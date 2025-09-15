ADVERTISEMENT

In the same way that a house can reveal a lot of details about its owners, the workplace can give us a good understanding of its employees. One of the clearest indicators? The break room. This space is meant to help people recharge their batteries and maybe even build camaraderie, but not every business gets it right. In fact, some get it very, very wrong. From rusty vending machines stocked with expired snacks to sad folding chairs that look so uncomfortable, here's a roundup of the worst offenders. They can say anything they want about their company's culture, but the grim reality isn't fooling anyone.

#1

The Break Room At Work

Dilapidated break room with single chair and table, exposed pipes and wires, resembling a prison-like environment.

nouareallallleft Report

    #2

    I Work At A Multi Million Dollar Corporation And This Is Our Break Room Table

    A break room with mismatched chairs and a makeshift table made from stacked cardboard boxes.

    bmkaplan87 Report

    #3

    I Work At A Mall. This Is Our Break Room In The Basement Of The Mall

    Dreary break room with fluorescent lighting and minimal furniture, resembling one of the worst break rooms ever.

    anwylchang Report

    #4

    I Got Transferred To A New Location At Work. This Is My New Break "Room"

    Cluttered and cramped break room with boxes, a small chair, microwave, coffee maker, and various supplies creating a prison-like feel.

    cornernope Report

    #5

    We Still Posting Break Rooms?

    Small cluttered break room with worn chairs, trash can, and storage racks, resembling one of the worst break rooms ever.

    halfanimateabortion Report

    #6

    The “Break Room” At My Work

    Cramped and cluttered break room with stacked boxes, cleaning supplies, and industrial sink, resembling a prison-like environment.

    Zeera1 Report

    #7

    W Break Room

    Small, prison-like break room with tiled floor, plain white walls, and a single beige folding chair in the center.

    Dapper_Kangaroo463 Report

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where you think of your alibi before the detectives come to interrogate you

    #8

    "Break Room"

    Cramped break room resembling a prison, cluttered with boxes, lockers, a single chair, and a small table with empty cups.

    Ninja2ZERO Report

    #9

    The Office Break Room

    Sparse break room with old brown couch and bars on windows, resembling a prison environment.

    Ebonrook Report

    #10

    Break Room. A Table And 2 Chairs You Can Sit On. Except When The Room Is Filled With Buns

    Cluttered break room with stacks of trays, cleaning supplies, and posted notices, resembling a prison-like atmosphere.

    LapisHusky Report

    #11

    Are We Still Posting "Break Rooms"?

    Cluttered and dirty break room with old chairs, a microwave, coffee maker, and cleaning supplies, resembling a prison setting.

    Zeadla Report

    #12

    Show Me Your Breakroom

    Dull break room resembling a prison cell with a simple meal on a worn wooden table near concrete stairs.

    DrunkInTrain Report

    #13

    It Is Really Small 2 People Can Sit Side By Side. It's Always Full Of People's Stuff, So I Don't Sit In There On Break

    Cluttered and cramped break room with tiled floor, small table, single chair, microwave, and wall-mounted TV, resembling a prison setting.

    TacoWeenie Report

    #14

    Breakroom

    Dull and worn break room with damaged ceiling, basic benches, lockers, and sparse seating resembling a prison environment.

    MikeSierra1775 Report

    #15

    Walgreens Break Room

    Bare, prison-like break room with plastic chair, microwave on small table, and fire extinguisher on stained walls.

    reddit.com Report

    #16

    Break Room

    Narrow break room with minimal kitchen amenities, resembling a prison cell with plain walls and a basic sink area.

    Charming_Opening_905 Report

    #17

    Update With Pic Of Break Room….. Yea I Don’t Know How Long I’m Staying Here. LOL

    Bleak and cramped break room with concrete floors, minimal furniture, and plain white walls resembling a prison environment.

    Brilliant-Bed-6229 Report

    #18

    Hotel Maid’s Break-Room

    Sparse break room resembling a prison with minimal furniture and harsh fluorescent lighting on bare walls.

    DarkSideOfTheWall_ Report

    #19

    Break Room Before Remodel

    Yellow break room with wooden cabinets and patterned carpet, resembling one of the worst break rooms ever.

    ForumsDwelling Report

    #20

    The Window-Less 'Quiet Room' In My Workplace

    Small break room with mismatched chairs and a plain table in a space that looks like a prison break room.

    nimzoid Report

    #21

    Go Backs And Go Backs And Go Backs. They’ve Been In The Break Room For Over A Week

    Cluttered break room with endless shopping carts filled with snacks and drinks, resembling one of the worst break rooms.

    reddit.com Report

    #22

    Turned The Light On In The Break Room.... I Hate That Thing

    Break room resembling a prison with bare walls, metal lockers, a trash can, and a mannequin sitting on a worn couch.

    smb1985 Report

    #23

    The Break Room

    Sparse break room with prison-like gray walls, orange attached chairs, a table, and a caution wet floor sign.

    dycryptionist Report

    #24

    Break Room

    Cluttered and unkempt break room with cleaning supplies and boxes, resembling a prison-like environment.

    Electrickman Report

    #25

    Who Needs A Breakroom?

    View from a reclined person in a poorly furnished break room resembling a prison setting with metal fencing and sparse seating.

    iNOTgoodATcomp Report

    #26

    Chilling Break Room

    Sparse break room with green floor and blue chairs, resembling a prison environment with minimal comfort.

    Dr_nut_waffle Report

    #27

    Entire Break Room For A Place That Has 100+ People Working Everyday

    Prison-like break room with cluttered shelves, worn chairs, and limited space, showing one of the worst break rooms ever.

    Just started this job end of March. I work in a restaurant as a chef and I counted how many people work in back of house and front of house for a busy day, and it is 121 people. To be fair, the shifts range from 5am to 3am, but still, these 3 chairs are pitiful, they are always taken, have no back support, and when you sit on them you can't fit your legs under the table. Not to mention the tiny table space. It is encouraged to not take a break at all for a 8 to 10 hour shift and if you do, these seats are always taken so you are forced to sit on the concrete outside near the garbage bins ( we have to park far away up the road so that the shared parking lot is avaliable for customers, so sitting in our car is not an option) behind these chairs is a hallway with a bunch more cubbies to put your bag, water bottle, ect. But no room other than to walk. Crazy to me that a high end restaurant has 3 uncomfortable seats in their tiny "break room"

    I crossed out the whiteboard so you can't see any private info.

    StrictHorse3096 Report

    #28

    There Is A Particle Accelerator In My Break Room

    Break room resembling a prison with institutional furniture, whiteboard, and harsh fluorescent lighting in a confined space.

    pcflet01 Report

    #29

    A Lot Of People Posting Photos Of Their Break Rooms. Here's Ours

    Cramped break room with worn black seating, wood-paneled walls covered in notices, and stacks of packaged goods on shelves.

    BenjaminDaaly21 Report

    #30

    Breaktime!

    Outdoor break room with worn chairs and table next to chain-link fence and dumpsters, resembling a prison environment.

    reddit.com Report

    #31

    Our Break Room

    Flooded break room with red chairs and tables, showing poor conditions in one of the worst break rooms ever.

    Peteyistick Report

    #32

    Empty Breakroom

    Dimly lit break room with a vending machine and minimal seating, resembling one of the worst break rooms ever.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    Abandoned Breakroom At My Workplace

    Dimly lit break room with red chairs around a table, scattered balloons, and a dull prison-like atmosphere.

    Dazzling_Cow2579 Report

    #34

    A Simple Empty Break Room

    A bleak break room with mismatched chairs and a dull table, resembling one of the worst prison-like break rooms.

    peachypark Report

    #35

    Our Break Room At Work (Community Mental Health Agency- Satellite Office)

    A bleak, prison-like break room with a simple table, four chairs, a bench heater, and a plain wall with posted papers.

    the_toast_exemption Report

    #36

    Break Room At Work

    Dimly lit break room with old chairs, a table, and a refrigerator, resembling a prison-like atmosphere.

    lowkey_stoneyboy Report

    #37

    Right Justified Break Room

    Sparse break room with old vending machines, a round table, and a single chair, resembling a prison environment.

    Educational_Ad_8916 Report

    #38

    Break Room Purgatory, Between Realities

    Bleak break room with cracked floors, dingy walls, sparse furniture, and harsh fluorescent lighting resembling a prison setting.

    SquallaBeanz Report

    #39

    No Table

    Dirty break room with stained floor and worn chairs resembling a prison setting with minimal furniture and appliances.

    Popular_Key3266 Report

    #40

    I Found The Forever Alone Chair In My Workplace's Break Room

    A small, stark break room with a single orange chair and round table beside a vending machine, resembling a prison break room.

    shadowslayer978 Report

    #41

    Some Photos That I Snuck Of The Break Room In The Amazon Building I Work At. It Looks Like A Prison And Feels Like One Too

    Break room resembling a prison with snack shelves, glass dividers, and a yellow wall in an institutional setting.

    simpingforMinYoongi Report

    #42

    Makeshift Breakroom In Receiving While They Remodel

    Break room inside a cluttered warehouse with basic tables and chairs, resembling a prison-like atmosphere.

    HopelessImanity Report

    #43

    Break Room

    Small break room with dated furniture and a mural, illustrating one of the worst break rooms ever design.

    kiwimelon00 Report

    #44

    Any Other Walmarts Doing Some Dumb **p In Their Break Rooms

    Sparse break room with mismatched chairs and desks, a TV mounted on the wall, and a person sitting alone.

    katocalypse Report

    #45

    Surprisingly It’s Clean Today Because Usually It’s A Mess With Old Crew’s Break Food Everywhere

    Break room with metal chairs and tables, tiled floor, fluorescent lights, and a prison-like atmosphere.

    scoopyBrinoopy Report

    #46

    My Office Break Room Is Styled Like The Inside Of An Airplane For Some Reason

    Break room designed to look like airplane seats with windows, creating a prison-like and uncomfortable atmosphere.

    yahguyconnor Report

    #47

    When There's A Party In The Break Room At Work And You Work 3rd Shift

    Break room with plastic-covered table, disposable plates, old chairs, and lockers in a prison-like environment.

    HerpieMcDerpie Report

    #48

    I Work Theatrical Shows & Concerts...

    Break room walls covered with theater show signatures and posters, resembling one of the worst break rooms ever.

    Right now I'm working a run of Hamilton & on my break the other day, I was looking around our crew room wondering what will happen when we run out of room in there for shows to put their tags. I'm hoping tags start to flow out into the main hallways.

    HanginWithLucretia Report

    #49

    The Breakrooms

    Sparse break room with plain tables and chairs, resembling a prison environment in one of the worst break rooms ever.

    Sushimono Report

    #50

    Hospital Breakroom

    Sparse break room with basic tables and chairs, dim lighting, and a dull atmosphere resembling a prison setting.

    dionysios_platonist Report

    #51

    The Breakroom

    Dim, empty break room with red chairs and round tables, resembling one of the worst break rooms ever.

    _theimplications Report

    #52

    Break Room In A SC Hospital

    Break room with basic wooden chairs and bench seating in a sparse room, resembling one of the worst break rooms ever.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    Break Room

    Break room with metal lockers, folding tables, and chairs, resembling a prison environment and feeling cramped.

    Anyone else’s break room look like this? No one cleans up their mess.

    reddit.com Report

    #54

    This Is My Current Hd Break Room. If You're Thirsty Good Luck. If Your Hungry, Too Bad

    Break room with vending machines, empty snack slots, and basic seating, resembling one of the worst break rooms ever.

    toebug47 Report

    #55

    Creepiest Breakroom Ever

    Dimly lit break room with dated furniture and games, giving a prison-like and uncomfortable atmosphere.

    TheKnightWhoSays_Nii Report

    #56

    2023 Breakroom Refresh

    Sparse break room with folding chairs, bulletin boards, and minimal decor, resembling a prison-like environment.

    Jessmayart Report

    #57

    Break Room At An Abandoned Beet Factory

    Sparse break room with concrete floors, folding tables, and chairs, resembling one of the worst prison-like break rooms.

    DangerDeShazer Report

    #58

    I Can Still Hear The Quiet Buzz Of The Light

    Small office break room with wooden cabinets, microwave, coffee maker, blinds, and carpet, showing worst break rooms ever design.

    FloopyBeluga Report

    #59

    A Simple Breakroom. Too Simple

    Sparse break room with white cabinets, old refrigerator, microwave, and checkered blue and white floor tiles.

    Huge_Virus_8148 Report

    #60

    Break Room

    Sparse break room with minimal furniture and large windows, resembling one of the worst prison-like break rooms.

    slatsandflaps Report

