Redditors have been recalling the most egregious favoritism they’ve ever experienced, so we’ve gathered some of their infuriating stories below. From nepotism in the workplace to parents picking a golden child, enjoy reading through these examples of playing favorites . And be sure to upvote the stories that remind you to always be as impartial as possible!

Life isn’t fair. That’s something we all have to accept from a young age, or we’ll be in for a painful reality check. But sometimes, the playing field could certainly be more even, if favoritism wasn’t a factor.

#1 One of my classmates always got better scores on comparable essays in a high school literature class. I suggested it was favoritism so we decided to write each other's papers to see what happened. Our study found that no matter who wrote the paper, if I turned it in, I got a worse grade than if she turned it in.

#2 My grandma always yelled to my cousins, but she always pampered me and bragged about me to others.



She didn't even try to hide that difference in treatment and I HATE IT when that happened. Even the little-child-me recognized and despised it very much.



Obviously my relationship with my cousins isn't good till now.

#3 * When I was 16, my 13-year-old sister got a brand new cellphone. I never had a phone, and I still didn't at the time.

* I worked 3 jobs in college just to survive. My parents paid my sister's tuition, rent, and bills. They also got her a brand new car. I spent my college years working and using public transportation. My sister spent hers partying and going on road trips with her brand new car.

* When I graduated college, I got nothing. My sister got a brand new MacBook, which was stolen a few months later because she left it in her unlocked car.

* My mother constantly told my sister that she loved her growing up. My mother only said it to me once, in the context of "I love you, but I don't like you".



I have plenty more of these stories. And, no, I don't speak with my parents or sister anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My nephew's school had two students who won a contest all by themselves. They got a chance to meet the prime minister and show their work. But at the last moment, the principal insisted to add his daughter in the team.

#5 My friend is the middle child he had to find a job when he was 16 to pay for his car by himself, work full time through college to pay for it by himself, and had to pay for his new house and his parents didnt offer any help in fact they packed up all his stuff while he was at work and dropped it off in his garage and said good luck. While his siblings did not have to work in high school or college, parents paid for their cars and paid for most of their college when his older brother got a house they offered to help pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My French teacher would tell the class who she liked and didn’t like and would give the kids she liked extra credit just for being there.

#7 In my school a kid got put into the top class despite his grades being very bad. He was a relative of the school board chairman.

#8 In middle school, the teacher's son was in her class and he was relentlessly bullying one of my friends: being in his space all the time, throwing mud and packed ice at him outside. Whenever my friend would try to get him off or yell for him to go away she would say "inside voices please" and "that's just how boys are".



Eventually my friend had enough, picked up the other kid, and gave him a concussion from throwing him on the pavement. He was suspended and then the teacher brought in a speaker to talk about bullying in school. So, being the smart*ss that I was, I raised my hand and asked, "what are we supposed to do when the bully is the teacher's kid and she doesn't see the problem?" and looked right back at her.



My friend was back in school the next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My mom used to beat the s**t out of me with anything she could get her hands on, over any little thing. (Because I'm my dad's twin). My little sister never got hit reprimanded or even talked to in any way about discipline. Talk about favoritism. I've cut myself off completely from my family.

#10 Former teacher here; new coworker assaulted a special needs student and got suspended for the remainder of the school year, the racist principal brought him back and gave him a different yet better position. That year he let go 15 individuals all the same race that didn’t match the principals and hired more than 10 new teachers the same race as the principal.

#11 My mom can kiss the dog as many times as she wants and he's fine with it.



If I kiss the dog, I get growled at.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 My brother got everything he ever asked for. Brand new PCs or phones. His drivers license. A new car.



You name it and he got it all. Meanwhile I was wearing hand me downs, Had an old Nokia 3310 (This was about when Apple launched the first Iphone) and had to work after school to afford getting my license, paying for school trips and buying a PC for school.





She still to this day denies favoring him.

#13 Years ago, my Ma and dad re-did their will.



They called me. Said, "I just want you to know, that we re did our will and you'll be getting less of our estate."



K. I didn't need to know that and I honestly wouldn't have cared. But without even asking why, she continued, "You seem to be doing well and your brother works so hard. He's going to need it more."



I was a stay at home mom. My brother was (and continues to be) a top exec in a major corporation in a major city with two millions dollar homes.



I'm now twice divorced, living in an apartment, relocating for a full time job three states away.



Funny, she hasn't called me telling me that maybe she re did her will again.



And this is why I forget Mother's Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Every promotion at my work goes to the people who join the company and then become outside friends of a key group of the management team. I've seen so many better people passed up.



Getting a blonde bob drinking rose spritz and b**ching about your colleagues on the way to a Shawn Mendes concert should not be a prerequisite for a promotion.

#15 Coworker gets paid way more than I do because of "experience" yet I have to do their job and mine. Mind you, they can't do half of what I can because of new equipment/software. Also they can p**s off work like no tomorrow but if I have to take a personal day, I come back with worked piled up on my desk just because. Basically, they get away with everything and somehow I get blamed or reprimanded.

#16 Worked in a company for years, my superior left the company and there it was, the possible promotion and new job title including leading a team. I was the only candidate in that team (because they didn't want the responsibility). Boss decided to give the job to his son who had no job experience and told me to help him, because I was one of his best employees.



I quit.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 At the end of our senior party that was organized for my school, they had a raffle with a bunch of expensive prizes. Every single parent who helped organize the raffle had a child who won big and the main organizer had her son win the 2500 dollar grand prize with the not suspicious speech of “and of course, the winner of the grand prize is Charlie.” Yeah f**k that s**t, I walked out with a 5 dollar gift card to an ice cream shop that had already gone out of business.

#18 Once my step mom started dating my mom, they took care of my little sister and little brother more than me. New clothes, winter gear, game systems, TVs in their room, they got to eat out, huge allowances, and candy when ever they wanted. I got my mom's old clothes or had to buy my own with what little allowance I got, I had to use old socks for gloves in the winter, all I got for entertainment was books, never got to eat out unless I was with my dad, I was forbidden to have sweets, and I had to cook my own food.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I'm female. Worked my way up in 9 months from a temp to a downstream operator. Applied for a promotion to the next position up that I and everyone else knows I earned.



Another person, male, on another shift, in my exact position, applied for the position too, but just before, (I will dispense with diplomacy and talk shop), operated the KUKA robot with the touch screen after an operations failure, which is suppose to be a direct call to maintinence, and if you as operator try to fix it yourself it's suppose to be automatic termination. In doing so, he caused the robot to move backwards and break through the cement wall and cause 17,000$ in damage and shut it down for a week waiting for new parts to replace so we could restart the process.



He got the promotion. I quit in protest. He was fired not long after for bringing his guns to work to show off to people.

#20 A girl I was friends with in high school was the middle child in a VERY wealthy family. The parents clearly favored the older sister and younger brother. The older sister got extensive cosmetic dentistry work done and the younger brother got braces. The middle child wasn’t taken to see a dentist for 5 years at one point; all while the other dentistry work was going on with her two siblings. The parents truly just ignored her and let the other siblings walk all over her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 One of my professors was the same ethnicity as me and 2 other of my classmates. He always talked to me and the other 2 in our three hour lab and straight up told me in our shared language, “I help out my people. I don’t really help the white kids because they get enough help from everyone else in their lives”. I ended up getting an undeserved A in his class.

#22 I once got a birthday card, no other presents, from my parents that said, "we couldn't afford to get you an iPod" and then, inside, said, "...so we got you a pea pod!"



My brother got an iPod.

#23 My grandma always did that to my sister and I, she would tell me I was ugly and tan and how my sister was the lighter skinned, pretty one. I was 11 and she was 17 so, I didn't get why she compared us. It made the relationships with my sister complicated and I hated her for years. I'm 18 now and she would've changed her mind but my grandma passed away when I was 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Applied for a promotion after 2 years with the company. I was very qualified, experienced, and trained many new employees. Many colleagues even expressed to the manager that I should be chosen. The hiring manager chose someone without a GED/diploma (a requirement for her current position), had none of the qualifications I had, and colleagues couldn’t stand being in the same room as her.



She quit soon after in the middle of her shift via post-it note.

#25 I babysit for this woman who has two children: 5 and 3. Her oldest will scream and shout and throw tantrums out the a**. Lasts for 30 minutes to an hour. She just talks to her in the sweetest tone and sometimes open threats but gives her whatever she wants. But her youngest, she will send to her room and hits her with a spoon. The oldest NEVER gets this treatment. Her excuse? “She’s been through a lot. Her dad left when she was 1 and the youngest doesn’t know him at all. It’s really hit her hard so I have to be patient with her.” The youngest is the sweetest child, always has manners and listens wonderfully. But the oldest is a spoiled brat and it drives me nuts that she doesn’t see what she’s doing to her kids.



One example of three nights ago. I came over to babysit at 12 am. The youngest was sitting in her room refusing to sleep, not crying. When she heard my voice, she ran out to me excited. She immediately grabbed the spoon and threatened her and she cried and went to her room. The oldest was screaming from the moment I walked in and was begging mom not to leave. “You want milk? You want to sleep in my bed? You want mommy to lay with you for a minute?” Instead of letting me handle it, she was late for work trying to coax her into stopping. Meanwhile, her youngest is in the other room, silently crying and not screaming like her sister. This is all of the time, the favoritism. One sleeps with her mom every night and the other one sleeps in her room by herself. It’s hard for me to stomach every time I see the favoritism.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Growing up, my stepbrother was obviously my stepmother's favorite child. He could get away with anything. I'm fairly certain she's never actually punished him for anything, and he was well aware of this.



The most blatant case of this was when the nanny software on his computer caught him searching for p*rn, so immediately my stepmother goes after me accusing me of going onto his computer to search for p*rn.

#27 My mom told my brother a (very boring) family secret and he told me. I mentioned it to her and she got pissed off and said he shouldn't be telling 'other' people about that, it's just for family. I had to remind her that I am also a member of the family.

#28 Had a step brother who was my same age. He asked my stepmom if he could spend the night at a friend's house and she said yes. I then asked her the same question and she said no. I complained that other kid got to go and said it was unfair, so she grounded me. That was 23 years ago and I'm still bitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 So, for a while, my dad decided that he could get more work out of us if he got us to compete to be named his favorite.



Basically the rules he laid out were that if you did something good enough, you were there favorite until someone else did something, and there was some kind of ill-defined benefit to being the favorite that he hadn't decided on yet.



Fast forward a bit, and he had f****d up his company web site because he was experimenting in the production environment like an idiot. He asked me for help, so I did.



He didn't let me touch anything, and insisted I stand there while he fiddled with random controls in Drupal hoping to stumble across the right one because he's afraid of reading logs. That took a few hours. Then he went to the bathroom and I checked the logs, which led me right to the problem, so I fixed it. It definitely saved him time, probably saved him money, and possibly saved his job. I was named favorite.



10 minutes later, my sister comes in from mowing the lawn and now she's the favorite.



It wasn't really a big deal. The only benefit of being the favorite for my brother and I was that he wouldn't insult you for not being the favorite. When I was favorite though, he still made fun of me for being at his beck and call. My sister got things like hugs and pats on the back when she was the favorite, but fewer when she wasn't.



Shortly after the web site incident, we all decided that the whole thing was stupid and agreed not to do anything special for him in the hopes that he'd forget about the whole thing. Instead he got angry that we weren't climbing over each other to do him favors. At first he just lowered the bar for "good deeds", so we just stopped doing anything for him at all.



He got pissed that we weren't competing, so he announced that my sister was favorite again because I didn't buy him a soda and he wanted me to defend my title. Then he got angry that nobody cared. Then he sat in his chair and grumbled about that for a while, and he's mostly dropped it. Sometimes, he tries to bring it back, but it hasn't worked.



So, lessons learned:



* My sister is, and has always been, the real favorite.

* If you want people to compete, there needs to be something they all want to compete for.

* Something about either collusion or collective bargaining, depending on how you want to spin it. In any case, Apes together strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 The middle school gym teacher was a b***h to anyone who wasn’t either a jock or a girl, so me and the boys always got the short end of the stick when it came to being put on teams for activities. because a relay race between the kids that run track, and the kids that have the stamina of a level 1 rpg character is a fair race apparently.

#31 Way back in elementary school, I had three classmates ("Kim", "Kelli", and "Kristi") whose mothers handled all of our classroom parties. We always had an egg hunt around Easter. The three students who found the most eggs won chocolate bunnies. We had about thirty kids in our class, and all of us were to bring in three eggs to be hidden. The teacher would pull down the window shades so we couldn't look outside to see where the moms hid the eggs on the playground. Every year, from kindergarten through 6th grade, those three classmates *always* found the most eggs, up to a dozen each usually, while the rest of us rarely found more than one or two. Some never found any. The girls eventually confessed that their moms told them they would hide piles of eggs behind specific trees near the doors while telling the whole class, "The eggs can be anywhere on the playground!" One year, a boy found an egg that would have put his total in the running to get a chocolate bunny; he was told it didn't count because the moms didn't "remember hiding that one", so the bunny went to "Kristi".

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 When I was in high school, my dad had a very public affair and my mom kicked him out of the house. A few days later, he sent an email to the whole family begging us to let him back in the house. He had a line for each kid in the email. My brother and I got a few sentences saying that he missed us, etc. However, he wrote an entire paragraph to my sister, starting with "I have always had the best connection with you out of all my children..."



i've since cut him off completely but that still stings a little, 7 years later.

#33 When I was young me and my sisters had a nanny because my dad worked all the time and didn't trust us alone. But this b***h HATED me and didn't try to hide it one bit. She would totally ignore me, take my sisters out and leave me at home. She also more than once said that I wasn't allowed to talk to or be around my sisters. And the best part of this is that I just learned she used to take my sisters aside and tried to make my sisters talk s**t about me and how awful I am. The great thing is that my sisters had zero issue with me, it was only her trying to make them hate me. She ended up totally separating me from my family and constantly talking s**t to me and getting mad at my sisters if they stood up for me. But ya know, they were loved and taken care of and s**t. I don't like her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 This one teacher had this one kid (Let's call him Henrique) that she started to treat him like he was God. Letting him stay after school while they fed him, Driving him home, Letting him sit beside her everytime (this dude barely sat at his desk anymore), hell, she even visited this dude's house one time.





Thankfully, Henrique wasn't as much of a d**k as I thought he when I went to high school with him, and I calmed down a bit about what happened.





2 years later, this dude reveals that this teacher and his mom are *actually friends*, and that's when I realize: "ohhhh now it makes sense."





Middle school got me f****d up.

#35 A kid winning a riddle contest without even being present at that day at school.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 When my parents let my older sister get her first job and a car when she was fourteen but I asked a few days ago if I could get a job to work toward affording a car to get from home to school and they said no.



I'm 17.

#37 Two AP Math teachers at my school were married to each other, and had a daughter who went to the school. They ran the math department had each department would name a student for some kind of grant or scholarship. You'll never guess who they chose.

#38 My 10th grade English teacher told our entire class that she always made sure to give the 5 Asian students in our class higher grades on assignments because “they didn’t speak English that well.” All 5 of them spoke perfect English, had been in our school district for years, and I think all but one were born in America. It was also an Advanced English class.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 My grandparents let my older brother get away with everything, always hated me though, still don't know why. They bought him anything he wanted, but completely blew up at me if I asked for anything. He got away with everything, and all of the bad stuff was somehow my fault, even if I had no idea what was going on. We don't have a good relationship.

#40 I had a professor at community college who seemed to favour me out of all the other students, I have no idea why. It was a health and wellness class and the teacher was a very enthusiastic and energetic lady. She would make comments about me being very intelligent in front of everyone. And one time, when she went round the room asking each person a question (something like "what is your biggest dream in life" or something like that) I was the last one to answer and even before I opened my mouth she said, "Aww, saved the best for last." It was the most uncomfortable thing. I had no clue why she was like that. It wasn't like I said anything super profound or anything, ever. I have to say that she was never rude to any of the other students and was never discouraging and never downplayed anyone. It's just that I was the only one who ever got those kinds of comments and I bet everyone was aware of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 A substitute made a friend of mine (white) do pushups after correcting him in class and said that I'd be the first hispanic president after I corrected him.

#42 A little backstory, i live with my grandmother, because my parents are divorced and my mom is poor. My grandmother has my uncle over a lot, gives him money, lets him do almost whatever he wants when he comes over. But when my mom doesnt do dishes, shes out of the house. My grandmother kicks her daughter out of her house FOR NOT DOING DISHES. Plus my uncle owes my mom a lot of money, doesnt give her s**t. My grandmother doesnt do anything about it. Uve heard my grandma call her a b***h, and say she hates her as well. Shes insane.

#43 My stepdad's mother told me when I was about 5/6. I asked her if she loved me, she said, "Blood will always be thicker than water". My little brother was 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Sort of the opposite - disfavouritism? When my siblings all got married (not to each other), each couple got a new fairly expensive dining room table and chairs from my father. Me and my wife? A $20 ikea clock.

#45 My parents named me after my Dad while they named my brother after my mom's first dog.

#46 When I was in grade 5, we had a music teacher that brought guitars in for everyone. I was a natural, and so I begged my mom to get me a guitar for Christmas.



Every year for five years straight I asked for a guitar on Christmas and my birthday. On the sixth Christmas, I saw what was clearly a guitar shaped box under the tree. I remember actually being so excited because I was finally getting it, and they had actually gone out of their way to surprise me with it.



And then, I sat there and watched as they handed it to my older brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 In high school my sister was on the debate team. They would travel around and debate other school’s teams. It was all good fun, went out for pizza after no matter if they won or lost etc.



This year it was an exceptionally good team. They were just blazing through the opposition, had never lost. Then they were up against a prestigious private school’s team. Normally the contested are judged by representatives from both schools, with disagreements adjudicated by a neutral third part who reviews footage of the debate.



My sister’s team absolutely smoked them. Like, there was no question that the public school had won. But the representative from our school couldn’t make it at the last minute, so it was only the representative from the prestigious school judging, who announced that their school’s team had won. There was no way a school that charged enormous fees could stand the humiliation of being beaten by public school kids. The other team absolutely knew it too. They were all looking at the ground, and the captain actually apologised as he was shaking the hand of our members.



By mutual agreement the entire team disbanded after that match. There didn’t seem to be any point in competing any more when the winner was determined by postcode rather than skill.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 In the first grade I had a problem with a certain kid and his friends constantly trying to bully me. One day he (Kyle) and his two best friends surrounded me, pinned me by the arms and drew their fists back to punch me when suddenly the teacher on duty blew her whistle. She then proceeded to scold 3 boys for causing a scene with their violent behavior. And by three boys, she meant the two friends of the boy, and me, who was on the ground by the other two. She sent us to the office. We all three were forced to sit every break without being able to play for three weeks. Even in the office, the other two boys were saying I was innocent and that Kyle was guilty, that they all three were attacking me. The boys even told the teacher that it was the three of THEM that were about to attack me. Her response was “No, HE was the only one not doing anything, I heard u/myjellojiggles yelling, egging y’all on.” Even the boys admitted the only thing I was yelling was “Please, no.” I was totally innocent, even the principal wasn’t hearing it. She actually made me feel worse about it because In her words “You are the first problem students this school has had since we started that student of the month program.”



First day sitting out from recess I stared at the ground on the verge of tears, and the teacher forced me to watch the other kids play as a punishment. I “deserved” to watch other kids have fun. Every day Kyle would run by and throw sand in my face with the teacher less than 5 feet from me who literally turned her face away as she smirked. Kyle, the boy who never got in trouble, was the son of that teachers best friend who, by the way, was the local school bus driver who backed into our horse trailer earlier that year and tore it all to hell and tried to take no responsibility for it. She blamed us for her hitting the horse trailer because “We put it in her way.” Truth of the matter was the she was being lazy. The bus driver before her just went up the road (MAYBE 400 feet ahead) and circled back around. She would pick me and my sister up, and then put the bus in reverse backing into a small ditch into our front yard where we parked all the cars and trailer. To make things worse she never actually looked all that much when she was backing up, she designated a couple kids to be her watcher. I guess they thought it would be funny and not let her no she was about to majorly f up.



EDIT: The kid has issues. I remember hearing about a time he tried to literally kill his older brother. The family kept a boom box in their bathroom that plugged into the and played music while they were in the shower/bath. One day his older brother was taking a bath when Kyle came running in and threw the boom box into the bath. Thankfully it ripped the cord from the back end, so nothing ever came of it. Other incidents besides this happened, but I can’t recall the details of what all they were.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Grade 5 spelling test. A friend sitting across our group of 4 desks says something to me, not even test related. I tell her "shhhh". My test gets taken away and I get a 0. She got to continue her test.

#50 My mother punished me for s**t my sister did, and punished me for something even if me and my sister did it together and my punishments were worst than my sisters, my sister got a “talking to” where as I got yelled at and belittled.

#51 Came home from a night out while living with my parents when I was younger. Me and my bro (4 years younger) didn't have a good relationship at that time because of the favoritism.



I rarely go out and I was having a beer with some friends. Came home about 1am at the same time as my brother and I got an earfull from dad why I was home so late and he turned to my bro with a smile on his face and said: 'Hey, you're home early. Didn't have a good time?' And I was like, wtf..



Things improved after I moved out and now my lil bro is nearly my best friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 I still remember one incident in 7th grade social studies, where my friend and I were goofing off in the back of the classroom. It was clear as day that we were both equally contributing, but our teacher told him to leave me alone. She also graded him a lot more harshly, including one instance where we worked together on a group project and I got a full letter grade higher.

#53 My parents made me work through highschool and pay for most of my college, but paid for my sister's college and rent and never expected her to work until she got out of art school at like 23 or so. My parents are two failed artists and they really kind of live through my sister, whereas I am an adult with autism and they treat me like I'm tainted over it. They think vaccines cause autism.



Both my sister and I are out of college for years at this point. For a few years my parents suddenly liked me better because I was making more money than my sister. My sister was also mentally ill during that time and they don't know or care how to deal with that. My parents are pretty open that they want me to be a free nursing home when they're old (not happening).



Long story short my sister might be more charitable when talking about this situation but she's also noticed this stuff. We both hate our parents and think they're full of s**t. My sister seems to be doing a lot better now. The parents love her the most again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 When my nan died she left me and my sister 5000 pounds each and my brother 100 pounds. Absolutely no need for that. We were too young to actually get the money so we couldn't split ours with him either.

#55 Some info about myself: I've lived in Finland my entire life. I speak English as my first language as both of my parents are immigrants. My father is the most highly acclaimed English teacher at the local university.



My middle school English teacher gave me a questionable final grade, directly denying entry to my first choice high school. When I asked for reasoning, she responded with "Your writing isn't good".



* During the HS application period my student advisor recommends IB to me due to my proficiency in languages.

* 2 months later I received top grade in IB entrance exams (completed before the middle school grades were handed out).

* 1 year later I write the best critical movie review in the history of my city's high schools

* I've constantly been praised for my writing skills in both languages (Finnish and English) and for my aural skills.

* Through my entire education I've always been in the 99th percentile for English writing.





Turns out that teacher has constantly been downright sexist. I've heard from female friends that they've received higher grades while clearly being worse than both me and others at English (her words not mine), going as far as asking for my help in a subject she's supposedly better than me at. There have also been stories of girls disrupting class and boys being punished for it.



/rant.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 I was a competitive dancer for 5 years, and not to sound like that person, but the studio owners would constantly compare the other dancers to me. Until the favourite came back to dance, I was most of the instructors would give me parts in dances that other girls didn't do. This one time, THE DAY OF THE COMPETITION the dance instructor switched my part with the other girl... that made my mom, sister, boyfriend, me, and the studio owner furious! the owner kicked her out of the dance and that was also one of my last competitions ever...

#57 • Parents gave my ex friend a 5 dollar Walmart phone and gave his younger and less well behaved brother an iPhone



• The brother broke my ex friends computer, and instead of getting his taken away or even being punished, they just shrugged it off as him being him.



• When at their grandparents, instead of letting my ex friend use the computer, the brother gets it 90% of the time even though he has a working one at home.



• The brother brought home bedbugs and refused to clean his room multiple times with no punishment, yet when my ex friend forgot to do the dishes he was severely punished



• The brother abuses the dog and cats and gets away with it



• The parents in general neglected my ex friend causing him severe mental issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Many moons ago I was just married and staying with my MIL and my BIL's family. With so many members in and my BIL's wife being a bit sharp with me and everyone sometimes, we won't really get along.

That day my SO, BIL, and SIL were getting ready to go for work and as I was not, was packing lunch for them. My MIL who was supposed to be doing her prayers in prayer room, tells me,'Psst, make sure you are giving the smallest chicken pieces to SIL for her lunch and bigger ones to my sons.' I was like excuse me!!

That was the day I started understanding the frustration behind my SIL's rudeness. I was just 3 months in, and staying with such toxic family for 8 years when everytime she is being biased over must have been so frustrating!!

#59 I asked my algebra teacher if there was anyway I could get extra credit for her class because I wanted a B. She told me she would see what she could do. Then another girl who was a student athlete and one of her best math students asked if there was anything she could do to get extra credit in the class in order to make an A. The teacher smiled at her and assured her she would make sure to get her all of the resources and extra credit she needed to make the grade she wanted. I had never been so livid in my life. The teacher wasn't trying to hide her favoritism.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Brother used to get new Xbox and ds games, but I didn’t anything. Reason for it I didn’t have a console and they wouldn’t get me one.

#61 Our town Christmas parade has $1,000 prize for the best float. one year we decided to go all out to try to win the thousand-dollar prize. we had almost six hundred man-hours involved in building the float sculpting the giant Santa Claus out of foam building layers building levels building costumes. Parade time came, people wee crowded around taking pictures, the mayor stopped the parade so he and the city council could get pictures with our float, parade ended we are expecting to collect our prize and more importantly the trophy to put up at the office .... No we did not win. The Police department won the thousand-dollar prize with a trailer they showed up with hung a couple of banners on and had three policemen with Santa Claus hats riding on it. Literally had 15 minutes worth of effort involved in their float. We talked to one of the judges that we knew afterwards and she said and I quote "we always let the policemen win because they do so much for the city and it's like a nice bonus for them". Our New year's bonfire that year involved us burning the float to the ground. I've never been to another Christmas parade.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 My older brother



I got spanked, punished a whole lot more than him back in high school



He's pretty much succeeded everything now and here I am suffering from anxiety, absolutely no social skills, a violent personality and probably a whole lot more.

#63 I had an English teacher in high school who did little to teach actual critical analysis of literature, but would rather give massive, massive tests on minuscule details in the text that had little to do with the curriculum — or even the book itself.



Here’s the catch — even if you got, say, a 90 percent on all of the tests and did all the other work, it would barely be enough points to pass the class. For the rest, she filled in “bonus”— which was given out for a wide range of ambiguous reasons, most of which had nothing to do with the course.



There was a kid in my class who did mediocre at best in every single on of his classes, except for this one. He hung out all the time in her classroom (a nice guy and a friend of mine, but he was literally the only person that hung out with the Ms.). He got an A+ in the class, one of the few to do it.



Oh, and she gave him rides home and gave him piano lessons. She didn’t know how to play piano.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 My brother had an assignment in 5th grade to decorate brownies to look like our state. He got creative and cut the brownies into the shape of our state and then used icing and candy to decorate. He got points off because he didn’t “follow directions” and just decorate a rectangular brownie.

Another boy cut the brownie into the shape of our state, and he got bonus points for “creativity.”

#65 Two classmates are the daughters of directors other institutes, and for this reason they get the best scores, and they do inappropriate things and they do not scold them just for being the daughters of directors and that makes me angry.

#66 My mother in law favors my stepson, and it’s pretty ridiculous how far she goes to show he’s her favorite. My girls are 5 and 7, he’s 11, and when she came to visit (she lives on the east coast) she wouldn’t even look at my girls if stepson was anywhere close. She would give him 5 pieces of candy in front of my girls and tell them they couldn’t have any. Husband was taking stepson back to stepson’s mother’s (husbands ex-wife) who lived on the west coast and MIL tagged along and acted like stepson was leaving for war, and would never be back. When husband and MIL came back from dropping him off with the ex-wife, MIL said ok I’m ready to go home and cut her vacation that was supposed to be another week, short and left two days later when she found a flight home and spent the grand to change her flight. She wonders why my girls aren’t close with her, and we have to remind her it’s because she treats them like poo on the bottom of her shoe. MIL also used to make it obvious that husband and I having kids was a mistake, and that I had options, as she liked to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 This girl in my class in 6th grade spilled glue on the teacher’s foot and she didn’t get in trouble, but my best friend got yelled at for grabbing a tissue.

#68 Parents don't give a damn when I am sick or in pain so I go to clinics myself. But when my sister just scratched herself, they hurriedly tend to her.

#69 My mother demonstrates favouritism constantly to my kids. For some reason, my son just gets way more toys and attention than the girls do. It pisses off both my wife and I to no end.