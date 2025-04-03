Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Now Fix Your Bottom Lip”: YouTube Influencer Reveals Gory Eyelid Surgery Aftermath In New Video
Health, News

“Now Fix Your Bottom Lip”: YouTube Influencer Reveals Gory Eyelid Surgery Aftermath In New Video

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A Finnish YouTube star has given a detailed journey of what it was like to recover from her eyelid surgery, giving transparency to what looked like a rather gory aftermath.

Content creator Henny Harjusola underwent a procedure called blepharoplasty, which is meant to lift one’s face without an actual facelift. An expert would remove excess skin from the eyelids and tighten loose skin without the use of stitches or any visible incisions. 

Highlights
  • Henny Harjusola shared her blepharoplasty recovery, showing it took more than two weeks to completely recover.
  • Harjusola's post-surgery videos had nearly 100K views, showing a rather gory recovery process.
  • Despite the focus on her eyelid surgery, followers criticized Harjusola's potential lip enhancements instead.

Although the recovery process is said to only take about 72 hours, the 30-year-old post-operation timeline said otherwise, showing her 86,000 followers what her eyes looked like everyday after the surgery.

RELATED:

    Henny Harjusola shared her post eye procedure journey with her followers

    YouTube influencer with glasses and plaid shirt, sitting indoors with colorful lighting.

    Image credits: hennyharjusola

    In a TikTok video that’s been viewed by nearly 100,000 people, Harjusola gave fans a glimpse of what she looked like before going under the knife

    As the days passed, the aftermath only looked more gruesome. There was visible swelling on her eyelids and redness around the corners, as well as a white material that seemed to coat the skin right below her eyebrows — perhaps protective tape.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After ten days, Harjulosa wrote, “Stitches out and new tapes.”

    Surgeon marking eyelid for cosmetic surgery, focusing on precise lines.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    A woman lies in a medical room post-eyelid surgery, covered with a surgical drape.

    Image credits: hennyharjusola

    It wasn’t until approximately day 16 that the content creator started to look healthy once more, with her eyelids returning to their previous skin color. 

    When day 56 hit, most people wouldn’t be able to tell there had been any procedure done, especially with additional makeup.

    Although it looked as if side effects were particularly painful, Harjulosa’s transparency was praised by her followers as they complimented on her “beautiful” new look.

    The recovery process is said to only take 72 hours but it seemed Harjulosa went through days of visible discomfort before things got better

    YouTube influencer undergoing eyelid surgery in a medical setting.

    Image credits: hennyharjusola

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I go for my eye surgery in June,” one person said. “I hope my healing process goes as smoothly as yours did.” 

    “It looks sooo good!” another complimented.

    YouTube influencer after eyelid surgery, wearing a cooling mask and sipping a drink through a straw.

    Image credits: hennyharjusola

    @hennyharjusola Yläluomileikkaus 🫣 #blepharoplasty#yläluomileikkaus#plastiikkakirurgia#plasticsurgery#hennyharjusola#ttsuomi#foryou♬ alkuperäinen ääni – Henny Harjusola

    But it appears that with every positive comment, a slew of criticizing ones followed. And this time, they were targeting the social media creator’s lips, convinced she had gotten fillers.

    “Now fix your bottom lip,” someone ordered.

    “What happened to your lips?” a second user asked. “An allergic reaction?”

    Many users, however, seemed to focus on the content creator’s lips instead

    YouTube influencer shows eyelid surgery results, before and day 56 post-op, with long wavy hair and neutral expressions.

    Image credits: hennyharjusola

    “Deflate your lips 1st and foremost!! Secondly why on GODS GREEN EARTH would you NEED or WHAT [sic] that procedure?? You ARE DEFINITELY TOO YOUNG to have gotten that eye procedure!!!” one person exclaimed.

    Another noted, “She’s a beautiful girl but the lips is just way too much. She looks like a bratz doll with those lips.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Whichever doctor did that to your lips deserved to be jailed,” someone pointed out.

    YouTube influencer with long blonde hair, wearing plaid shirt, revealing eyelid surgery aftermath.

    Image credits: hennyharjusola

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One person wrote, “Yes your eyes look good but what about the humongous lips! A bit much. You would be really pretty without them sticking out like a sore thumb!”

    As reported by Daily Mail, many young women tend to get lip fillers. Recently, however, those within the 20-30 year range have been embracing the procedure more openly, sharing their experience on social media. 

    On the other hand, eyelid surgeries are a little less talked about, but can be equally effective. The outlet states that the procedure proves to be “a smash hit with A-listers” since the eye area can be easily covered with makeup.

    A few people pointed out how difficult it was to focus on her eyelids when her lips were so jarring

    Influencer poses confidently in a black outfit at a vibrant, illuminated arena setting.

    Image credits: hennyharjusola

    @hennyharjusola Blepharoplasty timeline 🫡 #blepharoplasty#yläluomileikkaus#plastiikkakirurgia#plasticsurgery#hennyharjusola#ttsuomi#foryou#CapCut♬ archangel – Slowed – DJ Anemia & Crier & sixnite

    It does, of course, also come with an undeniably hefty price tag.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In America, it costs around $15,000 to pay the surgeon to operate on both the upper and lower lids, or $8,000 for just one. The operating room adds a $3,500 with about an additional $1,000 for an anesthesiologist, bringing the final bill to a whopping $19,500. 

    Eyelid surgery, or blepharoplasty, is a frequently sought-over procedure with over 300,000 performed annually in the States. It consistently ranks among the top five most popular plastic surgeries and while it is big among both genders, it’s more common among women for cosmetic purposes.

    “This procedure is in your favor” one of the comments read

    Comment praising YouTube influencer after eyelid surgery, expressing admiration and noting improvement.

    Comment on YouTube influencer's eyelid surgery video, noting no big difference, with a concerned emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a YouTube influencer's eyelid surgery results.

    User comment on a YouTube influencer's eyelid surgery video: "A natural finish, really good.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    YouTube influencer's post-surgery comment praising eyelid surgery results.

    Comment on eyelid surgery changes, discussing heavy eyelids and appearance, with 1 like displayed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on YouTube video about gory eyelid surgery aftermath with supportive message.

    Comment reading "it looks good" with emojis on YouTube influencer's video about eyelid surgery.

    Comment praising YouTube influencer's eyelid surgery results with heart emojis.

    Comment praising the YouTube influencer's eyelid surgery results with smiling and heart emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about eyelid surgery from a user with flags in their profile picture and floral emoji.

    Comment on YouTube influencer's eyelid surgery, "You look much younger now!" with smiley emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Alek Hills on eyelid surgery video, saying "Super fresh result!!" with a heart emoji response.

    Social media comment praising a video on gory eyelid surgery aftermath; user shares concern about heavy eyelids.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising eyelid surgery results by a YouTube influencer, noting its success and appearance.

    Comment by Jossi with text about making a future appointment related to an influencer's surgery video.

    Comment on YouTube influencer video about gory eyelid surgery aftermath.

    People Also Ask

    • Is eyelid surgery considered risky?

      Eyelid surgery carries some risks like any other surgical procedure, though complications occur infrequently. Issues such as bleeding can happen, but they are rare.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda