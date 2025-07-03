99 Funny Work Memes To Help Keep You Going Until Another Friday (New Pics)
Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life. Oh, if only it were that easy! In reality, millions of people take whatever jobs they can get—just to put food on the table. And even those who adore what they do sometimes have days they wish they could hit snooze and go right back to sleep. Or skip that "quick" Zoom call that somehow always spirals into a two-hour existential crisis.
Whether you’re currently procrastinating a task you’ve been avoiding for weeks, taking a “mental health break” between meetings, or just need to escape the absurdity that is your 9-to-5 life, you've come to the right place...
Bored Panda has pulled the best memes from a Facebook page called Work Meme of the Day. It has more than 544,000 members comforting each other with painfully relatable memes about the highs and lows of being gainfully employed. It’s like a support group. But without the talking. So get ready to laugh, cry, or maybe even reconsider your entire career path as you scroll through the list. Don't forget to upvote your favorites!
We also take a look at the 10 jobs at risk of being replaced by AI in 2025. And you'll find that info between the images.
Hold onto your job tight because AI might be coming for it. That's the word from jobseeker platform LiveCareer. The site recently published a report titled, 10 Jobs AI Will Replace in 2025—and some of them might surprise you.
The career experts note that workers who develop adaptability, emotional intelligence, and a willingness to learn will be better positioned to succeed—and stay relevant—as technology reshapes the workplace.
"While some jobs are simply becoming more efficient with AI, others are at risk of disappearing altogether," warns the report. Keen to know whether your 9-5 is safe? Keep scrolling to find out...
First on the list is data entry clerks. The reason being that data entry involves transferring information from one format to another, which is an ideal task for AI. "Machine learning and optical character recognition (OCR) systems can now extract data from physical documents, emails, or web forms with high accuracy and minimal supervision," notes LiveCareer.com.
The report adds that some data tasks still need a human eye, but most traditional data entry jobs are quickly disappearing. So what should you do?
"If you're currently in data entry, consider turning towards roles in data analysis or data management. Strengthen your skills in tools like Excel, SQL, or Python for data manipulation and analysis," advise the experts. "These fields are expanding as businesses require skilled professionals to derive insights from large datasets and implement AI-driven solutions."
If you're a telemarketer, you should also brace yourself. "Cold calling for sales usually follows a script, which makes it easy for AI systems to handle," notes the report. "These voice tools can sound human, respond to basic questions, and keep the conversation going based on predefined rules."
Consider a shift into digital marketing, customer success, or sales roles where relationship-building and strategic thinking are key, suggest the LiveCareer experts. They add that now is a good time to learn about digital marketing tools, CRM systems, and social media engagement strategies to stay competitive.
Customer service reps that deal with basic support might also want to reconsider their career choice. "Many customer service requests are simple and repetitive, and they include things like password resets, checking order status, or billing questions. These types of issues often follow a set script, making them ideal for automation," warns the report.
"AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can now handle these tasks quickly and accurately, often without customers realising they’re not talking to a real person," it adds.
But all is not lost. LiveCareer's experts suggest transitioning into more specialized customer success roles that require higher levels of expertise and empathy, such as customer relationship management, technical support, or client training. You might want to upskill in areas like troubleshooting, product knowledge, or industry-specific needs sooner rather than later.
Also on the list: retail cashiers. "Retail checkout is a straightforward process that involves scanning items, calculating totals, and processing payments. These tasks are repetitive and follow a predictable pattern, making them ideal for automation," cautions the report, adding that AI systems can now handle these processes quickly and efficiently, reducing the need for human cashiers in many settings.
If, like millions of people, you hold this job title, you might want to level up to a role in retail management or customer experience, where you can apply your understanding of consumer behavior. "You could also explore opportunities in logistics, supply chain management, or technology implementation within retail environments," adds the report.
LiveCareer's experts also believe that some copy editors and proofreaders are at risk of being replaced by robots. AI tools are now advanced enough to catch common grammar mistakes, punctuation errors, and even tone inconsistencies in text, they say.
"Some platforms go beyond basic editing, offering sentence rephrasing and writing suggestions that closely mimic the work of human editors, making routine proofreading tasks increasingly automated," reads the report.
So what now? "To stay relevant, consider switching to strategic roles in content marketing, creative direction, or communications, where you can leverage your editorial skills in new ways," say the experts. "Gaining expertise in areas like content strategy, SEO, or digital content management will enhance your skill set and make you a more competitive professional."
Paralegals and legal assistants might be looking for new jobs, too. According to the report, these people typically spend their days sifting through case files, organizing evidence, and researching past rulings—tasks that require handling large volumes of data and following a clear, logical structure.
"These repetitive and detail-oriented duties are well within the reach of AI, which can process vast amounts of information with speed and accuracy," it reads, adding that you may want to consider shifting to a role in legal technology, such as legal operations or legal tech consulting, where your legal expertise can be combined with cutting-edge tools.
"If you have a solid background in law, consider branching out into project management, litigation support, or compliance positions within the growing tech sector, where legal knowledge is constantly in demand," adds LiveCareer.
Bookkeepers should consider transitioning into roles like financial analyst, auditor, or financial consultant before AI comes for your job. Your ability to interpret complex financial data and provide strategic insights will be highly valued in these roles, say the career experts. "Enhancing your skills in financial modelling, budgeting, or data analysis will set you up for success in the evolving financial landscape," they add.
But why is this particular position at risk? "Bookkeeping involves repetitive tasks like tracking transactions, managing ledgers, and preparing basic financial reports—all rule-based functions that are increasingly being automated," notes the report. "With AI handling these tasks, businesses can streamline their operations and reduce human error in financial processes."
Bad news for those working frontline at fast food outlets and restaurants. "In fast food and restaurant settings, many day-to-day tasks—like taking orders, prepping simple meals, and cleaning—are repetitive and easy to automate," say LiveCareer's experts. "These duties follow predictable patterns, making them ideal for machines and AI to take over."
Here's what you can do instead: "Consider more creative or managerial roles within the hospitality and food industries, such as culinary innovation, restaurant management, or supply chain management," suggests the report. "You can also look into food service tech roles that involve developing or managing AI systems for restaurants."
The next one is not too surprising—as we're already seeing this happening—but, LiveCareer warns that warehouse workers should start upskilling or looking for a new job.
"Warehouse jobs often involve tasks like picking products from shelves, packing boxes, labelling, and tracking inventory, all of which follow set routines and physical patterns," reads the report. "These tasks don’t require complex decision-making and can be easily mapped out for machines to perform with precision, speed, and around-the-clock reliability."
You can consider building skills in logistics coordination, inventory control, or warehouse technology operations. "You could transition into roles like warehouse supervisor, supply chain analyst, or robotics technician," adds the LiveCareer report. "Learning how to work with automation systems, understand logistics software, or manage safety and efficiency standards will make you a valuable part of the next-generation supply chain workforce."
Lastly, entry-level market research analysts are doing work that can potentially be done by robots. "At the junior level, market research often involves collecting large datasets, spotting trends, and preparing basic reports. These tasks are repetitive, structured, and heavily data-driven, making them perfect for automation," explains the report. "AI tools can easily handle data collection, run statistical analyses, and highlight patterns without needing human input for the basics."
LiveCareer suggests shifting toward roles that blend analytical thinking with strategic decision-making, such as business analyst, data scientist, or strategy consultant.
"Focus on building skills in data visualisation, data storytelling, and tools like Power BI, Tableau, or Python for analysis," reads the report. "Learning how to turn raw data into actionable insights will set you apart in a market that values both tech fluency and human judgment."
Before you start panicking, the experts note that while AI is making impressive progress in automating many tasks, there are still roles it can't fully take over. These include those that require creativity, emotional intelligence, and complex decision-making.
"Jobs that involve direct human interaction, such as therapists, healthcare workers, educators, and customer service roles that rely on empathy and understanding, are less likely to be fully automated," reads the report.
The LiveCareer experts add that many leadership positions are also safe. "[Roles] where strategic thinking and emotional intelligence are crucial for guiding teams, fostering innovation, and making ethical decisions, will remain driven by humans," they say.
They add that while AI can augment these roles, it is unlikely to replace the human qualities that drive them. "These roles show that AI is best used to support people, not replace them, helping humans focus on more important tasks while machines take care of the repetitive, time-consuming ones."
