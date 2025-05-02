75 Times Wholesome ‘Vandals’ Made Our Streets Look And Feel Much Better (New Pics)
For years, we've associated vandalism with sticking it to the proverbial man and challenging those in power. But what if I told you that vandalism can also be funny, wholesome, and sometimes even... cute?
One online community, r/MildlyVandalised, celebrates kitten ears drawn on the stick figures on road signs and funny scribblings on Cybertrucks. They're all for vandalism, but only when it's funny, well-intended, and harmless.
Here we have for you the newest set of posts from the subreddit. These are pics about the times people embellished signs, other people's yards, or some public property for laughs, some wholesome "awws," or to teach bigots a lesson. So, get into the spirit of polite vandalism and check them out!
This Cat In The Bathroom Of A Vet Clinic
That's Where The Employees Went To Smoke
The word "vandalism" has pretty bad connotations. When we think of vandalism, we probably think of destruction and effacement of public property, done by teenage delinquents or hooligans. But did you know that the history of the term comes from the 5th century Western Roman Empire?
That's right – not punks or anarchists, but a German tribe known as the Vandals were the first ones to earn the title. As they would pillage, loot, and devastate Rome as they moved across Europe, the name of Vandals took root in the collective memory of civilizations.
Found In A Book In A Motel Bedside Drawer
On A Path Right Before An Underpass
Man At Work!
The Vandals weren't senseless barbarians, though. Today, we associate their name with the destruction of public property because they sacked Rome in 455. They maintained their own kingdom in North Africa, had a strong warrior culture, polytheistic faith, and traditions.
The term "vandalisme" was first used in France during the Revolution. French Catholic priest Henri Grégoire used the term to describe the destruction of art in his day and age. He chose "vandalism" because the acts reminded him of the destructive nature of the German tribe.
Yesn't
See. Isn't it nice when everyone just does what they're told to?
Label Printer At Work
People sometimes vandalize works of art in an act of rebellion. The "Mona Lisa" is a frequent victim of environmental activists in that regard. Just last year, two people sloshed pumpkin soup on the Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece in the Louvre to draw attention to food insecurity in Paris, France.
Construction Guy Turned Into A Cat
Mildly Underpaid
Secret Tunnel? How About A Secret Potato?
Vandalizing works of art has been an act of rebellion in the past, too. In 1871 France, painter Gustave Courbet and his group tore down the Colonne Vendôme in Paris as an act of political protest. The column symbolized the rule of Napoleon III and his authoritarian empire. Ironically, officials later ordered Courbet to pay for putting the column back up.
Eye Wash Emergency!
Psa At A Middle School
In recent years, vandalism, especially in the form of graffiti, has begun to be associated with art. In 2014, a whopping 69% of Americans said that graffiti could be art, and only 23% were vehemently against it. Still, that doesn't mean that people don't think graffiti is vandalism. Even 43% of respondents from the same survey believed that all graffiti is vandalism.
Do-It-Yourself Pride Flag!
Helped a coworker finish this masterpiece he had on his truck—with some dry-erase markers. Not sure why he stopped at red, blue, and green; but, doesn’t it look great?!
Someone Awesomely Embellished A Sign In My Town
Gattas Be Sinnin Down On The Bayou
Banksy is perhaps the most well-known and controversial contemporary artist who gives people a headache when they have to determine whether graffiti is art or vandalism. Technically, Banksy is a vandal, but even the harshest art critics admit his works have significant merit and are not just random graffiti under a bridge.
They’re Watching You
Vandalised The Vandalism
Someone Planted Hotdogs In My Front Yard
In an ironic twist of fate, the vandal's artwork in the streets gets vandalized, too. Just last year, his newest mural in London was defaced with white paint only two days after it appeared. Many of his other works have been damaged in one way or another as well, as there is even a comprehensive list on Wikipedia of all Banksy's works damaged or destroyed.
Men Working…
Some Polite, Temporary Graffiti By Canadians On A Cybertruck
Some Very British Graffiti
There's another upside to Banksy's "vandalism": the property that he "defaces" increases wildly in value. Some have even gone as far as to accuse him of gentrifying neighborhoods in London. In one case, the owners of a Los Angeles building with a Banksy mural on it claim that the artwork increased its value by $14 million.
Times Are Tough, But You Gotta Let Em Know B'ys
Caution Pee Lumps
🤟
The debate over whether street art is vandalism can get tricky. We've seen great artists emerge from the street art scene in the past (Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat, we're looking at you). But we've also seen great works of art damaged and defaced in an act of rebellion and defiance.
"Graffiti, at its core, is both vandalism and art. In my opinion, graffiti is 100% art and 100% vandalism," Henry Zhou, a student artist in Los Angeles, California, told Yale Daily News. Truly, why can't it be both?
A Good Message
Ahh Yes, The Ol' Landlord Special
Someone Tagged Up And Aldi
We can hardly call the so-called vandalism in this list art. Wouldn't you agree, Pandas? Still, that doesn't take away from its wholesomeness and entertainment value. Let us know which mild acts of vandalism you liked the best in the comments!
Do Test The Spray Paint
He Makes A Good Point
But It's Why I Came To This Strip Mall
?
Seen In The French Quarter
Thank You For Your Fucking Service
About As Mild As It Gets
Well Played Guy With Sharpie. Well Played
This Was Done On Every Columbus Circle Wet Paint Sign
In The Wild
Cybertrucks Being Confused As Dumpster Trucks
Someone Vandalized Our Pallet Jack
(Slow Clap)
They Are Being Watched
Is This Vandaliem?
About To Do This On Every Outlet I Find Now
I definitely can't get way with sharing the original, but hopefully this will stay and do the trick. Outlet-top...930feb.jpg