Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“How Many 2000s Movies Can You Recognize?”: Spot 30 Movies From Just One Scene
Scene from a 2000s movie with a man in medieval armor next to neon text guessing the movie from the scene trivia quiz
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“How Many 2000s Movies Can You Recognize?”: Spot 30 Movies From Just One Scene

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2000s were packed with movies that pretty much everyone remembers in one way or another. Some were massive blockbusters that changed cinema. Others were comedies that people still quote today. And a few became cult favorites that found their audience later on. Whether you were into big fantasy epics, awkward teen comedies, or emotional dramas, there was something for everyone in that decade.

In this quiz, you’ll get a look at 30 scenes from all kinds of 00s movies. Your job is simple – figure out which film the scene comes from.

Let’s see how well you remember this era! 🎬🍿

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Film crew preparing to shoot a scene on a couch with red background lighting for 2000s movie expert quiz content.

    Film crew preparing to shoot a scene on a couch with red background lighting for 2000s movie expert quiz content.

    Image credits: Ron Lach

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    16

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    16

    Open list comments

    5

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite hard with all those sequals thrown in.

    Vote comment up
    17
    17points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    salmoninjured avatar
    Inga Blake
    Inga Blake
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do... HERE► W­w­w­.­E­a­r­n­A­p­p­1­.­C­o­m

    Load More Replies...
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I probably only knew 5% of these, the rest I guessed. I suppose I did OK, 20/30. 🤷

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mattblakeley avatar
    Matt Blakeley
    Matt Blakeley
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    19/30 is not bad given all the sequels and the number of movies I never watched.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite hard with all those sequals thrown in.

    Vote comment up
    17
    17points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    salmoninjured avatar
    Inga Blake
    Inga Blake
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do... HERE► W­w­w­.­E­a­r­n­A­p­p­1­.­C­o­m

    Load More Replies...
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I probably only knew 5% of these, the rest I guessed. I suppose I did OK, 20/30. 🤷

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mattblakeley avatar
    Matt Blakeley
    Matt Blakeley
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    19/30 is not bad given all the sequels and the number of movies I never watched.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT