We’ve all seen them: the hacker typing furiously while yelling “I’m in,” the hero walking away from an explosion without flinching, or the villain who just has to explain their entire evil plan.

These movie moments are iconic… but they’re also completely overdone.

In this poll, we’re putting the cheesiest and most eye-roll-worthy movie tropes to the test. Vote for the ones that drive you the craziest and see if the world agrees with your picks.

Whether you’re a casual viewer or a full-on film nerd, this is your chance to purge the clichés once and for all. Lights, camera… cringe!