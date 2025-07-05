ADVERTISEMENT

Getting a tattoo is often a way for a person to express some part of themselves visually. After all, getting something drawn on your body is a much bigger commitment than, say, hanging a poster somewhere. So, in theory, we all understand that a tattoo is mostly symbolic and everyone’s tastes are different. However, some folks really push that idea to its limits.

We’ve gathered some examples of truly awful tattoos from various internet groups dedicated to educating folks to think before you ink. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be amazed by some horrible tattoo designs, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Side-by-side image of Marilyn Monroe and an abysmally bad tattoo attempt replicating her iconic pose on a thigh.

World's Worst Tattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn portrait with the words forever with us and a heart, showcasing abysmally bad tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Tattoo of a dog’s face poorly done on skin, next to the actual dog with the tattoo image edited onto its face, showcasing bad tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Having a tattoo at times feels like taking a bold declaration of self, but years later it becomes something to rue as the picture no longer represents who you are. What in the heat of the moment felt like the go-to move in appreciation of something transitory, your so-called favorite music logo, the initials of a fling, or a trendy design, can become a humiliating reminder of an era you've outgrown. Every time you see a glimpse of the ink, you remember not only the design but the pressure or impulsiveness that caused you to acquire it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Time changes tastes, relationships, and priorities. A tattoo chosen in your early twenties to celebrate a wild summer vacation might be out of place in your thirties when you've gained a career or family.
    #4

    Tattoo of a tiger face with poorly done lines and coloring, featured among abysmally bad tattoos on a leg.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Tattoo of a face with blue eyes and furrowed brows inked on the back of a bald head with a red beard below.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn tiger on a bare chest, showcasing one of the worst abysmally bad tattoos from Facebook pages.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tastes shift as well, a multifaceted tribal armband or barcode street art that seemed ultramodern one day can date and become something you no longer recognize. What seemed such a personally distinctive work of art can start to look like a bad fashion choice that you cannot remove.
    #7

    Tattoo on arm with misspelled phrase nolege is power showing an example of abysmally bad tattoos.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Tattoo with misspelled phrase and a bus drawing showcasing one of the worst bad tattoos shared on dedicated Facebook pages.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Close-up of a man with a poorly done face tattoo reading family tradition, showcasing one of the worst bad tattoos.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really? How many others in the family have already gotten this tattoo, spanning how many generations?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Regret can also occur from technical issues. A rushed trip to a discount parlor can leave lines crooked, shading blotchy, or an ink color that morphs into a gray smear. Even attempting to fix or hide a bad tattoo can lead to extra layers of ink, extra money, and extra disappointment. Even with professional makeovers, the original vision can be lost in a quilt of fixes that aren't quite what you originally envisioned.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tattoo of a roaring lion with flames on a man's back, featured among abysmally bad tattoos on dedicated Facebook pages.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Side-by-side photo of a baby and a poorly done tattoo of the baby, showcasing abysmally bad tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Large back tattoo of a dragon with incomplete and poorly detailed design featured in bad tattoos collection.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social and professional concerns are at issue, as well. At businesses with strict dress code regulations, exposed tattoos can limit your prospects or have you pay out-of-pocket for cover-up lotions and clothing adjustments to hide them. Family members or prospective mates might judge you for ink they perceive as a sign of rebellion or poor judgment. Over time, the reality of judgment can turn your tattoo into a badge of shame rather than pride.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Tattoo of a distorted human figure with uneven limbs and a tongue sticking out, showcasing an abysmally bad tattoo.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Tattoo of an angel with wings on a back, showcasing one of the worst abysmally bad tattoos from dedicated FB pages.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Outline tattoo of a winged gaming console with the word OMG on a person's upper back, showcasing an abysmally bad tattoo.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Tattoo removal or concealment is not a straightforward option either. Laser treatments are numerous, painful, scabbing, and costly, and oftentimes only partially eliminate very pigmented hues. Cover-ups involve a new, often larger tattoo, restricting your options and in some cases becoming even more visible than the original. Coping with these practical issues can amplify regret, as you weigh the cost and suffering of excising an old self you wish to annihilate.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Tattoo of a baby portrait with distorted facial features, showcasing one of the worst abysmally bad tattoos on skin.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Tattoo with a crossed-out name replaced by another, illustrating a classic example of abysmally bad tattoos on a person’s upper arm.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    derkommissar avatar
    Der Kommissar
    Der Kommissar
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Johnny Depp had his Winona Forever tatt changed to Wino Forever

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Tattoo of a distorted baby face with a pacifier on a person's upper back, an example of abysmally bad tattoos.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But regret is not the final answer. Mastering accepting a tattoo that you no longer love can bring a period of internal reflection: What shifted in your life, your values, or your aesthetic? Sometimes that awareness creates a genuine cover‑up piece that truly speaks to who you are now. Occasionally it motivates you to embrace the ink as a marker of growth, a marker that you've evolved since making that choice.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Arm tattoo of a McDonald's receipt with detailed order items and prices, showcasing a bad tattoo example.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Back tattoo with misspelled and poorly drawn Africa map, example of abysmally bad tattoos shared on Facebook pages.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Poorly drawn lion tattoo on forearm showcasing abysmally bad tattoos from dedicated Facebook pages.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In the meantime, dealing with tattoo regret involves confronting your feelings rather than disguising them. You may discuss with a close friend who has undergone the same experience, approach a credible artist for consultation on revision alternatives, or consult a dermatologist regarding removal. Whatever direction you take, the thing to hold onto is knowing that your body has a story to tell, and that story is permitted to contain errors, particularly if they guide you toward deeper self-knowledge and a sharper understanding of the art that you wish to pass on.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Tattoo of a distorted Joker face with green hair surrounded by poorly drawn green leaves on upper arm, example of bad tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tattoo of two figures on upper arm, showcasing one of the worst abysmally bad tattoos from Facebook pages collection.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Family portrait with abysmally bad tattoos of children’s faces on adults and kids, highlighting worst tattoo examples.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Close-up of an abysmally bad tattoo of a lion on an arm alongside a real lion with the same tattoo face overlay.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Abysmally bad tattoo of two birds with a heart and the word love, poorly drawn and inked on a person's back.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Person with a poorly done forehead tattoo spelling Drake, showcasing one of the worst tattoos from dedicated Facebook pages.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they are old enough to get a tattoo they are too old for Drake. Allegedly.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Tattoo of a distorted girl’s face with dated features and the text daddys girl, an example of abysmally bad tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Young man showing abysmally bad tattoo on back with text and grim reaper design, highlighting worst tattoo examples.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Tattoo of a baby with mismatched features and a distorted mouth, showcasing one of the worst bad tattoos examples.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Tattoo on a person's back with poorly drawn hands, a cross, and misspelled religious text, showcasing bad tattoos.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Man with an abysmally bad tattoo of a lightning bolt design on his forehead, part of worst tattoo collections.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Woman with abysmally bad tattoo of a man's face on her cheek, highlighting poorly executed facial tattoo art.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Tattoo on shoulder with the phrase A Love Thicker Then Blood showcasing an example of abysmally bad tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A love thicker then blood, then screams, then the Police come, then custody.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    Hand with abysmally bad tattoos including poorly shaded fingers and a web-like design on the palm, showcasing some of the worst tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn man's portrait with the word SPEAKER inked below, shown on a person's lower back among other tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Tattoo of a wolf with distorted facial features, showcasing one of the worst examples of abysmally bad tattoos on skin.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Poorly executed Lion King tattoo on a person's back, featured among abysmally bad tattoos shared on Facebook pages.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Poorly executed portrait tattoo of three people showing abysmally bad tattoos on skin.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Abysmally bad tattoo of two women with distorted features on a person’s upper arm in a casual indoor setting.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Side-by-side image showing a young woman and a poorly done tattoo of her face on an arm, illustrating bad tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Abysmally bad tattoo with misspelled quote and incorrect attribution to Jon Bovi, showing poor tattoo design and execution.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Neck tattoo spelling grim with uneven lines, showcasing one of the worst abysmally bad tattoos on a person's upper back.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Woman with poorly drawn tattooed eyebrows showcasing one of the worst abysmally bad tattoos on face.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Tattoo of a male face with rough shading and disproportionate features, featured on a page about abysmally bad tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn fierce animal face with open mouth and sharp teeth on a person's arm, showcasing bad tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Young woman showing a large Skittles tattoo on her chest, an example of abysmally bad tattoos featured on dedicated FB pages.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Young man with bad tattoo on chest reading Legends Live On, wearing a white tank top against a brown background.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Tattoo of a tiger face on a person's chest compared to a white tiger with a similarly patterned face, showcasing bad tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Tattoo on skin showing poorly drawn faces of five people, an example of abysmally bad tattoos shared on FB pages.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Tattoo on upper back with a misspelled phrase, illustrating one of the worst abysmally bad tattoos shared on Facebook pages.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Tattoo of two poorly drawn ponies with uneven lines and awkward proportions, showcasing an abysmally bad tattoo example.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Tattoo of a bearded man with uneven features and blurred lines, an example of abysmally bad tattoos on skin.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Tattoo of a person with awkward facial features and hands, showcasing one of the worst abysmally bad tattoos on arm.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Photo of a poorly done portrait tattoo on an arm next to the original photo, showcasing one of the worst bad tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Tattoo of a baby with distorted facial features, representing one of the worst bad tattoos from dedicated Facebook pages.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Face tattoo reading "WINTER IS COMING" in bold letters, representing one of the worst tattoos shared on bad tattoo Facebook pages.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Tattoo with incorrect grammar reading never don’t give up, showcasing one of the worst abysmally bad tattoos.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Man with abysmally bad tattoos featuring large Mr. Cool Ice skull designs on chest, arms, and knuckles at a social gathering.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Tattoo on side of head with misspelled text reading Leave a Coment Below, an example of bad tattoos on Facebook pages.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Tattoo on back with large lettering stating clearly I have made some bad decisions, example of bad tattoos.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Man with abysmally bad tattoos of a black and skin-tone checkerboard pattern covering his entire face and head

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Tattoo of a man with a mustache holding a microphone, depicted with poor quality and abysmally bad tattoo artistry.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Tattoo with the misspelled phrase "It's get better" inked on a person's forearm showcasing bad tattoos.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Hand holding a photo of a woman in a bikini next to an abysmally bad tattoo of the same image on their upper arm.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Man with a large, abysmally bad tattoo of a distorted baby face covering the side of his neck and cheek.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Tattoo of a blank to-do list with checkboxes on a forearm, showcasing one of the worst tattoos.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Tattoo portraits on forearms showing poorly done faces, featured on bad tattoos Facebook pages.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Tattoo of four broken hearts and a small love symbol on a person's leg, showcasing abysmally bad tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Tattoo of a woman singing into a microphone with musical notes, showcasing one of the worst bad tattoos on skin.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Tattoo of a dog's face with the name Max below, an example of abysmally bad tattoos shared on dedicated FB pages.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Chest tattoo in graffiti style with the words whiteboy swag in green, blue, and yellow colors, showcasing bad tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Tattoo of a sailor next to an original photo, showing a poorly done bad tattoo with distorted facial features.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn tiger with uneven stripes on a person's upper arm, showcasing one of the worst bad tattoos.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn face with the name Shiya Laboof, illustrating abysmally bad tattoos on a person's arm.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn female face on a foot, showcasing one of the worst abysmally bad tattoos on the skin.

    World's Worst Tattoos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Tattoo on upper arm with text Jesus didn't Tapout in bold and stylized letters showing abysmally bad tattoos.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Arm tattoo with poorly done cursive text spelling I Like Cheese, showcasing one of the worst bad tattoos in the collection.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Tattoo on arm with misspelled phrase demonstrating one of the abysmally bad tattoos featured on dedicated Facebook pages.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Tattoo of handwritten text with spelling errors on a person's arm, an example of abysmally bad tattoos and worst tattoo designs.

    Worst Tattoo Fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!