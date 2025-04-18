ADVERTISEMENT

Companies put a lot of effort into distinguishing themselves from others and establishing their unique brand. Over time, people get used to everything businesses associate themselves with, from their values to their logos and slogans. So when a brand introduces some changes, a lot of their customers feel apprehensive about them, especially if the rebrand completely misses the mark.

Many instances of questionable redesigns await you in the list below, and while you’re scrolling through them, don’t forget to express your opinions on whether a rebrand for these specific logos and designs was a good idea or not.

Bored Panda also reached out to Lauren Diana Scalf, a certified business strategist and founder of Laurea Consulting, and brand strategist Alicia Nagel, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about rebrands.