Over time, Anton Gudim has proven to us that we constantly find a way to contradict ourselves in everyday situations. Through his renowned comic series, YES, BUT, he invites us to explore the world around us in a new way. The more you look the more you are able to notice how people in our surroundings or situations contradict themselves.

This time we decided to collect all of Anton's comics that are pet-related. From cats to dogs to bunnies, our beloved four-legged friends have also made a cut in Anton's comics, showcasing instances where they are also guilty of contradicting behavior.

So without further ado, we invite you to take a look at our selection below. And if you would like to see more of Gudim's comics on Bored Panda, feel free to check them out here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

