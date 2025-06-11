Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“That Was My Wake-Up Call”: Employee Gets Dissed For Working 30 Hours Overtime
Young employee in business attire working late in office, appearing tired after 30 hours overtime.
Work & Money

“That Was My Wake-Up Call”: Employee Gets Dissed For Working 30 Hours Overtime

In an ideal 9-to-5 job, you’d come in at exactly 9 o’clock and punch out at 5. However, the reality is different for many people. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), 22% of workers worldwide work excessively long hours without extra compensation. And this holds true in some white collar jobs more than others.

One employee in the finance sector used to work 70-75 hours a week, yet got no appreciation from their boss. As a cautionary tale to other overachievers, they shared their story online. “Lesson definitely learnt that you owe nothing to your workplace,” the disgruntled employee wrote.

    An employee used to work 70-75 hours a week, yet still got no appreciation from the boss

    Image credits: ckstockphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

    The boss even called them inefficient and threatened to replace them with AI

    Image credits: GaudiLab/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: finity99

    “Stop working for free! 75 hours a week is wild,” people in the comments didn’t hide their irritation

    This story wasn’t one-of-a-kind; many others have worked extra hours and have gotten no love for it as well

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

