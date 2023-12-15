19-Year-Old Beats Arnold Schwarzenegger By Becoming World’s Youngest Pro Bodybuilder
A teenager has beaten Arnold Schwarzenegger’s record by becoming the world’s youngest professional bodybuilder.
As Arnie made history when he won the Mr. Universe title at the age of just 20 in 1970, 19-year-old Anton Ratushnyi just made a name for himself in the sport.
Anton has won three NPC (National Physique Committee) titles in a row, picking up his professional bodybuilding card a year younger than The Terminator actor.
Last week, the 5-foot-11, 245lb teen picked up the NPC national division title in Texas, meaning he is no longer classified as an amateur competitor.
19-year-old Anton Ratushnyi became the world’s youngest professional bodybuilder
Image credits: anton_swl
Image credits: anton_swl
As he earned the title of youngest Classic Physique professional, the athlete took to his Instagram page on Thursday (December 14) to announce his big victory.
He wrote: ‘With overcoming lots of adversity over the last year, I can’t stress enough how important it is to believe in yourself and stay true to yourself no matter what others think of you.
Arnold Schwarzenegger made history when he won the Mr. Universe title at the age of just 20 in 1970
Image credits: schwarzenegger
Image credits: schwarzenegger
“I’m so glad that I decided to pursue my true passion and didn’t let negativity get to me.”
He further stated: “I took the risk to prep again and challenge myself mentally, physically, and emotionally to not just succeed in bodybuilding but grow as a person that would be worthy of inspiring this new generation.”
He concluded his message by writing: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is your new youngest IFBB Classic Pro, and the overall champion at NPC Nationals 2023.”
“I’m so glad that I decided to pursue my true passion,” Anton said
Image credits: anton_swl
The young athlete is now followed by 207,000 people on Instagram, but despite the amount of admirers he might have, Anton’s heart is taken.
According to social media, the pro bodybuilder is in a relationship with Sophia Julianne. The pair bonded over their love of fitness as she also shares workout content on her social media page, as per The Sun.
Image credits: Netflix
In fact, the sporty lovebirds have been posting Instagram stories of themselves spending time together and cooking together this week.
No body shaming bla-bla-bla but let’s get real it’s the epitome of unnatural and unhealthy body… There shouldn’t be such competitions where people are deforming their bodies.
This kind of body building looks awful to me. And I can't imagine that is healthy AT ALL. I don't think it's possible to achieve this look naturally without steroids or other drugs.
It's not. He is so roided out it is ridiculous. I have friends in the bodybuilding industry that have roided for years. They are paying the consequences now as their bodies have begun to fail in all sorts of ways.
All those veins 🤢 I puked a little.
No body shaming bla-bla-bla but let’s get real it’s the epitome of unnatural and unhealthy body… There shouldn’t be such competitions where people are deforming their bodies.
This kind of body building looks awful to me. And I can't imagine that is healthy AT ALL. I don't think it's possible to achieve this look naturally without steroids or other drugs.
It's not. He is so roided out it is ridiculous. I have friends in the bodybuilding industry that have roided for years. They are paying the consequences now as their bodies have begun to fail in all sorts of ways.
All those veins 🤢 I puked a little.