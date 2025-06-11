“That Was My Wake-Up Call”: Employee Gets Dissed For Working 30 Hours Overtime

ADVERTISEMENT

In an ideal 9-to-5 job, you’d come in at exactly 9 o’clock and punch out at 5. However, the reality is different for many people. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), 22% of workers worldwide work excessively long hours without extra compensation. And this holds true in some white collar jobs more than others.

One employee in the finance sector used to work 70-75 hours a week, yet got no appreciation from their boss. As a cautionary tale to other overachievers, they shared their story online. “Lesson definitely learnt that you owe nothing to your workplace,” the disgruntled employee wrote.

An employee used to work 70-75 hours a week, yet still got no appreciation from the boss

The boss even called them inefficient and threatened to replace them with AI

“Stop working for free! 75 hours a week is wild,” people in the comments didn’t hide their irritation

This story wasn’t one-of-a-kind; many others have worked extra hours and have gotten no love for it as well

