic scenes and characters from Star Wars, reflecting parts of 80s life and culture.

    LeftAlbatross2546 Report

    4points
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    #60

    True 80s

    Man in leather jacket playing Atari while driving a Pontiac Trans Am, illustrating 80s lifestyle moments that no longer exist.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #61

    The Way It Was

    Vicks VapoRub, Campbell’s soup, Canada Dry ginger ale, crackers, and classic TV cures from the 80s era childhood.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #62

    You Know It's True!

    Group photo of 1980s elementary school kids and teacher with vintage letter board showing parts of 80s life.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #63

    80s Chairs

    Two vintage lawn chairs from the 80s with colorful webbing and plastic, showcasing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #64

    Back When It Was Possible

    80s nostalgia showing a suburban home and text about a shoe salesman supporting a family in 1987.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    4points
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    #65

    I Love Gi Joe Toys

    G.I. Joe action figure and vehicle toy set from the 80s, showcasing nostalgic parts of our childhood lives.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #66

    Who Had One Of These As A Kid?

    Transformers vintage toy packaging from the 80s showcasing collectible parts of a childhood that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #67

    Who Had A Vectrex? Not Me, But I Wanted One

    Vintage 1980s video game console with wired controllers showing pixelated graphics of a tennis-like game scene.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #68

    Anyone Else Thing This Album Cover Was So Cool, Back In The Day?

    80s-inspired fantasy artwork of a sea dragon emerging from waves, capturing nostalgic parts of our lives from that era.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    russellbowman_1 avatar
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The original Molly Hatchet album cover beats them all Artwork by Frank Frazetta

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    #69

    Who Used To Like To Watch This Show?

    Empty living room from an 80s TV show set with large windows and carpeted floor reflecting 80s life parts.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #70

    M.a.s.k From 1985

    Collection of ’80s toy cars and action figures showcasing nostalgic parts of lives that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #71

    Back When Dog Biscuits Were Cool

    Two men in 80s casual clothing standing outside by a bike, reflecting parts of 80s life that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #72

    Rare Silverhawks™ Toy Poster By Kenner® (1986)

    SilverHawks action figures and characters showcase 80s toys and nostalgia from parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore

    SportIntelligent1909 Report

    3points
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    #73

    He Speaks The Truth!

    Cartoon characters discuss how '80s music reflects parts of our lives that don't exist anymore in nostalgic scene.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #74

    Did You Have A Beeper ?

    Vintage pager and public phone booth illustrating 80s technology from parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #75

    Robotech Fans?

    Animated pilot in a cockpit from an 80s style show representing nostalgic parts of lives that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #76

    Paperboy Fans?

    Screenshot of an 80s retro arcade video game showing a car and a bicyclist at a street intersection with pixelated graphics.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #77

    It’s Friday Night In 1987, Which Movie Are You Seeing?

    Retro shopping mall sign featuring Radio Shack and a Valley 4 Plex movie listing popular 80s films.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #78

    Any Elfquest Fan Here?

    Four ElfQuest comic books with colorful covers depicting fantasy characters from the original quest series from the 80s era.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #79

    Who Else Had One?

    Vintage 80s CBS Coleco video game console with keypad controller, showcasing retro gaming technology from past decades.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #80

    Jam Pants - Who Had Some?

    Group of young people wearing colorful 80s fashion, showcasing styles from posts about the 80s and vanished lifestyle trends.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #81

    Anybody Ever Seen This Film?

    1980s movie poster featuring a young couple embracing, reflecting nostalgic parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #82

    Who Watched Conan In The Movie Theater?

    1980s Conan the Barbarian poster showing warrior and female fighter with swords and fiery background.

    LeftAlbatross2546 Report

    3points
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    #83

    Two V Fans, Apparently

    Two people in 80s style costumes eating snacks, showcasing parts of our lives from the 80s that no longer exist.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #84

    Those Were The Times!

    Retro 80s gaming setup with old TV playing Super Mario Bros and Duck Hunt, showing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    3points
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    #85

    80s Dresscode

    Young man in 80s style cropped football jersey and short shorts on sidewalk, illustrating 80s life moments that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #86

    Rambo Knows

    Two scenes from an 80s movie with text about the 80s showing nostalgic parts of our lives that no longer exist.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #87

    We Know Who This Dog Is

    Pixelated 80s video game dog character with text about loving animals from posts about the 80s and past life moments.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #88

    Who Was A Fan Of Tempest?

    Vintage arcade game machine showing high scores, representing 80s nostalgia and parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #89

    The Money Pit Premiered In Theaters This Week In 1986!

    Couple sitting on roof holding sold sign, representing 80s homes and lifestyles shown in nostalgic posts about the 80s.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #90

    V - Such A Great Show!

    Group of six people in 1980s style clothing posing against a yellow background, showcasing iconic 80s fashion and culture.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #91

    Ancient History?

    Old 80s computer encased in glass at a museum display, showing technology from parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #92

    A True Fan Would Know

    Three people in colorful 80s fashion and hairstyles, referencing iconic 80s music and style culture.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #93

    Who Had One?

    Retro 80s quartz watch transforming into a robot toy, showing nostalgic parts of past lives that no longer exist.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    3points
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    #94

    Star Castle

    Vintage Star Castle arcade machine showcasing classic 80s gaming technology no longer common today.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    2points
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    #95

    Still Fooling People After All These Years

    Mini cassette close-up with text about outdated technology from the 80s still fooling people decades later.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    2points
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    #96

    G.i. Joe A Real American Hero

    Animated characters from an 80s action cartoon scene, including soldiers and a female hero, with jets flying overhead.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    2points
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    #97

    Yes, I Am A Gi Joe Fan - Picked Up The Sharc Using Credit Card Points

    GI Joe Sharc Tooth toy from the 80s in original packaging, showing a nostalgic part of our lives no longer common today.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    2points
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    #98

    Who Wants To Play Some Xevious?

    1980s retro pixelated arcade shooter game with airplane flying over forest and coastline, showing vintage 80s gameplay.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    2points
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    #99

    On April 7, 1989 - Major League Premiered

    Baseball with a red mohawk and sunglasses flying over vintage Major League player card portraits from the 80s.

    MisterShipWreck Report

    2points
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