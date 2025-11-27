Staff Stunned At Microchip Info On 16-Year-Old Dog Left At Shelter

A veterinarian encountered the “worst” case of dog neglect after a 16-year-old Dachshund was brought to a Florida rescue organization.
Dachshund Rescue South Florida shared the heartbreaking news about the dog, named Wonka, via Facebook on November 12.
Wonka was first brought to an animal shelter in Miami as a stray.
Upon examining the “sweet, chocolate little” dog, rescuers discovered he had a microchip and “a mouth full of rotten teeth.”
A Florida vet says she treated a tiny senior Dachshund who had the worst dental condition she’d ever seen
Ten of his teeth were missing, six were considered “mobile,” and another six had already been extracted.
Rescuers reportedly made several attempts to contact the person listed on the microchip, but they never responded, making it clear they didn’t want Wonka back.
Fortunately, Dachshund Rescue South Florida sought help for the senior dog online, and animal lovers raised enough money for Wonka to receive the dental care he needed.
“He had to have so many teeth removed,” a representative from the rescue organization told Newsweek. “The vet said it was the worst mouth she had ever seen.”
The adorable chocolate Dachshund stayed at a 24-hour clinic after the surgery to recover.
The little survivor had a microchip and “a mouth full of rotten teeth”
After the surgery, he settled into his foster home, where he’ll be staying for the time being.
“We haven’t offered him for adoption yet, but will be soon,” the representative said.
“We hope there is someone out there who wants to spoil him for the remainder of his life.”
Wonka underwent dental surgery after animal lovers donated to Dachshund Rescue South Florida
On Facebook, Wonka was described as weighing 17 pounds (7.7 kg) and being “good with other dogs and all people.”
The rescuers wrote, “Wonka would really love a forever family that he can spend the rest of his life with!!”
Last year, just under 5 million dogs and cats entered United States shelters, according to Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), which compiles information from more than 10,000 shelters and rescue groups across the country.
The post announcing Wonka’s recovery received hundreds of reactions on Facebook, with users thanking the shelter for helping the sausage dog and giving him a better quality of life.
“Wonderful news. Stay well sweetheart,” one person commented.
“He deserves a good home full of love and kindness,“ wrote another.
“Do you have any adoption interest? I live in Michigan but I could maybe figure it out!” suggested a third.
“Wonka you stole my heart wish I could take you home I’m in Arizona,” added someone else.
Another user chimed in, “Best wishes for good health in your golden years, Wonka.”
According to CityVet, dental disease is one of the most common health issues in dogs. By age three, over 80% of canines show signs of periodontal disease.
Poor dental health in dogs can lead to serious issues such as heart, liver, and kidney disease
Signs that your pup may have dental health issues include red or swollen gums, bleeding from the mouth, excessive drooling, bad breath, and yellow or brown buildup on the teeth.
Older dogs are more prone to periodontal disease, though smaller breeds like Chihuahuas, Dachshunds, and Yorkies are more susceptible due to genetics.
For good dental hygiene, CityVet recommends brushing your dog’s teeth daily using pet-safe toothpaste, providing dental chews to help reduce plaque and tartar buildup, and scheduling annual dental cleanings with a professional.
The announcement of Wonka’s successful surgery follows another great piece of news for animal lovers: over the last eight years, there has been an almost 60% drop in the number of pets being euthanized due to lack of space in shelters across the United States.
According to BFAS, in 2016, more than 1 million dogs and cats were euthanized in shelters. Last year, that number dropped to 425,000.
Smaller breeds like Chihuahuas, Dachshunds, and Yorkies are more prone to periodontal disease
“Our data shows that millions of households across the country will add a pet to their family this year, and if just one in 17 more of those families chose to adopt a dog or cat from a shelter, we could reach no-k*ll nationwide,” Julie Castle, BFAS CEO, told Newsweek.
Castle pleaded for people to continue “adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating or even sharing dogs and cats from their local shelter or rescue groups on social media channels” to save the animals’ lives.
