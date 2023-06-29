Over time, Anton Gudim has proven to us that we constantly find a way to contradict ourselves in everyday situations. Through his renowned comic series, YES, BUT, he invites us to explore the world around us in a new way. The more you look the more you are able to notice how people in our surroundings or situations contradict themselves.

This time we decided to collect all of Anton's comics that are pet-related. From cats to dogs to bunnies, our beloved four-legged friends have also made a cut in Anton's comics, showcasing instances where they are also guilty of contradicting behavior. 

So without further ado, we invite you to take a look at our selection below. And if you would like to see more of Gudim's comics on Bored Panda, feel free to check them out here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

17points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Anton and his comics are well known to the Bored Panda community. He is always very kind in taking his time to answer all sorts of questions that we have for him. In a previous interview, we were curious to know more about the ‘behind-the-scenes’ of his creative works. He shared his process: "I’m always observing the world around me, taking note of interesting or paradoxical situations that I encounter. These observations often serve as the basis for my comics. As for my work environment, I can create pretty much anywhere as long as it's peaceful and I have the mental space to focus."
#2

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

17points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No choice in this situation

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

16points
POST
View more comments

This time we reached out to Anton once again, since we were curious to learn his perspective about the animal comics in particular. We asked Anton to share if he has a favorite comic regarding this topic. He responded: “Yes, of course. My favorites are a cat and a box (this is a classic story that is hundreds of years old, but which I constantly observe in my parents' house, where my beloved cat lives), a dog and slippers (this is what I literally see every day, being the owner of two dogs), riding an elephant (unfortunately, this is a real problem worth talking about: the exploitation of animals to please tourists).”
#4

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#5

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

We surely know that people are just walking contradictions, but do you think that animals are also guilty of contradictory behavior, or is it a human trait only? Anton took the liberty to share his point of view when answering this question: “I think that in the animal world, there is no such thing as a contradiction. They live as naturally as possible and absolutely do not worry about who interprets their behavior and how. We can only transfer their decisions to the human world and interpret them in our own way. And find contradictions, of course.”
#6

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

15points
POST
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I took Tucker (the dog I had before I was arrested) out for a walk around dusk on July 4th. Boy, was THAT a bad idea!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#7

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

13points
POST
View more comments

And lastly, Anton wanted to send you a message: “I would like to wish the readers a good day, and less negativity in the comments, because I read this, and it upsets me.”So, dear Pandas, this is a great reminder that words can cut sharper than a knife, so just be mindful when leaving a comment since there will be someone on the other end reading it.
#8

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

13points
POST
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bouche has never been a box cat, but maybe Audi will be a proper cat.

0
0points
reply
#9

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

13points
POST
MadOrca99
MadOrca99
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t mind this at all my cat needs pats

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#10

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#12

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

11points
POST
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone who eats their own poop doesn't get to complain about kibble.

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#13

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

10points
POST
#14

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

10points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The shoe belongs to mom so of course it’s the better choice

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

10points
POST
#16

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

8points
POST
Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it weird that I love watching dogs poop?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

7points
POST
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first to get untangled gets to pee on the stop sign.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

6points
POST
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pets need companionship. They don't get it chained in the backyard.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

5points
POST
The Exquisite Pancake
The Exquisite Pancake
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s often not the dogs fault they have probably been trained to attack or have been abused by humans

2
2points
reply
#20

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

5points
POST
Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's wrong with a person walking a dog?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

19 Comics By Artist Antоn Gudim From The "Yes, But" Series, Dedicated Exclusively To Dogs And Cats

_yes_but Report

2points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, this one isn’t fair. If we’re supposed to feel guilty what exactly are we supposed to eat? I imagine, well I hope rabbits are not starving. This takes a thoughtful kind concept like veganism and pushes it too far. Idk, maybe rabbits are becoming an endangered species and I’m not aware.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!