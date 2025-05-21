There’s no denying that tattooing is an art form that takes countless hours to master. However, for some artists, even endless hours of practice might not help make their hands steady or their ideas good.

As you’ve probably already guessed, today’s list is all about tattoos; the ones that might make your jaw drop, but arguably for all the wrong reasons. Below you will find some of the worst tattoos people have ever seen, as shared by two ‘Ink Shaming’ groups on Facebook, which show that being a tattoo artist might not be for everyone. So, if you’re curious to see what kind of tattoos were shamed on the group or if you’re looking for inspiration for what not to get, wait no longer and start browsing now.