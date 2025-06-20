ADVERTISEMENT

While tattoos are subjective, bad craftsmanship rarely goes unnoticed. Shaky and blown-out linework, poor placement, wrong proportions, patchy and uneven shading, and spelling mistakes are just a few characteristics that unarguably make a tattoo bad. 

In the list below, you’ll find plenty of such examples that people online didn’t hold back and shamed to the max. We all know that the Internet never lets people forget these kinds of mistakes.

While you're scrolling through, don't forget to check out a conversation with Russ Abbott, tattoo artist and founder of Ink & Dagger tattoo studio based in Roswell, Georgia, who kindly agreed to share his insights on tattoo regret and how to avoid it.

#1

Tattoo with misspelled phrase inkshaming a badly done inspirational quote on a person's side rib area.

Anonymous Report

    #2

    Tattoo on neck with distorted and misspelled words, an example of hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming moments.

    Anonymous Report

    #3

    Lion tattoo with blue eyes and a cross design on a person's upper arm, an example of hilariously bad tattoos.

    Anonymous Report

    Russ Abbott, tattoo artist and founder of Ink & Dagger, tells us that their studio in Georgia receives frequent requests for covering up the tattoos their clients have started to regret.

    "Many clients seek a cover-up because they no longer feel aligned with their existing tattoo. This could be due to several factors, such as the quality of the artwork, the symbolism, the style, or even the placement and size of the tattoo."

    #4

    Chest tattoo with the words brave heart and an arrow design, an example of hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming.

    Anonymous Report

    #5

    Tattoo of a heart, soundwave, and a distorted figure on a woman's shoulder showcasing hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming.

    Anonymous Report

    #6

    Side-by-side photos showing a neck tattoo of birds fading and blurring, illustrating hilariously bad tattoos.

    Anonymous Report

    However, the most common reason Russ hears for tattoo regret isn't what we might expect.

    "Sure, we still see our share of clients wanting to cover up an ex’s name—that’s almost a cliché at this point. But more often, tattoo regret comes down to poor artist selection. Many people get their first tattoos without doing proper research. Later, they fall in love with what tattooing can be and realize they started off on the wrong foot," he explains.

    #7

    Large chest tattoo with a bold black border and text showing a humorous example of bad tattoos and inkshaming.

    Brendan Allen Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really hope this was done because she lost a dumb bet or something.

    #8

    Close-up of a man's face with a poorly designed face tattoo, illustrating hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming.

    Anonymous Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope the tattoo artist did this intentionally.

    #9

    Tattoo of a chicken with human legs in fishnet stockings and high heels, showcasing a hilariously bad tattoo design.

    Anonymous Report

    But if only people had taken the time to:

    1. Identify the tattoo styles they truly love.
    2. Discover which artists specialize in those styles.
    3. Collaborate with the right artist to achieve their vision.

    They could easily avoid tattoo regret and make it less common, says Russ.

    #10

    Two hilariously bad tattoos of a bee and a turtle on a person's bare chest, showcasing funny inkshaming moments.

    Mates Krčmář Report

    lemonfluffy2001 avatar
    Bubs (he/they)
    Bubs (he/they)
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    these ones are cute, tbh. the bee is missing some legs, but I still think its cute

    #11

    Abstract and poorly drawn tattoo on the back of a neck showing a distorted figure, an example of hilariously bad tattoos.

    Brianna Van Uden Report

    #12

    Tattoo of a distorted elk on neck and chest with surrounding ink that appears poorly designed and confusing.

    Anonymous Report

    To minimize the likelihood of people getting tattoo regret, Russ and other artists at the Ink & Daggers tattoo studio take an ethical and responsible approach when advising clients.

    "If a tattoo request goes against our moral code, we decline it," Russ says.

    #13

    Leg covered in various small text tattoos and a poorly executed large red and blue tattoo, showcasing bad tattoos.

    Joel Martin Report

    #14

    Pink unicorn tattoo with a rainbow mane on skin, an example of hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming moments.

    Anonymous Report

    #15

    Back tattoo with a failed 3D design and bad tattoo art that looks unintentionally humorous.

    Anonymous Report

    "We also look for opportunities to educate clients about the potential social or workplace implications of certain tattoo choices," he adds.

    "If someone has unrealistic expectations, like wanting a design that's too small, we explain how tattoos age over time and discuss longevity. Ultimately, we aim to match each client with the artist best suited to bring their vision to life in a way they’ll be proud of long-term."

    #16

    Arm tattoo with poorly drawn angel faces and wings, an example of hilariously bad tattoos from inkshaming posts.

    Anonymous Report

    #17

    Tattoo of a large spider on upper arm showcasing a hilariously bad inkshaming example of body art.

    Anonymous Report

    #18

    Leg covered in multiple poorly drawn dolphin tattoos, an example of hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming fails.

    Ashley Crowe Report

    In general, to avoid tattoo regret, Russ recommends taking the time to find a skilled artist, having a decent budget, and a thoughtful design in mind.

    "From what I’ve seen, most tattoo regret stems from a mix of low effort or concern on the client’s part and a lack of skill or care on the artist’s side. When people come in with low expectations and low budgets, the odds of a poor outcome go way up. And those who knowingly get tattooed by amateurs outside of a professional studio—well, that’s the ultimate recipe for regret."

    #19

    Funny bad tattoo on leg with misspelled words that people hilariously failed to notice, showcasing inkshaming moments.

    Anonymous Report

    #20

    Tattoo of a broken cracked face with a snake wrapped around it and an eye colored teal, showcasing bad tattoos.

    Anonymous Report

    #21

    Bad tattoo of a poorly drawn yin-yang with cartoon faces on a person's chest, showcasing hilariously bad tattoos.

    Anonymous Report

    Lastly, since we've been focusing on the negative side of tattoos, Russ wants to remind people that getting tattooed can be an incredible experience.

    "One you’ll remember for the rest of your life," he says. "If you take the time to learn what styles you love, carefully choose an artist, meet with them, and feel a genuine connection, then trust them to do their best work… You’re far more likely to walk away with something meaningful you’ll never regret."

    #22

    Tattoo of a knight in armor holding a sword with floral elements and a sun face, a bad tattoo inkshaming example.

    Anonymous Report

    #23

    Tattoo of a moth with an abstract design featuring sun, moon, stars, and leaves inked on a person's back, showcasing a bad tattoo.

    Anonymous Report

    #24

    Black ink tattoo of a crescent moon with a face and leaves on a person's thigh showcasing hilariously bad tattoos.

    Anonymous Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the artist or recipient blindfolded or both?

    #25

    Small, poorly executed Hello Kitty tattoo on a person's forehead, an example of hilariously bad tattoos inkshaming.

    Anonymous Report

    #26

    Back tattoo featuring a lion, warrior, helmet, mountains, and tank with a misspelled conqueror, showcasing a bad tattoo fail.

    Anonymous Report

    #27

    Tattoo of a woman's face and snakes with a heart on chest, an example of hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming moments.

    Anonymous Report

    #28

    Tattoo of a witch's broom crossing a crescent moon with two bats, an example of hilariously bad tattoos indoors.

    Anonymous Report

    #29

    Tattoo of a woman with crossed arms and fishnet stockings with the text Lost Lands, an example of a bad tattoo.

    Anonymous Report

    #30

    Blue and purple fantasy creature tattoo on leg showing a hilariously bad tattoo example for inkshaming content.

    Wyzetta Backhus Report

    #31

    Black ink tattoo on upper arm depicting a poorly done cartoon character silhouette, a hilarious bad tattoo example for inkshaming.

    Madyson Chene Report

    amytseymour16 avatar
    Ashtophet
    Ashtophet
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m pretty sure you’re supposed to wipe off the bl**d before you take the picture.

    #32

    Outline tattoo of a fairy with flowers on upper arm showing a hilariously bad tattoo in need of improvement.

    Anonymous Report

    #33

    Tattoo on thigh showing two poorly drawn faces, an example of hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming moments.

    Anonymous Report

    #34

    Person showing a hilariously bad tattoo of a crescent moon with misspelled text on their upper arm.

    AnonymousFlamingo619 Report

    #35

    Black and gray butterfly and flower tattoo on hand, an example of hilariously bad tattoos in inkshaming collection.

    Lillyann McElroy Report

    #36

    Black ink tattoo on forearm featuring a crescent moon with mushrooms and stars, an example of hilariously bad tattoos.

    Bailey Young Report

    #37

    Bad tattoo on upper arm showing a distorted face and an unclear red shape, illustrating hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming.

    Anonymous Report

    #38

    Tattoo sleeve featuring a poorly drawn Darth Vader and Death Star in a hilariously bad tattoo style.

    Nathaniel Viau Report

    #39

    Hand tattoo with a poorly done forest and moon design, an example of hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming fails.

    Anonymous Report

    #40

    Close-up of a hilariously bad tattoo on a leg showing a crude design with text about love protection and tattoo fails.

    Kenzie Lynn Carroll Earley Report

    #41

    Minimalist tattoo with three hands and cursive word that appears misspelled, showcasing a hilariously bad tattoo design.

    Anonymous Report

    #42

    Tattoo of a misspelled quote with a dragon on mountains and a crescent moon, an example of hilariously bad tattoos.

    Ezra Tooley Report

    #43

    Poorly drawn blue cartoon tattoo with misspelled text as an example of hilariously bad tattoos.

    Anonymous Report

    #44

    Two matching tattoos with a misaligned design and text reading Perfectly Misaligned on forearms.

    Anonymous Report

    #45

    Tattoo of a detailed truck on forearm, showing intricate linework and shading in a bold black ink style.

    OrangeGiraffe65 Report

    #46

    Tattoo on arm showing a snarling wolf with trees and a deer, an example of hilariously bad tattoos people didn’t realize.

    Magdalena Janik Report

    #47

    Two hands with matching tattoos featuring black ink designs surrounded by flames, showcasing hilariously bad tattoos.

    Anonymous Report

    #48

    Back tattoo featuring a poorly drawn tiger, clouds, and abstract shapes, showcasing hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming.

    Katelyn Shmatelyn Report

    #49

    Tattoo of a sword on a forearm with flawed details, showcasing a hilariously bad tattoo mistake and inkshaming trend.

    Anonymous Report

    #50

    Poorly executed tattoo of a lion resembling a famous character, showcasing a hilariously bad tattoo fail.

    Anonymous Report

    #51

    Tattoo of an open book with a dragon flying out, showcasing a funny and bad inkshaming tattoo design on the arm.

    UndercoverSuperstar Report

    #52

    Simple outline tattoo of a duck on skin with visible hand tattoos, showcasing a hilariously bad tattoo example.

    DuckDealer420 Report

    #53

    Black and grey tattoo of a woman with a crown, holding a pomegranate, showcasing hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming moments.

    Anonymous Report

    #54

    Tattoo of a winking fairy with exaggerated facial features and poorly executed shading, a hilariously bad inkshaming example.

    Anonymous Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this supposed to be Lisa 'Lefteye' Lopes from TLC? I really hope not 🤦🏻‍♀️

    #55

    Outline tattoo of a girl with horns and a third eye on forearm, an example of hilariously bad tattoos from inkshaming collection.

    Anonymous Report

    #56

    Hilariously bad tattoo of a multicolored flower with uneven shading and unclear design on light skin.

    Anonymous Report

    #57

    Snake tattoo on neck showcasing a hilariously bad tattoo example of inkshaming from a funny tattoo collection.

    Anonymous Report

    #58

    Red flower and butterfly tattoo on shoulder with shading and details, an example of hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming.

    Anonymous Report

    #59

    Mismatched tattoo with numbers 96 and 61 on skin, showcasing hilariously bad tattoos inkshaming fail.

    Anonymous Report

    #60

    Tattoo of a skull with large black sunglasses and number 659 on forehead, example of hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming.

    Anonymous Report

    #61

    Tattoo on leg with unusual design featuring gray and red ink, illustrating a hilariously bad tattoo from inkshaming collection.

    Anonymous Report

    #62

    Hand tattoo of a poorly drawn paw print, an example of hilariously bad tattoos in inkshaming fails.

    Alyssa Gilliam Report

    #63

    Hand-drawn dreamcatcher tattoo on forearm, showcasing a hilariously bad tattoo in a casual home setting.

    Anonymous Report

    #64

    Simple black line tattoo of a Lego astronaut on forearm, a hilariously bad tattoo inkshaming example.

    Michael Piantedosi Report

    #65

    Bad tattoo of a skull wearing a VGK hockey helmet with distorted features and uneven coloring on a person's arm.

    Secret Perdue Report

    #66

    Man's arm with a tattoo of a crown and diamond, showing an example of hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming fails

    Zoe Stephen Report

    #67

    Tattoo of a yin-yang symbol on arm with incorrect colors, showcasing a hilariously bad tattoo mistake inkshaming.

    Anonymous Report

    #68

    Tattoo of poorly shaded tulip flowers with uneven colors and lines, an example of hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming.

    Anonymous Report

    #69

    Black and gray sunflower tattoo on upper arm showcasing detailed leaves and petals in a hilariously bad tattoo style.

    Anonymous Report

    #70

    Colorful sunflower and monstera leaf tattoo on thigh, showcasing a vibrant botanical design, part of hilariously bad tattoos collection.

    Anonymous Report

    #71

    Tattoo of a blue jeep with palm tree, flowers, and birds on a beach, showcasing a detailed and colorful ink design.

    Anonymous Report

    #72

    Tattoo of a crystal cluster with a framed figure and text, accompanied by a triple moon symbol on the forearm in bright colors.

    Anonymous Report

    #73

    Tattoo of a frog with butterfly wings surrounded by floral designs, an example of a hilariously bad tattoo inkshaming.

    Anonymous Report

    #74

    Tattoo of a bee with stylized sun rays and crescent moon on skin, an example of hilariously bad tattoos inkshaming.

    Lindsay Baddick Report

    #75

    Two poorly drawn horse head tattoos on skin, showcasing hilariously bad tattoos people didn’t realize.

    Anonymous Report

    #76

    Mermaid tattoo on thigh with vibrant colors and details, an example of hilariously bad tattoos in inkshaming collection.

    Jake Oliver Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually think it's rather pretty. Am I missing something?

    #77

    Man's back and arm showing tattoos including a grim reaper and tiger, illustrating hilariously bad tattoos and inkshaming moments.

    Anonymous Report

    #78

    Close-up of a hilariously bad tattoo on a man’s neck showing a hand in a sign language gesture.

    Anonymous Report

    #79

    Abstract black ink tattoo on forearm with colorful outline featuring various shapes and symbols in a vertical design.

    Anonymous Report

    #80

    Tattoo of three dark roses and a butterfly on a person's lower abdomen with scattered star designs, example of bad tattoos.

    Anonymous Report

