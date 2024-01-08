ADVERTISEMENT

The Rockland Arts Festival (January 26 – February 9) is an annual, two-week celebration featuring the best in visual arts, dance, music, theater, and literature through 12 free virtual events and one very special free in-person arts celebration.

The 12 free live virtual events – which will be hosted on Zoom as well as live-streamed on the festival’s YouTube and Facebook platforms and include art demonstrations, curators’ talks, dance classes, backstage experiences, arts enrichment programs, and writers’ workshops. Visitors to the festival’s website can also view the works of 120 outstanding local visual artists and cast a vote for their favorites for the ACOR Art Awards.

The in-person arts celebration on February 4th at the Palisades Center in West Nyack, New York will feature a full program of artistic works, live music, and performances. The festival has brought together the best local artists and entertainers in an informal and fun environment suitable for all ages. Guests are encouraged to interact with the participating artists and explore their works.

The Rockland Arts Festival has been made possible due to the efforts of the coordinators, Lisa D’Amico, Michael Craft, Aviva Sakolsky, and Debbie Silberberg, and with support from PBL & Associates and generous sponsors. For information please visit, www.rocklandartsfestival.org.

Participating Artists: Adam Cohen, Adrian Ochoa, Aislinn Weidele, Allan Sanchez, Angelina Salgado, Anita Abraham, Ann Constantino Beck, Aprajita Lal, Barbara Chen, Bonnie Rosenstock, Brenna Harker, Carol Weinberg, Chelsea McWillis, Christian Calabro, Christina Kozlowski, Christina Stow, Colleen Vanderhoef, Collette Fournier, Dan McCormack, Daniel Kabakoff, Danny Yoffee, Dara Kane, Daryn Seiden, David Greene, Dawn Barclay, Deke Strauss, Diana Shifflett, Dianna Mammone, Dina Maman, Dina Romano, Elaine Schloss, Elizabeth diGiacomantonio, Elizabeth Lauri, Elvira Etienne, Eric Kollin, Erwin Ong, Fran Sisco, Gary Lockett, Gary Schwartz, Gerard O’Hare, Gina Petrecca, Ginamarie Engels, Harriet Forman Barrett, Holli Levy, Ivone Milani, Iwona Pilarska, Jack Milazzo, Jagdish Bhavsar, Jaime Wright, Jennifer Angarano-Ricci, Jennifer Huebner Marchese, Jessie Taylor, Joan Koppel, Joey DePasquale, Judith Nersesian, Julianne Farella, Karen A. Zimmers, Karen Friedland, Kelly Perez, Kelsey Negron, Kim Rosebud, Kris Hauser, Leia Chamish, Lisa Faigin, Lori Henderson, Lori Polson, Mackenzie Heslin-Scott, Madelyn Howard, Marc VanDermeer, Marcelino Rodriguez, Martha Schindele, Maryanne McPartland, Maxine Nodel, Medjine Antoine, Melissa Sgroi, Michael Greenhouse, Michal Seidenman, Michelle Reynoso, Neil Lavey, Nicholas Marino,, Olga Nenazhivina, Paige Trocchia, Pam Grafstein, Pamela Berkeley, Patricia Stanton, Pauline Chernichaw, Pete Carney, Rachel Sharp, Raquel Malta, Rebecca Ruiz Decker, Rebecca Salo, Rhi Ruxton, Richard Thompson, Rina Young, Roberta Begaye, Roxanne Baldwin, Scot Wittman, Scott Hill, Sean Colletti, Shannon Brooke Gilmore, Sharon (Shroon) Seidl, Sonali Mohanty, Songul Terlemez, Sonika Gupta, Steven Levine, Susan Hirsch, Susan Miiller, Susan Pollet, Suzanne Auer, Svetlana Askenazy, Theresa Polley-Shellcroft, Timothy Dempsey, Tobe Roberts, Victoria Saretzky, Vivien Ferrari, Wendy Drews, Youngheui Lee Lim, Zahra Jlayer.

More info: rocklandartsfestival.org

