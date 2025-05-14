When we're kids, parents are a big part of our little worlds. We rely on them to give us needed care, safety from the things that hurt us, and all things like that.

Sadly, sometimes parents are those who, instead of saving us, hurt us. While there are many ways they can do so, today we're only focusing on verbal harm. After all, some say that words can be more powerful than guns. This list kind of proves that, as it's a collection of people's stories of how parents' words hurt them so much, they can never fully forgive them.

Mumsnet

#1

My mother said it was the reason why my parents got divorced. Apparently I wasn't an easy child and always fought with my sister.

My dad had an affair. My mother was utterly vile.

My dad had an affair. My mother was utterly vile.

Gee, I wonder why the OP's dad wasn't satisfied with his wife's company.

    #2

    You're short and take after your Mom's side of the family. Better be careful or you'll wind up fat.

    #3

    You're not worth a phone call or a first class stamp. This was over 20 years ago when a stamp was about 50p

    When a person becomes a parent, they get saddled with new responsibilities – taking care of a whole new family. That includes things like providing them with food, a roof over their head, clothing, financial support, safety, education, and many other things. It also includes the responsibility of protecting a child from harm, both physical and emotional. 

    Unfortunately, sometimes parents themselves cause that harm to their kids. When we mention parents hurting their kids, what probably pops up first in our minds is physical hurt. And while that’s a big problem in itself, it isn’t the only way a parent can harm a kid. 
    #4

    I haven't liked you since the first time I saw you. My [stepdad]. Met me when I was 7.

    #5

    From my mum
You are always so weird when you come back from your dad's..

I was 8 years old saw my dad once every 3 weeks.
    You are always so weird when you come back from your dad's..

    I was 8 years old saw my dad once every 3 weeks.

    #6

    When I announced my pregnancy after a stillbirth my DM said "well I'm not buying it anything, I wasted my money last time,

    There’s also emotional harm. This kind can take many forms – from constant criticizism, dismissal of their feelings, calling them names, or just saying nasty things. That’s what we’re going to focus on today: terrible things parents told their kids and how it impacted them.

    Let’s take a look at our list - it’s full of examples of such occurrences. All of these examples were shared by people on the Mumsnet forum when someone asked folks to share the worst things their parents said to them, and, oh boy, they delivered. The post got over 300 replies, so we decided to make a list of the most interesting takes. That’s how this collection was born.
    #7

    'Why do people have children?'. 🤔
Thanks Dad
    Thanks Dad

    #8

    Having made a lot of effort to get dressed up for a wedding in my 20's at a size 12... "you would look beautiful if you lost weight"

    #9

    No- one will ever love you, because of the way you are.
Years of therapy to unpack that one!
    Years of therapy to unpack that one!

    Sadly, it’s a heartbreaking one. For instance, parents blaming their kids for their divorce, berating their looks, or even telling them they regret having them. Well, apparently, parents can find a lot of ways to hurt their kids with words. 

    The thing is that these things tend to stick with people. It’s no secret that children absorb everything that’s spoken around or to them like sponges, both good and bad. So, if a parent chooses to say negative or especially hurtful words to a kid, it can do quite a lot of damage. 

    #10

    If everyone else knew what you were really like, they wouldn't like you.
I made you, I can do whatever I want to you / it's not your hair, it's mine, I made it.

I'm never sure which personality disorder she has, but I'm pretty sure she's got one.
    I made you, I can do whatever I want to you / it’s not your hair, it’s mine, I made it.

    I’m never sure which personality disorder she has, but I’m pretty sure she’s got one.

    #11

    I was born at 27 weeks so spent the first part of my life in hospital, as a child my mum regularly told me that it was so boring sitting next to my incubator all day and she used to pray I'd just die. She also regularly told me she wished she'd had an abortion.

    #12

    When I was 24 weeks pregnant my mum said 'don't buy anything yet, we don't actually know for sure if you'll get a baby at the end of this'. This was my miracle pregnancy after years of infertility. My mum is autistic though and she's really an absolute sweetheart, she'd never want to hurt anyone but she doesn't have a filter and that was like 'ouch'.

    For starters, it can damage the relationship between a parent and a child. If someone is saying nasty things to you, especially if they revolve around you, there’s no way it doesn’t cause at least a little strain between you and them. 

    It can also diminish a kid's self-worth and propagate a pessimistic worldview. If someone keeps telling you bad things about you or the world, at some point, you might start at least partially believing them. After all, when you hear things often enough, they start to sound true. It’s something called the illusory truth effect. 

    #13

    Young woman sitting on couch looking thoughtful and sad, reflecting on soul-crushing things parents said Oh where to start with my mother:
    You're so fat (many times, including the day before my wedding)
    I wish I had never had children because you're such a disappointment (at least a dozen times)
    You like your children too much (?!)

    Those stick out

    #14

    I'll never be attractive or get a man with the way I am..I was 14.

I'll never forget the day she sat me down to explain why my sibling was her favourite

    I'll never forget the day she sat me down to explain why my sibling was her favourite

    #15

    "If you were a proper mother your children would have been brought up properly and treated their grandparents with respect, and I would have a better relationship with them".

From the woman who never babysat once.

Last time I saw her. She's dead now thankfully, but I'll be a long time in therapy. I know now she was a covert narcissist. Horrific.

    From the woman who never babysat once.

    Last time I saw her. She's dead now thankfully, but I'll be a long time in therapy. I know now she was a covert narcissist. Horrific.

    And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. People telling each other terrible things is never good, but another level of despicableness is added when these things come from a parent’s mouth to a child’s ear. The sad thing about it is how relatively often such events happen.

    Do you have any similar examples you would like to get off your chest? Do so in the comments!
    #16

    "I hope you have children like you you'll get what you deserve"

except I do have children like me and they are so wonderful and so so easy to love. They made me realise I wasn't the problem.

    except I do have children like me and they are so wonderful and so so easy to love. They made me realise I wasn’t the problem.

    #17

    Sad young girl lying on bed feeling heartbroken after hearing soul-crushing things from parents at home 'You're an awful nasty person and people don't actually like you. If they knew the real you they'd know how you're not actually this nice person you pretend to be. I know the real truth about how awful you are' - from my 'mother'

    I was so young, maybe 9 or 10. I was, as I am now, an easy, likeable person. I think this was the first time I'd really understood that my mother hated me and begun to understand what a manipulative gas-lighter she was. I'm very grateful she can no longer harm me and is no longer in my life. Good riddance.

    #18

    Both parents told me I was a mistake. I'd worked that out from the short gap between their wedding and my date of birth to be honest!

When I had my first DC, they told all my family that I wouldn't let them see the baby. I had concerned aunties ringing me up telling me to include them. They'd seen us twice a week including being the first people to meet the baby. Hmm

    When I had my first DC, they told all my family that I wouldn't let them see the baby. I had concerned aunties ringing me up telling me to include them. They'd seen us twice a week including being the first people to meet the baby. Hmm

    #19

    Absolutely nothing. If I had to pick something it would have to be "tidy your bedroom"

    #20

    Maybe if you had done more housework he wouldn't have had to hit you.

    #21

    My mother "I wish I'd [ended[ you whilst it was legal", I was 13. Needless to say I have nothing to do with her as an adult

    #22

    That it was all my fault she was unwell and if she had never had me then she would have had a great life.
Also, it was good my little boy died at birth as all the men in our family aren't right in the head, and I wouldn't want a son like that 😭
    Also, it was good my little boy died at birth as all the men in our family aren't right in the head, and I wouldn't want a son like that 😭

    #23

    Oh I remember another, took my watch (I was about 10) told me I couldn't be trusted to go out as I hadn't been honest about losing my watch

    #24

    That she thought she was miscarrying whilst pregnant with me, and seeing how I turned out she wished she had.

She's a nasty, bitter, old [witch]. I've got an amazing family who love me. I wish I could be the bigger person and wish her well, but I can't. I wish her many years of misery.

    She's a nasty, bitter, old [witch]. I've got an amazing family who love me. I wish I could be the bigger person and wish her well, but I can't. I wish her many years of misery.

    #25

    When I went to school orientation they said my gym class was being replaced with a required reading class because of my dyslexia. She turned to me with extreme anger on her face and when we got home she said that everyday I have to excerise and tell her what I did and for how long.

    #26

    ''You are stupid you and always will be'' from my father after failing my 11 plus.
''You are a vain little madam'' from my mother when I wanted to wear girly clothes. She was never cut out to be the mother of girls.
    ''You are a vain little madam'' from my mother when I wanted to wear girly clothes. She was never cut out to be the mother of girls.

    #27

    "If you don't stop crying, I'll give you something to really cry about"

    Oooo I got this one too! Along with I brought you into this world I can take you out of it too 😜

    #28

    Once you turn 18, you're not entitled to unconditional love from us.

    A person may deserve love, but no one is entitled to it. Certainly not unconditional love (whatever that may be.)

    #29

    From my mother when I didn't invite her to something: 'You're so selfish, maybe I had you too late' (she was 37) and she told my brother that I 'could have had me adopted'.

    #30

    You're boring and no one in the family likes you. I was about 11.. I was a bit of a bookworm and didn't like family parties where they were all drinking.

    #31

    My dad's always been a bully - never physical but verbally. The day after my darling husband died from cancer he told my teenage daughter that id "bumped" him off to get my hands on his money.
I very rarely see him now - I can't bear to even look at him.
    I very rarely see him now - I can't bear to even look at him.

    If I was this guy I wouldn't be giving my daughter ideas about murdering a male family member.

    #32

    "Either you throw him out (my parents lent me money from my trust to buy a half share in a flat, while I took out a mortgage to pay the other half); or we'll throw you out. We don't want mixed race grandchildren!"

My boyfriend was Chinese!

    My boyfriend was Chinese!

    I don't get the exclamation point. Did the OP expect her racist parents make an exception when it came to the Chinese?

    #33

    "If any of you are gay, you're disgusting and no longer part of this family" (to me and my siblings)

    I would not consider the speaker much of a loss even if I was straight.

    #34

    Of course you've got back ache you spend most of your time on it

    #35

    As a child they said some really awful things but the worst was when I invited my mum along to our baby scan where we found out we were having a girl (which DH and I were delighted about, however my mum has yet to get the grandson she so desperately wants) and she just said 'oh well, there's always next time'. 🙃

    #36

    When I first alerted my Dad that I was being bullied at High School. I had explained it was two girls in a different year to me had no classes with or any reason to speak with me. They randomly started on me at break times and after school. One threatening to beat me up. His response was basically that I must have started it.

