Before-And-After Photos Of Woman, 53, Go Viral After She Transforms Into Bodybuilding Champion
Woman posing outdoors wearing a green leaf print dress, part of before-and-after photos of bodybuilding champion transformation.
Lifestyle, News

Before-And-After Photos Of Woman, 53, Go Viral After She Transforms Into Bodybuilding Champion

When we see a great story, we here at Bored Panda just pounce on it! And that’s exactly what happened when we learned about the remarkable transformation of Cláudia Oliveira.

Several years ago, the Brazilian native started a journey that would change her body and her soul. Now 53, the photos of her amazing makeover and her uplifting posts on social media are inspiring others.

Highlights
  • The remarkable story of Cláudia Oliveira, who changed her appearance seemingly overnight
  • She made a decision to improve herself both inside and out
  • Now she is an award winning bodybuilder and inspiration to others

Born in northeastern Brazil, Cláudia now works as a digital influencer and devotes a lot of time to exercising. She has just been named the first and second place winner of a bodybuilding championship, marking the climax of her quest to become a better version of herself.

RELATED:

    Cláudia Oliveira’s remarkable transformation is inspiring others

    Woman sitting and smiling, holding a phone, representing before-and-after photos of bodybuilding champion transformation.

    Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

    Middle-aged woman posing in gym wearing blue workout outfit, showcasing bodybuilding transformation and muscle definition.

    Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

    In a Bored Panda exclusive, Cláudia shared how her journey began. “My life was always about working to support my three daughters and the household,” she said in an email. “I never thought about myself and I led a sedentary life, eating completely wrong.”

    But when she was about to turn 47, Cláudia said, she had a wakeup call. “Turning 47 was a heavy burden and I realized that life was passing me by and what had I really lived? “ Claudia told BP.

    “I thought, how much longer do I have left to live?” she continued.  

    Cláudia tells Bored Panda she remembers feeling like she needed a change

    Woman smiling with child, before-and-after photos showcasing her transformation into bodybuilding champion.

    Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

    Woman in black bikini walking in ocean waves showcasing bodybuilding transformation at the beach with nature background.

    Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

    “That’s when I decided I needed to do something for myself. I started taking care of my diet and started bodybuilding.”

    With lots of hard work, and hours and hours at the gym, Cláudia’s body began to change. Eventually, she would lose 30 kilos (more than 66 pounds).

    “I also started doing cardio every day, and that gave me life and a will to live,” Cláudia said in a BP exclusive.

    More than muscles, Cláudia’s physical transformation was changing her state of mind, too

    Woman bodybuilding champion smiling and holding trophy on stage wearing red bikini at fitness competition event

    Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

    Cláudia said with every physical change she noticed, she felt better mentally, also. “That woman who was always sad, who believed she didn’t deserve anything, started to look at herself with more love,” Cláudia said.

    Cláudia began documenting her metamorphosis on social media. What she found blew her away.

    “You are wonderful and blessed!” Cláudia’s 134,000 Instagram fans keep her going

    Before-and-after photos of a woman showing her transformation into a bodybuilding champion at the beach.

    Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

    Cláudia says the experience has completely expanded her outlook on life. Her enthusiasm is reflected in her social media comments that inspire and encourage her legions of fans. 

    With every ‘you won’t make it, ‘ I chose to keep going, criticism didn’t stop me, it pushed me. I turned pain into strength, doubt into discipline,” she wrote on IG. “I’m reborn, day after day, overcoming what they said was impossible.”

    Her fans reply with heaps of praise.

    Woman posing outdoors in a tropical dress before transformation into bodybuilding champion at age 53.

    Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

    Woman posing on stage in red bikini with medal and trophy, showcasing transformation into bodybuilding champion.

    Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

    “You are wonderful and blessed! You are an inspiration for everything wonderful. Cheers always, I’m your fan!” one person said.

    Older women applaud Cláudia and the dedication she’s had to bettering herself. But younger women also see her as an inspiration.

    “Wonderful! ❤️ What a dream if I can reach 52 with this body! And understand that it’s not just about the physical aspect, it’s about health, disposition, energy, longevity… among so many benefits that sports bring to our lives.”

    Muscle mass is more important for older people, says the National Institute of Health

    Building strong muscles is especially important for older adults, officials at the National Institute of Health in the U.S. say.

    According to the NIH, one of the main reasons people lose their physical abilities as they get older is because they lose muscle mass, a phenomenon known as sarcopenia. The NIH says that muscle mass typically peaks when you’re between 30 and 35 years old. After that, you start losing muscle gradually till you’re in your late 60’s.

    “48% of Brazilian adults are living with obesity,” according to an International Congress on Obesity study 

    Woman sitting with arms crossed on a bus, appearing serious, before transformation into bodybuilding champion.

    Image credits: claudiaoliveira_fitness

    Cláudia’s astonishing odyssey to become a bodybuilding influencer in her 50’s is especially well-timed as more and more people suffer from obesity in the country.

    A study that came out one year ago, conducted by the International Congress on Obesity in São Paulo, Brazil, shows that if people don’t change their eating and exercise habits, by the year 2044, roughly 75% of Brazilian adults will be considered overweight or obese.

    “Consequently, it is estimated that 10.9 million new cases of overweight and obesity will develop over the next 20 years, and 1.2 million deaths attributable to overweight and obesity over this period,” the study continued.

    Cláudia Oliveira is an inspiration to all, regardless of where they are on their personal journeys

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
