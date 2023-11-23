Young Inventor Surprised With James Dyson Award For His Off-Road Ambulance Invention

ADVERTISEMENT

Look around – how many things in your room have been invented by someone? Thanks to the brilliant minds of curious inventors, we can enjoy comfortable lives complete with energy saving lightbulbs and timers on our coffee machines. It is important to recognize young inventors who, inspired by current events, work tirelessly to improve the lives of others. Inventors like Piotr Tłuszcz, who just received a James Dyson Award for The Life Chariot, an off-road ambulance.

More info: Łódź Design Festival

A young inventor from Poland just won the prestigious James Dyson Award for his life-saving invention

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

We live in volatile times; the news is more and more depressing as reports of numerous casualties in war zones make us wonder, “How can this be happening in the 21st century?” A young Polish inventor Piotr Tłuszcz is one of many people who are keeping a close eye on the conflict in Ukraine. He observed the difficulties that the Ukrainian Defence Forces are experiencing while transporting casualties. Rugged terrain and unsafe transportation of injured soldiers – just to name a few hardships the Ukrainian army has to deal with every day.

Piotr noticed a severe lack in adequate transportation that allows for rapid and safe evacuation of wounded soldiers. With the assistance of his father, Krzysztof, he designed The Life Chariot – a MEDEVAC off-road ambulance that can be attached to any vehicle with a towing hook. First unveiled at the Łódź Design Festival, this invention has the potential to revolutionize medical evacuation.

The ambulance is lightweight, making it possible to be attached to small vehicles like quadbikes. Its suspension system ensures a safe journey for wounded ones and allows it to move through even the most unforgiving terrain.

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

Piotr Tłuszcz invented an off-road ambulance that can be attached to any vehicle

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

Its design and unique suspension system allows for safer transportation of the injured, ensuring their comfort

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

The Life Chariot can transport one injured person on a safely secured stretcher. It also has two additional seats for attending medics or lightly injured people. The prototypes went through rigorous testing in the Tatra National Park. It showed outstanding results on all terrains such as forests, mountain trails and even caves. Stanislaw Krzeptowski-Sabala, a rescuer at TOPR, noted that Life Chariot ensured almost 100% comfort for the injured patient – something they could not have achieved before.

The vehicle also provides shelter from wind and rain. Mr, Krzeptowski-Sabala noted that he was worried at first that these qualities could hinder off-road abilities, but so far The Life Chariot has shown outstanding results.

In the event of an emergency, every minute counts. So, having this vehicle can be life changing – literally.

With one person on a stretcher and two on the seats, this seemingly small vehicle has tremendous potential

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

It underwent rigorous testing on various terrains such as forests, swamps, mountains, and even caves

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

Piotr first got into designing trailers during trips with his family through the Pyrenees and the Balkan Mountains. He honed his craft for over ten years, earning a Master’s degree. The first two prototypes were more rudimentary, and they were donated to the Ukrainian Medical Military Unit and Polish Voluntary Medic Unit of the Damian Duda “W Międzyczasie” Foundation. They provided important feedback, noting the need for weatherproof upgrades.

Piotr is still working on improving the trailer so it could be used in other circumstances, such as mountain and cave rescue operations. “It has tremendous efficiency,” Mr. Krzeptowski-Sabala said. “It’s fun to drive, it’s maneuverable – I think there’s a lot of potential here.”

It came as no surprise that such an incredible invention won the Humanitarian prize from the James Dyson Award. Although Piotr was genuinely surprised and humbled – the prize wasn’t his goal. The young man wanted to aid brave Ukrainians who are risking their lives on the frontline every day.

“It’s fun to drive, it’s maneuverable – I think there’s a lot of potential here,” said one of the rescuers who tested out the trailer

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

Piotr has over ten years of experience in building off-road vehicles

Image credits: James Dyson Foundation

Image credits: Łódź Design Festival

Image credits: James Dyson Foundation

“I hope that The Life Chariot, with support from the James Dyson Award, will continue to save lives, whether in frontline evacuations or rescues from accidents in inaccessible places”

Image credits: James Dyson Foundation

Thanks to the brilliant mind of the young inventor, the world has become a little bit better today

Image credits: James Dyson Foundation

During the video call, Sir James Dyson noted this ingenious solution to rescuing injured people. “The Life Chariot can be towed by anything—allowing medics to do their life-saving work with the resources they have at hand. It’s also brilliant to see his iterative design process continue in response to feedback from those using it on the ground.”

“I hope that The Life Chariot, with support from the James Dyson Award, will continue to save lives, whether in frontline evacuations or rescues from accidents in inaccessible places,” the inventor shared his hopes for the future.

Piotr’s invention, The Life Chariot, stands as a beacon of hope and is a true testament to the wonders of human innovation, creativity, and compassion as a driving force. He has definitely earned a large amount of karma points here.

