“50 Nerds Of Grey”: 80 Memes That Have No Business Being So Funny
Nowadays, memes are more than just funny images that go viral. They’ve become tools for expression, whether it’s a political sentiment, masked sadness, or, in this case, sarcastic humor.
That’s why Instagram pages like 50 Nerds of Grey exist. While an early version on a different social media platform focused on poking fun at the famous romance novel, this one is all about memes with a tinge of sarcasm.
Don’t worry; the snarkiness isn’t off-putting at all. If anything, this list may bring you the laughs you didn’t know you needed today.
Sarcastic quips don’t always land right. It requires a bit of mental gymnastics to come off as acceptable and not be too offensive. Because of this, it forces a person to be creative with their statements.
A 2015 study proved this when the participants–a group of college students–listened to complaints to a company’s customer service line. Upon hearing sarcastic comments, the students quickly came up with creative solutions.
Even the dang Wi-Fi routers in Australia look like they could kill you!
According to the study’s authors, the brain must develop something creative to understand and convey sarcasm. As a result, it allows you to think clearly.
“To either create or understand sarcasm, the tone must overcome the contradiction between the literal and actual meanings of the sarcastic expressions,” the authors concluded.
For many people, sarcasm is also a coping mechanism for life’s challenges. It masks underlying sadness and makes it seem humorous. You will likely see many examples on this list.
A 2021 study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research showed that people used sarcastic humor to ward off symptoms of depression and anxiety during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ahh, the younger generations will never know the greatness that was Word Perfect for DOS. It was, and still is, the greatest text editor.
The world’s state of affairs may be saddening and frustrating for some. Therefore, many of them rely on sarcastic humor to frame these absurdities in a more lighthearted way. And for the most part, it benefits them.
According to psychologist Dr. Mark Travers, snarky commentary on societal norms may be perceived as “insightful” and “attractive” to people who appreciate thought-provoking conversations.
It says on the package, "This is a cosmetic product, not edible". And it is called "Plant Based Soap with Strawberry Yogurt Fragrance". I can see why an English speaker would be confused. Herbissimo is a Brazilian cosmetics brand, and they make a lot of shampoos and soaps which are plant based. I don't know why they partnered with Mentos, or why I'd want to smell like yogurt.
I used to always mess that up when I traveled overseas, usually when entering passport information, and thought it was weird at first. But logically, no one can deny that the DD/MM/YY format makes more sense. Also, although the 12 hour clock format with am and pm is the standard in many places, military time makes much more sense.
May be insane, but looks delicious. I would definitely try that.
Makes you wonder what he's doing when he goes "out with the bros".
I'd eat the Holy Bajesus out dat... add some mustard? EAT LIKE A KING!