The World’s Biggest Spider Web Has Been Found, And It’s Pure Nightmare Fuel

Deep inside a pitch-black chamber on the Albanian–Greek border, scientists have stumbled upon something straight out of a nightmare: the world’s biggest spider web.

The discovery, published in Subterranean Biology, revealed a tangled colony of more than 110,000 spiders coexisting within a single web stretching 1,140 square feet, roughly the size of a semi-detached house in the UK.

Researchers say two different species that would normally eat each other came together to build the web.

The discovery was made in a cave with a unique ecosystem that provides an abundance of food for the spiders.

“This is one of the first examples of two spider species creating a colony,” researchers said, stunned that the normally solitary and cannibalistic animals were thriving together.

Caver in red suit examines the world’s biggest spider web inside a dark cave, covered with massive thick spider silk.

Image credits: Subterranean Biology

The discovery was made inside a location known as the Sulfur Cave, a natural chamber carved by sulfuric acid and known for its toxic atmosphere and yellow-stained walls.

According to visitors, the air inside reeks of rotten eggs, which is the result of hydrogen sulfide gas rising from underground water and reacting with oxygen to form sulfuric acid.

Over time, that acid slowly ate away at the surrounding rock, hollowing out the chamber that has now become home to an unprecedented community of arachnids.

Close-up of a large spider resting in the center of its dense and extensive spider web structure.

Image credits: Subterranean Biology

The two species responsible for the web are the larger Tegenaria domestica, known as the domestic house spider, and the much smaller Prinerigone vagans, a type of sheet weaver.

Beyond the size of the web, the fact that these two species collaborated is what caught researchers’ attention.

“What’s fascinating here is, firstly, that there is a group of communally living spiders in a cave,” said Jason Dunlop, curator of arachnids at the Berlin Natural History Museum.

Massive spider web covering a cave ceiling filled with countless spiders, representing the world’s biggest spider web discovery.

Image credits: Subterranean Biology

“Most spiders are solitary, but a few species are known to live in groups, although these usually build large communal webs outdoors covering a whole tree or bush.”

“What’s really unexpected,” he continued, “is that two rather different species of spider from two different families are involved: a kind of house spider like the one that sometimes appears in the bath, and a smaller money spider.

That’s unique as far as I’m aware.”

The spiders are living in a “truce” of sorts possible only thanks to the sheer amount of food available to them

