Ever since I was young, I have been fascinated by faraway countries and traveling. I started taking photographs and publishing them on the internet in 2006. Quickly, magazines and newspapers from all over the world, like Geo, Nat Geo, Lonely Planet Magazine, etc. began using my work for illustrations on North Korea, Papua New Guinea and more.

In my pictures and travel stories, I offer a positive and benevolent gaze of the countries I visit, often unknown by the public.

Algeria was not a tourist country as for a long time it was dangerous to visit it; nowadays, the place is safe and offers incredible diversity. Soon the future destination for influencers!

More info: ericlafforgue.com

#1

Mozabite Women In White Haïk In The Streets Of Ksar El Atteuf, North Africa, Ghardaia, Algeria

#1 Mozabite Women In White Haïk In The Streets Of Ksar El Atteuf, North Africa, Ghardaia, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
#2

Tuareg Sits In The Sahara Desert, North Africa, Erg Admer, Algeria

#2 Tuareg Sits In The Sahara Desert, North Africa, Erg Admer, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
#3

Tuareg Near A Rock Carving Depicting Giraffes, Tassili N'ajjer National Park, Tadrart Rouge, Algeria

#3 Tuareg Near A Rock Carving Depicting Giraffes, Tassili N'ajjer National Park, Tadrart Rouge, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
#4

Asphalt Road In The Desert, North Africa, Erg Admer, Algeria

#4 Asphalt Road In The Desert, North Africa, Erg Admer, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
#5

View Of The Old Town With A Minaret At The Top, North Africa, Ghardaia, Algeria

#5 View Of The Old Town With A Minaret At The Top, North Africa, Ghardaia, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
#6

Boy Near The Torso Of Jupiter Statue, North Africa, Djemila, Algeria

#6 Boy Near The Torso Of Jupiter Statue, North Africa, Djemila, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
#7

View Of The Town And Salah Bey Viaduct, North Africa, Constantine, Algeria

#7 View Of The Town And Salah Bey Viaduct, North Africa, Constantine, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
#8

Algerian People Buying Pizzas In Souk El Ghezel, North Africa, Constantine, Algeria

#8 Algerian People Buying Pizzas In Souk El Ghezel, North Africa, Constantine, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
#9

Cardo In The Roman Ruins Of Djemila, North Africa, Djemila, Algeria

#9 Cardo In The Roman Ruins Of Djemila, North Africa, Djemila, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
#10

Sunrise Over Djamaa El Djazair In The Mist, North Africa, Algiers, Algeria

#10 Sunrise Over Djamaa El Djazair In The Mist, North Africa, Algiers, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
#11

Old Ottoman House In The Casbah, North Africa, Algiers, Algeria

#11 Old Ottoman House In The Casbah, North Africa, Algiers, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
#12

Djamaa El Djedid Mosque, North Africa, Algiers, Algeria

#12 Djamaa El Djedid Mosque, North Africa, Algiers, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
#13

Sand Dunes In The Sahara Desert, Tassili N'ajjer National Park, Tadrart Rouge, Algeria

#13 Sand Dunes In The Sahara Desert, Tassili N'ajjer National Park, Tadrart Rouge, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
#14

University Of Mentouri Designed By Oscar Niemeyer, North Africa, Constantine, Algeria

#14 University Of Mentouri Designed By Oscar Niemeyer, North Africa, Constantine, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
#15

Man Passing Near Murals Of Football And Revolution In The Casbash, North Africa, Algiers, Algeria

#15 Man Passing Near Murals Of Football And Revolution In The Casbash, North Africa, Algiers, Algeria

Eric Lafforgue
