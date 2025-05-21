There’s no denying that tattooing is an art form that takes countless hours to master. However, for some artists, even endless hours of practice might not help make their hands steady or their ideas good.

As you’ve probably already guessed, today’s list is all about tattoos; the ones that might make your jaw drop, but arguably for all the wrong reasons. Below you will find some of the worst tattoos people have ever seen, as shared by two ‘Ink Shaming’ groups on Facebook, which show that being a tattoo artist might not be for everyone. So, if you’re curious to see what kind of tattoos were shamed on the group or if you’re looking for inspiration for what not to get, wait no longer and start browsing now.

#1

Back tattoos of mismatched chicken wings with redness on skin, showing a permanent mistake inked to look cool.

Willie Rodriguez Report

    #2

    Person showing a poorly executed lion tattoo on their back next to the original detailed tattoo design for comparison.

    anon Report

    #3

    Face tattoo featuring an eye inside a diamond shape with intricate designs, an example of inked mistakes aiming to look cool.

    anon Report

    #4

    Forearm tattoo of a horror mask with detailed linework, showcasing a cool ink design with a permanent mistake.

    Toby Wilkins Report

    #5

    Side-by-side image showing a photo of a woman and a tattoo of her portrait with a distorted face mistake.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #6

    Neck tattoo of a muscular torso without a head on a man with facial hair and multiple ear piercings, showing inked mistake.

    anon Report

    nateb avatar
    Nate B
    Nate B
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Horrible taste, but fantastic executıon .

    #7

    Tattoo of a crucifix with hands and leaves on a person's back, showing an inked design with visible imperfections.

    Kenzi Widrick Report

    #8

    Tattoo with floral design and the phrase May body May rules showing a permanent mistake in inked tattoo.

    anon Report

    #9

    Close-up of two neck tattoos with names and lip print designs showing permanent tattoo mistakes.

    anon Report

    #10

    Arm tattoo of a bleeding wound with veins, showcasing one of the many people who got inked to look cool but made a permanent mistake.

    anon Report

    #11

    Tattoo of a woman with pigtails and mismatched red and black outfit showing a permanent ink mistake on skin.

    anon Report

    #12

    Tattoo of a wolf and rose on a forearm, showcasing a cool ink design that ended up being a permanent mistake.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #13

    Tattoo with a permanent mistake showing incorrect date numbers in a memorial design, illustrating inked fails meant to look cool.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #14

    Tattoo with a spelling mistake reading No pen no gain on a person's arm, illustrating permanent tattoo mistakes.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #15

    Back tattoo of a wolf with uneven shading and unclear details, illustrating a permanent tattoo mistake.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #16

    Man with a large back tattoo of an angel and demon facing each other, an example of people getting inked with permanent mistakes.

    anon Report

    #17

    Tattoo of a skull with ram horns and crossbones on a person's torso from a collection of inked mistakes meant to look cool.

    Elizabeth Evangelista Report

    #18

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn person in a bikini on a back, showing one of the funniest permanent tattoo mistakes.

    Chris Nielsen Report

    #19

    Tattoo of a woman holding a baby with distorted features as a permanent inked mistake on skin.

    anon Report

    #20

    Tattoo of a woman holding a baby with awkward facial details, an example of a permanent tattoo mistake.

    David Vance Report

    #21

    Tattoo with three poorly drawn stars behind the ear, an example of people getting inked but ending up with a permanent mistake.

    Elena Allen Report

    #22

    Tattoo of a dog with distorted facial features on a person's upper arm, showcasing a permanent tattoo mistake.

    Anthony Longo Report

    #23

    Close-up of a tattoo with a distorted face and the name Bryson Anthony, showcasing a permanent mistake in inked design.

    Luna Leiora Report

    #24

    Tattoo with a long, misspelled message criticizing vape smoke, showing a permanent mistake in inked text.

    Jon Saulgoode Report

    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're going to sport an obnoxious tattoo, at least get the grammar right.

    #25

    Tattoo with a sword and a pen crossed, mistakenly inked with humorous text showing a permanent tattoo mistake.

    Jon Saulgoode Report

    #26

    Large black and brown tattoo on a person's back, showing a design that may be a permanent mistake in inked tattoos.

    anon Report

    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it supposed to be a representation of those weird tube things that live in the heat vents of underwater volcanoes that can withstand noxious gases and incredible heat. If so interesting tattoo choice and location above his butt.

    #27

    Tattoo of a child lifting a ghostly figure with the text showing a permanent mistake in an inked design.

    Elena Allen Report

    #28

    Detailed wolf and forest tattoo covering entire back, an example of people getting inked to look cool but risking permanent mistakes.

    anon Report

    #29

    Tattoo with misspelled names from The Simpsons TV show inked on a person's neck as a permanent mistake.

    Matthew Dybalski Report

    #30

    Tattoo of pink sunglasses above a misspelled phrase showcasing a permanent mistake in an inked design.

    Julia Burkholder Report

    #31

    Colorful full back tattoo with various cartoon characters and designs, showcasing a permanent inked mistake in cool tattoo art.

    anon Report

    dzessagolden avatar
    Dzessa Golden
    Dzessa Golden
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is the least bad. Consistent theme and the work isn’t terrible.

    #32

    Colorful skeleton tattoo with roses and lightning bolt behind the ear, an example of people getting inked with a permanent mistake.

    anon Report

    #33

    Tattoo of various cartoon characters with a poorly executed design, showcasing a permanent mistake in inked artwork.

    anon Report

    #34

    Tattoo of an adult hand holding a baby's hand with a small heart and the word Bo in black ink on chest.

    anon Report

    #35

    Elephant tattoo on hand with detailed blue eyes and decorative crown, an example of inked mistakes to look cool.

    anon Report

    #36

    Cat tattoo on upper arm showing a detailed but imperfect inked design, an example of people getting inked to look cool.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #37

    Woman with a large unusual back tattoo of a creature with sharp teeth and fuzzy body, an example of inked permanent mistake.

    Elizabeth Clemens Report

    #38

    Close-up of a man with a spider tattoo on his face, illustrating one of the permanent mistakes from people who got inked.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #39

    Tattoo of a cherub holding a gun with a red rose, an example of people getting inked to look cool but with a permanent mistake.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #40

    Outline tattoo of a snake with poorly drawn features, an example of people getting inked to look cool but with a permanent mistake.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #41

    Tree tattoo with names inked on leg showing a permanent mistake in a cool tattoo design.

    Toby Wilkins Report

    #42

    Tattoo of a fairy with wings sitting on a rock surrounded by flowers, an example of people getting inked with mistakes.

    Maura Report

    #43

    Man’s back covered with multiple tattoos including a misspelled quote and a controversial permanent mistake tattoo.

    Val Rendel Report

    #44

    Tattoo with a permanent mistake reading Im belief in God on a man's upper back, showing inked errors meant to look cool.

    Dave Winfrey Jr. Report

    #45

    Tattoo of an angel kissing a devil on a cloud, an example of people getting inked to look cool but making a permanent mistake.

    anon Report

    #46

    Tattoo with colorful letters spelling Ultra Maga on a person's shoulder, illustrating a permanent mistake inked to look cool.

    Jorge Estrada Report

    #47

    Tattoo on arm featuring butterflies and a tiger face, an example of people getting inked to look cool but with a permanent mistake.

    Staked By Kay Report

    #48

    Tattoo fail showing a blacked-out Indiana state outline compared to the accurate yellow Indiana map in a permanent ink mistake.

    anon Report

    #49

    Person lying face down showing a large back tattoo mistake with uneven colors and design flaws in a tattoo studio.

    Matthew Dybalski Report

    #50

    Tattoo of eyes on the back of knees with colorful surrounding tattoos, showcasing a permanent tattoo mistake.

    anon Report

    norarouxmeckel avatar
    Beautiful
    Beautiful
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #51

    Hand tattoo resembling bones and joints, an example of people getting inked to look cool but with a permanent mistake.

    anon Report

    #52

    Religious-themed tattoo sleeve with detailed ink work on upper arm surrounded by clouds, showcasing cool but mistaken inked design.

    anon Report

    #53

    Colorful dragonfly tattoo with gemstone details on a shaved head, an example of people getting inked to look cool.

    anon Report

    #54

    Tattoo of a woman with snakes for hair holding a lollipop, an example of people getting inked to look cool but with a permanent mistake.

    Mike Carpenter Report

    #55

    Tattoo of the phrase live laugh love on a person's upper back, an example of inked to look cool but a permanent mistake.

    smithy84 Report

    #56

    Forearm tattoo of a balloon and stars with uneven shading, an example of inked mistakes looking less cool than intended.

    Elizabeth Evangelista Report

    #57

    Tattoo of a wolf partially covered with colorful flowers on a forearm, showcasing an attempt to look cool but with permanent mistakes.

    anon Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's my cousin Matthias. He was born with a congenital deformity of his nostrils. Very sad. It doesn't affect his breathing, though!

    #58

    Tattoo featuring hand sanitizer, Lysol spray, toilet paper, gloves, and face mask illustrating a permanent inked mistake.

    Don Smith Report

    #59

    Neck tattoo saying Not For The Weak with decorative hearts, showing a permanent mistake in inked design.

    anon Report

    #60

    Black ink tattoo of a distorted female face and the word venom, showcasing a permanent tattoo mistake on skin.

    Megan Alice Elliott Report

    #61

    Tattoo of a dagger with a figure wrapped in red ink lines, showing a permanent mistake in the inked design.

    Lith Rusk Report

    #62

    Hand with homemade tattoo of two black cats and vine designs, illustrating a permanent mistake in inked tattoos.

    Elena Allen Report

    #63

    Colorful tattoo on arm featuring a fairy and butterflies, illustrating people who got inked but ended up with a permanent mistake.

    Grafton Long Report

    #64

    Tattoo of a Medusa face with snakes on a hand, showcasing a permanent mistake people got inked to look cool.

    anon Report

    #65

    Floral tattoo with black outline inked on forearm showing a permanent mistake in design and placement.

    anon Report

    #66

    Tattoo of a horse on an arm, an example of people getting inked to look cool but ending with a permanent mistake.

    anon Report

    #67

    Tattoo on a man's chest depicting a muscular figure, illustrating a common inked mistake meant to look cool.

    anon Report

    #68

    Realistic leopard tattoo on skin showing detailed face and open mouth, part of permanent tattoo mistakes collection.

    anon Report

    #69

    Tattoo on arm featuring abstract symbols and lines, an example of people getting inked to look cool but with a permanent mistake.

    anon Report

    #70

    Tattoo with misplaced words showing a permanent mistake from a cool inked design on a person's skin.

    Michèle Mcgrow Report

    #71

    Back tattoo portrait of a young boy on a woman's back, an example of permanent tattoo mistake inked to look cool.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #72

    Legs covered in multiple tattoos including a wolf, butterfly, and various designs, showcasing inked permanent mistakes.

    Adam Parker Report

    #73

    Realistic tattoo portrait of a person smoking, an example of people getting inked to look cool but with a permanent mistake.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #74

    Tattoo of a baby angel with wings and guns, showcasing a permanent mistake in an ink design on a person's stomach.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #75

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn person holding a box and an object, showcasing a permanent tattoo mistake aiming to look cool.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #76

    Tattoo of a red eye on a person's hand with visible flaws, showcasing one of the many permanent tattoo mistakes.

    anon Report

    #77

    Tattoo with a cross and flowers featuring a misspelled Bible verse, showcasing a permanent mistake in inked design.

    Adam Parker Report

    #78

    Tattoo with a lighthouse and starfish inked on upper arm, showcasing a permanent mistake in cool tattoo design.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #79

    Tattoo with spelling mistake on chest showing the phrase the art of dieng in a car seat background.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #80

    Close-up of two arms with bold tattoos showing permanent ink mistakes in tribal-style designs.

    Adam Parker Report

    #81

    Man with a large cross tattoo on chest showing a permanent mistake among inked designs meant to look cool.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #82

    Tattoo of a masked figure holding a snarling dog on a chain, an example of people getting inked but ending with a permanent mistake.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #83

    Tattoo portrait attempt gone wrong, showing a distorted face with uneven features and misshapen teeth as a permanent mistake.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #84

    Tattoo showing a religious figure holding money rolls, an example of people getting inked to look cool but making a permanent mistake.

    Willie Rodriguez Report

    #85

    Tattoo of a portrait with glasses and handwritten text showing a permanent mistake in inked body art.

    anon Report

    #86

    Side-by-side comparison of a detailed tattoo and its poorly executed permanent mistake with tribal warrior design.

    anon Report

    #87

    Close-up of a chest tattoo featuring an eye with decorative elements, illustrating inked mistakes meant to look cool.

    anon Report

    #88

    Close-up of an ankle with black heart and colorful skeleton tattoos showing inked mistakes on skin.

    anon Report

    #89

    Close-up of a colorful tattoo covered in plastic wrap, showcasing a design that may be a permanent mistake in inked tattoos.

    anon Report

    #90

    Abstract neck tattoo with unclear design showing a permanent mistake in inked body art.

    Jason Herzig Report

    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought this was the back of his neck at first. Then realized it's his throat and he's lifting his chin up.

    #91

    Arm tattoo of a Dr Pepper drink bag with a connected IV tube, showcasing a permanent ink mistake.

    Kylee Lowry Report

    #92

    Man showing multiple poorly done tattoos on his back, illustrating permanent mistakes in inked designs.

    anon Report

    #93

    Tattoo fail showing a misspelled Gangnam Style ink on a person's upper arm in a colorful room.

    Conrad Jahsan Report

    #94

    Matching pan tattoos on forearms showing a permanent inked mistake meant to look cool on skin.

    Elena Allen Report

    #95

    Man showing a large tattoo on his upper back with faded and smudged ink, showcasing a permanent mistake in inked design.

    anon Report

    #96

    Tattoo of a praying angel with a halo and a flying dove inked on a hand, an example of a permanent mistake inked to look cool.

    Angela Hill Report

    #97

    Person showing a tattoo on their upper arm with a design that looks like a permanent mistake in ink.

    Michelle Day Report

    #98

    Tattoo of a man's face on forearm with noticeable mistakes, showcasing a permanent tattoo error attempt to look cool.

    Chris Nielsen Report

    #99

    Tattoo of a broken stethoscope forming a heart shape, illustrating a permanent mistake in inked designs.

    anon Report

    #100

    Tattoo of a distorted face with grid lines and pins, showcasing a permanent mistake in inked body art.

    anon Report

    #101

    Arm tattoo of a poorly drawn UFO and planet, an example of people getting inked but ending with a permanent mistake.

    Julia Shimkus Report

    #102

    Person showing a detailed, realistic onion tattoo on their armpit, an example of inked mistakes meant to look cool.

    anon Report

    #103

    Tattoo of a soda can with misspelled branding, showcasing a permanent tattoo mistake from people trying to look cool.

    anon Report

    #104

    Poorly executed tattoo of a cartoonish jester on forearm, an example of a permanent mistake in inked tattoos.

    anon Report

    #105

    Tattoo of a dog with a name tag on skin, an example of people getting inked to look cool but with a permanent mistake.

    Tracy Jay Report

    #106

    Tattoo of a horse with distorted anatomy, an example of people getting inked to look cool but ending with a permanent mistake.

    anon Report

    #107

    Close-up of a face tattoo showing a poorly executed tiger design, an example of people getting inked with a permanent mistake.

    Courtney Athorn Report

    #108

    Arm tattoo featuring black circles and crescent shapes but with uneven and inconsistent shading, a permanent mistake in inked design.

    anon Report

    #109

    Lion head tattoo with exaggerated teeth and a firefighter hat numbered 31, an example of a permanent tattoo mistake.

    anon Report

    #110

    Tattoo of a werewolf face on the back of a person's neck showing a permanent inked mistake compared to the reference image.

    anon Report

    #111

    Abstract face and cross tattoo on forearm with uneven lines, showcasing a permanent tattoo mistake.

    anon Report

    #112

    Tattoo of a person painting blue with abstract black line work, showcasing a cool inked design with a permanent mistake.

    Abbie Murray Report

    #113

    Tattoo of an anatomical heart with mechanical gears inked on a person's leg, a cool design with a permanent mistake.

    anon Report

    #114

    Person with multiple tattoos on face and arms, including abstract and eye designs, showcasing inked mistakes and cool tattoos.

    Mare Ha Report

    #115

    Handcuff tattoo on neck with shading detail, an example of inked designs that turned into a permanent mistake.

    anon Report

    #116

    Tattoo on leg showing a poorly drawn figure, an example of inked mistakes meant to look cool but turned out wrong.

    Matthew Dybalski Report

