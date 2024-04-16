Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
World’s Most Expensive Cow, Viatina-19, Breaks Records After Fetching $4.8 Million
Animals, News

World’s Most Expensive Cow, Viatina-19, Breaks Records After Fetching $4.8 Million

A cow in Arandú, São Paulo, Brazil, recently became the most expensive ever sold at auction, fetching an impressive R$21,000,000 (approximately $4.8 million).

One-third of the ownership of the record-breaking cow, Viatina-19 FIV Mara, was sold at an auction last June for $1.44 million, putting its total value at over $4 million, the Guinness World Records site states. Its owners are breeders Casa Branca Agropastoril, Agropecuária Napemo, and Nelore HRO. 

While Viatina-19 may not be able to speak Latin or hold a PhD from Harvard, as many social media users jokingly suggested, the animal is of purebred Nelore, a breed known for its remarkable heat tolerance.

Viatina-19, a Nelore cow from Brazil, became the most expensive ever sold at auction
World’s Most Expensive Cow, Viatina-19, Breaks Records After Fetching $4.8 Million

Image credits: Casa Branca Agropastoril

Additionally, the value of Nelore cows lies in their high-quality meat, which is distinguished by its tenderness and flavor.

“The recognition of our beloved Viatina-19 by the Guinness Book is not only a personal achievement, but an extraordinary milestone in the history of the Nelore breed and genetic improvement as a whole,” breeder Agropecuária Napemo wrote in a Facebook post announcing the cow’s Guinness World Record.

Nelore cows are not difficult to identify. These animals are characterized by their bright white fur (no spots), loose skin, and a prominent bulbous hump above their shoulders.

The cow broke a Guinness World Record after being sold for $4.8 million

World’s Most Expensive Cow, Viatina-19, Breaks Records After Fetching $4.8 Million

Image credits: Casa Branca Agropastoril

Nelore cows are known for their remarkable heat tolerance

World’s Most Expensive Cow, Viatina-19, Breaks Records After Fetching $4.8 Million

Image credits: Curious Facts

These animals are characterized by their bright white fur, loose skin, and a hump above their shoulders

World’s Most Expensive Cow, Viatina-19, Breaks Records After Fetching $4.8 Million

Image credits: Curious Facts

This breed is originally from India and takes its name from the district of Nellore in the Andhra Pradesh state, located in the country’s southern coastal region.

Born in Nova Iguaçu de Goiás, Brazil, Viatina-19 is ranked among the best Nelore cows in history. 

People reacted to the news of the auction

World’s Most Expensive Cow, Viatina-19, Breaks Records After Fetching $4.8 Million

World’s Most Expensive Cow, Viatina-19, Breaks Records After Fetching $4.8 Million

World’s Most Expensive Cow, Viatina-19, Breaks Records After Fetching $4.8 Million

World’s Most Expensive Cow, Viatina-19, Breaks Records After Fetching $4.8 Million

World’s Most Expensive Cow, Viatina-19, Breaks Records After Fetching $4.8 Million

World’s Most Expensive Cow, Viatina-19, Breaks Records After Fetching $4.8 Million

World’s Most Expensive Cow, Viatina-19, Breaks Records After Fetching $4.8 Million

World’s Most Expensive Cow, Viatina-19, Breaks Records After Fetching $4.8 Million

diddylavanza avatar
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
17 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Our beloved Viatina" says the breeder, who sells cows to be slaughtered. Sorry my fellow pandas, I am not asking everyone to be a vegetarian, it's up to anyone to choose, but I hate reading this hypocrisy.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
wookiee74 avatar
Chewie Baron
Chewie Baron
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A cow costing that much would not be slaughtered. It’ll probably be put out to stud.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
