Companies put a lot of effort into distinguishing themselves from others and establishing their unique brand. Over time, people get used to everything businesses associate themselves with, from their values to their logos and slogans. So when a brand introduces some changes, a lot of their customers feel apprehensive about them, especially if the rebrand completely misses the mark. 

Many instances of questionable redesigns await you in the list below, and while you’re scrolling through them, don’t forget to express your opinions on whether a rebrand for these specific logos and designs was a good idea or not.

Bored Panda also reached out to Lauren Diana Scalf, a certified business strategist and founder of Laurea Consulting, and brand strategist Alicia Nagel, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about rebrands.

#1

Scooby-Doo characters in original and redesigned versions, highlighting horrible redesigns.

destroynectar Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Two Warner Bros logos compared, showcasing a controversial redesign.

    destroynectar Report

    #3

    Comparison of Pepsi logo redesigns with red, white, and blue circle beside bold black text.

    destroynectar Report

    Lauren Diana Scalf, a certified business strategist and founder of Laurea Consulting, tells us that she's been with many businesses through big shifts, such as new offers, audiences, and seasons.

    "And a rebrand is often one of the most exciting (and risky) moves they make. It’s not just about fresh visuals. It’s about clarity, connection, and creating a brand that actually supports where you’re headed next. When strategy and design work together, it can be a game-changer. When they don’t, it shows," she explains.

    "A successful rebrand represents an authentic evolution of the brand and company. This means that the brand is flexing up and evolving to authentically reflect who the company is, their market positioning, personality, etc.," adds brand strategist Alicia Nagel.

    #4

    Diagram comparing old and new Jaguar logo designs in a Twitter post on worst redesigns.

    destroynectar Report

    philmusselwhite
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It’s the random capital G ( to stop the descender from ruining the line presumably) that makes me irrationally angry. The rest of it just makes me rationally angry.

    #5

    Redesign criticism of Pringles logo showing old and new versions with text: "Look how they ruined my boy."

    destroynectar Report

    #6

    Disney Channel logo redesign comparison, before and after.

    destroynectar Report

    When a redesign is unsuccessful, it confuses people, feels disconnected from the original identity, or loses the emotional connection that customers had with the brand, says Scalf. "It doesn’t matter how 'cool' it looks if it doesn’t feel aligned."

    Nagel also notes that a rebrand usually fails when a company spontaneously decides it is something that it isn't. "Just like with people, this breeds distrust. When someone misrepresents who they are or simply reinvents themselves in a way that feels inauthentic, we are turned off and distrust them. The same goes for brands," she explains.  

    #7

    Old McDonald's play area vs. modern redesign drawing online criticism.

    destroynectar Report

    1molksiazkowy
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    I know nobody agrees with me, but I like modern design better

    #8

    Teen Titans animated characters lined up, showcasing possible redesign critique.

    destroynectar Report

    trent-m-perry
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    I grew up with Teen Titans. My children grew up with Teen Titans Go! It is insane how different they were

    #9

    Bandai Namco logo redesign comparison, with old and new logo side by side.

    destroynectar Report

    An example of an unsuccessful design that Scalf provides is GAP. "The new look felt generic, corporate, and totally disconnected from what people associated with the brand. The backlash was immediate, and they switched back in less than a week.

    Another big one was Tropicana’s packaging redesign. They made everything so minimal and abstract that customers didn’t recognize the product on the shelves. Sales dropped by $30 million in just a couple of months. That wasn’t a design issue—it was a strategy issue," she suggested.
    #10

    Sprite logo redesigns from 1995 to 2019, criticized for poor changes online.

    destroynectar Report

    #11

    WWE logo redesign compares old and new versions highlighting changes criticized online.

    destroynectar Report

    #12

    Coca-Cola logo redesign comparison, showing old and new versions side by side, highlighting a criticized change.

    destroynectar Report

    Meanwhile, Nagel adds Pepsi to the list of unsuccessful redesigns. "Soft drink Pepsi is notorious for continuously redesigning their logos over the years, and for a while there they had an odd arrangement of swooshes in their circular logo that were not very memorable or impactful.

    In 2023, they brought back the retro logo, and, in my opinion, it's about time. It's memorable, visually arresting, is an honest presentation of their swoosh in the circle, and says their brand name loud and proud," she says.

    #13

    Two BMW M3 models, labeled "NEW M3" and "OLD M3," highlighting redesign comparison.

    destroynectar Report

    philmusselwhite
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The M2 suffered even more. I traded my old one in last year, and left the brand

    #14

    Luxury brand redesigns with minimalist logos, showing updated brand names in bold typography.

    destroynectar Report

    #15

    Cartoon redesign comparison showing original vs new style, highlighting controversial changes discussed online.

    destroynectar Report

    These redesign failures often happen because changes are introduced based on preference or trend, not strategy or data, says Scalf. Some other common causes that she mentions include:

    1. Not talking to customers first.
    2. Making changes for the sake of change.
    3. Confusing a visual refresh with a full strategic rebrand.
    4. Letting design trends lead instead of brand values.
    5. Failing to explain the why behind the change.
    #16

    Split-screen of old and new TV show hosts sitting with a blue cartoon dog, illustrating a notable redesign.

    destroynectar Report

    #17

    Comparison of two Ben 10 designs, highlighting controversial redesigns.

    destroynectar Report

    #18

    Burger King logo redesign comparison, showing before and after images, criticized online for being unnecessary.

    destroynectar Report

    trent-m-perry
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    I was going to say the new one looks like they were going for retro, then read the note

    Nagel adds that a rebrand has a higher chance of being unsuccessful if it's done too quickly and changes too much.

    "I never advise a complete rebrand, but a careful re-evaluation of whether the current brand and brand visuals are still an accurate reflection of the company. Often, they could use a little bit of a refresh if it's been a while since they were designed or if it was a low-cost design job to get the company started up. But it's best if a company can keep the brand story and keep some visual aspects of their existing logo," she says.

    #19

    Reddit logo redesign comparison, left original and right new version, causing online critique.

    destroynectar Report

    #20

    Old vs New Roblox redesign comparison, highlighting a controversial change in character appearance.

    destroynectar Report

    #21

    Horrible redesign comparison of HBO Max logo change, old and new side by side.

    destroynectar Report

    "If a brand or brand visual identity is changed too much, too quickly, the company risks jeopardizing the positive brand equity they've built over time through their hard work and reputation, and they risk causing distrust in their brand amongst their customers and target audience," she further explains.

    "Also, the itch to change for change's sake—this can cause a rebrand failure because it's mostly to do with ego and little to do with an authentic representation of the company."

    #22

    Discord logo meme showcasing two different Spongebob characters for comparison, highlighting a horrible redesign.

    destroynectar Report

    #23

    KIA logo redesign criticized online, showing a comparison of old and new logos.

    destroynectar Report

    ricericebaby929
    RiceRiceBaby 929
    RiceRiceBaby 929
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    This one. I can't unsee the K and backwards N. I read that a lot of people googled KN, thinking it was a new car brand 😅

    #24

    Powerpuff Girls redesign criticized online; original vs. new style comparison.

    destroynectar Report

    Scalf seconds that an unsuccessful rebrand can cost customers' trust. "If people don’t recognize you or feel like you’re not 'you' anymore, they pull back. That hesitation impacts everything, sales, loyalty, engagement, and even team morale.

    A confusing or misaligned rebrand also makes it harder for people to describe or refer to your business. It muddles your message. And in a crowded market, clarity is everything."

    #25

    Redesign of Staples logo sparks online criticism.

    destroynectar Report

    #26

    Dr Pepper logo redesign comparison criticized online.

    destroynectar Report

    To increase their chance of a successful rebrand, companies should carefully plan for it, keeping the customer and their people in mind, says Scalf. "Start with the strategy, not the visuals. Know your people. Know what they value about you. Know where you’re going and how the brand needs to evolve to support that.

    Before launching anything, test and get feedback. Ask your most loyal customers what they associate with your brand. Find out what feels essential to keep and what feels outdated. That insight is going to be what's most valuable," she suggests.

    "And when it’s time to launch, bring your people along for the journey. Share the story behind the changes. Let them be part of the evolution. People support what they feel connected to. Airbnb did this well when they unveiled their new logo and brand identity. They didn’t just present a new symbol, they shared a story. They explained the deeper meaning, invited the audience into the mission, and made it feel like a movement rather than just a design swap."

    #27

    Comparison of old and new Apple iOS designs, illustrating a questionable redesign.

    destroynectar Report

    tristanteodoro
    Hahahi18
    Hahahi18
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    actually that looks better compared to others on this list

