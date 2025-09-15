“It Looks Like A Prison And Feels Like One Too”: 60 Of The Worst Break Rooms Ever
In the same way that a house can reveal a lot of details about its owners, the workplace can give us a good understanding of its employees. One of the clearest indicators? The break room. This space is meant to help people recharge their batteries and maybe even build camaraderie, but not every business gets it right. In fact, some get it very, very wrong. From rusty vending machines stocked with expired snacks to sad folding chairs that look so uncomfortable, here's a roundup of the worst offenders. They can say anything they want about their company's culture, but the grim reality isn't fooling anyone.
The Break Room At Work
I Work At A Multi Million Dollar Corporation And This Is Our Break Room Table
I Work At A Mall. This Is Our Break Room In The Basement Of The Mall
I Got Transferred To A New Location At Work. This Is My New Break "Room"
We Still Posting Break Rooms?
The “Break Room” At My Work
W Break Room
Where you think of your alibi before the detectives come to interrogate you
"Break Room"
At a McDonald's! Food on the floor, next to a bin. Crazy!
The Office Break Room
Break Room. A Table And 2 Chairs You Can Sit On. Except When The Room Is Filled With Buns
Are We Still Posting "Break Rooms"?
Show Me Your Breakroom
It Is Really Small 2 People Can Sit Side By Side. It's Always Full Of People's Stuff, So I Don't Sit In There On Break
Breakroom
Walgreens Break Room
Break Room
Update With Pic Of Break Room….. Yea I Don’t Know How Long I’m Staying Here. LOL
Hotel Maid’s Break-Room
Break Room Before Remodel
The Window-Less 'Quiet Room' In My Workplace
Go Backs And Go Backs And Go Backs. They’ve Been In The Break Room For Over A Week
Turned The Light On In The Break Room.... I Hate That Thing
The Break Room
Break Room
Who Needs A Breakroom?
Chilling Break Room
Entire Break Room For A Place That Has 100+ People Working Everyday
Just started this job end of March. I work in a restaurant as a chef and I counted how many people work in back of house and front of house for a busy day, and it is 121 people. To be fair, the shifts range from 5am to 3am, but still, these 3 chairs are pitiful, they are always taken, have no back support, and when you sit on them you can't fit your legs under the table. Not to mention the tiny table space. It is encouraged to not take a break at all for a 8 to 10 hour shift and if you do, these seats are always taken so you are forced to sit on the concrete outside near the garbage bins ( we have to park far away up the road so that the shared parking lot is avaliable for customers, so sitting in our car is not an option) behind these chairs is a hallway with a bunch more cubbies to put your bag, water bottle, ect. But no room other than to walk. Crazy to me that a high end restaurant has 3 uncomfortable seats in their tiny "break room"
I crossed out the whiteboard so you can't see any private info.
There Is A Particle Accelerator In My Break Room
A Lot Of People Posting Photos Of Their Break Rooms. Here's Ours
Breaktime!
Our Break Room
Empty Breakroom
Abandoned Breakroom At My Workplace
A Simple Empty Break Room
Our Break Room At Work (Community Mental Health Agency- Satellite Office)
Break Room At Work
Right Justified Break Room
Break Room Purgatory, Between Realities
No Table
I Found The Forever Alone Chair In My Workplace's Break Room
Some Photos That I Snuck Of The Break Room In The Amazon Building I Work At. It Looks Like A Prison And Feels Like One Too
Makeshift Breakroom In Receiving While They Remodel
Break Room
Any Other Walmarts Doing Some Dumb **p In Their Break Rooms
Surprisingly It’s Clean Today Because Usually It’s A Mess With Old Crew’s Break Food Everywhere
My Office Break Room Is Styled Like The Inside Of An Airplane For Some Reason
When There's A Party In The Break Room At Work And You Work 3rd Shift
I Work Theatrical Shows & Concerts...
Right now I'm working a run of Hamilton & on my break the other day, I was looking around our crew room wondering what will happen when we run out of room in there for shows to put their tags. I'm hoping tags start to flow out into the main hallways.
The Breakrooms
Hospital Breakroom
The Breakroom
Break Room In A SC Hospital
Break Room
Anyone else’s break room look like this? No one cleans up their mess.