Workaholic Dad Always Picks Work Over Fam, Faces Loneliness As Kids Refuse To Visit Him In Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Every family has that one legendary catchphrase. Some dads say things like “don’t make me turn this car around”, while others go with “money doesn’t grow on trees”. In the long run, these sayings have the ability to shape the perceptions of children when it comes to certain things.

For today’s Original Poster’s (OP) father, the line on repeat was “who’s going to pay the bills if I don’t work?”. After years of hearing him say that in dire moments, the OP had the perfect comeback, and he delivered it at the most poetic time.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Workaholic parents may provide financial security and material comforts, yet their relentless focus on careers can leave children emotionally adrift

Image credits: vgstockstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author grew up in a wealthy home but experienced emotional neglect, as his father prioritized work over spending time with the family

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: vasilij33 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Key life events, like his hospitalization and his sister’s wedding, highlighted the father’s absence and lack of emotional support

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Determined not to repeat this pattern, the author made his own family a priority, using PTO, attending his kids’ activities, and focusing on emotional presence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Distinct-Constant549

ADVERTISEMENT

When the father suffered a heart attack and asked for a visit, the author set boundaries, emphasizing that emotional neglect in childhood shaped his choices today

Growing up, the OP never lacked material comfort except his father’s time and attention. Noting that his father was a workaholic who leased a new Mercedes every few years, had a heated indoor pool installed in the house, and even employed a housekeeper. He also shared that his father always justified his absence with the same rhetorical question about paying the bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the OP was hospitalized at sixteen after being hit by a car, his father showed up the first night then disappeared until discharge. Similarly, when his older sister got married, their father attended the ceremony and reception but skipped everything else. Worse, he delayed walking her down the aisle to finish a business call.

Determined not to repeat history, the OP made a promise to himself that his job would never outrank his family. He now uses all his PTO every year, attends his children’s sports games, and prioritizes time with his wife. Recently, his father suffered a heart attack and survived, so he asked the OP to visit. The OP emphasized that he could go as his job is stable, and extra PTO wouldn’t be an issue.

However, he gave the condition that he would visit his father if he covered his salary. His father called him money-grubbing and accused him of being cruel, insisting that he raised him better than that. The OP countered that he had been raised exactly like that given his father’s example. The OP’s wife believes he may be too harsh on a lonely old man, but he just wanted his father to learn a lesson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: zavalishina / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Research helps explain why the tension between the son and his father runs so deep. According to BetterHelp, parental absence, whether a parent is physically away or emotionally unavailable, can leave lasting scars on a child’s development. Even in homes where money and material needs are fully provided, children still require affection, attention, and validation.

Verywell Mind reinforces this idea, highlighting that children remember emotional availability far more vividly than financial support. What sticks with them into adulthood is not the luxury cars or gifts, but the presence, warmth, and responsiveness of a parent. Longitudinal studies show that quality time spent with children fosters resilience and long-term happiness far more than material comfort.

The story also illustrates what Greater Good describes about estranged families and aging parents. When a parent becomes ill or vulnerable, unresolved childhood wounds often resurface, forcing adult children to confront lingering pain. These moments can amplify resentment but also create opportunities for reconciliation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens sides with the OP, praising him for prioritizing his own family over a parent who repeatedly put work first. They framed the situation as a kind of inevitable consequence for the father, pointing out that it’s alright for the OP set boundaries. If you were in the OP’s shoes, would you visit your parent despite past neglect, or would you set boundaries like he did? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens supported the author’s decision to prioritize his family, with many expressing admiration for his courage to confront the lasting impact of parental absence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT