Suspect Nabbed In Chilling Devil’s Den Case After Couple Were Brutally Slayed While Hiking With Daughters
Couple smiling during a hiking trip at Devil's Den before being brutally slayed in the chilling crime case.
Creepy World, Crime

Suspect Nabbed In Chilling Devil’s Den Case After Couple Were Brutally Slayed While Hiking With Daughters

After a five-day statewide manhunt, Arkansas State Police (ASP) have arrested 28-year-old Andrew James McGann for the brutal double homicide of a married couple who were hiking with their young daughters at Devil’s Den State Park.

McGann, an elementary school teacher who had just moved to Arkansas from Oklahoma, was taken into custody without incident at 4:57 pm Wednesday (July 30) at a business in Springdale. 

Highlights
  • Andrew James McGann, a 28-year-old teacher, was arrested for the double homicide of a couple hiking with their daughters.
  • McGann was caught after a five-day manhunt aided by composite sketches, surveillance photos, and FBI resources.
  • Authorities have not yet disclosed McGann’s motive.

He now faces two counts of capital offense for the slayings of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41.

The girls, who witnessed the assault, were physically unharmed and are now in the care of family members.

    Arkansas police arrested a 28-year-old elementary school teacher accused of fatally attacking a married couple

    Smiling couple hiking with backpacks near rocky terrain in Devil's Den, linked to brutal slaying case with daughters involved.

    Image credits: Facebook / Clinton Brink

    Authorities have not disclosed a motive, and details surrounding the nature of the attack remain under investigation.

    “Clinton and Cristen passed away as heroes protecting their little girls, and they deserve justice,” the Brink family said in a statement to local media. 

    Col. Mike Hagar of the Arkansas State Police praised the swift action of law enforcement agencies that collaborated in the arrest.

    “Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets, and bring relief to those two precious girls, and the rest of our citizens.”

    Devil's Den State Park entrance sign along a rural road surrounded by dense green forest and grass.

    Image credits: Arkansas Outside

    McGann was identified after investigators circulated a composite sketch and surveillance photo showing a man wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, and fingerless gloves leaving the scene.

    Witnesses also described a suspicious black sedan with tape covering its license plate.

    Close-up mugshot of suspect arrested in chilling Devil's Den case after couple brutally slayed while hiking with daughters

    Image credits: Arkansas State Police

    The FBI assisted with the investigation by providing specialized resources and additional personnel. The break in the case came Wednesday afternoon, when McGann was found at a hair salon in Springdale—roughly 30 miles from the crime scene.

    Authorities have refused to share further details on the motives behind McGann’s actions

    Social media comment by Altricia Thomas expressing suspicion about suspect nabbed in Devil's Den case after brutal slaying of couple.

    Comment by Gracie DeLong on social media expressing a chilling reaction related to Devil's Den suspect case.

    Pencil sketch of a male suspect wearing a baseball cap related to Devil's Den case of couple slayed while hiking with daughters.

    Image credits: Arkansas Outside

    The Brinks had recently relocated to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, from South Dakota. They were looking at a bright new start as Clinton Birk had just been hired as a milk delivery driver and was due to start work the Monday following the attack.

    Their passing has left a deep void in the small community and beyond.

    Person wearing a backpack hiking in dense forest, related to suspect nabbed in Devil's Den case after couple slayed.

    Image credits: Arkansas Outside

    “Our entire state is grieving for the tragic loss and senseless and horrific crime that’s taken place,” said Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, describing having to inform the Brink family of what had transpired as “one of the worst experiences” of her life.

    “No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our state,” she continued in a formal statement. 

    “Let there be no mistake. We do not tolerate violent crime in Arkansas. If you target innocent people, law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice.”

    McGann had been hired to teach in a public Springdale school for the upcoming school year

    Couple pictured before hiking in Devil's Den where they were brutally slayed, suspect nabbed in chilling case.

    Image credits: Facebook / Clinton Brink

    Surfaced details on McGann’s background have only added to the shock of the crime, as he had been hired to teach in the Springdale Public Schools district for the upcoming school year.

    District superintendent Jared Cleveland, seeing how this information was being received by concerned members of the Springdale community, came forward to confirm that McGann had not yet begun his employment.

    “This individual has not at any time come into contact with Springdale students or the families we serve,” Cleveland said in a statement.

    Man wearing US Foods hat smiling with two young girls in a car, related to suspect nabbed in Devil's Den case.

    Image credits: Facebook / Clinton Brink

    Prior to moving to Arkansas, McGann worked as a fifth-grade teacher in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, during the 2023–2024 school year. The district confirmed he passed all required background checks. 

    The year before that, he was employed at an elementary school in Flower Mound, Texas, where he resigned in spring 2023 after being placed on administrative leave due to “concerns related to classroom management, professional judgment, and student favoritism.”

    “His eyes look empty.” Netizens took to social media to discuss the tragedy and mourn the victims

    Comment by Maddy Montgomery mentioning Devil's Den related to suspect nabbed in brutal slaying case.

    Comment from Tiffany Wilson praising state police for solving Devil's Den case of couple brutally slain while hiking with daughters.

    Facebook comment by user Cat Chey asking about the motive in the Devil's Den case involving a brutal slaying.

    Alt text: Facebook comment discussing suspect nabbed in chilling Devil's Den case involving brutal slaying of couple while hiking with daughters

    Facebook comment by Mark Winston discussing frustration and a need for justice in a chilling Devil's Den case.

    Comment by Stanley StClair discussing a school teacher involved in misconduct toward young girls reported in Texas.

    Comment by Chris Vega about a suspect connected to the Devil's Den case involving a brutal slaying of a couple.

    Screenshot of social media comment by Deirdre Gibson expressing that a suspect's eyes look empty in Devil's Den case.

    Screenshot of social media comment questioning suspect's relationship to victims in Devil's Den brutal hiking slaying case.

    Facebook comment by Angie Landry discussing ongoing investigation and trauma in Devil's Den case after couple slain with daughters hiking.

    Commenter George Anthony explaining challenges of an eyewitness sketch in the chilling Devil's Den case investigation.

    Comment by Lucia Adams expressing fear of isolated places related to suspect nabbed in Devil's Den case after couple slayed while hiking with daughters.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope they figure out the motive and can look back on his employment record to see if they missed anything. Random stuff like this is terrifying!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
