Before-And-After Photos Of Woman, 53, Go Viral After She Transforms Into Bodybuilding Champion

ADVERTISEMENT

When we see a great story, we here at Bored Panda just pounce on it! And that’s exactly what happened when we learned about the remarkable transformation of Cláudia Oliveira.

Several years ago, the Brazilian native started a journey that would change her body and her soul. Now 53, the photos of her amazing makeover and her uplifting posts on social media are inspiring others.

Highlights The remarkable story of Cláudia Oliveira, who changed her appearance seemingly overnight

She made a decision to improve herself both inside and out

Now she is an award winning bodybuilder and inspiration to others

Born in northeastern Brazil, Cláudia now works as a digital influencer and devotes a lot of time to exercising. She has just been named the first and second place winner of a bodybuilding championship, marking the climax of her quest to become a better version of herself.

RELATED:

Cláudia Oliveira’s remarkable transformation is inspiring others

Share icon

Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

Share icon

Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Bored Panda exclusive, Cláudia shared how her journey began. “My life was always about working to support my three daughters and the household,” she said in an email. “I never thought about myself and I led a sedentary life, eating completely wrong.”

But when she was about to turn 47, Cláudia said, she had a wakeup call. “Turning 47 was a heavy burden and I realized that life was passing me by and what had I really lived? “ Claudia told BP.

“I thought, how much longer do I have left to live?” she continued.

Cláudia tells Bored Panda she remembers feeling like she needed a change

Share icon

Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

Share icon

Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s when I decided I needed to do something for myself. I started taking care of my diet and started bodybuilding.”

With lots of hard work, and hours and hours at the gym, Cláudia’s body began to change. Eventually, she would lose 30 kilos (more than 66 pounds).

“I also started doing cardio every day, and that gave me life and a will to live,” Cláudia said in a BP exclusive.

More than muscles, Cláudia’s physical transformation was changing her state of mind, too

Share icon

Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cláudia Oliveira (@claudiaoliveira_fitness)

Share icon



ADVERTISEMENT

Cláudia said with every physical change she noticed, she felt better mentally, also. “That woman who was always sad, who believed she didn’t deserve anything, started to look at herself with more love,” Cláudia said.

Cláudia began documenting her metamorphosis on social media. What she found blew her away.

“You are wonderful and blessed!” Cláudia’s 134,000 Instagram fans keep her going

Share icon

Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Cláudia says the experience has completely expanded her outlook on life. Her enthusiasm is reflected in her social media comments that inspire and encourage her legions of fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With every ‘you won’t make it, ‘ I chose to keep going, criticism didn’t stop me, it pushed me. I turned pain into strength, doubt into discipline,” she wrote on IG. “I’m reborn, day after day, overcoming what they said was impossible.”

Her fans reply with heaps of praise.

Share icon

Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

Share icon

Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

“You are wonderful and blessed! You are an inspiration for everything wonderful. Cheers always, I’m your fan!” one person said.

Older women applaud Cláudia and the dedication she’s had to bettering herself. But younger women also see her as an inspiration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wonderful! ❤️ What a dream if I can reach 52 with this body! And understand that it’s not just about the physical aspect, it’s about health, disposition, energy, longevity… among so many benefits that sports bring to our lives.”

Muscle mass is more important for older people, says the National Institute of Health

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cláudia Oliveira (@claudiaoliveira_fitness)

Share icon

Building strong muscles is especially important for older adults, officials at the National Institute of Health in the U.S. say.

According to the NIH, one of the main reasons people lose their physical abilities as they get older is because they lose muscle mass, a phenomenon known as sarcopenia. The NIH says that muscle mass typically peaks when you’re between 30 and 35 years old. After that, you start losing muscle gradually till you’re in your late 60’s.

“48% of Brazilian adults are living with obesity,” according to an International Congress on Obesity study

Share icon

Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cláudia Oliveira (@claudiaoliveira_fitness)

Cláudia’s astonishing odyssey to become a bodybuilding influencer in her 50’s is especially well-timed as more and more people suffer from obesity in the country.

A study that came out one year ago, conducted by the International Congress on Obesity in São Paulo, Brazil, shows that if people don’t change their eating and exercise habits, by the year 2044, roughly 75% of Brazilian adults will be considered overweight or obese.

“Consequently, it is estimated that 10.9 million new cases of overweight and obesity will develop over the next 20 years, and 1.2 million deaths attributable to overweight and obesity over this period,” the study continued.

Cláudia Oliveira is an inspiration to all, regardless of where they are on their personal journeys

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon