After more than a century of selling razors under the slogan “The Best a Man Can Get,” Gillette flipped the script in 2019, and the internet erupted. Its new campaign, “We Believe: The Best Men Can Be,” was supposed to promote more positive male traits. This change would not have been too drastic, but the ad that followed the campaign, which condemned behaviors related to “toxic masculinity,” rubbed the company’s loyal customers the wrong way.



While some netizens applauded Gillette for using its platform to start a conversation about toxic masculinity, many others, including the company’s longtime customers, felt attacked as the ad seemed to portray men as natural villains, according to the BBC. Within hours, YouTube dislikes were pouring in on the ad, and numerous longtime Gillette customers went online to state that they would never purchase another product from the brand again.



On the heels of Gillette’s “We Believe: The Best Men Can Be” campaign, the company saw a $350 million decline in its grooming division's net sales for fiscal year 2019. During the year of the controversial ad, parent company Procter & Gamble (P&G) also issued an $8 billion non-cash writedown for the shaving giant.

