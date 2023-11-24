15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

ADVERTISEMENT

Hi all! Ah, that crazy time of preparing gifts for loved ones! I suggest you take a look at these simple and easy cross-stitch patterns.

By the way, especially for Bored Panda readers, the store has an additional 10% discount on top of the existing discounts. The coupon code is "stitch". (In order to enter the code, you must add the product to your cart).

Thank you for your attention!

More info: inspireuplift.com