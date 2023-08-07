Girl Gets A Major Award After Neighbor Calls Police On Her For Exterminating Lanternflies

Childhood is a wonderful time, full of discoveries, fueled by an innate sense of curiosity and wonder. If the child is lucky and they have a supportive adult who encourages them, they go on to grow up a successful person, confident in their abilities to make the world a better place. Bobbi was out in her neighborhood trying to help the environment by trying to kill lanternflies when a neighbor called the police on her. Luckily, with the help of her family and community, she was able to turn this experience into a positive one.

Bobbi, 9, was out in her neighborhood, excited to try out a new mixture to kill invasive lanternflies

Image credits: CBS Morning

Bobbi Wilson, 9, like a lot of children of her age, is a curious girl who is interested in learning about the environment. She had recently discovered that lanternflies are an invasive species that pose a great threat to the local tree population during the summer. Bobbi was determined to help the trees and combat those pesky lanternflies. After some research, she discovered a mixture on TikTok and ventured out in her neighborhood armed with the home-made pesticide.

Unfortunately, her environmental quest would be cut short. Gordon Lawshe, a local resident, called non-emergency 911 and reported Bobbi’s innocent act. Lawshe described the girl as a “little Black woman” who was wearing a “hood” and spraying unknown substances – a description that would surely make anyone unsettled.

Thankfully, the police officers were kind and understanding; they handled the situation in an empathetic manner. They did their best not to frighten the little girl and calmly reassured little Bobbi and her mom, Monique Joseph, that she did nothing wrong. Still, having someone call the cops on you for something so innocent would surely make anyone upset, let alone a little girl of just nine years old.

She had learned that they pose a serious threat to the local tree population and decided she wanted to help

Image credits: moniquejosephre

Unfortunately, a neighbor called the police on the “really tiny woman” and reported her

Image credits: NJ.com

Luckily, the policemen were kind and understanding, reassuring Bobbi and her mother that she did nothing wrong

Image credits: Dr. Ijeoma Opara

Rebecca Epstein, the executive director of the Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality, said that Bobbi’s inaccurate description is an instance of “adultification bias” where young Black girls are treated like they are much older than white girls of the same age. This can leave a serious impact on them.

This incident sparked outrage in the community. Bobbi’s mom, Monique, decided to confront the Caldwell Borough Council about the racial profiling her child had to endure. She voiced her concerns and demanded that the neighbor be held accountable for his action, stating that “racism, intentional or not, is still racism.”

Sadly, this incident affected Bobbi and she became fearful of even stepping outside, afraid that the neighbor might call the police on her again. No one should live in fear just because some mean neighbor has racial bias, especially a young child who is excited to explore the world and make a difference. Lawshe issued an apology, but Mrs. Joseph did not accept it.

Image credits: Dr. Ijeoma Opara

This experience might’ve destroyed Bobbi’s curiosity for science if not for the community that stepped in to help

Image credits: CBS Morning

Luckily, Bobbi has a great support system who are ready to help her get back on track after such an unpleasant incident. Not only did her mother and sister speak out against the racial biases, but a group of Black female scientists at Yale University joined in as well. They heard about Bobbi’s interest in science and invited her and her family to visit the campus. Bobbi toured various laboratories and was even able to submit lanternfly specimens to the university’s entomology department. Now that’s a great way to bounce back!

The Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions (ANJEC) also noticed Bobbi’s work and honored her with its Sustainability Award, acknowledging her efforts in combating the lanternfly danger. Perhaps this will not erase the unpleasantness of the incident, but at least it will show the young girl that the world is bigger and better than a few nasty neighbors.

A science communicator, Jason Bittel, was incredibly moved by Bobbi’s story, as it reminded him of himself as a child. He acknowledged that incidents like these could destroy a child’s passion for science, but the help and undivided support from the community can change the trajectory of life, like it did for Bobbi. Bittel gifted Bobbi a tub full of interactive materials to encourage her interest in science. He also gave books to her mom so she could better aid her curious daughter’s journey of discovery.

And she even received an award for her environmental efforts!

Image credits: Dr. Ijeoma Opara

With a good support system and loads of encouragement, Bobbi surely will achieve great things in the future

Image credits: Dr. Ijeoma Opara

This incident highlighted the power of the community and how love and support can help shape lives of young people. Sometimes it takes only one person to believe in you – what if you have a whole village cheering on? Bobbi has amazing family who are ready to fight for her and great community that believes she can achieve anything. Hopefully, her paths towards better the world will be easy and without mean neighbors interfering. We can’t wait to see all the great things Bobbi will achieve.

Have you ever had an unpleasant incident that almost destroyed your interest in something?

People in the comments were wishing Bobbi the brightest future