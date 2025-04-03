“Now Fix Your Bottom Lip”: YouTube Influencer Reveals Gory Eyelid Surgery Aftermath In New Video

ADVERTISEMENT

A Finnish YouTube star has given a detailed journey of what it was like to recover from her eyelid surgery, giving transparency to what looked like a rather gory aftermath.

Content creator Henny Harjusola underwent a procedure called blepharoplasty, which is meant to lift one’s face without an actual facelift. An expert would remove excess skin from the eyelids and tighten loose skin without the use of stitches or any visible incisions.

Although the recovery process is said to only take about 72 hours, the 30-year-old post-operation timeline said otherwise, showing her 86,000 followers what her eyes looked like everyday after the surgery.

Henny Harjusola shared her post eye procedure journey with her followers

In a TikTok video that’s been viewed by nearly 100,000 people, Harjusola gave fans a glimpse of what she looked like before going under the knife.

As the days passed, the aftermath only looked more gruesome. There was visible swelling on her eyelids and redness around the corners, as well as a white material that seemed to coat the skin right below her eyebrows — perhaps protective tape.

After ten days, Harjulosa wrote, “Stitches out and new tapes.”

It wasn’t until approximately day 16 that the content creator started to look healthy once more, with her eyelids returning to their previous skin color.

When day 56 hit, most people wouldn’t be able to tell there had been any procedure done, especially with additional makeup.

Although it looked as if side effects were particularly painful, Harjulosa’s transparency was praised by her followers as they complimented on her “beautiful” new look.

The recovery process is said to only take 72 hours but it seemed Harjulosa went through days of visible discomfort before things got better

“I go for my eye surgery in June,” one person said. “I hope my healing process goes as smoothly as yours did.”

“It looks sooo good!” another complimented.

But it appears that with every positive comment, a slew of criticizing ones followed. And this time, they were targeting the social media creator’s lips, convinced she had gotten fillers.

“Now fix your bottom lip,” someone ordered.

“What happened to your lips?” a second user asked. “An allergic reaction?”

Many users, however, seemed to focus on the content creator’s lips instead

“Deflate your lips 1st and foremost!! Secondly why on GODS GREEN EARTH would you NEED or WHAT [sic] that procedure?? You ARE DEFINITELY TOO YOUNG to have gotten that eye procedure!!!” one person exclaimed.

Another noted, “She’s a beautiful girl but the lips is just way too much. She looks like a bratz doll with those lips.”

“Whichever doctor did that to your lips deserved to be jailed,” someone pointed out.

One person wrote, “Yes your eyes look good but what about the humongous lips! A bit much. You would be really pretty without them sticking out like a sore thumb!”

As reported by Daily Mail, many young women tend to get lip fillers. Recently, however, those within the 20-30 year range have been embracing the procedure more openly, sharing their experience on social media.

On the other hand, eyelid surgeries are a little less talked about, but can be equally effective. The outlet states that the procedure proves to be “a smash hit with A-listers” since the eye area can be easily covered with makeup.

A few people pointed out how difficult it was to focus on her eyelids when her lips were so jarring

It does, of course, also come with an undeniably hefty price tag.

In America, it costs around $15,000 to pay the surgeon to operate on both the upper and lower lids, or $8,000 for just one. The operating room adds a $3,500 with about an additional $1,000 for an anesthesiologist, bringing the final bill to a whopping $19,500.

Eyelid surgery, or blepharoplasty, is a frequently sought-over procedure with over 300,000 performed annually in the States. It consistently ranks among the top five most popular plastic surgeries and while it is big among both genders, it’s more common among women for cosmetic purposes.

“This procedure is in your favor” one of the comments read

Share icon

People Also Ask Is eyelid surgery considered risky? Eyelid surgery carries some risks like any other surgical procedure, though complications occur infrequently. Issues such as bleeding can happen, but they are rare.