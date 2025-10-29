It’s never a place where inappropriate or entitled behavior is welcome, yet it unfortunately still happens. And as these stories prove, some people seem to have no limits when it comes to their rudeness.

Funerals are solemn events to remember someone who has passed on. It’s when the person’s friends and loved ones gather to find comfort and strength in a time of grief. Some choose to see it as a celebration of life and a way to keep fond memories flourishing.

#1 A few years back, when the uncle of my mother died my young cousin (8) cried a lot at the funeral.

It took some time but eventually he calmed down and his parents went for a little walk with him for some distraction.



But then he noticed that his first name was written on one of the tombstones. He mentions it loudly and one of the bystanders said:

''Yeah its already reserved for you''.



He immediately started crying again...

#2 My uncle died and at his funeral my cousin (his son) was crying. Some old timer uncle came up to him and said “stop crying you’re a man you’re embarrassing us”. I never wanted to slap someone at a funeral more than at that moment.

#3 He handed out his business cards at his stepdaughter’s funeral. There was very nearly a fistfight!

#4 I went to the funeral of a coworkers fincee, the girls ex showed up and as people were lined up to say goodbye we all witnessed him lean into the coffin and kiss her on the lips.



I will repeat myself, the ex boyfriend of the deceased woman kissed her dead body at her funeral... In front of her fiancee. Her brothers quite literally threw him out.

#5 My aunt crawled into her father's open casket.

#6 Not a funeral but when my grandad passed and we went to view his body at the crematorium my aunt started stealing from the facility the second the employees back was turned. Just shoving anything that wasn't nailed down into her purse and pockets. Unbelievable. And yes we called her out and made her put it all back.

#7 Priest called the deceased 'full of sin' and refused one of his final requests that his dog's ashes be buried with him.



His son didn't care and snuck in his dog's ashes with him anyways.

#8 I took my ex to my grandma's funeral, even though he met her once, for moral support as it was a very unexpected death and I was super close to my grandma. Now, my ex likes to cosplay/dress up as rock stars. That being said, I told him to please tone it down. It's not the time or the place to show up dressed as Alice Cooper or Nikki Sixx.



So, while he does tone it down SLIGHTLY, he still shows up dressed in a big theatrical black trench coat (despite it being the literal middle of summer) with a red button down that was left half unbuttoned and a bunch of giant cross necklaces. Not to mention a little Nikki Sixx makeup to top it all off. I remember asking him if he'd please reconsider changing into something that wasn't as intense. He got mad and accused me of being like his controlling mother. Now, I supoose his outfit doesn't sound bad but in context, it was embarrassing as duck. My grandma was a little old, God fearing lady, and she of course had a group of friends she went to church with. Not to mention all the people she went to school with, most of which probably thought the Beatles were dressed too strange to be big hits. So, he was being whispered about and glared at the entire time. Which he loved because any attention was good attention in his eyes.



He also signed her funeral book as 'Alice Cooper'.

#9 Her ex told us about all the great things she did in bed and what a loss for mankind that is.

In present of her boyfriend.

#10 My Mother in Law took a photo of a wine glass during the lunch we had after, and she posted it on Facebook. Guess what her caption was?



“Life is Grand.”



It was my mother’s funeral.

#11 Die.



It's like proposing at someone elses wedding - just rude.

#12 The gentleman had a large family and all of his siblings got up and made it all about themselves, dredged up old family drama, made it clear that they resented his wife, etc. It was so painfully awkward.

#13 My uncle was pissed about something in my grandmother's Will. So during the funeral, he went out to the parking lot and keyed everyone's car. It should be noted, he has severe brain injury from a motorcycle accident that causes him to be constantly angry and paranoid. Still...

#14 My nan told my dad at his own father's funeral that her pain was much greater because she had lost a husband, while he had only lost his dad. As if grief is a competition.



She is a bad person anyway, and not even blood related to us so we just kinda don't associate anymore



Edit:

She called my dad last night, claiming that she and my grandad had a baby in 1999 and the baby died when it was five. But she's full of nonsense, just making up lies in hopes we'll associate with her again.

#15 My Mom passed 2 days before my first child was born. I didn’t get pregnant again till 11 years later so I was 5 months pregnant with my second child when my Father passed. Someone came up to me at the funeral and said to me, “ You should stop having kids, it’s bad luck for your family”.

#16 No where near as bad as most comments but the family didn't allow for his twin to speak.



Straight up skipped over the allocated time for the living twin to get up and speak about his brother. Who was his last remaining immediate family.



I don't think I can ever forgive the late wife for putting him through that. She treated him so horribly all throughout the sickness, and then to not allow him to be a part of the funeral was the final nail in the coffin.



Edit: I didn't think this would resonate with people and I'm truly shocked. Please consider making a donation to your local cancer research foundation, or donating stem cells. Cancer sucks.

#17 My brother in law is a mortician. Boy does he have stories....



One of the best- A guy disguised himself as a nun, shows up at the funeral, pulls a gun from under his habit and tries to attack the deceased’s son. Luckily the gun malfunctioned and didn’t fire. The son then decks the nun and knocks him out, kicks him in the head a few times, and is pulled off by other family. Police are called, yada yada yada... turns out the deceased owed the nun quite a lot of money and the son had refused to honor the debt.

#18 My uncle was cremated. He lived across from a lake and it was decided that we wanted his ashes spread on this little island on this lake.

I was tasked with swimming with the urn from the boat to the island, holding it out of the water.

I then stood at the edge of a small cliff with my nephew's beside me and all the family watching in the boat.

I opened the urn to dump his ashes over the cliff. We all say a few things, and as I go to dump the ashes, the wind picks up and blows the ashes all over my wet body.

One of the worst things that ever happened to me.

#19 Not at a funeral but at my auntie's wake, a dude approached my little sister and hit on her. She was 12 years old.

#20 Not seen but experienced. My cousin's wife was kicking the back of my chair at my granda's funeral. Also carrying on a conversation with my sister (who was supposedly really sad) the whole way through the service. For context, I was 14 and my cousin's wife was in her mid to late 30's.

#21 I had a fit of hysterical laugh at my father's funeral just about the time people started to gather at the mortuary.



In my defense, my mother had a nervous breakdown (my father died 4 days after we found out he had lung cancer), there was a lot of horrible stuff surrounding the funeral organization, my mom just flipped, my siblings were 15 and lost so I was at 23 left to handle it all.



I kinda lost it.

#22 My Uncle died. He was gay. My Grandmother couldn't handle that.



My Uncle left a letter to be read at his funeral. I don't know if my grandmother planned it all alone or what, but gets to the part that says, "And to my Nieces and Nephews, I want you to know..."



And instead of reading what was there (I know cause me and my dad helped my uncle write it), she went on this huge, insane tangent with tons of swearing about how "none of us should be like him, commit his sins, etc. that he died of aids as a punishment." that was the most homophobic and hateful few minutes I can ever remember hearing.



It was so disrespectful to everyone, and so terrible. She was an ugly person.

#23 A local boy died after being hit by a car while riding his bike. I think he was like 11/12 at the time. His sister, known to all to be very attention seeking, immediately was doing news interviews which just seemed odd, considering he had died earlier that day, but whatever, people grieve differently I suppose. But then at his wake, she took a few photos of him in the casket and posted it to her public Instagram story. It was super bizarre and just bad taste.

#24 One of my students' mother died. I went to the funeral with the principal and the student's integration aide. After the funeral her father walked up to her and her grandmother and said "I want her out of the house by tomorrow morning". She was 11 years old.

#25 After the eulogist had talked for 45 minutes, the pastor went over to the lectern and politely asked him to conclude his eulogy.



The guy boldly told the pastor, "I'll stop when I'm darn good and ready!" (and proceeded talking for about 20 more minutes.)



The total funeral church service lasted for 2 3/4 hours - it seemed endless.

#26 At my grandfather's funeral one of the choir members essentially threw a tantrum and ended up interrupting one of my uncles who was giving a speech just because she wasn't given any food. The thing is there wasn't any food at the funeral to begin with.

#27 My minister once told a story. He was waiting in a room off the sanctuary before the funeral when he heard scuffling noises. When he went to investigate, the brother and sister of the deceased had pulled the body out of the casket and propped it between them. They explained that they didn’t have a recent photo of the three of them and were delighted he showed up to take the picture.

#28 Someone said, "I'm sorry for your loss, move on.".

#29 This is a story my father told me from when he was a child in the 1940's



There was an AME church beside the farm where he grew up in rural SC. The church had no electricity. There was a funeral there one evening and the church was lit throughout with candles. The church building had existed since just after emancipation and was in really bad shape. The flooring had been severely damaged by termites. During the funeral, the floor gave way making the casket tumble and the body fall out. Everyone ran out of the church in terror. Making matters worse, the candles that were on the casket fell to the floor and set the church on fire. The whole community watched outside as it burned to the ground.

#30 Watched my cousin’s horrible ex husband demand that his son not cry or show emotion at his grandmother’s (my aunt) funeral or else he would call him weak. Luckily, my dad was there and told him otherwise. The guy only showed up to the funeral anyway because he was constantly hounding my cousin about how much money my aunt had left her.

#31 When my father died, his horrible 2nd wife had compiled a playlist of all his favorite songs. Jimi Hendrix's National Anthem rendition from Woodstock started playing, my half-brother made a funny comment to help lighten the mood and said "hey mom it's your favorite song" (because she didn't enjoy it), and she instructed my brother to turn it off. She also did not introduce myself or my aunt and uncle (my father's sister and her husband) to anyone at the funeral, barely acknowledged us.

#32 A good friend of mine works in a hospital ward and has a guy who fell into his sister's grave and became paralysed! He was down there for hours before they managed to get him out!



I get this isn't an intentional bad thing but I bet it sucked and I feel sorry for everyone involved especially that dude.

#33 My grandpa called my mom fat at a funeral she planned for his dead wife.

#34 A friend of the family with a notorious drinking problem showed up to the visitation and service extremely intoxicated. She is not a sad drunk; she is a happy, huggy drunk so she went around sloppily hugging everyone - even people she didn't know. She slurred introductions and condolences to everyone for about an hour then tripped over a settee in one of the sitting rooms of the funeral home and face planted.

#35 I grew up in an apartment above a family owned funeral home. When I was 5 I walked into the middle of a funeral service accidentally in just my whitey-tighties and a cowboy hat. They laughed, I laughed, my dad gave me the belt haha good times.

#36 The officiant, moved the partner of the deceased back a couple of rows, because they weren’t family. At least that was their initial reasoning... I’m sure it had nothing to do with the partner being same sex.



I was furious.



And then it got worse.



The officiant decided to make the entire funeral about mental health, and how everyone should get help.



Nothing about the life of the loved one. No celebration of their accomplishments, of the beauty they brought to the world. Nothing.



Keep in mind that 80% of the congregation still believed the death was because of physical health reasons. We would’ve coped with the knowledge, but telling us it was taking of one's life only as a platform for the rest of us to ‘seek help’ was heartbreaking.



Only funeral I’ve ever rung and complained about.

#37 Someone’s kid thought it’d be funny to give the corpse a wet willy. The kid was like 7 and I’m almost positive didn’t even know the deceased. Their whole family dragged their kids out of the door and they did not return.

#38 2 different situations



1. When I was 10 at my grandpa’s funeral, a relative told me I was “lucky” for being so young because now I’ll never remember/miss my grandpa



2. At my Grandma’s funeral, her neighbor asked us if he could stop by the house that day and “take some stuff off of our hands”

No offer of money. Just wanted free stuff.

#39 My uncle relentlessly flirt with a funeral home employee.



While at his dad's funeral.



She was obviously deeply uncomfortable and he was so narcissistic he thought she was interested.

#40 This is really hard for me to write in words the pain I witnessed, gone through.



In Highschool we were always the same 4 guys together. Jonas, Blake, Matthew and I. 4 nerds spending the days together, every, single, day. We had a very nice bond together and we went along very well. We jokingly said " We'll stay together, in touch, forever and beyond until death splits us".



2 of the 4 died, in 2010, in a car crash. (Blake and Jonas). They were on their way to Matthew's, for his birthday. Jonas had previously told Matthew he wouldn't miss his birthday and 100% would attend. Circumstances being he died and the party never occured.



Matt and I were just demolished to the fact the quatuor was now a duo. We missed our friends terribly, and I still do.



This is where it gets really hard.





During the funerals, Matt came to me and said "Do you remember what we werr saying in Highschool? That we'd always be together, around each other no matter what?" I replied "Of course I do."



He walked towards the two coffins laying next to eachother and drank a liquid that made him collapse. He was called dead when the paramedics arrived. (I'm sorry, I don't feel like writing any more details to this. It's already very painful to write).



The quatuor is now a solo.



I will probably seem like a bad person, but when we did that promise in Highschool, I thought it was real, but I wouldn't have done what Matthew did. He took it very seriously and respected the promise. I wouldn't have added more pain to the broken hearts/families by ending myself to respect a promise.



They are now buried in the same cemetery, few stones from eachother. I visited them 5 times a year minimum (during each individual birthday + the crash day + Funerals day).



Sorry for my bad english.

#41 At the end of my grandmothers funeral, the priest pulled my grandfather aside and asked for more donations. My grandfather has donated thousands over the years to the church, the fact that the priest asked at my grandfathers wife’s funeral is disgusting. I didn’t know however till we left, otherwise I would have prob punched him.

#42 My Gran's sister died recently and they were holding a service at my aunt's house before the burial. My Gran, closing in on 90, deaf as a post and suffering from vascular dementia, lost patience with the Celebrant as she was about half way through the reading and loudly announces "Oh, will she no just bloody shut up?!" at the top of her voice. My poor mum was completely mortified, although the rest of the family was very understanding. Luckily, no one returned the "favour" at my Gran's service the following year!

#43 They stole the envelope of money.

#44 My mom tells this story of me at my grandmothers funeral every chance she gets. I was like 5 and I was handing out the funeral homes business cards to all the old people. You know, because they would need it soon. I was a god darn gentleman.

#45 Get annoyed and cause a scene because her daughter’s name was not on a list of people that will miss him. In all honesty she should have been there, but no reason to cause a scene then and there.

#46 Cellphone rang.

Song: "Highway to Hell".

#47 The granddaughter of the deceased started a fire in the church bathroom during the funeral. No idea why she did it. She wasn't mentally well, though, and her grandmother's death really messed her up. Luckily it was put out pretty quickly and didn't cause much damage. Odd thing was that it was the men's room and not the women's.

#48 At my friend's funeral last year one of her relatives got up and gave a eulogy that was all about himself and his place of worship. That was pretty infuriating, given that she was not a part of his religion.



At a different friend's funeral (also last year) her sister sang an incredibly heartfelt and incredibly poorly performed song while playing guitar earnestly but (at best) averagely. We gave her more applause than she strictly deserved, but less than a standing O. It felt really weird to be applauding at such a small, non-celebrity funeral. No one really seemed to know where to draw the line between support of the greiving sister, and proper deportmant at a funeral.

#49 My uncle passed and the priest was new in town, young, and nervous as hell.

He got stuck in a loop. You could tell he was trying to break out of it but instead kept repeating the phrase in different and more horrible ways :

“He may be in Heaven with the Lord but his wife (aunts name) is still on earth with us. She is alone and needs our comfort. When we go home tonight we have friends and family but she’ll be in an empty house, she’ll wake up to an empty house in an empty bed, she’ll be alone from now on and we need to remember to invite her to things because she’s alone”

At one point one of my other aunts huffed loudly to get him to stop. It didn’t work. He ran himself into the ground telling us how empty and alone she is now that her husband is dead.

#50 At my father's wake, my niece went up to the casket to see my dad before they closed it for good and she dropped her chewing gum out of her mouth onto his suit. She was too freaked out to pick it up-- so she just walked away. She was 17-- should've known better.

#51 At my grandmother’s funeral, the casket was being lowered into a grave right next to my grandfather’s. it was a very somber moment and a lot of people were crying.



Except for the funeral director. She was grinning ear to ear. This was not a quick smirk; she was positively beaming through all this misery. And she was making no effort to hide it. She was standing right by the tombstone where everyone could see her, happy as can be.



I can understand appreciating a job well done, but Jesus Christ, have some decorum.

#52 I had a friend that was notorious for one-night Craigslist hookups with soldiers from the local army base. When he died, a handful of men in the military, that none of us knew, came to the service. His parents have no idea he was even gay.

#53 Was working a funeral/ burial service in Vermont and the next of kin decided to have doves released at the burial site (yes that's a thing). When they were released, a hawk flew out of nowhere and DESTROYED one of the doves. My co-worker and I had to usher ourselves to the hearse because we were laughing so hard.

#54 My dad died in a motorcycle accident. My aunt (his sister) showed up high with a tooth. She had gone to the crash site and dug around for 2 hours and found one of my dad's teeth....proceeding to show it to many people at his funeral.

#55 I was at a funeral for a work colleague and her three brothers got into a fist fight during the eulogy. Apparently they all hated each other but loved her and they all blamed the others for her death.



It was both hilarious and horrible at the same time. The food afterwards was top notch though.

#56 Dude and his brother got in a fistfight over their inheritance at their dad's funeral.



Edit: Apparently this is more common than I thought. In this case, the younger brother had done a lot to help his dad with medical issues in his last few months while the older one had apparently barely contacted his father to see how he was doing. The dad asked his wife to give the younger brother some of his inheritance right away, while older bro had to wait for his stepmom to pass away. Obviously older bro wasn't happy, despite stepmom explaining that it was their way of repaying the brother for putting so much time into being his dad's caretaker.

#57 My great aunt keeled over at my grandfather's funeral.



She died of a heart attack in front of his casket.

#58 A lonely but rich client of my lawyer friend wanted to have his ashes sprinkled over Sydney Harbour.



The lawyer had spent months trying to get official permission - without success.



One Friday night - half pissed after office drinks - a few of them decided to catch the Manly ferry, say a few solemn words and tip the contents of the urn (that had been sitting in their office for months) into the harbour.



The wind caught the ashes and blew them all up over the passengers on the top deck....

#59 Attendee but not so crazy as amusing. We're in the church for my great grandmothers funeral. Pastor comes in and starts going off about Madeleine this and Madeleine that. After several minutes, I had to shift and take a peek at the coffin to make sure we were at the right funeral. Great grandma hated her birth name and always went by her middle name.

#60 The father of a relative that married into my family passed. My father attended the funeral out of respect for our relative, because the man was an absolute awful person. He was jerk to his wife, controlling of his children. He crippled the people in his family - seriously stunted their development. And he was a business owner known to be shady, difficult to deal with, and he'd burned bridges in city after city for years. He managed to bully his way into some power position at the church, which he managed to have divided and shuttered. He died estranged from family.



At the funeral, many more people were there than my dad would have expected. The eulogy was very brief, factual. Then the pastor got up to speak, and he spoke about how the end of things sometimes could be healing. He told a story about how he'd had an unpleasant business deal with the man, how the church had been hurt, and how it had left him bitter for a long time, and that he'd had to pray for forgiveness when he felt relieved when the man had died. As much love as they'd shown for the man, he knew there was pain there, too. He told them all it was ok to feel their feelings, to release their hurt. My dad said that finally people began to cry, and they were getting up and hugging each other while music played.



There was no viewing line, even though there was an open casket. People just sort of left, looking relieved. My dad thought it was a fitting send-off.

#61 Grand daughter of the deceased took a selfie with the corpse.

#62 The rabbi giving the eulogy claimed he knew my grandfather really well and often had conversations with him on his deathbed.



1. He mispronounced his first and last name every time he said it.

2. My grandfather spoke almost no English, the rabbi's only language besides prayer-Hebrew.



I guess compared to a child falling out of a casket during a fight, this isn't crazy, but I found it dishonest and disrespectful as hell.

#63 Grandpa of my SO. Had over 10 kids, they're all present. He had gotten cremated, but the kids had decided that they wanted to inter the urn some place meaningful (I forget where). So, they all drive there, and then the men proceed to argue as to how to dig a hole (where it should go, how deep, who gets first dibs at digging etc). They finally get it done. they all took turns digging. By the time that they are done, under the harsh midday sun, they are all drenched in sweat in their formal wear. Then one brother decides that it is his job to lower the urn as far down the hole as possible, as just dropping it in seemed too undignified. However, he lowered it too far, because he fell head first in the hole. Only his legs and lower body are sticking up and he can't get out. The other brothers grab his legs to hoist him up. Meanwhile, the sisters are laughing their heads off.

#64 My neighbor worked at a funeral home. Part of her job was selling the coffins.



One of her customers had inquired about the cushioning inside, and she informed her of the material. The customer was concerned about this and when my neighbor asked why, she said that she was allergic to it.

#65 My brother is a Protestant non-denominational minister who is the on call minister for our local funeral home when a family doesn't have a preferred one of their own.



He's told me some crazy stories, but the one that comes to mind is when he was called at literally the last minute for a Catholic funeral. Being Protestant he knew absolutely nothing about conducting a Catholic service and was pretty nervous. This was compounded by the fact that the funeral home didn't have time to give him any info on the deceased other than he was male and relatively young, 20-30ish.



When my brother arrived for the funeral he met the mother of the deceased and tried to make small talk to maybe get a few more details that might be useful in his message.



During his conversation he asked the mother if the deceased had been ill very long, presuming if their had been some accident the funeral director would at least have tipped him off to that.



The mother proceeded to tell my brother that her son had actually been in perfect health, but had died from a self inflicted gunshot during a game of Russian roulette.



Sharing this information with my brother seemed to reopen the wounds and the mother left sobbing in hysterics.



He went on to bluff his way through the Catholic funeral the best he could, but he said he was never more glad for a funeral to be over with.

#66 Uncle was a defense attorney in south Texas. His funeral was a small service with mostly family and a few friends. However, as everyone was leaving a large groups of bikers were waiting in the parking lot. Turns out he had been a part of the group for some time in his younger years and they had come to pay respect. They shook his wife's hand, gave their condolences, and drove off as a group. He was a pretty laid back/goofy guy, great with kids, so it was mostly crazy to just find out about that part of his life. I also was always impressed that they came to show support, but without interrupting a very personal ceremony. Showed a lot of character.

#67 Everyone was late for my gran's funeral. There was a meet up at a pub beforehand and because nobody had seen each other in years we all lost track of time. When I tell this story people are always shocked but it is what she would have wanted. She lived to make people happy. She was buried with a bag of weed and everyone had to agree they wouldn't dig her up to get to the weed if they were desperate. Again, in my family circle this is very normal and funny but to others, maybe not.



Afterwards everyone came back to my mum's house. One of my gran's lifelong friends (and village nutcase) got too drunk and started threatening people who didn't cry at the funeral with a smashed bottle. My mum told him to leave, then he just gave everyone at the house a hug, arranged to have drinks with people, said God bless and left. I was 8 years old and this was the norm. I love my family.

#68 My aunt asked what she was getting from grandmas estate.

#69 One time, a man ran into the funeral and told everyone how they are going to hell. He got thrown out and the power went out roughly 5 minutes later. Turns out he climbed the telephone pole out back and was swinging on the wires. He got electrocuted, fell 40 feet and lived.

#70 Funeral director screwed up and my father in law was cremated before the families wishes. She then covered her tracks and manipulated a document to coincide with her story.

#71 My aunt tried to make it all about her and my cousin.

#72 Just told this story on another thread - not a good thing to do at a Catholic funeral but to be honest it was funny.



My great uncle had a very Catholic funeral. If you know Catholic funerals, it's just a big Catholic mass with blip about the person who died. Anyway, my great aunt is that person who is friends with everyone, so a lot of people were coming to the funeral. I went early to the church to make sure it was set up, check in with the priest, etc., and one of her neighbors (little old lady) came in with who I assume was her granddaughter (who was probably in her mid-30s or so, lest anyone think she's a kid). She said she was Jewish and had never been to a Catholic ceremony before, and asked what would be/what wouldn't be appropriate (super respectful!). One thing that came up was that, if you're not Catholic, you don't go up and receive communion, you just stay in your seat.



So fast forward to the ceremony, which was beautiful and emotional. We as a family go up first to receive communion. As I'm walking to the side, I hear a slight commotion behind me. It turns out the granddaughter went up to receive communion, and instead of laying out your hands as you do to accept it (or let the priest put it on your tongue), she just plucked it out of the priest's hands and started walking away with it held between her fingers and in front of her. I turned and saw the priest chase after her.



I mean, not the best thing ever, but you would have thought she tried to set the church on fire, the way the other little old ladies were carrying on about it. I still kind of chuckle over it.

#73 I read a news article about Americans drone striking a funeral. That's probably the worst thing I've seen someone do at a funeral.

#74 My story isn't as heinous as some of these. But, when my wife's grandmother passed a few years back, we arrived at the cemetery with the funeral procession, and they hadn't even dug the hole yet! They did the entire graveside ceremony thing with the casket sitting on a gurney in the grass. All the while, there's a guy waiting in a backhoe just up the hill. It all seemed so strangely...I don't know...unprofessional?

#75 Funerals where I'm from involves a lot of drinking, singing, and sometimes even gambling. I don't think there's a year where we never hear a news about someone getting severely beaten or a brawl breaking out at a funeral. I've only witnessed it once tho.

#76 Not AT a funeral, but I used to work at a store that sold funeral things, like headstones, flowers, caskets, etc. A couple came into the showroom and wanted to look around. Everything was going fine, until they found a casket they liked. They wanted to know if it could be wired for a tv and radio. They wanted to know if we could repaint parts of it. They also wanted to know if we could make it bigger, as *they didn't think they both could fit in the standard size*. I (of course) had no idea, but offered to go find out. They said never mind, and that this one would probably fit the both of them. Then they asked if they could get inside to try it out. I politely told them no and excused myself to get a manager, who promptly removed them from the store.