ADVERTISEMENT

While tattoos are subjective, bad craftsmanship rarely goes unnoticed. Shaky and blown-out linework, poor placement, wrong proportions, patchy and uneven shading, and spelling mistakes are just a few characteristics that unarguably make a tattoo bad.

In the list below, you’ll find plenty of such examples that people online didn’t hold back and shamed to the max. We all know that the Internet never lets people forget these kinds of mistakes.

While you're scrolling through, don't forget to check out a conversation with Russ Abbott, tattoo artist and founder of Ink & Dagger tattoo studio based in Roswell, Georgia, who kindly agreed to share his insights on tattoo regret and how to avoid it.