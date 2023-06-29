21 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The “Yes, But” Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Pets Interview With Artist
Over time, Anton Gudim has proven to us that we constantly find a way to contradict ourselves in everyday situations. Through his renowned comic series, YES, BUT, he invites us to explore the world around us in a new way. The more you look the more you are able to notice how people in our surroundings or situations contradict themselves.
This time we decided to collect all of Anton's comics that are pet-related. From cats to dogs to bunnies, our beloved four-legged friends have also made a cut in Anton's comics, showcasing instances where they are also guilty of contradicting behavior.
Anton and his comics are well known to the Bored Panda community. He is always very kind in taking his time to answer all sorts of questions that we have for him. In a previous interview, we were curious to know more about the ‘behind-the-scenes’ of his creative works. He shared his process: "I’m always observing the world around me, taking note of interesting or paradoxical situations that I encounter. These observations often serve as the basis for my comics. As for my work environment, I can create pretty much anywhere as long as it's peaceful and I have the mental space to focus."
This time we reached out to Anton once again, since we were curious to learn his perspective about the animal comics in particular. We asked Anton to share if he has a favorite comic regarding this topic. He responded: “Yes, of course. My favorites are a cat and a box (this is a classic story that is hundreds of years old, but which I constantly observe in my parents' house, where my beloved cat lives), a dog and slippers (this is what I literally see every day, being the owner of two dogs), riding an elephant (unfortunately, this is a real problem worth talking about: the exploitation of animals to please tourists).”
We surely know that people are just walking contradictions, but do you think that animals are also guilty of contradictory behavior, or is it a human trait only? Anton took the liberty to share his point of view when answering this question: “I think that in the animal world, there is no such thing as a contradiction. They live as naturally as possible and absolutely do not worry about who interprets their behavior and how. We can only transfer their decisions to the human world and interpret them in our own way. And find contradictions, of course.”
I took Tucker (the dog I had before I was arrested) out for a walk around dusk on July 4th. Boy, was THAT a bad idea!
And lastly, Anton wanted to send you a message: “I would like to wish the readers a good day, and less negativity in the comments, because I read this, and it upsets me.”So, dear Pandas, this is a great reminder that words can cut sharper than a knife, so just be mindful when leaving a comment since there will be someone on the other end reading it.
Bouche has never been a box cat, but maybe Audi will be a proper cat.
Anyone who eats their own poop doesn't get to complain about kibble.
My cats eat far better than I do, health wise.
The first to get untangled gets to pee on the stop sign.
Pets need companionship. They don't get it chained in the backyard.
It’s often not the dogs fault they have probably been trained to attack or have been abused by humans
Okay, this one isn’t fair. If we’re supposed to feel guilty what exactly are we supposed to eat? I imagine, well I hope rabbits are not starving. This takes a thoughtful kind concept like veganism and pushes it too far. Idk, maybe rabbits are becoming an endangered species and I’m not aware.