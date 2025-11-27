Staff Stunned At Microchip Info On 16-Year-Old Dog Left At Shelter

ADVERTISEMENT

A veterinarian encountered the “worst” case of dog neglect after a 16-year-old Dachshund was brought to a Florida rescue organization.

Dachshund Rescue South Florida shared the heartbreaking news about the dog, named Wonka, via Facebook on November 12.

Wonka was first brought to an animal shelter in Miami as a stray.

Upon examining the “sweet, chocolate little” dog, rescuers discovered he had a microchip and “a mouth full of rotten teeth.”

Highlights A 16-year-old Dachshund named Wonka was rescued in South Florida with the worst dental condition a vet had ever seen.

Wonka had multiple rotten teeth removed after fundraising efforts by Dachshund Rescue South Florida.

Despite his age, Wonka's dental surgery was successful, and he is now recovering in a foster home awaiting adoption.

RELATED:

A Florida vet says she treated a tiny senior Dachshund who had the worst dental condition she’d ever seen

Veterinarian wearing blue gloves examining teeth of a 16-year-old dog with microchip info at shelter.

Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual photo)

Ten of his teeth were missing, six were considered “mobile,” and another six had already been extracted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescuers reportedly made several attempts to contact the person listed on the microchip, but they never responded, making it clear they didn’t want Wonka back.

Senior brown dachshund dog resting on floral blanket at shelter, staff stunned by microchip information found.

Image credits: Dachshund Rescue South Florida

Fortunately, Dachshund Rescue South Florida sought help for the senior dog online, and animal lovers raised enough money for Wonka to receive the dental care he needed.

“He had to have so many teeth removed,” a representative from the rescue organization told Newsweek. “The vet said it was the worst mouth she had ever seen.”

The adorable chocolate Dachshund stayed at a 24-hour clinic after the surgery to recover.

The little survivor had a microchip and “a mouth full of rotten teeth”

16-year-old dog with microchip information held by shelter staff in a kennel with a water bowl and blanket.

Image credits: Dachshund Rescue South Florida

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Angela Pascuzzo Giannavola expressing prayers and healing for a 16-year-old dog left at shelter with microchip info.

Comment by Sandra Bayes expressing relief about a 16-year-old dog left at shelter with microchip info discovered.



Everyone at the rescue organization was concerned about Wonka undergoing the procedure given his age, but it was a success, and he is reportedly on the mend.

After the surgery, he settled into his foster home, where he’ll be staying for the time being.

“We haven’t offered him for adoption yet, but will be soon,” the representative said.

“We hope there is someone out there who wants to spoil him for the remainder of his life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wonka underwent dental surgery after animal lovers donated to Dachshund Rescue South Florida

Older dachshund resting on a blanket inside a shelter kennel with staff stunned by microchip info on dog.

Image credits: Dachshund Rescue South Florida

On Facebook, Wonka was described as weighing 17 pounds (7.7 kg) and being “good with other dogs and all people.”

The rescuers wrote, “Wonka would really love a forever family that he can spend the rest of his life with!!”



Last year, just under 5 million dogs and cats entered United States shelters, according to Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), which compiles information from more than 10,000 shelters and rescue groups across the country.

Comment expressing gratitude for help with a 16-year-old dog left at shelter with microchip information.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Close-up of extracted dog teeth and tissue on a stainless steel shelter sink surface related to a microchip discovery.

Image credits: Dachshund Rescue South Florida

The post announcing Wonka’s recovery received hundreds of reactions on Facebook, with users thanking the shelter for helping the sausage dog and giving him a better quality of life.

“Wonderful news. Stay well sweetheart,” one person commented.

“He deserves a good home full of love and kindness,“ wrote another.

“Do you have any adoption interest? I live in Michigan but I could maybe figure it out!” suggested a third.

“Wonka you stole my heart wish I could take you home I’m in Arizona,” added someone else.

Another user chimed in, “Best wishes for good health in your golden years, Wonka.”

Comment expressing love and prayers for a 16-year-old dog left at shelter with microchip information revealed.

Comment from Gretchen Lewis Gibson expressing gratitude for help with a 16-year-old dog left at shelter and praying for recovery.



While many dog owners don’t pay much attention to their pet’s dental health, poor oral hygiene can lead to pain, tooth loss, and even more serious issues such as heart, liver, and kidney disease.



According to CityVet, dental disease is one of the most common health issues in dogs. By age three, over 80% of canines show signs of periodontal disease.

Poor dental health in dogs can lead to serious issues such as heart, liver, and kidney disease

Close-up of a 16-year-old dog chewing a bone, highlighting staff stunned by microchip info at the shelter.

Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual photo)

Signs that your pup may have dental health issues include red or swollen gums, bleeding from the mouth, excessive drooling, bad breath, and yellow or brown buildup on the teeth.

Older dogs are more prone to periodontal disease, though smaller breeds like Chihuahuas, Dachshunds, and Yorkies are more susceptible due to genetics.

Close-up of a 16-year-old dog with a microchip, stunning shelter staff with its surprising information.

Image credits: Pixabay / mristenpart (Not the actual photo)

For good dental hygiene, CityVet recommends brushing your dog’s teeth daily using pet-safe toothpaste, providing dental chews to help reduce plaque and tartar buildup, and scheduling annual dental cleanings with a professional.



The announcement of Wonka’s successful surgery follows another great piece of news for animal lovers: over the last eight years, there has been an almost 60% drop in the number of pets being euthanized due to lack of space in shelters across the United States.



According to BFAS, in 2016, more than 1 million dogs and cats were euthanized in shelters. Last year, that number dropped to 425,000.

Smaller breeds like Chihuahuas, Dachshunds, and Yorkies are more prone to periodontal disease

Brown Dachshund dog with expressive eyes looking up, highlighting microchip info and shelter care for senior pets.

Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual photo)

“Our data shows that millions of households across the country will add a pet to their family this year, and if just one in 17 more of those families chose to adopt a dog or cat from a shelter, we could reach no-k*ll nationwide,” Julie Castle, BFAS CEO, told Newsweek.

Castle pleaded for people to continue “adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating or even sharing dogs and cats from their local shelter or rescue groups on social media channels” to save the animals’ lives.

“Praying for Wonka to heal and get the family he deserves,” one netizen wrote

Comment by Tamara Scott Jones expressing love and prayers for healing after microchip info revealed on 16-year-old shelter dog.

Comment on social media post expressing hope that a 16-year-old dog left at shelter with microchip info feels better soon.

Comment from Lisa Warski Deason about a chocolate dog improving, related to microchip info on 16-year-old dog at shelter.

Comment saying still praying for little Wonka with praying hands emoji on social media post about dog microchip info at shelter.

Comment expressing continuous prayers for a recovering precious little boy with prayer hands, paw prints, and heart emojis.

Commenter Welch John expressing that a 16-year-old dog left at shelter deserves a loving, kind home.

Comment expressing well wishes for a dog named Wonka, related to microchip info on 16-year-old dog left at shelter.

Comment expressing hope for a 16-year-old dog left at shelter to heal and find a loving family.

Comment from Silvia Mirta sending good vibes for a speedy recovery for a dog named Wonka on social media.

Comment expressing gratitude for caring and taking care of a 16-year-old dog with microchip info left at shelter.