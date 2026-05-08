Interestingly, some relationships end quietly and maturely, but others crash and burn so spectacularly. From getting dumped in public to discovering shocking secrets at the absolute worst moment possible, people online shared the breakup stories they still can’t believe happened to them. And some of these are so brutal they make staying single sound like an excellent long-term investment.

Breakups have to be one of the worst experiences, no kidding. Think about it, because one day you could be laughing at your inside jokes or thinking about your future together, but the next day you’re dramatically deleting pictures while your friends keep texting just to check on you.

#1 My ex-wife befriended someone at her work that had just been released from prison for doing awful things with children; offered him a place in our home due to it being far enough away from schools and parks; and then proceeded to come up with a plan to borrow a weapon to "get rid of" me.



Her plan fell apart when she was bragging about it to common friends of ours, and was shown getting the weapon and discussing the plan in front of a security camera outside our house.



I found out, gave all the evidence to the police (including the fact that she was buying phones with cash to allow him to still communicate with children - a major violation of his parole), and found exactly how corrupt our local police department in SE Wisconsin was when they faced absolutely no consequences.

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#2 Most were just kinda basic, but one was a bit of a gut punch. Met a girl and we immediately hit it off like we knew each other for years. Had a lot of fun, was great to be around, the whole typical Hallmark story. Her birthday was on Halloween, so we made plans for that weekend, but she was going to go out with friends after work that Friday. Halloween that year fell on a Saturday.



I ended up getting all sorts of gifts and all that to surprise her. She lived with her grandma, and I went over Friday after I got off and set stuff up in her room.



I talked to her around lunch and didn't hear from her at all. I didn't think about it too much, but she usually reached out. I waited until around 9-10 and ended up sending a simple innocent text. Not badgering, not complaining just a checking in text. Nothing.



Waited a couple more hours and reached out again. I started to get worried since I didn't hear from her. I wasn't concerned she was out with friends or nothing, so I was genuinely worried for her well-being. Nothing.



I was going to call her grandma but decided against it. I was worried. I tried a few more times, and one did go through, like someone picked up and answered, but then hung up. Still nothing. I fall asleep and ended up waking up early and saw no messages, no texts. Nothing.



I ended up going to her grandmas. She was not there. Her grandma tried to call her...nothing. I hung out for a bit and ended up falling asleep given I hardly slept the night before. At like 1-2 in the afternoon, she comes in. I was asleep and her grandma came and woke me up. The way the house was set up she didn't know I was there since she was dropped off.



I went to see her, but she was already in the shower. Her purse, and bag was on her bed and so was her camera. A part of me said leave it, and I bigger part said look. I looked. A bunch of pics of her and her work friends...then a guy, and another, and then another. Her on his lap, just pics of him...enough to know that at least to me the relationship was over. The guy was a cousin of one of girls she worked with for years.



I had clothes and stuff there, so I went to the kitchen and grabbed a big a*s garbage bag and went to her room and started tossing my stuff in there. She ended up coming out of the shower and at first was shocked to see me but didn't even say a word. I didn't even say anything, just shook my head. I asked if she liked her birthday stuff and she just nodded. I then picked it all up and threw it in the bag with the rest of my stuff. She never said a word. She just looked at me.



Before I left, I went back into her room to grab one more thing which was the new earrings and necklace I bought for her. She was standing in front of the mirror just dumbfounded. I snatched the stuff up and then placed the camera down in front of her on the dresser. All I said was if you are wondering why I am packing up and leaving, this is why. I patted her on the back and said happy birthday champ and left. Never spoke a word to her or have even seen her around since that day.

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#3 I lived with a girl when I was 18. After about six months, the relationship had run its course. But, whenever I would bring up the subject of moving out, she would climb into a sleeping bag with a box-cutter and threaten to hurt herself.



I was just a dumb kid and didn't know how to handle that, so I would agree to stay. However, after about the fourth time with the box-cutter-sleeping-bag trick, I finally decided I couldn't live as a hostage. If she was going to hurt herself, that was her own business. So I just said goodbye and started packing.



She did not hurt herself. What she did instead was come out of the sleeping bag in a fury, with the box-cutter, and started trying to carve *me* up!



I flew down three flights of stairs with her right after me, screaming. (This was quite a scene because she was wearing purple lingerie from Victoria's Secret at the time.) I made it safely to the street and could still hear her cursing me from upstairs. Luckily, I had my wallet and keys, so I just drove off and started a new life.



Lost a lot of good record albums that day. Plus, a t-shirt from a Yes concert I had really liked. Bummer.



Edit: I just looked her up a few years ago. She's a college history professor now.

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According to Psychology Today, breakups don’t just feel emotionally painful in the moment, they can actually reshape how memories of the relationship are stored and recalled over time. Emotional distress can introduce cognitive biases that tilt recollections in a more idealized direction, especially in the short term, as the brain tries to soften the impact of loss. Because breakup-related pain activates similar neural pathways to physical injury, it can also disrupt working memory and prolong the grieving process. Over time, this distorted recall may make it harder to move on, as people unintentionally focus more on positive moments while minimizing the issues that led to the separation, ultimately slowing emotional recovery.

#4 I know mine is a good one. The last time I posted about it was YEARS ago. Like more than a decade. And it remains my highest voted comments in my reddit history. 8 year relationship with literally zero fighting or disagreements. I made cookies while she was at work. She came home and I presented the cookies. She says "I'm going to go" to which I say "to the store to get milk?" She says no, I dont love you anymore and I am leaving. I drove her to her mom's. Helped move everything. One week later she calls crying saying it was a huge mistake and she wants to come home. I say yes, pick her up and move her again. One week after she says out of the blue - I am SO sorry...but it was mistake coming back. I am leaving again. That was one hell of a ride for me emotionally. FYI the cookies were chocolate chip. I have spent a lifetime developing this recipe. They were amazing so dont you dare imply the cookies were the problem! .

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#5 We were in his bedroom. I told him I wanted to break up. He punched me in the face. Locked me in his room. I went out through his two-story bedroom window. Got in my car and drove away. Wasn't smart enough to call the cops. He drove to my house (I lived with my mom) at 2 am. She met him at the door with her s*****n.

#6 I realized I did not have to engage with her toxic behavior, so rather than have that last fight, I decided to leave. Or at least I tried to. I made it as far as the sidewalk. When her attempts at talking me into staying failed, she grabbed me. I remember a long moment when I realized it was a real predicament. I don't want to phrase this in a way that is offensive, but I think it's fair to say that there are limitations on what a guy can do physically to get loose from a woman and still stay out of trouble. As luck would have it, a cop drove by. When I started yelling and waving for help, she let go. I asked the cop if he could help get my key back from her, but he refused. I think he just didn't want to deal with it. I decided to count my blessings, go home, and barricade my doors until I could get the locks changed.

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PsyPost adds that while people often imagine breakups as clean, mutual decisions, the reality is usually more complicated and messy. Many endings involve indirect communication styles such as avoidance, blame-shifting, or even disappearing altogether, which creates a mismatch between how people think breakups should happen and how they actually unfold. This gap between expectation and reality can intensify emotional distress, especially when closure is missing or the reasoning feels unclear. In contrast, more “ideal” approaches tend to involve clear explanations and an effort to soften the emotional impact, though these are not always used.

#7 She was moving to be a few hours away and she completely ghosted me. Refused to answer the phone or answer and immediately hung up. Thing was, she very emotionally mature so that behavior was so unlike her. Then THE phone call. Some guy answered and I asked, "Is (redacted) there?" Immediate hang up.



That was my last attempt.

#8 When I was 21 I broke up with my high school bf. I was going to do it in person but he knew something was wrong over the phone and I'm a bad liar so I just told him. He showed up to my apartment later and was banging on the door and yelling at me to open the f**k up until I threatened to call the police. He proceeded to harass me for the next 8 months and also write a whole album about me. He even had his best friend call me fake crying to say he d**d to make me feel bad. D*****s forgot I had his brother's number so I immediately called the brother who was pissed that they were doing that. It stopped for a little bit after his brother told him to knock it off.



But then I ran into a mutual friend who asked what happened so I told her the truth of what happened. She turned around and told him I was making s**t up and he started calling and harassing me again.



I had already moved so at least he didn't know where I lived and after I changed my phone number I never heard from him again.



I heard he got married and had a kid and is now a woman.



I hope she realizes what she did was not okay.

#9 She made countless new social media accounts trying to reconnect with me went as far as using her mom’s social media to contact me. Contacted family members begging them to convince me to get back with her. Every new girl I talked to would almost always get a threat from her in their DMs. This went on for a couple month. Oh btw she was also cheating on me with another girl said she needed to figure her self out because she always felt attracted to girls to.

Insights from Literally Darling further show that the emotional impact of breakups is often amplified by specific patterns of behavior that make the experience more difficult to process. Situations involving betrayal, humiliation, or sudden endings tend to leave deeper psychological scars, especially when they occur in highly emotional contexts like holidays, birthdays, or moments of intimacy. Even when no single person is clearly at fault, mixed signals, poor timing, or a lack of closure can significantly increase emotional pain. These factors help explain why certain breakups feel especially unforgettable and why they are so often described as life-altering rather than just painful endings.

#10 He stalked me for a week



He spent a lot of time doing that and it was way more than in the past year when it came to spending time together. I didn't know where he lived, he knew where I lived but hardly ever showed up.



I go get lunch, he's there. I walk somewhere, he is biking right next to me, begging to rethink my choice. What made me snap was that I was in my garden and the dogs went nuts at the fence. Look over and saw him standing there, jiggling the locked handle as he stared through the gaps like a d**n zombie.



I told some people who scared him off by threatening to k**l him if he continued. Authorities didn't do a single thing about stalking at the time which is why I didn't try them first.

#11 I traveled to France from California to visit my "girlfriend" while she was studying abroad. Yeah, she had checked out months before and just felt bad about breaking up over the phone I guess. Those two weeks were awkward as hell.

#12 The hardest breakup I've had was actually one where I was the one that did the dumping.





I did love her but I couldn't do it anymore. She had some issues and it was deteriorating my own mental health. She became really controlling to the point where I basically gave up any sort of social life I had due to it always being a problem.





She even would fight with me at work through text, accusing me of not loving her or accusing me of seeing other women behind her back, or even fighting with me for not texting her enough AT WORK. Got to the point where it was f*****g up my performance due to being so stressed. I actually got called into the office.





All this kind of stuff and more made me eventually pull the plug. She called me and texted me non stop for about 2 weeks begging me not to leave. She even apologized for how she acted but I couldnt. S**t was never gonna change. I eventually had to block her and that made me break down.





Besides that stuff, there was also great times as well. Her parents were really nice people too, especially her dad. Sometimes I would go over to hang with him before she got out of work.





It was a rough breakup. I really hope she got help .

Finally, analysis from Ex-Boyfriend Recovery suggests that the effects of a difficult breakup can extend far beyond the relationship itself, influencing how a person views trust, identity, and future connections. After a painful separation, individuals may experience shifts in self-perception, heightened emotional sensitivity, and changes in how they approach dating and relationships. The process often involves grief and repeated mental re-evaluation of what happened, sometimes accompanied by embarrassment or withdrawal from social interaction. However, despite the distress, these experiences can also become turning points, leading to stronger boundaries, changed habits, and long-term personal growth in how future relationships are approached.

#13 Her and I had just graduated from high-school and I was living with her and her family, but I slept in a separate room. A mutual male friend of ours spent the night. The next morning I went to see her in her room and found the two of them in her bed. It lead to an argument where she acted like I had no right to be mad. She walked out of the room while the friend and I continued to argue. Soon after, her father and brother entered the room screaming and attacking the 2 of us. The two of us ran from the house and drove away. Turned out her family asked what the fighting was about and she told them we tried to r**e her. We both got arrested and went to court. Fortunately we were exonerated, but I was harassed and threatened by her friends and family and moved to a different area to get away from it.

#14 He said “Can’t break up with me if you can’t catch me!”, threw his fancy coat at me and ran away across Green’s Park. So I either had to chase him to return the coat there and then or suffer the drawn-out break-up with the whole “you still have my coat” game plan.



So… I chased him. He kept ZIGZAGGING. All it needed was the Benny Hill music.

#15 She was in her thirties with children so thought she would be dating with intention. Ended up dating for a year where she told me how much she wanted to get married and have kids literally every day. then we went to a wedding where she met my family and some friends and had a great weekend. Blocked me on everything when we got home and to this day has never tried to reach out. The biggest mindf**k I’ve ever been through in my life and still have trust issues because of it :).

Breakups aren’t just endings, they’re often messy turning points that stick in people’s memories far longer than the relationship itself. Whether they come out of nowhere or unravel slowly over time, the stories people shared make it clear there’s no normal way for love to fall apart. Some of these experiences are painfully relatable, others are so chaotic they feel almost unbelievable, but all of them highlight just how unpredictable relationships can be. And if there’s any comfort in all of this, it’s knowing that no matter how strange or painful a breakup might feel in the moment, someone out there probably has a story that tops it. So, I'll dare to ask: do you have a story to share?

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#16 She got a new job in another state. Wanted me to come with her. I got a new job. We moved in with her parents for a little till we got our own place. She cheated on me within a week of me moving in with her folks with her new coworker. I, naively, assumed forgive and forget. Eventually got our own place. She partially moved in. Cheated again. I packed up all her stuff and dropped them off at her office putting them at the coworker in questions desk and said these might be better suited for your closet. Left it at that. .

#17 Had a LTR with a woman suffering Borderline Personality Disorder and things had been going normally enough (after 4yrs together, friends for years before) when she just *suddenly* stopped taking my calls/texts for zero reason or explanation.



(We had been talking every day for years and seeing each other 2-3 times a week for years...lived within a mile of each other.)



When I finally got ahold of her on the phone she started screaming at me *"I'm not required to talk to you or answer your calls/texts just because you want me to!"* and hung up on me.



My mind was BLOWN! It was like some completely different reality had all of a sudden taken over and she had just started hating me without any explanation ever...it made my head spin for so long!



She would reappear here and there for a couple of months afterward trying in a super weird way to reconnect but I later found out that she had started dating a very old (30yrs older) *very* rich guy when she had stopped talking to me and then married him 6 months later.

#18 Dated for two and a half years, living together for a year and a half. When we, not if, we get married talks all the time. Future planning. So, it made sense to buy **THE** engagement ring she had shown me...as in **THE EXACT ONE**, right?



About six months previous, she got a gastric bypass. I told her I'd support her no matter what. And I did. Even lost some weight myself naturally. And at first, it made sense that we went from being intimate several times a week to once a month...they advise you to use a lead shielded c****m for the first few months because the risk of pregnancy is so high when you're losing so much weight so quickly. So ok. But a few months later, she starts playing D&D with some friends after work (for reference, I worked bankers hours and she worked 3rds so it wasn't like any time was lost). And at first she'd get home at noon. Then 2. Then 3:30. Then there was the day she and I pulled in the driveway at 6 pm simultaneously. Didn't think anything of it. Only that once though.



Anyways, buddy gets married and I pull the trigger that Monday and buy the ring. Proposed two weeks later as we're getting ready to go to a "group birthday party" for myself and a few other friends who are unfortunate enough to have December birthdays. She says "Oh s**t...uhhh..." and runs to the bedroom and shuts the door. Definitely didn't go as planned. We talked, apparently I surprised her and she just needed some time to think. Because, you know, saying "When we get married, we should really consider moving to [this city] because the schools are better" is all entirely hypothetical despite both of us *ACTIVELY* saving money to buy a house.



Two weeks go by, I've given up on it. She's probably just trying to get past Christmas. Brave face. Going to her mom's house for a pre-Christmas party, wants her big strong man to drive in the barely snowing conditions... about halfway she says "Give me your hand, I have something to tell you". Boom. Ring on finger. Answer. We tell her parents, we tell my parents, we tell my daughter who is legit ecstatic.



Two weeks later I get home on her D&D "night" and she's a complete mess. Tears. No sleep. She breaks up with me. "It's not you, it's me... I'm not good enough for you [editors note: don't I get a say in this decision? Stupidest line ever], my therapist suggested I try being engaged to you but it just didn't feel right..."...I still hear the full speal in my head every so often.



She moves out. Daughter is crushed, I'm crushed. Two weeks later, forgetting to unfollow her on Instagram, she posts a picture of her new boyfriend. "One month with this handsome man!"



My Dad went legend status though, and I didn't know about it for about a year when we finally decided to talk about it (at her request, not mine). He DM'ed her "Hey [ex], congratulations! But didn't you just dump my son two weeks ago? Anyways, wishing you nothing but the best!".

#19 She pulled a 180 when we moved in together, she all of a sudden was very vocal about who I hung out with and what I wearing, she went so far as to tell me to stop hanging out with my childhood best friend because they're a woman, who happens to live 6 hours away with her longtime boyfriend and a good mutual friend of ours, but she didn't see a problem with having lunch every day with her ex (she worked as a phlebotomist and he worked in dietary at the same hospital and I didnt mind because i trusted her).



Near the end we moved out of our place but I still did things for her, including keeping her dog while she found a place until her dog attacked mine, I told her she had to take him which she did but a few days later she told me I had to take him back, my buddy I was living with understandably didn't want a potentially aggressive dog around his kids, I told her I couldn't otherwise I would have nowhere to stay, she called me selfish and threatened to tell people I r***d her if I didn't, she said this over text so I kept screenshots and told her to never talk to me again.

#20 I was on the verge of calling the cops due to her starting to throw s**t around and her just f*****g *screaming*.

#21 Broke up with high school/college sweetheart two weeks before fully planned wedding.

#22 We never argued for eight months. She suddenly melted down in a fit of paranoia & complained I wasn't taking a threat of kidnappers seriously.

#23 Things were fine then it came out of nowhere.



She accused me of not trying to find a job after graduating. Despite the several hundred applications I'd put out in the span of a few months



And it's not as if she'd had any better luck, she didn't hear back from anywhere either and was back at her pre graduation summer job.



She said the tipping point had been that I didn't drive to a job fair a friend of hers suggested. The job fair was **4 hours away** and for a company that was looking for warehouse workers with pay below my own states minimum wage.



I don't understand.

#24 She got upset when I brought up marriage after a couple of years of dating. Said she wanted to date others. I reminded her she had my ring on her finger. She gave it back. Ended it all in a 20 min discussion which I didn’t even realize we were going to talk about. So there was that.

#25 We were planning our wedding and he married someone else without telling me. I found out from a mutual friend.

#26 Nothing too extreme. But after two years of changing everything about myself (my haircut, clothes, way of speaking, social media, even my college she wanted me to change - thank God I didn't), she break up because she "wanted a man, not a boy". Well, years later this boy is married with kids and happy with career choice.

#27 We were dating for a few **weeks**, when i told him i was going to a trip with my mom in another state. which happened to be where a very old friend (10+ years friendship) lived and i told him i was planing on seeing him there, during the day, like a coffee.



he demanded that i stayed and or that if i went i had to not see my friend, because he was jealous. he threated me that if i couldnt agree, we should break up; so even after i explained that: my friend is straight, we are not. i've chosen (ex) to be my bf, not my friend there. he still insited on that, so broke up with him. saw my friend in a coffee, where we chated for a few hours, went back home single and decided to stay that way for another 5 years.

#28 Told me she had to block me because her son’s schedule was going to be too busy for an unknown amount of time… 4 days later I got herpes.

#29 He told me completely unprompted that if I d**d he would be “kinda sad” for a few hours but then he would be over it.

#30 After we broke up she had her friends collect her records from me. And she changed her number so I couldn't contact her. Honestly, it hurt. She didn't have to stoop so low.

#31 She broke up with me over text on my birthday. i read it three times thinking it was a joke. my roommate found me staring at the wall an hour later and said dude you good. i said yes. i was not good.

#32 I got her pregnant……she had an abortion….broke up with me and started dating someone else about a week later .

#33 Not worst breakup, just most ridiculous. My high school to college boyfriend, first love or whatever you wanna call it. He had this group of friends who were all tight-knit. One summer, they all went on a camping trip. When they returned, they broke up with their girlfriends one by one. I was the last girlfriend still standing. I asked my then-boyfriend “all of your friends have broken up with their girlfriends… I’m not next am I?” And he goes “well, yeah I’ve been thinking about it..”. So he ended our multi year relationship. Then continued to be an emotional t*******t for the year+ following.



F**k you, Anthony.

#34 Just as he pulled up to my house (so i could break up with him) my mum text me to let me know my nan had passed away. i burst into tears the second he walked in the door and then i had to muddle through breaking up with him.

#35 I was going to law school and he was going to med school - about 4 hours away from each other. We had been together for 5 years at this point and were on track for getting married. His parents never wanted me to date him because they thought that having a girlfriend distracted him from his school. (Joke’s on them because I was a much better student (4.0 gpa) and helped him in all of his classes.)



Once he moved in to med school and I moved in to law school, he started ghosting me. Next call I get is that he’s going to come up to visit me. Turns out his dad drove him up to break up with me. His dad waited in the car while he broke up with me and then drove him back home.



Funny enough, I started dating someone else in about 2 weeks who I ended up marrying! And his parents reached out again, once seeing how successful I was, to ask if I was still interested in marrying my ex.



So while it was painful at the time, it’s probably the best thing that happened to me. I’m happily married to another very successful lawyer with an amazing child.



This definitely makes me think that a lot of things happen for a reason.

#36 First gf of four years accepted a job out of college to teach English in Italy. Three months later I saved up enough money to visit her and on the first day she refused to kiss me or hold hands. During dinner she told me she felt like a bird trapped in a cage and informed me we would be opening the relationship. I had to spend the remainder of the vacation there, and then fly to Hawaii to spend another 10-days watching her FaceTime her new boo. She was my first love and I was naive, so I actually put up with this for several months thinking her fling wouldn’t last. Then when I pulled the plug, she told me I was making a huge mistake and threw a big fit when I gave her stuff back.



My second gf of three years cheated on me with my sister’s boyfriend. This happened several times during group hangouts. All my friends knew about it and didn’t say anything. My ex broke up with me on the premise that I was too autistic for her, and I didn’t find out until several months later that the real reason was because she cheated.



Been single since and it’s been absolutely blissful. Don’t know if I’ll ever date again.

#37 Had doubts over time but were together almost 5 yrs met in high school(ugh) So i ignored the red flags for a bit.. which what were actually him acting weird since meeting several someone elses, and having a secret set of social media accounts.



It was christmas time he came over for the holiday with my family per usual, but he brought nothing… yet still gathered his gifts from us.. and left early. He didnt answer me much after then. Which was odd but I figured it could have had to do with him having his own family to deal with the day prior.



Then come NYE which also happens to be my Moms birthday, he showed up to celebrate even sent a heartfelt text to my mom. He came in, got a plate of food then last minute told me it had to be to-go since he had to be with his own family for the evening. I thought it was weird and gave him a hug goodbye anyway and figured he may fill me in later.



Well he didnt. He took that plate of food, then ignored me.. I waited for a few more days thinking something had happened and messaged to let him know i missed him but it was weird to not hear from him? No reply. Ever again. Was blocked from everything and that was it ?



Soo got real life ghosted by someone at one point I went engagement ring shopping with, experienced a miscarriage with, and lived with for a time. Its been a couple years now but that is genuinely the worst i can think of since it left me with weird unresolved s**t compared to other breakups where the person just spoke like normal.