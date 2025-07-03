ADVERTISEMENT

Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life. Oh, if only it were that easy! In reality, millions of people take whatever jobs they can get—just to put food on the table. And even those who adore what they do sometimes have days they wish they could hit snooze and go right back to sleep. Or skip that "quick" Zoom call that somehow always spirals into a two-hour existential crisis.

Whether you’re currently procrastinating a task you’ve been avoiding for weeks, taking a “mental health break” between meetings, or just need to escape the absurdity that is your 9-to-5 life, you've come to the right place...

Bored Panda has pulled the best memes from a Facebook page called Work Meme of the Day. It has more than 544,000 members comforting each other with painfully relatable memes about the highs and lows of being gainfully employed. It’s like a support group. But without the talking. So get ready to laugh, cry, or maybe even reconsider your entire career path as you scroll through the list. Don't forget to upvote your favorites!

We also take a look at the 10 jobs at risk of being replaced by AI in 2025. And you'll find that info between the images.