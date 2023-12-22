This TikToker Wraps Xmas Gifts To Look Nothing Like What They’re ‘Supposed To’

ADVERTISEMENT

Wrapping gifts can be a ton of fun! It’s not just about making everything look pretty and nice, though. If you have lots of patience, you can also play around with people’s perceptions and expectations, as you layer surprise after surprise.

The @myJumboKicks TikTok account shares some of the most creative ways to pack Christmas presents so that they look not even remotely close to what they’re supposed to be. We’ve collected the most impressive examples to inspire you, Pandas. Scroll down to check them out!

Some people are incredibly creative when it comes to wrapping Xmas gifts and disguising them as something else

Share icon

Image credits: myJumboKicks

Share icon

Image credits: myJumboKicks

Share icon

Image credits: myJumboKicks

Share icon

Image credits: myJumboKicks

Share icon

Image credits: myJumboKicks

Share icon

Image credits: myJumboKicks

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: myJumboKicks

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: myJumboKicks

The @myJumboKicks account has nearly 7.4k followers. However, its videos have reached a far greater audience. At the time of writing, the TikTok account had garnered 3.8 million likes over all of its clips.

It’s not hard to see why these videos are so popular. They’re fun. There’s a huge element of surprise when the twist gets revealed. And it’s something that’s replicable. Even if you’re not the best at wrapping Christmas presents, you can still try to make your own version of a massive holiday Ostrich!

One of the account’s most popular videos, with 20.4 million views, shows a pair of sneakers being disguised as Stewie Griffin, from the massively popular and irreverent Family Guy animated TV series. The aforementioned holiday ostrich has gotten 2.4 million views.

If you plan on doing anything similar, then you need to be prepared. Naturally, you’ll need wrapping paper—and lots of it! Grab a bunch of tape and a pair of scissors.

And consider getting some cardboard and colored paper as well. You can use those to create a firmer ‘skeleton’ for whatever giant object you’re hoping to create. Making a wire mesh works as well, but that can be way more expensive and time-consuming.

Think about this entire project in terms of layers. You’ve got the core (the gift). Then you’ve got the framework that you’ll make from sturdier materials. And lastly, you’ve got the ‘traditional’ wrapping paper that you’ll carefully place over everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

The point of this is to shock your loved ones and friends with the scale and shape of the gift. So you can afford to be slightly messy if you don’t have much experience with gift-wrapping.

You can watch one of the TikTok account’s most viral videos here

Of course, the neater and patient you are, the better the end result. But if you’re all thumbs, don’t think that you can’t have fun by doing this. Do your best and just watch how everyone’s jaws drop to the floor on Christmas Day!

The @myJumboKicks TikTok project is very similar to the white elephant gift exchange tradition. Also known as ‘Dirty Santa’ and ‘Yankee Swap,’ it’s a fun little party game where people exchange funny, weird, and often incredibly impractical little gifts during the holiday season.

The essence of the game is that everyone brings a gift that’s often wrapped in a way to hide what it really is. This is central to the fun. The first person picks a present and unwraps it. Everyone going after them can either pick a gift from the pile or ‘steal’ a present that someone else has already unwrapped.

The person who’s been ‘stolen’ from can then either pick a wrapped gift or steal someone else’s, and so on. Each gift can only be stolen twice at most. The game continues until all the presents have been unwrapped. And the person who started the game first gets a move at the very end, too. There’s a lot of comedy here, so definitely consider doing this with your family, friends, or coworkers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Look, we won’t sugarcoat it. The best way to get good at wrapping gifts is… to wrap a lot of gifts. You should certainly watch YouTube videos and read tutorials to get a handle on various techniques. However, compiling theoretical knowledge won’t help you unless you get your hands all glittery.

You need to actually sit down and apply what you’ve seen and read about. If you’re anything like us, you’ll realize just how important patience and having steady hands really is. And it’s only natural to get utterly frustrated when nothing comes out like you wanted it to.

But gift-wrapping is like any other skill. We get better at it the more we practice. Especially when we do it mindfully, taking the time to correct any and all mistakes that we notice.

At the end of the day, no matter how neat or rough the wrapping paper looks, no matter what the actual gift is, what truly matters is that you’re showing your loved ones that you appreciate them, care for them, and want to make them happy.

Which of these gift-wrapping ideas impressed you the most, dear Pandas? Have you ever done anything similar? Do you love or loathe wrapping presents? Let us know in the comments. We can’t wait to see what you think.

Meanwhile, here’s another unconventional (but less friendly) way to wrap presents

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: myJumboKicks

Here’s what the TikTok community had to say about these ideas

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon