These FB Pages Are Dedicated To Abysmally Bad Tattoos, Here Are 80 Of The Worst Ones
Getting a tattoo is often a way for a person to express some part of themselves visually. After all, getting something drawn on your body is a much bigger commitment than, say, hanging a poster somewhere. So, in theory, we all understand that a tattoo is mostly symbolic and everyone’s tastes are different. However, some folks really push that idea to its limits.
We’ve gathered some examples of truly awful tattoos from various internet groups dedicated to educating folks to think before you ink. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be amazed by some horrible tattoo designs, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
"He touched so many...." You can say that again.
Having a tattoo at times feels like taking a bold declaration of self, but years later it becomes something to rue as the picture no longer represents who you are. What in the heat of the moment felt like the go-to move in appreciation of something transitory, your so-called favorite music logo, the initials of a fling, or a trendy design, can become a humiliating reminder of an era you've outgrown. Every time you see a glimpse of the ink, you remember not only the design but the pressure or impulsiveness that caused you to acquire it.
Time changes tastes, relationships, and priorities. A tattoo chosen in your early twenties to celebrate a wild summer vacation might be out of place in your thirties when you've gained a career or family.
Tastes shift as well, a multifaceted tribal armband or barcode street art that seemed ultramodern one day can date and become something you no longer recognize. What seemed such a personally distinctive work of art can start to look like a bad fashion choice that you cannot remove.
Regret can also occur from technical issues. A rushed trip to a discount parlor can leave lines crooked, shading blotchy, or an ink color that morphs into a gray smear. Even attempting to fix or hide a bad tattoo can lead to extra layers of ink, extra money, and extra disappointment. Even with professional makeovers, the original vision can be lost in a quilt of fixes that aren't quite what you originally envisioned.
Social and professional concerns are at issue, as well. At businesses with strict dress code regulations, exposed tattoos can limit your prospects or have you pay out-of-pocket for cover-up lotions and clothing adjustments to hide them. Family members or prospective mates might judge you for ink they perceive as a sign of rebellion or poor judgment. Over time, the reality of judgment can turn your tattoo into a badge of shame rather than pride.
Tattoo removal or concealment is not a straightforward option either. Laser treatments are numerous, painful, scabbing, and costly, and oftentimes only partially eliminate very pigmented hues. Cover-ups involve a new, often larger tattoo, restricting your options and in some cases becoming even more visible than the original. Coping with these practical issues can amplify regret, as you weigh the cost and suffering of excising an old self you wish to annihilate.
Johnny Depp had his Winona Forever tatt changed to Wino Forever
But regret is not the final answer. Mastering accepting a tattoo that you no longer love can bring a period of internal reflection: What shifted in your life, your values, or your aesthetic? Sometimes that awareness creates a genuine cover‑up piece that truly speaks to who you are now. Occasionally it motivates you to embrace the ink as a marker of growth, a marker that you've evolved since making that choice.
In the meantime, dealing with tattoo regret involves confronting your feelings rather than disguising them. You may discuss with a close friend who has undergone the same experience, approach a credible artist for consultation on revision alternatives, or consult a dermatologist regarding removal. Whatever direction you take, the thing to hold onto is knowing that your body has a story to tell, and that story is permitted to contain errors, particularly if they guide you toward deeper self-knowledge and a sharper understanding of the art that you wish to pass on.
If they are old enough to get a tattoo they are too old for Drake. Allegedly.
A love thicker then blood, then screams, then the Police come, then custody.