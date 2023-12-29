Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
12 Days To Everest: Trekking With A Furry Friend
12 Days To Everest: Trekking With A Furry Friend

Resham Thapa
Community member
Trekking to Everest Base Camp and Gokyo Lakes is a dream for many adventure seekers. My unique experience in May, a bustling month for treks, stands out because I had the company of my loyal dog. Our story is one of breathtaking landscapes, unwavering companionship, and a bond etched in our hearts forever.

May brought excitement to the EBC Gokyo trail, filled with trekkers worldwide united by a love for exploration. Amid the crowds, the majestic scenery of towering peaks, flowing glaciers, and peaceful valleys remained awe-inspiring.

Serene Bliss at Gokyo Lakes: where tranquility meets majestic views

Nature’s majestic canvas of beauty

Walking with my four-legged friend

My dog’s spirit and resilience shone during the challenging trek. His enthusiasm inspired me through steep climbs, swaying suspension bridges, and breathtaking vistas. Communication on the trail was a mix of words, gestures, and the universal language of wagging tails. My dog became a trail celebrity, connecting with trekkers and locals, transcending cultural barriers.

The breathtaking majesty of Mount Everest: nature’s finest view

My friend in awe of mountain views

Dream Heaven Adventure, a reputable trekking company, ensured a smooth experience. My furry friend brought joy, interacting with locals and fellow trekkers with tail wags and cheerful barks.

At the pinnacle: conquering Kala Patthar’s summit for unforgettable views

As we neared Everest Base Camp (17,598 ft), the feeling of achievement and elation grew. The iconic site, surrounded by snow-capped peaks, reminded us of the human spirit’s ability to overcome challenges. It was a journey marked by boundless beauty, lasting companionship, and unforgettable moments.

