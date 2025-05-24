ADVERTISEMENT

Being an adult is simply tiring. As adults, we constantly have to make choices in our heads. From dirty dishes to grocery lists, we have to think about countless little and not-so-little things every day. Something along the lines of “Shall I finally do the laundry or get some groceries so that I have something to eat tonight?” This poll features the Would You Rather game we all know and love but with grown-up problems. Don’t worry; this is a safe space to vent your frustrations about being an adult and get them out of your system. Let’s see your preferences and priorities when it comes to adulting!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Would you rather be in charge of cleaning the fridge and encountering mystery leftovers from a lifetime ago or organizing all the drawers in the household?

Open refrigerator with milk bottle inside next to modern living room with TV and shelves illustrating adulting struggles.

Cottonbro studio , Home Decor Interiors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
tiffanysauter avatar
Tiffany Sauter
Tiffany Sauter
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bought a house that had an old fridge with things in it from over 10 years before. I taped it up and had it hauled off.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

RELATED:
    #2

    Would you rather be in charge of unpacking after a trip or packing for a trip for a lifetime?

    Woman packing clothes and accessories into a suitcase, illustrating the struggles of adulting in a would you rather poll.

    Timur Weber , Timur Weber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Would you rather be forever on dishwashing duty or eternally stuck in laundry land?

    Kitchen sink with cleaning gloves and plants by the window next to a person holding a laundry basket, showing adulting struggles.

    Kelly , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Would you rather be stuck in traffic for hours every time you’re driving your car or only be able to ride in a subway that always smells like rotten eggs?

    Heavy traffic jam at dusk and crowded public transit with passengers standing holding onto yellow rails representing adulting struggles.

    Aayush Sritastava , Rishhiraj Parmar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have ever smelled the NYC subway on the 4th of July, definitely stuck in traffic. Although, you can get off the subway for a breather, and a cocktail, and continue on.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Would you rather scrub the bathroom every single weekend or mow the lawn every single week for the rest of your life?

    Modern glass shower with dark tiles in a bathroom next to a close-up of green grass representing the struggles of adulting.

    Pixabay , Tobi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given its spring and I have loads of land, I nearly *am* mowing every week right now.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Would you rather clean out the clogged shower drain every week with your bare hands or change bed sheets every day?

    Drain in white tiled floor on left and a bed with pillows and blanket on right depicting adulting struggles.

    Ksenia Chernaya , Castorly Stock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    faramir10 avatar
    Faramir10
    Faramir10
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why aren't gloves allowed to clean the drain? Gloves should be allowed.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Would you rather do all the grocery shopping by yourself or be the only one responsible for taking out the trash?

    Grocery store displaying fresh apples with reusable bag held by person highlighting struggles of adulting and saving.

    Pixabay , Anna Shvets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Would you rather have to deep-clean the entire house by yourself every single weekend or never be allowed to clean the mushy food scraps at the kitchen sink, and they start to stink?

    Person cleaning kitchen counter with spray bottle and cloth next to a sink with food scraps, illustrating adulting struggles.

    Cottonbro studio , Reddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stupid question. It's basically asking if you prefer to attract pests in your house or not.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Would you rather lose one sock from every laundry load or have your fitted sheets never stay on the bed properly?

    Man holding laundry basket indoors next to a messy bed illustrating the struggles of adulting and daily chores.

    Cottonbro studio , Monica Silvestre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Would you rather sleep with a blanket that never covers your feet or have a squeaky bed that makes noises every time you turn in bed for the rest of your life?

    Feet of a person under white bed sheets on one side, and an empty made bed with white pillows and a wooden headboard on the other side.

    Pixabay , Donald Tong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Would you rather wait in line for an hour, no matter what time you go to a bank, or have to wait in the world’s slowest checkout line every time you go grocery shopping?

    Silhouettes of people standing in line outdoors, representing a poll or survey about the struggles of adulting.

    Krizjohn Rosales Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Would you rather have the number of dishes you do weekly doubled or your electricity bill doubled?

    Washing dishes with gloves and paying bills with cash, representing the struggles of adulting choices.

    Polina Tankilevitch , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    Would you rather feel more tired than you usually do or have to go to the gym every single day, even if you’re exhausted?

    Tired adult resting head on table contrasted with close-up of person lifting weights in gym, illustrating adulting struggles.

    Andrew Neel , Victor Freitas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Would you rather iron every single item of clothing you wear (even your socks) or have your clothes permanently wrinkled no matter what you do?

    Young man ironing clothes at home, illustrating the struggles of adulting with household chores and laundry.

    Cottonbro studio , Ron Lach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't own an iron and i am perfectly content. I hang dry my clothes properly so they don't wrinkle and that's it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Would you rather magically run out of toilet paper every week or have one ingredient missing every time you want to cook something?

    Tissue roll with the end written and woman reaching for a jar in a kitchen, illustrating adulting struggles.

    Markus Spiske , RDNE stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trying to cook western dishes in China there is always one or more ingredient that is unobtainable!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Would you rather have to DIY every single home repair without professional help or wait six months for a professional to come and fix even the smallest problems?

    Would you rather have to DIY every single home repair without professional help or wait six months for a professional to come and fix even the smallest problems?

    Energepic.com , Jeshoots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I already DIY... Tradesmen are too often unreliable and expensive these days.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Would you rather have painfully slow Wi-Fi or not have the option to order take-out for the rest of your life?

    Person using a smartphone for a would you rather poll on adulting struggles and another handing pizza outside a door.

    Cottonbro studio , Mike Jones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live very rural. Up until last year both applied. Now I have 2Gbit fibre. Whoo!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Would you rather constantly forget important appointments or constantly remember them but always show up late?

    A young woman surprised by phone and a businessman checking watch outdoors, illustrating adulting struggles in daily life.

    Pixabay , John Milton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Would you rather constantly forget important appointments or constantly remember them but always show up late?

    Smartphone charging on desk, alongside laptop and notepad, illustrating modern adulting struggles and daily tech use.

    Andrea Piacquadio , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Would you rather pay your taxes every week or get only 5 hours of sleep every day?

    Briefcase full of cash and a tired woman struggling with adulting while reading and covering her mouth with a hand.

    Hasan Albari , Callum Hilton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Five whole hours of sleep? Absolutely that, it'll be an improvement on the current sorry state of affairs.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!