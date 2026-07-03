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14-Year-Old Boy Arrested Twice After Being Accused Of Terrorizing Tourists With Water Toy In Controversial Case
A 14-year-old boy, shirtless and holding a water toy, aims it at two people walking past, terrorizing tourists.
Crime, Society

14-Year-Old Boy Arrested Twice After Being Accused Of Terrorizing Tourists With Water Toy In Controversial Case

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A 14-year-old Algerian boy, identified as Hamza F, has drawn widespread attention in France after routinely harassing tourists and locals near Paris’s Saint-Martin Canal by spraying them with a water blaster.

Calling himself Hamza La Douane (Hamza from Customs), he demands $2.29 (about €2) from those who want to avoid being targeted.

Highlights
  • A 14-year-old boy in France has drawn attention after using a water blaster to harass tourists near the Saint-Martin Canal.
  • He has also been accused of other problematic behavior, including vandalism, theft, and aggressive behavior towards women.
  • His parents have defended his actions, labeling the criticism as acts of “racism.”

Law enforcement records suggest his conduct is part of a broader pattern of juvenile delinquency, including incidents of vandalism, theft, and aggression involving women, for which he has been arrested multiple times.

The case has sparked heated public discourse in France, with some questioning how he has been allowed to remain at large, while others have pointed to a lack of parental responsibility.

RELATED:

    A Teen accused of troubling people near Saint-Martin Canal with a water toy was arrested twice within a week

    A 14-year-old boy holds a water toy, accused of terrorizing tourists.

    Image credits: rsk_utra/TikTok

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    Hamza is often seen shirtless along the Saint-Martin Canal, where he blackmails people into giving him money.

    On June 30, he told the French newspaper Le Parisien that he got this idea from corrupt customs officers in his home country.

    “In Algeria, when you pay the customs officers, they don’t search you. You can go on,” he shared.

    A 14-year-old boy aims a water toy at two adults on a street, accused of terrorizing tourists.

    Image credits: rsk_utra/TikTok

    The teen showed little remorse for his actions, saying that “most of the time” he does not apologize to those he sprays and simply runs away. 

    A tweet from Anonymous questioning the controversy around the 14-year-old boy and his water toy.

    Image credits: JustHereForHelp

    A tweet from BasDutchLion discussing concerns about a water toy used by a 14-year-old boy.

    Image credits: DJBasDutchLion

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    His aggressive acts towards women include recording himself pushing a bikini-clad woman into a canal despite her apparent resistance, as well as unlawfully entering another woman’s residence. 

    His thefts, meanwhile, have included him taking a bar stool, a can of soda, mobile phones, and other items. 

    A 14-year-old boy with a water toy chases a woman on a bicycle, accused of terrorizing tourists.

    Image credits: rsk_utra/TikTok

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    While Hamza has reportedly been arrested 10 times since June 2025, his last two detentions came on June 27, when he was busted for vandalism, and on July 1, on charges of aggravated theft, insulting officers, and resisting arrest, respectively.

    CNews, another French newspaper, reported that on July 2, Hamza recorded himself on the Saint-Martin Canal joking that “there was air conditioning” at the police station.

    Hamza’s parents have remained equally unapologetic about his behavior, with his mom even framing him as the victim

    14-year-old boy spraying a water toy at tourists in a controversial case.

    Image credits: vraisurlevif/TikTok

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    Speaking to Le Parisien on the same day as his son, Hamza’s father, who remained anonymous, described him as “a nice boy” who “doesn’t hurt anyone.” 

    Hamza agreed with his father’s statement in an interview with CNews, saying, “He leaves me alone because he knows I’m not doing anything bad. All I do is water people from time to time.”

    His mother, who is a personal care assistant, meanwhile described the backlash he has been receiving as a “racially motivated act.”

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the 14-year-old boy with a water toy terrorizing tourists.

    Image credits: BoiFenti

    Screenshot of a tweet about the controversial case of the 14-year-old boy and water toy.

    Image credits: Ro_Cozz

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    Elsa Marcel, a lawyer who described herself as a “socialist” and defended Hamza in his latest arrest, made a similar claim in a press release shared on Thursday, July 2.

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    14-year-old boy, with blurred face, holding a water toy on the street.

    Image credits: hamzaladouane/TikTok

    “For several days, Hamza F, a 14-year-old boy, has been the victim of a torrent of racist hatred following a media offensive initiated by far-right figures,” she said.

    “A child’s water fights and games have thus become, in the span of a few hours, a national controversy.”

    14-year-old boy aiming a water toy at a black car, involved in a controversial case.

    Image credits: hamzaladouane/TikTok

    The attorney noted that her client was called names like “s**m” and “thug.”

    She added that he has been the target of “hostile messages, threats, and posts that violate his dignity on social media.”

    Marcel threatened to file a complaint against anyone who would insult the teen in the future.

    French politicians appeared divided over who should bear the responsibility of disciplining Hamza

    A social media comment from y-Raija Raffensparger calls a 14-year-old boy a menace to society.

    Image credits: msraija

    A social media comment from Hiphop art criticizes the 14-year-old boy's parents after he was arrested twice.

    Image credits: Hiphop_art26

    “How long are we going to tolerate this?” French National Assembly member Julien Odoul asked the government on X.

    “In a normal world, the authorities would already have contacted Hamza’s parents and threatened to suspend their welfare benefits.

    “But in France, this young person quickly understands that there is no one to stop him: not his parents, the authorities, the police, or the criminal justice system,” he voiced in another post.

    A 14-year-old boy in shorts and no shirt playfully aims a water toy at a police officer by a police car.

    Image credits: hamzaladouane/TikTok

    Pouria Amirshahi, a Parisian councilor and former police officer, on the other hand, noted it is not right to “expect everything from the state.”

    “I think at some point we are going to have to make parents responsible,” he said, adding, “It is easy to have children, but sometimes you have to take responsibility for them.”

    A 14-year-old boy is handcuffed by police officers next to a police car in a controversial case.

    Image credits: sosoa6275/TikTok

    Parisians have also expressed frustration with Hamza, with one siding with Odoul and asking him to be “stripped of public welfare benefits” and sent back to his country.

    “Well, that’s one way to make international headline,” a netizen said

    A social media comment from Heidi112g supports the 14-year-old boy using a water toy in hot weather.

    Image credits: Lizzylilly2

    A tweet by DMW about a 14-year-old boy arrested for terrorizing tourists with a water toy.

    Image credits: DMW9699

    A tweet by Chris L mentioning Seine water in relation to the 14-year-old boy and water toy.

    Image credits: baraka66z

    A tweet by Brooke reacting to the controversial case of the 14-year-old boy terrorizing tourists.

    Image credits: bfrazor54622

    A tweet by Nippon Steel about a water festival during a heat wave, referencing the 14-year-old boy's water toy incident.

    Image credits: nipponsteel

    A tweet by Ross speculating about the liquid in the water toy used by the 14-year-old boy.

    Image credits: sdhvhjkj

    A social media post from @bytemyshinny about a 14-year-old boy terrorizing tourists with a water toy.

    Image credits: bytemyshinny

    A social media post from @Nationalis40247 about a 14-year-old boy terrorizing tourists with a water toy.

    Image credits: Nationalis40247

    A social media post from @PhettacheeseOG about a 14-year-old boy terrorizing tourists with a water toy.

    Image credits: PhettacheeseOG

    A social media post from @PapiDolo101 about a 14-year-old boy terrorizing tourists with a water toy.

    Image credits: PapiDolo101

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone should chase his a.ss down and smash his water gun to smithereens right in front of him.

    9
    9points
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People saying "it's just water" what if he sprays someone who has something that can be damaged by water? And a water fight is between consenting people.

    7
    7points
    reply
    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not "problematic behaviour", it's part of his overall criminal delinquency. According to the article he has also been involved in stealing, aggravated theft, a*****t and trespassing in a woman's home, so why is all the focus on the fact that he extorts money from people with a water gun as well? At 14 he is already a little s**t, imagine what he will be like in a few years if he doesn't learn actual consequences

    5
    5points
    reply
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    User avatar
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone should chase his a.ss down and smash his water gun to smithereens right in front of him.

    9
    9points
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People saying "it's just water" what if he sprays someone who has something that can be damaged by water? And a water fight is between consenting people.

    7
    7points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not "problematic behaviour", it's part of his overall criminal delinquency. According to the article he has also been involved in stealing, aggravated theft, a*****t and trespassing in a woman's home, so why is all the focus on the fact that he extorts money from people with a water gun as well? At 14 he is already a little s**t, imagine what he will be like in a few years if he doesn't learn actual consequences

    5
    5points
    reply
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