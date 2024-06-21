Gold in Fine Art/People, Silver in Portraiture/Children



While Melbourne was earning the title of the world's most locked down city with over 260 days under stay at home orders, closed playgrounds and limited outdoor time, one 4 year old astronaut was putting on her home made space suit and used her imagination to discover many small worlds that existed around us.



These photographs are the memories from our expeditions to these worlds and the stories we've made there. The lockdown has ended. We’ll outgrow the space suit. But the time spent together exploring and imagining is one special gift to keep.



Ukraine born and raised, Andrew Rovenko has been calling Australia home for over 18 years.

Having practised his skills as a freelance magazine photographer, Andrew always preferred the freedom of not having to work towards a commercial brief.

This eventually led to doing just personal projects, primarily on film, where the joy of craftsmanship can be experienced the most.

Andrew has been named 2021 Australian Photographer of the Year and his work received international recognition with a number of awards and publications including Vogue and Marie Claire and has been exhibited across the world.