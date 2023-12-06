ADVERTISEMENT

A woman who goes by “left-handed Granny” and is followed by nearly 280,000 people on TikTok has been slamming the trolls criticizing her unusual looks and telling her she would regret her numerous piercings and tattoos.

The grandmother, who reportedly has close to 30 piercings, with many of them located on her face, has been targeted by cruel haters on social media due to her unique style.

The TikToker is notable for wearing bright-colored wigs, sporting diamond teeth, and exhibiting her impressive collections of tattoos and piercings.

The 41-year-old has been consistently told she would regret her extreme looks in a few decades but has responded that such feelings would never occur. On the contrary, Left-handed Granny has gone on to reveal that her look wasn’t even completed and that she was planning to undergo more body modifications.

The content creator has responded a few times to critics. In one video posted last year, the woman filmed her daughter’s response to a person asking how her children felt about her looks, to which she replied: “I think my mother is perfect the way she is, and I wouldn’t want her to look like anybody else.”

In another video, the granny replied to a troll who had told her: “We all know you are regretting.” She replied: “Regretting what? All this beauty? There’s no regretting here, nah. Thank you. Appreciate it.”

Shedding light on more reasoning behind all of her body modification, she responded to a TikTok user who rudely asked: “Who would want to look like you?”, to which the granny replied: “I hope nobody. I don’t want to look like you either. I don’t want to look like a skinny b*tch, I don’t want to look like a fat m*ther f*cker, I don’t want to look like a man, I don’t want to look like a f*cking female.

“I don’t want to wear certain colors, I don’t want to eat certain foods, I don’t wanna do a lot of stuff because I’m me, and I’m an original person.”

She went on to explain that she wouldn’t expect anyone to look like her before pleading with her followers to not copy her style. “This is all mine,” she added.

In other videos, the TikToker opened up about struggling with Lupus, an autoimmune disease that has caused her to be paralyzed for two years. She has since shared her recovery.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Lupus makes your immune system damage organs and tissue throughout your body.

Moreover, the disease causes inflammation that can affect your skin, joints, blood, and organs like your kidneys, lungs, and heart.

The Lupus Foundation in Ohio reported that about 1.5 million Americans have lupus, and there are an estimated 16,000 new cases each year. More than five million people worldwide have some form of the disease.

While the grandmother received some backlash, other social media users came to her defense

