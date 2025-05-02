ADVERTISEMENT

For years, we've associated vandalism with sticking it to the proverbial man and challenging those in power. But what if I told you that vandalism can also be funny, wholesome, and sometimes even... cute?

One online community, r/MildlyVandalised, celebrates kitten ears drawn on the stick figures on road signs and funny scribblings on Cybertrucks. They're all for vandalism, but only when it's funny, well-intended, and harmless.

Here we have for you the newest set of posts from the subreddit. These are pics about the times people embellished signs, other people's yards, or some public property for laughs, some wholesome "awws," or to teach bigots a lesson. So, get into the spirit of polite vandalism and check them out!

