Bored Panda has put together our favorite answers for you to scroll through before you head out and buy any presents for special occasions . Let us know in the comments below what atrocious gifts you've received in the past or how you go about gifting your friends and family. We also spoke to etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall to get her advice on giving and receiving gifts. You'll find those tips between the images.

There's a TikTok video doing rounds that actually drives this point home. Someone who goes by @gemma_doylex was "bored" one day. So she decided to ask her followers to share the worst gifts they'd ever received. That post clocked more than 62,000 likes and people did not hold back. From "a sachet of cellulite cream" to "a dead moth," some of the comments might make you really appreciate that boring pair of socks you got for Christmas.

Have you ever received a gift from someone and thought “what the actual…?” or “But why?!” Of course, you politely accept and thank them because we're taught that we shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth. And that it’s the thought that counts. But that’s exactly it… The thought. Sometimes it's lacking. Sometimes it seems like zero thought has gone into any second of the gifting experience.

#1 I got a grow your own sunflower kit from my fat aunt (I promise that’s relevant) it had a label saying ‘includes chocolate coins in the bucket’ but alas, no chocolate was to be found

​​While it’s true that not everyone has mastered the art of giving the perfect present, a little bit of thought goes a long way in ensuring you give someone a good gift that they’ll truly appreciate. Good doesn’t have to mean expensive. The best things in life are free. Or sometimes handmade. A good gift is meaningful and memorable to the person receiving it. A 2024 survey by online gifting platform GiftAFeeling revealed that 85% of people polled believe a thoughtful gift can strengthen relationships, and that gift-giving has evolved to express deeper values and connections. It's no longer okay to gift meaningless, useless, or worse, offensive stuff. Bored Panda got in touch with etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall for her advice when it comes to buying and receiving gifts. "Shop within your budget, not their desires," Randall told us, adding that it helps to partner with someone. "Pooling your funds creates more options and sometimes dilemmas. First, establish a max and agree on the gift." ADVERTISEMENT Of course, the expert also says you should always consider the recipient's likes and dislikes. Recall their interests or something they’ve been eager to pursue, she advises. "Don’t select something you think they should like, or it will help them. A home décor book because you think they need to spruce up their apartment. Or a year supply of protein bars because everyone likes them, so they have to," Randall told Bored Panda. The etiquette experts warns that you shouldn't overspend because it’s what they expect you to do. Nor should you give an expensive gift to receive recognition and adoration from recipients and guests on how generous you are."

#2 The worst gift I gave somebody was my mum when I was about 10 or 11 , a framed photograph of a Rottweiler , we have never had a Rottweiler 😂😂 I’m 35 now and she still has it

This list deals with the worst gifts people have ever received. So it was only natural that we asked Randall what to do if we ever got a present that offended us... "Before you throw the gift across the room, consider the source," she suggested. "If the gift is an extension of their personality and sense of humor, roll your eyes and move on." ADVERTISEMENT The expert added that what’s offensive to one person may only be considered tacky to another. However, if the gift is truly against your beliefs or principles, you have options. Though extreme, you can put the gift back in the bag and toss it. Or you could privately explain your feelings to the person and return the gift to them. Randall says if their reaction is dismissive or they insist you are too sensitive, let them know you have boundaries; and your boundaries were crossed. Another option is to give the gift to someone who would appreciate it. Which brings us to our next point... Regifting, which cropped up a few times in the comments section of the TikTok video. And you'll find more on how to deal with that if you keep scrolling...

#3 I got a pacifier holder for Christmas when I was 12

"Regifting is practical, if done right," says Randall. "Others believe that the gift was meant for you, therefore, it is tacky to pass it on." She says if you do choose to regift, always remember who gave the present to you in the first place. For obvious reasons. Also, don’t give it to someone who knows the original gift-giver. What if they bought it when they were together? "Be sure the gift is to their liking," adds Randall. "Open the gift; look for notes; rewrap with new paper. It’s worth the effort." The expert warns that you should always be prepared to get caught. And she is speaking from experience.

#4 I was 15 and my aunt gifted me a box of weight watchers food for Xmas.

#5 My “best friend” got me a XXS short. After I gained weight. Years later I was shopping with her for a friends birthday, and she said she like to buy extra small stuff so people would feel bad.

#6 my nana would religiously every Christmas buy me the coconut gift set from the body shop I'm allergic to coconut

Randall tells Bored Panda that she once was regifted something she'd given to some. It was "awkward," to say the least. "How did I know it was my gift? I had tucked a small card inside; it was still there," said the etiquette expert. But being an expert of that nature, Randall knew how to handle the situation with grace and courtesy. She says if it ever happens to you, to avoid embarrassing anyone, you should simply receive the gift with enthusiasm and gratitude. "Avoid comments that indicate displeasure or a piercing look saying, 'gotcha!'" she added. Randall says once the party is over, go ahead and regift the gift. Hopefully, the cycle will end at some point.

#7 My ex husband bought me a microwaveable soup cup. For my birthday. That was it.

#8 My ex bought me for my birthday a pokemon card cuz hes a fan of pokemon while i told him multiple times i’m not a pokemon fan and then asked me on my birthday if i can buy him a ps4

#9 The parents of my bf wanted to give me a towel so when I come over I don’t use their clean ones

A wise person once said that we should spend our money on experiences and not things. And it seems the same applies to giving gifts. The GiftAFeeling survey found that 62% of those polled preferred experiences over physical items. Making memories trumps having more "stuff" to fill your house... ADVERTISEMENT If you're thinking "ah! gifting an experience is simple," in reality it's not. It takes a fair amount of thought and you need to know a bit about the recipient. Their likes and dislikes. Their absolute pet peeves. Their fears. Perhaps even their allergies. Your experience gift is going to go down in the record books for all the wrong reasons if you don't put thought into it. For example, do not send a recovering alcoholic off on a gin-making experience. Don't give a helicopter flip or bungee jumping voucher to someone with a fear of heights. The gift of a cooking class is also not going to be well-received if the recipient is vegan and shows up only to find out they'll be cooking a juicy steak. Same applies to any experience that might go against someone's religious beliefs. That said, if you know enough about your "experience gift" recipient, the world is your oyster. There are dozens of sites that offer vouchers, class bookings, and experiences. But, warns Randall, don't give someone a gift card to a show, restaurant, or cooking class expecting them to take you as their "plus 1." ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My ex bought me Christmas and valentines gifts and never gave them me. Just told me about them

#11 weight loss shakes when i was in hospital for ed recovery hehe x

#12 i got a bottle of red wine and the person who gave it to me drank the whole bottle, i didnt even get a sip

The survey also showed a trend towards eco-friendly gifts. 70% of those polled said they'd appreciate a present that doesn't harm the environment. "Whether it's a reusable product, a plant, or something made from sustainable materials, eco-friendly gifts show thoughtfulness toward both the recipient and the planet," reads the GiftAFeeling site. "These gifts resonate with those who prioritize sustainability and reflect shared values around protecting the environment." If finding the "perfect" gift gives you anxiety, just remember a great gift doesn’t have to change someone’s life, it can just be something that’s fun and nice and comforting. That's according to Erica Cerulo, who runs a recommendation-filled podcast called "A Thing or Two." “We often give ourselves this challenge of being like, ‘What is the gift that only I could give them? What is the gift that proves I know them so well?’ And that’s kind of impossible,” Cerulo told Vox.

#13 my nan gave my brother £90 for Christmas and gave me a diary that had a £4.50 sticker on

#14 My “mother” gave me a mars bar and a card that even misspelled my name 5 days after my 12th birthday thinking it was that day! I even said thank you

#15 A real leather bag with a fox tail attached as an accessorie. I had been vegan for 7 years at that point. Shows how little my parents were interested in the person I actually am.

Cerulo suggests asking yourself three questions when choosing a gift for someone: “Can I introduce someone to something they might not otherwise know about? Can I get them a nicer version of something than they would buy for themselves? Or can I make them feel seen?” ADVERTISEMENT The expert says if you can check one of those three boxes, it's likely you're doing something right. And what if they don't like it? "Even when you think you’ve bought the perfect gift, it may not always be received with the enthusiasm you expect," says Randall. "Be okay with that, because your intention was genuine."

#16 i hate unicorns. everyone knows. my dad got me a giant plushy unicorn when i was 18 for Christmas. i cried not bc i was ungrateful but bc my parents don't know me at all

#17 My friends ex once bought him an alarm clock for Christmas…he was completely deaf on both ears

#18 i used to sh and my grandma got my those ballroom gloves that go all the way up ur arms for christmas

#19 a beautiful pair of earrings...... that I had gifted them the Christmas before

#20 a pack of weight watchers low cal wraps cos "new year new you" apparently from my colleague, I thought we were friends

#21 my mom once was shopping and she came across this pretty shirt which was in the BOYS secion and she bougth it and i wore it to school and was happy about it but my teacher saw me and said "my daughter also wanted this shirt" and i didn't realize what she was saying so i kept wearing it until one night i was out and i came across my friends and one girl said "wow that's a nice crop top"

#22 A candle… that had already been lit!

#23 My ex best friend gifted me a lovely pair of earrings, loose in tissue paper. I lost those earrings 3 months ago. They were my earrings.

#24 When I was 14, a boyfriend bought me red and black lace underwear from C&A that his mum picked. I had to unwrap it in front of my mum and Grandma. We’d been together 3 weeks

#25 My dad wrote my 16th birthday card in pencil. Told me to give him back the card to rewrite it, he didn't want to spend money each year on cards. The envelope was torn open when I got it because

#26 My sister gave me a dead moth in a tiny box for Christmas one year x

#27 I know this is not really bad, but every year I get a book from my granddad I am dyslexic and can absolutely not read

#28 As a teacher I once got a jar of opened chutney and some rusty earrings. I also got given ‘mummy’s special toy’ and a diamond Cartier watch that the parents didn’t know about. Yes I gave them back

#29 Deodorant from basic supermarket and a toothbrush

#30 i wanted 2 bowls for ramen for my birthday so i asked my grandma. She thought it would be better to give me their old hotpot pan that they got from someone.

#31 Earrings from a boyfriend of 3 years - I don’t and never have had my ears pierced

#32 a box of chocolates 2 years expired

#33 An envelope with about £1.50 in it. (Made from 2p coins)

#34 My nan stole stuff from my room, shoved it in my bag and that was my Christmas present

#35 My nan died over Christmas when I was 12... the next year I got size 24-28 nighties of my aunt and uncle... they had clearly bought them for nan the year before and decided to regift me at 13

#36 a book on how to do your makeup (unwrapped), price still on it for 2 euro from a charity shop it was a work secret santa🫠 when she handed it to me she said "I figured you'd need it"

#37 A pocket sized packet of tissues

#38 I was pregnant and planning to nurse afterwards, I was given a bottle of red wine by the in-laws I can't have red wine, it triggers migraines, which they've known for 12 years

#39 This guy had a weird thing for me and one day in class brought me a gift bag which had the ingredients to make pasta.. a pack of linguine, jarred sauce and a block of 30% reduced fat cheese

#40 I visual guide on how to knit…I’m registered blind

#41 I had this one boyfriend before that got me a choker necklace as a birthday gift and when he gave it to me he said "I actually don't know if it's your size by looking at your neck rn". Dumped him ASAP

#42 Rice wine vinegar because they thought it was drinking wine

#43 Not actually the gift but my grandma gave me a Swarovski bracelet and called it a sw***ika bracelet in the middle of a very fancy busy restaurant and kept asking the waitress if she liked sw***ika’s

#44 My nan bought me a pack of peanuts for my 18th birthday. Infact they was actually out of date.. weird

#45 Weight loss medecine when I was 10 thank you nana

#46 When my son was born someone gave us a gift of used and unwashed baby clothes

#47 A massive “stuffed unicorn head” that looked real and horrifying. I was given it at 16

#48 a bottle of wine from my mother in law with not even a glass worth, in a paper bag

#49 A non stick frying from the husband, we’d not even been married a year!!

#50 dining chair cushions for my 30th birthday, apparently THEY found my dining chairs too uncomfortable

#51 A workout dvd when I was about 10 from my Nana

#52 A gift card for my wedding with £100 written on it. Thought it was incredibly generous and then tried to use it… £20 balance 😅 i don’t know what logic was at work there

#53 A tin of corned beef

#54 Secret Santa at work… I got a half empty bottle of peach schnapps “wrapped” in tin foil

#55 Had to comment, in school we did secret Santa, I received a sour cream and chive Dorito dip with no Doritos alongside a bar of soap

#56 my mum's SIL gave her a "cookie jar" from a charity shop for her 40th birthday and it looked more like an urn so we've kept it and told her we're burying her in it

#57 A goldfish (alive) with a pack of salmon because i like sushi..

#58 I shouldn’t complain because the thought was there but my kid gave me a rock he painted wrapped in paper he stuck down with bubble gum he wasn’t supposed to even have

#59 A gift voucher for a Brazilian steakhouse when I was a vegetarian

#60 a sachet of anti cellulite cream from my mother-in-law!!

#61 My mum once received (from her grandads new girlfriend) her dead nanny’s old handbag that still had her driving lisence in and a mink hat! Jokes on them, there was £20 left in the bag

#62 Harry Potter puzzle . I hate puzzels

#63 A used note book that had pages ripped out

#64 old washing powder for main Christmas gift

#65 I was 14 and i got puppy slippers for xmas... I wanted to cry but was akwardly laughing and everyone taught i loved them

#66 For my 13th or 14th I desperately wanted a pet and said I'll take anything except hamsters and bunnies because I dislike both. Am now stuck with two backyard bred disabled bunnies I'll have tocare for

#67 when my daughter was born, my "best friend" got me an embroidered blanket with the wrong date of birth on

#68 My bf of 3 years bought me a croissant, I thought he would give me a real present later on but he never did