“What’s Your Next Read?”: Answer These 17 Questions To Find Your Perfect Match

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

What now? This question comes up very often in many situations. Perhaps it might even be better to say after many situations reach their end. We leave a job, return from a trip, or move to a new place – what now? Books are no exception. You have probably had the problem that after reading a very good and interesting book, you found yourself thinking – “what now?” Don’t worry, you’re not alone!

To dispel your next reading dilemma, we’ve created this 17-question test. All you have to do is answer them, and we’ll do the rest!

Are you ready to uncover your next read? Let’s go! 📚

RELATED:

Image credits: Lisa from Pexels