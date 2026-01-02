Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
2000s Teen Heartthrob Viciously Trolled For His Unrecognizable Appearance At 48
2000s teen heartthrob wearing clear glasses and a cap smiling at a Comic Con event with a blue background.
2000s Teen Heartthrob Viciously Trolled For His Unrecognizable Appearance At 48

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
22

11

22

A group of furious fans has rushed to defend 2000s heartthrob Tom Welling after one X user went viral for comments describing his looks at age 48 as “below average.”

The social media troll contrasted a recent photo of Welling with one taken when he was in his early twenties.

Welling, who made headlines last January for driving under the influence, famously played Clark Kent in the superhero series Smallville for a decade, from 2001 to 2011.

Highlights
  • A photo of Tom Welling, who starred in ‘Smallville’ in the 2000s, has gone viral on social media.
  • The user who shared the image claimed the actor looked “below average” at 48 compared to his former “model” looks.
  • The post garnered 6.4 million views, prompting hundreds of users to criticize the post and defend the actor.
RELATED:

    2000s teen heartthrob with tousled dark hair and green eyes posing at a movie premiere event.

    Tom Welling sparked online chatter about his appearance two decades after rising to fame on Smallville
    2000s teen heartthrob with tousled dark hair and green eyes posing at a movie premiere event.

    Image credits: Getty/J. Merritt

    He is also known for appearing in Lucifer as Lt. Marcus Pierce/Cain and in Cheaper by the Dozen, where he played Charlie Baker, the eldest son of Steve Martin’s character.

    The anonymous post by The 4Chan Archives described a young Welling as “one of the best-looking actors ever” with a “model face,” claiming he had become “below average” two decades later.

    The post has racked up 6.4 million views on X at the time of writing, along with hundreds of replies.

    Man at a fan convention wearing glasses, a black cap, and a dark hoodie, a 2000s teen heartthrob now aged 48.

    Man at a fan convention wearing glasses, a black cap, and a dark hoodie, a 2000s teen heartthrob now aged 48.

    Image credits: Getty/Tristar Media

    Users on X criticized the comparison between a professional photo from Welling’s Smallville days and a lower-quality image taken in unfavorable lighting.

    “Bruh he is a handsome dude, what y’all on about,” one fan wrote.

    “That’s just a bad photo of him from 2022, he probably just put on weight and let himself go a bit through the pandemic, a lot of us did,” shared another.

    Social media trolls contrasted a photo taken when Welling, 48, was in his twenties with a recent image

    “Bro is a happily married dad, he’s not worried about what 4chan dorks think about his looks,” remarked someone else.

    One user said Welling is “still a gorgeous man,” while another asked, “What are you talking about?! He can still get it.”

    “Idk why they expected him to look 23 forever,” a separate comment read.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the appearance of a 2000s teen heartthrob, referencing hair and a goatee.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the appearance of a 2000s teen heartthrob, referencing hair and a goatee.

    Image credits: Liberty_Vegan

    Young 2000s teen heartthrob smiling, wearing black blazer and blue shirt at an evening event outdoors.

    Young 2000s teen heartthrob smiling, wearing black blazer and blue shirt at an evening event outdoors.

    Image credits: Getty/Evan Agostini

    “’Below average’ and it’s the hottest picture of a man you’ve ever seen,” another user chimed in.

    Others said Welling looks like a typical 48-year-old who has not undergone any cosmetic procedures. “This is how most white guys age without surgical enhancements.”

    Fans also agreed it was “weird” to compare two photos taken decades apart to analyze how “well” or “badly” someone has aged, adding that the actor was still handsome.

    Man wearing a cap and casual shirt smiling while holding a microphone during a panel discussion about 2000s teen heartthrobs.

    Before becoming an actor, Welling modeled for brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein
    Man wearing a cap and casual shirt smiling while holding a microphone during a panel discussion about 2000s teen heartthrobs.

    Image credits: Getty/Barry Brecheisen

    Welling lives in California with his wife, equestrian Jessica Rose Lee, and their two sons: 7-year-old Thomson Wylde and 4-year-old Rocklin Von.

    The New York native was a construction worker in the late 1990s when he was discovered by a casting director who suggested he try modeling.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the 2000s teen heartthrob being trolled for his unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the 2000s teen heartthrob being trolled for his unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Image credits: x_rondo1

    Middle-aged man outdoors near river and hills, representing 2000s teen heartthrob with unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Middle-aged man outdoors near river and hills, representing 2000s teen heartthrob with unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Image credits: sxnthwave

    He later relocated to Los Angeles and modeled for Tommy Hilfiger, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Calvin Klein.

    Still, he said his ambition was always to become an actor, a dream he pursued while modeling for the major brands.

    “To me, it’s not a very expressive job,” he said of modeling. “It’s really based solely on what’s the outside. I didn’t find that it was fulfilling at all. I find acting to be much more fulfilling. You can be much more expressive and you can show a lot more of who you are.”

    Actor and 2000s teen heartthrob in a black suit posing at a charity event with hands in pockets.

    He portrayed Clark Kent in the superhero series Smallville, which follows the character’s life before becoming SupermanActor and 2000s teen heartthrob in a black suit posing at a charity event with hands in pockets.

    Image credits: Getty/Stefanie Keenan

    His first acting role came in 2001 in the legal drama Judging Amy, in which he played a karate teacher, Rob “Karate Rob” Meltzer, the10-years-younger love interest of Amy Gray.

    Though he had originally signed a contract to appear in three episodes, the storyline received positive feedback, and producers kept him on for three more.

    Young 2000s teen heartthrob with shirtless torso and red S painted, tied to wooden post in a cornfield at night.

    Young 2000s teen heartthrob with shirtless torso and red S painted, tied to wooden post in a cornfield at night.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    After a long audition process, he was cast as Clark Kent in the WB superhero drama Smallville.

    “I went to the final screen test between me and another fellow. I was on my way back from the Warner Bros. studio, and I stopped in a gas station to call my manager and tell him how it went,” Welling recalled.

    “I called and got him on the phone and he said, ‘Can you hold on a second?’ Next thing I know, there are literally seven people on the other line and almost in unison they say, ‘Tom, you got it!”

    2000s teen heartthrob posing confidently with arms crossed against a red background in a dark shirt.

    Welling was named one of People magazine’s Breakthrough Stars in 2001
    2000s teen heartthrob posing confidently with arms crossed against a red background in a dark shirt.

    Image credits: Fox

    The pilot, which aired in October 2001, was the highest-rated debut for The WB at the time, with 8.4 million viewers.

    That year, he was named one of People magazine’s Breakthrough Stars. He also took home the Teen Choice Award for Breakout Star (Male) in 2002.

    Welling, who admitted that he wasn’t a Superman fan before landing the role, launched a podcast titled Talkville in 2022 with fellow Smallville actor Michael Rosenbaum, in which the co-stars comment on every episode of the show.

    Collage of 2000s teen heartthrob at Mega Con in Costa Rica, posing in six photos with varying expressions and gestures.

    Collage of 2000s teen heartthrob at Mega Con in Costa Rica, posing in six photos with varying expressions and gestures.

    Image credits: HellB0rn85

    In February 2025, he attended MegaCon in Orlando to participate in a Superman panel alongside other actors who have portrayed the DC superhero in the past. 

    The Winchesters actor’s appearance came a month after he was arrested for a DUI incident in a fast food restaurant parking lot in Yreka, California.

    According to a TMZ report, his blood alc*hol level was measured at or above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

    Young man with dark hair wearing a tan jacket smiling, representing 2000s teen heartthrob appearance at 48.

    The actor is also known for Cheaper by the Dozen and LuciferYoung man with dark hair wearing a tan jacket smiling, representing 2000s teen heartthrob appearance at 48.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    The charges against him were dismissed in May after he pleaded no contest. He was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $619 in fines, $150 in restitution, and attend a DUI program.

    Man in denim jacket and cowboy hat at ranch, illustrating 2000s teen heartthrob unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Man in denim jacket and cowboy hat at ranch, illustrating 2000s teen heartthrob unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Image credits: Instagram/tomwelling

    Man with gray beard and mustache shown in two photos, one in a car and the other on a ranch with horses, 2000s teen heartthrob.

    Man with gray beard and mustache shown in two photos, one in a car and the other on a ranch with horses, 2000s teen heartthrob.

    Image credits: Zoomy_Trash

    This year, Welling is set to star in Chasing Summer, a comedy-drama film about a woman who returns to her hometown and reunites with her childhood friends and former flings following a breakup and the loss of her job.

    Tweet by a user reacting to the 2000s teen heartthrob's unrecognizable appearance at 48 with disbelief.

    People reacted to the viral photo of 48-year-old Tom Welling
    Tweet by a user reacting to the 2000s teen heartthrob's unrecognizable appearance at 48 with disbelief.

    Image credits: atwilkinson_

    Tweet screenshot showing user Damian Andrews-Wilson replying with a comment about aging and appearance, related to 2000s teen heartthrob.

    Tweet screenshot showing user Damian Andrews-Wilson replying with a comment about aging and appearance, related to 2000s teen heartthrob.

    Image credits: thedla36

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the 2000s teen heartthrob’s weight and appearance at age 47.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the 2000s teen heartthrob’s weight and appearance at age 47.

    Image credits: SkotiVi

    Social media reaction to 2000s teen heartthrob’s drastically changed unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Social media reaction to 2000s teen heartthrob’s drastically changed unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Image credits: kutiekittenxo

    Tweet by AI researcher commenting on a 2000s teen heartthrob’s unrecognizable appearance at 48 being heavily criticized.

    Tweet by AI researcher commenting on a 2000s teen heartthrob’s unrecognizable appearance at 48 being heavily criticized.

    Image credits: piax0x

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the unrecognizable appearance of a 2000s teen heartthrob at 48.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the unrecognizable appearance of a 2000s teen heartthrob at 48.

    Image credits: samisa

    Twitter reply from user discussing weight gain and choices, related to 2000s teen heartthrob's unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Twitter reply from user discussing weight gain and choices, related to 2000s teen heartthrob's unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Image credits: High_0verseer

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing goatees and appearance, related to 2000s teen heartthrob unrecognizable at 48.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing goatees and appearance, related to 2000s teen heartthrob unrecognizable at 48.

    Image credits: Furtherthanthat

    2000s teen heartthrob with changing appearance over the years wearing tuxedos at different events

    2000s teen heartthrob with changing appearance over the years wearing tuxedos at different events

    Image credits: RealKhalilU

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the 2000s teen heartthrob’s unrecognizable appearance at age 48 and online trolling.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the 2000s teen heartthrob’s unrecognizable appearance at age 48 and online trolling.

    Image credits: CW594933

    Screenshot of a tweet defending 2000s teen heartthrob’s appearance at 48 against online trolling comments.

    Screenshot of a tweet defending 2000s teen heartthrob’s appearance at 48 against online trolling comments.

    Image credits: nicokricoooo

    Tweet from Mr Overprayed mocking a 2000s teen heartthrob’s unrecognizable appearance at age 48.

    Tweet from Mr Overprayed mocking a 2000s teen heartthrob’s unrecognizable appearance at age 48.

    Image credits: MrOverprayed

    Screenshot of a tweet reply saying “i’d still hit” with 94 likes, related to 2000s teen heartthrob unrecognizable appearance.

    Screenshot of a tweet reply saying “i’d still hit” with 94 likes, related to 2000s teen heartthrob unrecognizable appearance.

    Image credits: n1c07x3

    Comment on social media post mentioning a 2000s teen heartthrob's unrecognizable appearance and weight gain at age 48.

    Comment on social media post mentioning a 2000s teen heartthrob's unrecognizable appearance and weight gain at age 48.

    Image credits: satoru69123

    Tweet discussing a 2000s teen heartthrob’s changed appearance at 48 with critiques on weight and facial hair.

    Tweet discussing a 2000s teen heartthrob’s changed appearance at 48 with critiques on weight and facial hair.

    Image credits: OneBoyFromMars

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a 2000s teen heartthrob being trolled for his unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a 2000s teen heartthrob being trolled for his unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Image credits: nicokricoooo

    Tweet commenting on the appearance of a 2000s teen heartthrob at 48, questioning the need to look good after 40.

    Tweet commenting on the appearance of a 2000s teen heartthrob at 48, questioning the need to look good after 40.

    Image credits: bernakingsley

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the 2000s teen heartthrob’s unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the 2000s teen heartthrob’s unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Image credits: winnifredfried

    Tweet from user DeathNinja07 replying about a 2000s teen heartthrob with unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Tweet from user DeathNinja07 replying about a 2000s teen heartthrob with unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Image credits: BeltreF

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing the 2000s teen heartthrob’s unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing the 2000s teen heartthrob’s unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Image credits: Snowglobe4meme

    Tweet by user Jack Mehoff reacting to unrecognizable appearance of 2000s teen heartthrob at age 48.

    Tweet by user Jack Mehoff reacting to unrecognizable appearance of 2000s teen heartthrob at age 48.

    Image credits: JackMehoff97433

    A 2000s teen heartthrob shown during a social media exchange about his drastically changed unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    A 2000s teen heartthrob shown during a social media exchange about his drastically changed unrecognizable appearance at 48.

    Image credits: grotsky_byotch

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Before and after

    11

    22

    11

    22

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
