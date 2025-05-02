ADVERTISEMENT

For years, we've associated vandalism with sticking it to the proverbial man and challenging those in power. But what if I told you that vandalism can also be funny, wholesome, and sometimes even... cute?

One online community, r/MildlyVandalised, celebrates kitten ears drawn on the stick figures on road signs and funny scribblings on Cybertrucks. They're all for vandalism, but only when it's funny, well-intended, and harmless.

Here we have for you the newest set of posts from the subreddit. These are pics about the times people embellished signs, other people's yards, or some public property for laughs, some wholesome "awws," or to teach bigots a lesson. So, get into the spirit of polite vandalism and check them out!

#1

This Cat In The Bathroom Of A Vet Clinic

Small wholesome vandalism drawing of a cat face on a wooden surface brightening the street environment.

GalenOH Report

    #2

    They Understood The Assignment

    Dilapidated house with playful graffiti, an example of wholesome vandals improving urban street scenes.

    nutria_twiga Report

    #3

    That's Where The Employees Went To Smoke

    Partially peeled street sign vandalism with letters missing on a wooden surface, showcasing wholesome street art.

    amallucent Report

    The word "vandalism" has pretty bad connotations. When we think of vandalism, we probably think of destruction and effacement of public property, done by teenage delinquents or hooligans. But did you know that the history of the term comes from the 5th century Western Roman Empire?

    That's right – not punks or anarchists, but a German tribe known as the Vandals were the first ones to earn the title. As they would pillage, loot, and devastate Rome as they moved across Europe, the name of Vandals took root in the collective memory of civilizations.

    #4

    Found In A Book In A Motel Bedside Drawer

    Book page with handwritten "Once upon a time" above printed text, a wholesome vandal example improving the street reading experience.

    Freemagna Report

    #5

    On A Path Right Before An Underpass

    Humorous street sign altered by wholesome vandals reads stop for horses in underpants near a rural road.

    National-Cell-9862 Report

    #6

    Man At Work!

    Street sign creatively altered to show a person pulling a rabbit from a hat, a wholesome vandalism enhancing urban streetscapes.

    daiquiri-glacis Report

    The Vandals weren't senseless barbarians, though. Today, we associate their name with the destruction of public property because they sacked Rome in 455. They maintained their own kingdom in North Africa, had a strong warrior culture, polytheistic faith, and traditions.

    The term "vandalisme" was first used in France during the Revolution. French Catholic priest Henri Grégoire used the term to describe the destruction of art in his day and age. He chose "vandalism" because the acts reminded him of the destructive nature of the German tribe.
    #7

    Reality Check!

    Street art vandalism humorously alters Apple iPad ad, showcasing wholesome vandals making streets look and feel better.

    Sketchy_Irishman_ Report

    #8

    Yesn't

    Street utility box humorously covered with multiple "NO" signs, showcasing wholesome vandalism improving urban spaces.

    gestrn Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See. Isn't it nice when everyone just does what they're told to?

    #9

    Label Printer At Work

    Label maker with a humorous homemade label, an example of wholesome vandals improving streets with creative touches.

    clarenceappendix Report

    People sometimes vandalize works of art in an act of rebellion. The "Mona Lisa" is a frequent victim of environmental activists in that regard. Just last year, two people sloshed pumpkin soup on the Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece in the Louvre to draw attention to food insecurity in Paris, France.
    #10

    Construction Guy Turned Into A Cat

    Street sign creatively altered with cat ears and tail graffiti, showcasing wholesome vandalism that improves urban appearance.

    OtterSou Report

    #11

    Mildly Underpaid

    Sign on a store window about early closing due to low employees, an example of wholesome vandalism improving streets.

    LeeTerrell Report

    #12

    Secret Tunnel? How About A Secret Potato?

    Sign with a hand gesture and a handwritten note saying hide your potato, showcasing wholesome street vandalism creativity.

    TherianRose Report

    Vandalizing works of art has been an act of rebellion in the past, too. In 1871 France, painter Gustave Courbet and his group tore down the Colonne Vendôme in Paris as an act of political protest. The column symbolized the rule of Napoleon III and his authoritarian empire. Ironically, officials later ordered Courbet to pay for putting the column back up.
    #13

    Tell Her You Love Her

    Public phone with a pink handset featuring a wholesome message, showcasing creative street wholesome vandalism.

    Ok_Ambassador8394 Report

    #14

    Eye Wash Emergency!

    Emergency eyewash station with added googly eyes showing wholesome vandalism improving street safety equipment.

    sidequestsquirrel Report

    Psa At A Middle School

    Close-up of blue metal bench with small handwritten chalk message about vandalism reflecting wholesome street vandal acts.

    LSchlaeGuada Report

    In recent years, vandalism, especially in the form of graffiti, has begun to be associated with art. In 2014, a whopping 69% of Americans said that graffiti could be art, and only 23% were vehemently against it. Still, that doesn't mean that people don't think graffiti is vandalism. Even 43% of respondents from the same survey believed that all graffiti is vandalism.
    #16

    Do-It-Yourself Pride Flag!

    Red vehicle with a humorous sticker alteration showing a modified flag as an example of wholesome street vandalism.

    Helped a coworker finish this masterpiece he had on his truck—with some dry-erase markers. Not sure why he stopped at red, blue, and green; but, doesn’t it look great?!

    rawwwse Report

    #17

    Someone Awesomely Embellished A Sign In My Town

    Street sign warning of fawns in area with added wholesome vandalism featuring a smiling man giving thumbs up.

    SmellsLikeTeenPits Report

    #18

    Gattas Be Sinnin Down On The Bayou

    Yellow street sign humorously altered by wholesome vandals showing an alligator in a sin area near a water body.

    Low-Hold-8563 Report

    Banksy is perhaps the most well-known and controversial contemporary artist who gives people a headache when they have to determine whether graffiti is art or vandalism. Technically, Banksy is a vandal, but even the harshest art critics admit his works have significant merit and are not just random graffiti under a bridge.
    #19

    They’re Watching You

    Street sign warning to watch for snakes with added googly eyes as wholesome vandalism enhancing the streetscape.

    Annual_Ad1461 Report

    #20

    Vandalised The Vandalism

    Sticker on a pole showing a playful message, an example of wholesome vandals making streets look and feel better.

    woodenkittens Report

    #21

    Someone Planted Hotdogs In My Front Yard

    Sidewalk and grass with scattered hot dogs creating a humorous and wholesome street art scene by kind-hearted vandals.

    Booooomkin Report

    In an ironic twist of fate, the vandal's artwork in the streets gets vandalized, too. Just last year, his newest mural in London was defaced with white paint only two days after it appeared. Many of his other works have been damaged in one way or another as well, as there is even a comprehensive list on Wikipedia of all Banksy's works damaged or destroyed.
    #22

    Men Working…

    Wholesome vandals creativity shown in street art made from driftwood structures at sunset in sandy area.

    BadLiverBrokenHeart Report

    #23

    Some Polite, Temporary Graffiti By Canadians On A Cybertruck

    Matte gray Tesla Cybertruck parked on a snowy street with graffiti reading dork mobile on rear panel.

    cooperluna Report

    #24

    Some Very British Graffiti

    McDonald's drive-thru sign creatively altered by wholesome vandals to make streets look and feel much better.

    Random_Introvert_42 Report

    There's another upside to Banksy's "vandalism": the property that he "defaces" increases wildly in value. Some have even gone as far as to accuse him of gentrifying neighborhoods in London. In one case, the owners of a Los Angeles building with a Banksy mural on it claim that the artwork increased its value by $14 million.
    #25

    Times Are Tough, But You Gotta Let Em Know B'ys

    Handwritten sign on car window humorously states reluctance to egg the vehicle, showcasing wholesome street vandalism.

    uDoucheChill Report

    #26

    Caution Pee Lumps

    Yellow street sign humorously altered by wholesome vandals to read "Caution Pee Lumps" in a suburban neighborhood setting.

    catterybarn Report

    #27

    🤟

    Worn yellow metal surface with partially peeled sticker showing the word rage, capturing wholesome vandalism on streets.

    Jtahg Report

    The debate over whether street art is vandalism can get tricky. We've seen great artists emerge from the street art scene in the past (Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat, we're looking at you). But we've also seen great works of art damaged and defaced in an act of rebellion and defiance.

    "Graffiti, at its core, is both vandalism and art. In my opinion, graffiti is 100% art and 100% vandalism," Henry Zhou, a student artist in Los Angeles, California, told Yale Daily News. Truly, why can't it be both?
    #28

    A Good Message

    Positive street graffiti saying eating well is a form of self-respect, an example of wholesome vandals improving streets.

    DiligentOrdinary797 Report

    #29

    Ahh Yes, The Ol' Landlord Special

    Water stain on office ceiling creatively transformed into a Big Bird face by wholesome vandals improving the streets.

    whitetrashpandaftw Report

    #30

    Someone Tagged Up And Aldi

    Street sign with wholesome vandalism adding playful text to improve the look and feel of the urban environment.

    quicksilver3453 Report

    We can hardly call the so-called vandalism in this list art. Wouldn't you agree, Pandas? Still, that doesn't take away from its wholesomeness and entertainment value. Let us know which mild acts of vandalism you liked the best in the comments!

    And while you're here, be sure to check out our previous compilations of polite and wholesome vandalism from the r/MildlyVandalised subreddit, herehere, and right here!
    #31

    Do Test The Spray Paint

    Sign on a wooden shelf in a store encouraging customers to test the spray paint, showing wholesome vandalism in urban streets.

    arsenic_poisoning Report

    #32

    He Makes A Good Point

    Street sign altered by wholesome vandals with a clever note challenging evolution claims to improve the community vibe.

    Both-Pie-6246 Report

    #33

    But It's Why I Came To This Strip Mall

    No skateboarding, bicycle riding, rollerblading, roller skating, or scooter riding street sign in a public area.

    Wake_Skadi Report

    #34

    ?

    Street sign with paint job promoting house painting and free quotes, an example of wholesome vandalism improving streets.

    forgetsalot Report

    #35

    Seen In The French Quarter

    Street sign altered by wholesome vandals to improve the look and feel of urban streetscape with humor and creativity.

    thadowski Report

    #36

    Thank You For Your Fucking Service

    ATM keypad with handwritten directions to nearest free cash machines by wholesome vandals improving streets.

    Appropriate_Tone_595 Report

    #37

    About As Mild As It Gets

    Police car covered in snow with the words fire engine carved on the windshield, wholesome vandalism on streets.

    joeChump Report

    #38

    Well Played Guy With Sharpie. Well Played

    Humorous street sign with a golf theme reading longest butt hole, showcasing wholesome vandalism making streets better.

    Scared_Technology_41 Report

    #39

    This Was Done On Every Columbus Circle Wet Paint Sign

    Sticker with bold red letters taped to a blue street surface, showcasing creative wholesome vandalism on urban streets.

    Dont_Smoking Report

    #40

    In The Wild

    Muscular man with altered eyes next to a pull-up bar promoting wholesome vandals improving streets creatively.

    iknowstuffandbbq Report

    #41

    Cybertrucks Being Confused As Dumpster Trucks

    Rear view of a CyberTruck with an open tonneau cover, highlighting a street scene improved by wholesome vandals.

    Street-Nectarine1167 Report

    #42

    Someone Vandalized Our Pallet Jack

    Handwritten word produce on a pallet jack wheel, showcasing wholesome street vandalism that improves urban spaces.

    Zakkenayo_ Report

    #43

    (Slow Clap)

    Street sign in Hartford altered humorously by wholesome vandals making streets look and feel much better.

    LindaBelchersGlasses Report

    #44

    They Are Being Watched

    Review about a mannequin vandalized with googly eyes, showing a negative street art reaction to wholesome vandals.

    blahnlahblah0213 Report

    #45

    Is This Vandaliem?

    Tesla electric car charging station at night with a Buy European sticker, showcasing wholesome vandalism on streets.

    AlphaGigaChadMale Report

    #46

    About To Do This On Every Outlet I Find Now

    Portable white power strip with USB ports and outlets on a wooden table, showcasing wholesome vandalism creativity.

    MELogan Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I definitely can't get way with sharing the original, but hopefully this will stay and do the trick. Outlet-top...930feb.jpg Outlet-top-6814667930feb.jpg

    #47

    Access Denied

    Street sign creatively altered by wholesome vandals, enhancing urban art and making streets look and feel better at night.

    Mauro091 Report

    #48

    Was At Walmart Last Night. I Still Have Yet To Do This At Hobby Lobby

    Wooden letters arranged on a pegboard, a creative example of wholesome vandals making streets look and feel better.

    AnytimeInvitation Report

    #49

    Passed This Cybertruck On My Way To The Royal Rumble Yesterday

    Graffiti-covered Cybertruck parked on a city street, showcasing wholesome vandals' art improving urban surroundings.

    LethalLariat Report

    #50

    I Love Shakes, But

    Cook Out restaurant sign humorously altered with funny shake flavors, showcasing wholesome vandalism on streets.

    jayfjamerson Report

    #51

    Heavenly Flan 🍮

    Street art featuring a woman with added graffiti transforming the word plan into a pun, showcasing wholesome vandals' work.

    wangcomputers95 Report

    #52

    Mild Vandalism In Walgreen's

    Colorful tumblers arranged to spell a humorous word, showcasing creative wholesomeness in street-style design.

    Melodic_Map_8902 Report

    #53

    Found An Old Gem, Time To Shine Again

    Warning sign on public transport about items trapped in doors causing delays, promoting wholesome street improvements by creative vandals.

    flx20250120 Report

    #54

    Downtown Kansas City

    No parking sign altered by wholesome vandals with added text making streets look and feel better.

    TinyPeen8D Report

    #55

    Found While Hiking

    Tree trunk with attached googly eyes creating a whimsical and wholesome street vandal art effect in nature.

    Nman77 Report

    #56

    That Someone Saw This And Thought, Yes, That Needs An M

    Permit parking only sign on chain-link fence in urban area showing wholesome vandalism improving streetscape.

    reddit.com Report

    #57

    Radar

    Street sign altered by wholesome vandals at night, adding humor to urban surroundings and improving the streetscape.

    Vitamoon_ Report

    #58

    That’s An Order!

    Wooden sign with altered text reading KEEP OFF DAMN in a green leafy street setting, showcasing wholesome street vandalism.

    CleverUsername006 Report

    #59

    Googly Eye Wash Station

    Yellow eye wash and shower safety sign with added googly eyes, showcasing wholesome vandalism improving streets.

    bassminusb Report

    #60

    Saw These In Hawaii At The Beginning Of The Summer

    Humorous street sign altered by wholesome vandals reading be prepared to poop on a roadside with greenery and rocks.

    somethingcutenwitty Report

    #61

    My Cousin's Car

    White car with a creative wholesome vandalism repair on the door handle using a woven basket piece outdoors.

    YazPistachio19 Report

    #62

    Somebody Stuck Googly Eyes On My Bus. It Was Me. I'm Somebody

    Googly eyes stuck above a vent on a vehicle ceiling, a wholesome vandal making streets look better.

    Melodic_Map_8902 Report

    #63

    They’re Always Watching

    Security camera with googly eyes attached, creating a wholesome street vandal effect that improves urban atmosphere.

    theauggieboy_gamer Report

    #64

    It's A Fair Question

    Sign warning of video surveillance with graffiti reading "so what?" on a concrete wall, showing wholesome street vandalism.

    select_bilge_pump Report

    #65

    Buy One Or Be Salt

    Wendy's street sign with a wholesome vandal message promoting salted caramel Frosty and humor on a snowy day

    firedourgunsatbrits Report

    #66

    Solid Life Advice

    Wooden key holder with hooks and keys, featuring playful text, adding charm and warmth to the home decor.

    bitterbunnies Report

    #67

    Hmm

    Bus stop ad defaced with red paint but still shows wholesome wholesome vandalism making streets look better concept.

    PikaPikaMoFo69 Report

    #68

    No Bicycles!

    Red sign on brick wall warning no bicycles allowed, showcasing wholesome vandalism improving streets and public spaces.

    GoodWookie Report

    #69

    Spotted Inside Dfw Airport Bathroom Stall

    Security notice sign about Electronic Genital Verification at Dallas Fort Worth airport restroom facility.

    gremolata Report

    #70

    Pencil Vending Machine At My Local Highschool

    Pencil vending machine humorously altered with a sticker, showcasing wholesome vandalism improving street art.

    Street_Quarter_5950 Report

    #71

    Oh, Minneapolis, You Scamp! ♥

    Road work ahead sign with yellow spray paint graffiti, showing wholesome vandalism brightening the street scene.

    joshybocter Report

    #72

    Boiler Room + A Piece Of Tape

    Graffiti art on a peeling wall with colorful letters and a warning sign, showcasing wholesome street vandal creativity.

    AnxiousMold2329 Report

    #73

    I Just Found This Sub. I'm So Happy I've Finally Found My Internet Family

    Roll of labels with rectal-use warnings, work gloves, LED bulbs, and a beard trimmer in store displays showing wholesome vandalism.

    DMteatime Report

    #74

    Someone Rearranged The "World Book" Encyclopedia At My High School

    Bookshelf with encyclopedias creatively arranged to spell weird book, showcasing wholesome vandals improving street looks.

    chrisbcritter Report

    #75

    My Parents Microwave, Since About 12 Years Past

    Close-up of microwave controls showing quick power settings and intellowave logo on a household appliance.

    TheQueenOfSomething Report

