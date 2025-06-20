‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’: 80 Times People Got Hilariously Bad Tattoos And Didn’t Even Realize (New Pics)Interview With Expert
While tattoos are subjective, bad craftsmanship rarely goes unnoticed. Shaky and blown-out linework, poor placement, wrong proportions, patchy and uneven shading, and spelling mistakes are just a few characteristics that unarguably make a tattoo bad.
In the list below, you’ll find plenty of such examples that people online didn’t hold back and shamed to the max. We all know that the Internet never lets people forget these kinds of mistakes.
While you're scrolling through, don't forget to check out a conversation with Russ Abbott, tattoo artist and founder of Ink & Dagger tattoo studio based in Roswell, Georgia, who kindly agreed to share his insights on tattoo regret and how to avoid it.
Russ Abbott, tattoo artist and founder of Ink & Dagger, tells us that their studio in Georgia receives frequent requests for covering up the tattoos their clients have started to regret.
"Many clients seek a cover-up because they no longer feel aligned with their existing tattoo. This could be due to several factors, such as the quality of the artwork, the symbolism, the style, or even the placement and size of the tattoo."
However, the most common reason Russ hears for tattoo regret isn't what we might expect.
"Sure, we still see our share of clients wanting to cover up an ex’s name—that’s almost a cliché at this point. But more often, tattoo regret comes down to poor artist selection. Many people get their first tattoos without doing proper research. Later, they fall in love with what tattooing can be and realize they started off on the wrong foot," he explains.
I really hope this was done because she lost a dumb bet or something.
But if only people had taken the time to:
- Identify the tattoo styles they truly love.
- Discover which artists specialize in those styles.
- Collaborate with the right artist to achieve their vision.
They could easily avoid tattoo regret and make it less common, says Russ.
these ones are cute, tbh. the bee is missing some legs, but I still think its cute
To minimize the likelihood of people getting tattoo regret, Russ and other artists at the Ink & Daggers tattoo studio take an ethical and responsible approach when advising clients.
"If a tattoo request goes against our moral code, we decline it," Russ says.
This isn't so bad? Not my choice but looks okay? Which body part is it on?
"We also look for opportunities to educate clients about the potential social or workplace implications of certain tattoo choices," he adds.
"If someone has unrealistic expectations, like wanting a design that's too small, we explain how tattoos age over time and discuss longevity. Ultimately, we aim to match each client with the artist best suited to bring their vision to life in a way they’ll be proud of long-term."
In general, to avoid tattoo regret, Russ recommends taking the time to find a skilled artist, having a decent budget, and a thoughtful design in mind.
"From what I’ve seen, most tattoo regret stems from a mix of low effort or concern on the client’s part and a lack of skill or care on the artist’s side. When people come in with low expectations and low budgets, the odds of a poor outcome go way up. And those who knowingly get tattooed by amateurs outside of a professional studio—well, that’s the ultimate recipe for regret."
Lastly, since we've been focusing on the negative side of tattoos, Russ wants to remind people that getting tattooed can be an incredible experience.
"One you’ll remember for the rest of your life," he says. "If you take the time to learn what styles you love, carefully choose an artist, meet with them, and feel a genuine connection, then trust them to do their best work… You’re far more likely to walk away with something meaningful you’ll never regret."
Is this supposed to be Lisa 'Lefteye' Lopes from TLC? I really hope not 🤦🏻♀️
I actually think it's rather pretty. Am I missing something?
A lot of these were ok to good. No need to be shaming many of these.
