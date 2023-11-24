ADVERTISEMENT

Hi all! Ah, that crazy time of preparing gifts for loved ones! I suggest you take a look at these simple and easy cross-stitch patterns.

By the way, especially for Bored Panda readers, the store has an additional 10% discount on top of the existing discounts. The coupon code is "stitch". (In order to enter the code, you must add the product to your cart).

Thank you for your attention!

More info: inspireuplift.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST
#2

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST
#3

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST
#4

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST
#5

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST
#6

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST
#7

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST
#8

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST
#10

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST
#12

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST
#13

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST
#14

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST
#15

15 Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns For Christmas And New Year

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yulia
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!