The Ultimate “Would You Rather” Poll For Those Who Know The Struggles Of Adulting
Being an adult is simply tiring. As adults, we constantly have to make choices in our heads. From dirty dishes to grocery lists, we have to think about countless little and not-so-little things every day. Something along the lines of “Shall I finally do the laundry or get some groceries so that I have something to eat tonight?” This poll features the Would You Rather game we all know and love but with grown-up problems. Don’t worry; this is a safe space to vent your frustrations about being an adult and get them out of your system. Let’s see your preferences and priorities when it comes to adulting!
This post may include affiliate links.
Would you rather be in charge of cleaning the fridge and encountering mystery leftovers from a lifetime ago or organizing all the drawers in the household?
I bought a house that had an old fridge with things in it from over 10 years before. I taped it up and had it hauled off.
Would you rather be in charge of unpacking after a trip or packing for a trip for a lifetime?
Would you rather be forever on dishwashing duty or eternally stuck in laundry land?
Would you rather be stuck in traffic for hours every time you’re driving your car or only be able to ride in a subway that always smells like rotten eggs?
Would you rather scrub the bathroom every single weekend or mow the lawn every single week for the rest of your life?
Given its spring and I have loads of land, I nearly *am* mowing every week right now.
Would you rather clean out the clogged shower drain every week with your bare hands or change bed sheets every day?
Would you rather do all the grocery shopping by yourself or be the only one responsible for taking out the trash?
Would you rather have to deep-clean the entire house by yourself every single weekend or never be allowed to clean the mushy food scraps at the kitchen sink, and they start to stink?
Stupid question. It's basically asking if you prefer to attract pests in your house or not.
Would you rather lose one sock from every laundry load or have your fitted sheets never stay on the bed properly?
Would you rather sleep with a blanket that never covers your feet or have a squeaky bed that makes noises every time you turn in bed for the rest of your life?
Would you rather wait in line for an hour, no matter what time you go to a bank, or have to wait in the world’s slowest checkout line every time you go grocery shopping?
Would you rather have the number of dishes you do weekly doubled or your electricity bill doubled?
Would you rather feel more tired than you usually do or have to go to the gym every single day, even if you’re exhausted?
Would you rather iron every single item of clothing you wear (even your socks) or have your clothes permanently wrinkled no matter what you do?
I don't own an iron and i am perfectly content. I hang dry my clothes properly so they don't wrinkle and that's it.
Would you rather magically run out of toilet paper every week or have one ingredient missing every time you want to cook something?
Trying to cook western dishes in China there is always one or more ingredient that is unobtainable!
Would you rather have to DIY every single home repair without professional help or wait six months for a professional to come and fix even the smallest problems?
I already DIY... Tradesmen are too often unreliable and expensive these days.
Would you rather have painfully slow Wi-Fi or not have the option to order take-out for the rest of your life?
I live very rural. Up until last year both applied. Now I have 2Gbit fibre. Whoo!
Would you rather constantly forget important appointments or constantly remember them but always show up late?
Would you rather constantly forget important appointments or constantly remember them but always show up late?
Would you rather pay your taxes every week or get only 5 hours of sleep every day?
Five whole hours of sleep? Absolutely that, it'll be an improvement on the current sorry state of affairs.
Pointless, Q19 is broken as same Q as 18 but different answers, I'm from uk so don't pay taxes, I do 80% of the stuff anyway as I responsible adult (who likes been clean and organised)
Pointless, Q19 is broken as same Q as 18 but different answers, I'm from uk so don't pay taxes, I do 80% of the stuff anyway as I responsible adult (who likes been clean and organised)