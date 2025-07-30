ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all seen them: the hacker typing furiously while yelling “I’m in,” the hero walking away from an explosion without flinching, or the villain who just has to explain their entire evil plan.

These movie moments are iconic… but they’re also completely overdone.

In this poll, we’re putting the cheesiest and most eye-roll-worthy movie tropes to the test. Vote for the ones that drive you the craziest and see if the world agrees with your picks.

Whether you’re a casual viewer or a full-on film nerd, this is your chance to purge the clichés once and for all. Lights, camera… cringe!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Splitting Up In A Haunted House

Dark eerie mansion at night with fog and bare trees, perfect for a worst movie tropes quiz setting in horror films.

Open Road Films Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There wouldn't be much of a plot or any suspense if they all stayed together

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Hearing A Mysterious Sound While Home Alone

    Dark narrow hallway with dim lighting, creating a suspenseful atmosphere often seen in worst movie tropes scenes.

    Mustafa ŞiMŞEK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    The Main Lead's Wife Or Girlfriend Being A Total Sweetheart Only To Die Soon After

    Man with a scarred face in the foreground and a woman sitting in the background highlighting common worst movie tropes quiz scenes.

    Marvel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    The "Bad Boy" With A Haunted Past, Who Rides A Motorbike, And Is Always In A Leather Jacket

    Man wearing sunglasses riding a motorcycle at night on an empty urban street for worst movie tropes quiz.

    Metro-Goldwyn Meyer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    The Hero Walks Away In Slo-Mo From An Explosion Without Looking Back

    Group of men walking confidently away from a large fire explosion, illustrating a classic worst movie tropes scene.

    Twentieth Century Fox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    The Hacker Always "Hacks" Into Everything In 5 Seconds And Says, "I'm In"

    Screen showing criminal information and court judgment text, referencing character Lauren Murphy in Worst Movie Tropes Quiz.

    Metro-Goldwyn Meyer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    The Dressing Room Montage With Upbeat Pop Music

    Clothes hanging on hangers in a closet with colorful dresses and empty hangers, illustrating worst movie tropes quiz concept.

    EVG Kowalievska Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Running Through The Airport Or Rain For Love Because Of A “Misunderstanding”

    Airport terminal showing departure and arrival signs with travelers waiting, illustrating worst movie tropes quiz theme.

    Darcy Lawrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Fake Dating That Turns Real Or Turns Enemies Into Lovers

    Couple embracing awkwardly at a party while others look on, illustrating a worst movie tropes quiz scene.

    Walt Disney Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    The Female Lead Drops Everything On The Ground, Then Makes Intense Eye Contact With Her Main Love Interest When He Helps Her Pick Everything Up

    Young woman in a cozy sweater handing an item to a man in a suit during a friendly gathering, worst movie tropes quiz theme.

    Focus Features Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Phone Battery Dies At The Worst Time

    Person holding a smartphone showing a low battery icon, illustrating frustration with common worst movie tropes quiz scenarios.

    Ron Lach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    “It’s Probably Just The Wind”

    Dark, foggy forest with bare tree branches creating an eerie atmosphere for a worst movie tropes quiz background.

    Nirav Desai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    One Human Hero Defeats 20 Guys Solo

    Three men in dark clothing engage in a fight inside a mirrored room, illustrating common worst movie tropes.

    Summit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    The Car Explodes After A Small Crash

    Volcanic eruption with bright orange lava and thick smoke, illustrating intense scenes for worst movie tropes quiz.

    Pixaby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Someone Survives A Skyscraper Fall By Holding On To The Edge Of The Ledge Without Losing Grip

    Scene from an action movie showing a man climbing a tall structure against a city night backdrop, illustrating worst movie tropes.

    Universal Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    The Damsel Who Can’t Stop Screaming

    A woman in a dimly lit room holding a phone, evoking suspense typical of worst movie tropes quiz scenes.

    Miramax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    The “Not Like Other Girls” Girl

    Close-up of a young woman with red hair looking concerned, illustrating common worst movie tropes in film scenes.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    The Villain Wasn’t Really Dead After All

    Character in dark armor and hood crouching against a wall, representing worst movie tropes quiz theme.

    Marvel Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    The Nerd Gets Hot And Is Suddenly Popular

    Two young women sitting in a car wearing school uniforms, illustrating a scene for the worst movie tropes quiz.

    Walt Disney Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    The Football Jock Is Secretly A Reader

    Young man with curly hair smiling and winking at a woman in a close-up scene from a worst movie tropes quiz.

    Walt Disney Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Mean Girls In Matching Outfits

    Three young adults in holiday costumes, with two wearing Santa hats, in a scene illustrating worst movie tropes quiz.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    The City Gets Destroyed During A Superhero Battle… And There Are No Consequences

    Man in a red cape falling from a skyscraper, illustrating a dramatic scene typical of worst movie tropes quiz topics.

    DC Comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    The Villain Is Related To The Hero

    Two men in detailed futuristic costumes having a serious conversation in a sci-fi setting for worst movie tropes quiz.

    MCU Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Happily Ever After

    A woman in a blue ball gown on a swing with a man in white kneeling nearby, illustrating worst movie tropes.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!