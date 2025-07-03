ADVERTISEMENT

Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life. Oh, if only it were that easy! In reality, millions of people take whatever jobs they can get—just to put food on the table. And even those who adore what they do sometimes have days they wish they could hit snooze and go right back to sleep. Or skip that "quick" Zoom call that somehow always spirals into a two-hour existential crisis.

Whether you’re currently procrastinating a task you’ve been avoiding for weeks, taking a “mental health break” between meetings, or just need to escape the absurdity that is your 9-to-5 life, you've come to the right place...

Bored Panda has pulled the best memes from a Facebook page called Work Meme of the Day. It has more than 544,000 members comforting each other with painfully relatable memes about the highs and lows of being gainfully employed. It’s like a support group. But without the talking. So get ready to laugh, cry, or maybe even reconsider your entire career path as you scroll through the list. Don't forget to upvote your favorites!

We also take a look at the 10 jobs at risk of being replaced by AI in 2025. And you'll find that info between the images.

#1

Funny work meme showing a mailroom worker humorously holding packages instead of labels to entertain office workers.

Thathitmann:

Those are some "slinging packages all day in the hot sun" forearms.

Anon:

He probably got tired of being creeped on for being a stud and was trying to scare off some of the desperate by being a goof. Still not distracting my thirsty ass from noticing those forearms though.

Dustan Bailey Pace , www.reddit.com Report

Hold onto your job tight because AI might be coming for it. That's the word from jobseeker platform LiveCareer. The site recently published a report titled, 10 Jobs AI Will Replace in 2025—and some of them might surprise you.

The career experts note that workers who develop adaptability, emotional intelligence, and a willingness to learn will be better positioned to succeed—and stay relevant—as technology reshapes the workplace.

"While some jobs are simply becoming more efficient with AI, others are at risk of disappearing altogether," warns the report. Keen to know whether your 9-5 is safe? Keep scrolling to find out...

    #2

    Two men laughing together illustrating funny work memes about coworkers with the best personalities once you break the ice.

    the_hustlin_honey:

    To everyone who thought I looked mean but was really just angry about having to be in the office and forced to “people”, I’m sorry…..kind of…..😂😂

    Jonathan Albern Report

    First on the list is data entry clerks. The reason being that data entry involves transferring information from one format to another, which is an ideal task for AI. "Machine learning and optical character recognition (OCR) systems can now extract data from physical documents, emails, or web forms with high accuracy and minimal supervision," notes LiveCareer.com.

    The report adds that some data tasks still need a human eye, but most traditional data entry jobs are quickly disappearing. So what should you do?

    "If you're currently in data entry, consider turning towards roles in data analysis or data management. Strengthen your skills in tools like Excel, SQL, or Python for data manipulation and analysis," advise the experts. "These fields are expanding as businesses require skilled professionals to derive insights from large datasets and implement AI-driven solutions."

    #3

    Black dog sitting on a couch with a sad expression, a funny work meme about not going to work today.

    Dawn Reid:

    My dog turns his head away when I give him a kiss before I leave for work he won't even look at me.

    Theblacklabradorpoppy Report

    If you're a telemarketer, you should also brace yourself. "Cold calling for sales usually follows a script, which makes it easy for AI systems to handle," notes the report. "These voice tools can sound human, respond to basic questions, and keep the conversation going based on predefined rules."

    Consider a shift into digital marketing, customer success, or sales roles where relationship-building and strategic thinking are key, suggest the LiveCareer experts. They add that now is a good time to learn about digital marketing tools, CRM systems, and social media engagement strategies to stay competitive.
    #4

    Sticky note with handwritten funny work meme about clarifying personal details before entering a patient’s room.

    Savage Paramedics , x.com Report

    #5

    Woman lying in bed looking wide awake with caption about waiting to come home from work, funny work meme.

    Christine Wheeler:

    That’s me 100%.

    Romaila Syafitri Report

    Customer service reps that deal with basic support might also want to reconsider their career choice. "Many customer service requests are simple and repetitive, and they include things like password resets, checking order status, or billing questions. These types of issues often follow a set script, making them ideal for automation," warns the report.

    "AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can now handle these tasks quickly and accurately, often without customers realising they’re not talking to a real person," it adds.

    But all is not lost. LiveCareer's experts suggest transitioning into more specialized customer success roles that require higher levels of expertise and empathy, such as customer relationship management, technical support, or client training. You might want to upskill in areas like troubleshooting, product knowledge, or industry-specific needs sooner rather than later.
    #6

    Funny work meme showing surprised man’s face reacting to minimal wage and minimal work in an office humor context

    Kalani Allen:

    Got it backwards.
    Employee does minimal or unskilled work.
    Company pays accordingly.
    Want more pay? Add value. When you make your organization more money from your labor they will increase pay.

    Vegard Witsø:

    The logic breaks down when the skilled and diligent employee does take on extra responsibility: If he's lucky, his title might inflate a bit, but his wage typically doesn't just by itself. He has to demand it. Not so easy to do, if you are the diligent type. And you see it everythere around you: There's plenty of people working 60 hours weeks, who aren't rich. And amongst rich people, many enough aren't working hard at all. There's no connection between working hard and getting paid.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    matthewsavestheworld avatar
    Matthew Savestheworld
    Matthew Savestheworld
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you make more money for your company... they will say thank you. But they WILL NOT pay you more

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Also on the list: retail cashiers. "Retail checkout is a straightforward process that involves scanning items, calculating totals, and processing payments. These tasks are repetitive and follow a predictable pattern, making them ideal for automation," cautions the report, adding that AI systems can now handle these processes quickly and efficiently, reducing the need for human cashiers in many settings.

    If, like millions of people, you hold this job title, you might want to level up to a role in retail management or customer experience, where you can apply your understanding of consumer behavior. "You could also explore opportunities in logistics, supply chain management, or technology implementation within retail environments," adds the report.
    #7

    Humorous work sign about employees struggling with math, perfect for funny work memes to keep you going.

    Tim Hull:

    The cash register does the math but they still can't count the change correctly.

    Leslie Thorpe:

    I don’t shop where they don’t take cash. It is much easier to save when I see every dollar leave my hand.

    Sarcasm Report

    #8

    Screenshot of a humorous work meme about office banter and playful weight comments between coworkers.

    Savage Paramedics , x.com Report

    #9

    Funny work meme sign on a fence stating the work center has been accident-free since Joe left, humor at the workplace.

    dinasaursinlove:

    Spoiler alert: joe was the accident.

    o-Worker "Quote" of the Day , www.tumblr.com Report

    LiveCareer's experts also believe that some copy editors and proofreaders are at risk of being replaced by robots. AI tools are now advanced enough to catch common grammar mistakes, punctuation errors, and even tone inconsistencies in text, they say.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Some platforms go beyond basic editing, offering sentence rephrasing and writing suggestions that closely mimic the work of human editors, making routine proofreading tasks increasingly automated," reads the report.

    So what now? "To stay relevant, consider switching to strategic roles in content marketing, creative direction, or communications, where you can leverage your editorial skills in new ways," say the experts. "Gaining expertise in areas like content strategy, SEO, or digital content management will enhance your skill set and make you a more competitive professional."

    #10

    Man making an exaggerated gesture about a 50-cent raise, a funny work meme to keep you going.

    Matt Poole:

    Yall are getting .50?

    Christine D Paragas Report

    #11

    Funny work meme with a dog sitting in a chair by a fire, looking tired and not ready for the weekend.

    Adam Watson:

    What weekend?!

    Camperville Report

    Paralegals and legal assistants might be looking for new jobs, too. According to the report, these people typically spend their days sifting through case files, organizing evidence, and researching past rulings—tasks that require handling large volumes of data and following a clear, logical structure.

    "These repetitive and detail-oriented duties are well within the reach of AI, which can process vast amounts of information with speed and accuracy," it reads, adding that you may want to consider shifting to a role in legal technology, such as legal operations or legal tech consulting, where your legal expertise can be combined with cutting-edge tools.

    "If you have a solid background in law, consider branching out into project management, litigation support, or compliance positions within the growing tech sector, where legal knowledge is constantly in demand," adds LiveCareer.
    #12

    Sign on door stating no phones in the bathroom with a humorous work meme about bathroom rules and management policies.

    Mike Smith Report

    kennethsmith_1 avatar
    Kenneth Smith
    Kenneth Smith
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just note, it is now your job to smell my c**p. Who is in charge exactly?

    #13

    Tweet about the embarrassment of asking for money at work, featured in funny work memes to keep you going.

    Work Life , x.com Report

    Bookkeepers should consider transitioning into roles like financial analyst, auditor, or financial consultant before AI comes for your job. Your ability to interpret complex financial data and provide strategic insights will be highly valued in these roles, say the career experts. "Enhancing your skills in financial modelling, budgeting, or data analysis will set you up for success in the evolving financial landscape," they add.

    But why is this particular position at risk? "Bookkeeping involves repetitive tasks like tracking transactions, managing ledgers, and preparing basic financial reports—all rule-based functions that are increasingly being automated," notes the report. "With AI handling these tasks, businesses can streamline their operations and reduce human error in financial processes."
    #14

    Work sign humor about uniform rules at Domino’s, part of funny work memes to keep you going until another Friday.

    Anon:

    Places that pay bad have the worst rules posted around, I saw one at a supermarket that threatened to take phones off their employees if they were found using them in the restroom.

    Hoai Xuan Report

    #15

    Funny work meme showing an angry micromanager yelling at a stressed employee at a desk with a laptop.

    Rolando Galang Report

    Bad news for those working frontline at fast food outlets and restaurants. "In fast food and restaurant settings, many day-to-day tasks—like taking orders, prepping simple meals, and cleaning—are repetitive and easy to automate," say LiveCareer's experts. "These duties follow predictable patterns, making them ideal for machines and AI to take over."

    Here's what you can do instead: "Consider more creative or managerial roles within the hospitality and food industries, such as culinary innovation, restaurant management, or supply chain management," suggests the report. "You can also look into food service tech roles that involve developing or managing AI systems for restaurants."
    #16

    Humorous work meme comparing a damaged car door to a beach scene, using funny work memes to keep you going.

    Rolando Galang Report

    #17

    Man with a tired expression reflecting on time passing, featured in a funny work meme about the year 2025 and the future.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    The next one is not too surprising—as we're already seeing this happening—but, LiveCareer warns that warehouse workers should start upskilling or looking for a new job.

    "Warehouse jobs often involve tasks like picking products from shelves, packing boxes, labelling, and tracking inventory, all of which follow set routines and physical patterns," reads the report. "These tasks don’t require complex decision-making and can be easily mapped out for machines to perform with precision, speed, and around-the-clock reliability."

    You can consider building skills in logistics coordination, inventory control, or warehouse technology operations. "You could transition into roles like warehouse supervisor, supply chain analyst, or robotics technician," adds the LiveCareer report. "Learning how to work with automation systems, understand logistics software, or manage safety and efficiency standards will make you a valuable part of the next-generation supply chain workforce."
    #18

    Tweet about career growth at work highlighting friendship over skill, featured in funny work memes to keep you motivated.

    Wesley McClure:

    Not about what you know, it’s about who you know.

    Paula Barrick Kohrt:

    I wish there had been one class where this was mentioned. Brown nosing 101.

    Kristi A. Koenigsfeld , x.com Report

    #19

    Humorous work meme showing a sign about being replaceable but needing four people to fill the role at work.

    Dean J. Vlahos:

    Took 3 to replace me and they were still calling me 18 months LATER, to ask ME questions about THEIR systems.

    ThotTales Report

    Lastly, entry-level market research analysts are doing work that can potentially be done by robots. "At the junior level, market research often involves collecting large datasets, spotting trends, and preparing basic reports. These tasks are repetitive, structured, and heavily data-driven, making them perfect for automation," explains the report. "AI tools can easily handle data collection, run statistical analyses, and highlight patterns without needing human input for the basics."

    LiveCareer suggests shifting toward roles that blend analytical thinking with strategic decision-making, such as business analyst, data scientist, or strategy consultant.

    "Focus on building skills in data visualisation, data storytelling, and tools like Power BI, Tableau, or Python for analysis," reads the report. "Learning how to turn raw data into actionable insights will set you apart in a market that values both tech fluency and human judgment."

    #20

    Cute white dog meme showing a funny work moment with a declining performance joke between manager and employee.

    BlackYard Chickenz Report

    #21

    Toddler in striped pajamas yelling at phone in an exaggerated pose, relating to funny work memes about customer service frustration.

    Using rock, paper, scissors for serious decision making Report

    Before you start panicking, the experts note that while AI is making impressive progress in automating many tasks, there are still roles it can't fully take over. These include those that require creativity, emotional intelligence, and complex decision-making.

    "Jobs that involve direct human interaction, such as therapists, healthcare workers, educators, and customer service roles that rely on empathy and understanding, are less likely to be fully automated," reads the report.
    #22

    Vintage illustration of an old-timey doctor with a patient, paired with a funny work meme about medical advice.

    Dustan Bailey Pace Report

    #23

    Tweet from Faten E Ata humorously highlighting everyday work struggles, fitting with funny work memes to keep you going.

    Latoya Comeaux , x.com Report

    The LiveCareer experts add that many leadership positions are also safe. "[Roles] where strategic thinking and emotional intelligence are crucial for guiding teams, fostering innovation, and making ethical decisions, will remain driven by humans," they say.

    They add that while AI can augment these roles, it is unlikely to replace the human qualities that drive them. "These roles show that AI is best used to support people, not replace them, helping humans focus on more important tasks while machines take care of the repetitive, time-consuming ones."
    #24

    Funny work meme on a chalkboard warning unattended children will be given Red Bull and taught how to swear.

    ButtonKing:

    If I ever open a restaurant of my own, this sign will be front and center.

    Dustan Bailey Pace , www.reddit.com Report

    #25

    Two coworkers relaxing on steps shortly after clocking in, illustrating funny work memes about office life humor.

    Sean Gatewood:

    All my coworkers are narcs so…

    Lee Lewis Report

    #26

    Elderly man smiling mischievously while leaning on a pillar, illustrating funny work memes about avoiding productivity.

    Jonathan Albern Report

    #27

    Three coffee cups with sleep-related phrases highlighting funny work memes about sleep and tiredness at work.

    Hoai Xuan Report

    #28

    Two Monopoly men illustrate funny work memes about paying workers less and surprising no one has money to buy products.

    The Daily Telegraph Pole Report

    #29

    Person sitting alone behind multiple roles signs, representing doing all work in a group project, funny work memes concept.

    Charles Kweme Report

    #30

    Sad and happy monkey faces illustrating a funny work meme about retirement and Mondays, humor for work memes.

    Oldtimers Report

    #31

    Tweet text humorously about trust in tattoo artists applying Vaseline, featured among funny work memes to keep you going.

    Jason Michael , x.com Report

    #32

    Green animated character looking annoyed with arms crossed, illustrating a funny work meme about coworkers taking credit.

    Funny Work Memes Report

    #33

    Spider-Man mask pulled aside to reveal a smirking face with caption about underwear watching more studio equipment buys, funny work meme.

    Sean Murray Report

    #34

    Text meme expressing a funny work moment about wanting to quickly win 80 billion from a $2 scratch off ticket.

    KC Lifts Report

    #35

    Funny work meme text about feeling rich but always having a bill due to keep you going until Friday.

    Just Sarcasm Report

    #36

    Man with glasses and beard in a work meme about quitting job with two weeks notice, funny work meme theme.

    Hoai Xuan Report

    #37

    Person asks why so quiet, expecting deep thoughts, while meme shows a cow flying in the sky, funny work meme concept.

    Amalifa Na Report

    #38

    Tabby cat behind bars with a funny crabby sign, a humorous work meme to keep you going until Friday.

    Anna Clothier Report

    #39

    Grocery aisle with fallen soda cans and bottles, humorously depicting a chaotic work situation, funny work memes concept.

    Funny Work Memes Report

    #40

    Funny work meme showing a chef mannequin forcing a smile despite unfunny customer jokes, highlighting work humor and struggles.

    Favor Godwin Report

    #41

    Funny work meme comparing European and American out-of-office messages with humorous cultural differences.

    Natasha Stl Tro Report

    #42

    Funny work meme with sarcastic advice about workplace friendships, focusing on humor to keep you going at work.

    James Thompson Report

    #43

    Funny work meme showing cartoon character with suspicious expression holding clipboard, depicting nosy coworker.

    Romaila Syafitri Report

    #44

    Kermit the Frog humorously skipping work and fishing by a river in a funny work meme.

    Hoai Xuan Report

    #45

    Patrick Star from SpongeBob sitting with a large brain, surrounded by books, illustrating funny work memes about sarcasm at work.

    Funny Work Memes Report

    #46

    Cartoon blue flame smiling behind metal bars with text about working 45 more years, funny work memes concept.

    Tim Burnette Report

    #47

    Funny work meme showing a sinking ship labeled as the manager saying we're all in the same boat at night.

    Daniel Cronk Report

    #48

    Turtle lying on its back with text about struggling to get out of bed, a funny work meme concept.

    Matt Hines Report

    #49

    Cartoon character fishing on a dock with a funny work meme about not having a bad day if you don’t go to work.

    Ralph Jones Report

    #50

    Homer Simpson holding a paper strip that reads call off tomorrow under a poster titled how to be happy funny work meme.

    Tim Burnette Report

    #51

    Funny work meme with an out of office message humorously stating emails will not be read while on vacation.

    Upgraded Points Report

    #52

    Man in a navy coat and hat sitting on a bench looking tired, relatable funny work meme about Sunday evening thoughts.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    #53

    Tired man holding his face in hands with caption about actual footage at work, illustrating funny work memes.

    Anna Clothier Report

    #54

    Pot brownies baked in small flower pots as a funny work meme about coworkers and manager reactions.

    Weed only Report

    Funny work meme with text about teamwork and how it only works if the team does not suck, humor for work memes.

    Michelle Klimpsch Report

    #56

    Cartoon character crying with caption about exhausting week, illustrating funny work memes to keep you going.

    Tim Burnette Report

    Grumpy cat with blue eyes frowning, paired with funny work meme text about pretending to like people in the morning.

    Funny Work Memes Report

    #58

    Man with mustache reacting with a serious face, illustrating a funny work meme about long shifts and family support.

    Jason Michael Report

    #59

    DQ restaurant sign humorously telling Savannah to show up to work, illustrating funny work memes about attendance and motivation.

    Mel B Thisisme Report

    #60

    Funny work meme showing a job application email where the applicant attached a chili beef recipe instead of a CV.

    Michelle Klimpsch Report

    #61

    Collage of women with short layered hairstyles featured in funny work memes about manager stereotypes.

    Jeff Rod Report

    #62

    Work meme showing a humorous exchange between CFO and CEO about investing in employees and retention.

    Ralph Jones Report

    #63

    Funny work meme with Kermit the Frog lying on a bed, expressing frustration with Monday at work.

    Jason Michael Report

    #64

    Funny work meme with black background and white text comparing Monday to an uninvited ex with paperwork and attitude.

    Lisa Marie Report

    #65

    Text meme showing a boss questioning an employee about life after death to catch them lying, featuring funny work humor.

    Michelle Klimpsch Report

    #66

    Funny work meme about a part-time job filling piano humidification systems, feeling like thriving while watering pianos.

    Hoai Xuan Report

    #67

    Gray filing cabinet with humorous labels top secret and bottom secret, a funny work meme to keep you going at the office.

    Hoai Xuan Report

    #68

    Funny work meme showing a child's drawing and a humorous letter about working at Home Depot during a blizzard.

    Hoai Xuan Report

    #69

    Sad Woody from Toy Story reflecting on toxic work culture in a funny work meme about leaving a bad job.

    Tim Burnette Report

    #70

    Red angle grinder chained to a hammer on a wooden floor, a funny work meme showing a creative multi-tool concept.

    Jason Michael Report

    #71

    Raccoon in an orange hoodie biting batteries at a cluttered desk, illustrating tiredness in funny work memes.

    Teamnosleep Juce Report

    #72

    Funny work meme showing a stone statue character humorously illustrating how someone shows up to work completely stoned.

    David Bishop Report

    #73

    Tired woman at work with messy hair resting head on hand, showing Monday morning struggle and funny work meme feeling.

    Funny Work Memes Report

    #74

    Text meme about loving work and money but hating getting up and going into work, highlighting funny work memes.

    OhThats Kera Report

    #75

    Text meme about choosing the right phrase for a professional work email, featured in funny work memes.

    Faresa Grimes Report

    #76

    Funny work meme about a job interview and a humorous reason for getting hired, featuring office gossip and awkward situations.

    Peter Buitenhuis Report

    #77

    Tired SpongeBob meme sitting at a desk, representing funny work memes about struggling to stay motivated at work.

    Funny Work Memes Report

    #78

    Funny work meme text about clocking out, sleeping, and clocking back in after six months into the work year.

    Work Life Report

    #79

    Funny work meme about changing the phrase vacation request to vacation awareness for time off at work.

    Mel B Thisisme Report

    #80

    Elmo meme about work frustration, expressing not getting paid enough to deal with people at work daily.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

    #81

    Man with bandaged head in hospital with doctor examining X-rays, a funny work meme about faking injury to avoid work.

    Phil Barr Report

    #82

    Funny work meme about bills costing the same as a paycheck highlighting the struggle to save money.

    Just Sarcasm Report

    #83

    Modern design confusion with funny work meme showing abstract restroom signs on a wall.

    Hoai Xuan Report

    #84

    Homer Simpson sleeping on a couch with text about getting tired early, a funny work meme about exhaustion.

    Tim Burnette Report

    #85

    Funny work meme showing a surprised bird face with caption about boss picking you up when you don’t have a ride.

    Funny Work Memes Report

    #86

    Funny work meme showing a Chihuahua with a forced smile at a desk, expressing deep rage while needing to act nice.

    Favor Godwin Report

    #87

    Text meme about waking up in panic thinking of being late for work but actually being at work, related to funny work memes.

    Renee Flick Report

    #88

    Elephant in a forest with text about skipping work, illustrating a funny work meme to keep you going until Friday.

    Jason Michael Report

    #89

    SpongeBob smiling and eating popcorn, watching married people at work flirt with coworkers, funny work memes humor.

    Romaila Syafitri Report

    #90

    Student using a giant 3x5 feet notecard cheat sheet during test, a funny work meme about creativity and professor life.

    Hoai Xuan Report

    #91

    Screenshot of a funny work meme joking about calling in sick when you are actually sick to lighten the workday mood.

    Faresa Grimes Report

    #92

    Work meme text about companies only having budget for raises or promotions after finding a better offer elsewhere.

    Kristi A. Koenigsfeld Report

    #93

    Illustration of a man demonstrating boxing moves with text referencing a funny work meme about emails.

    Jonathan Albern Report

    #94

    Homer Simpson grimacing in a funny work meme about saying no to rounding up total for charity at checkout.

    Sean Murray Report

    #95

    Road under construction with orange barrels and a misspelled work sign showing funny work meme humor.

    Jason Michael Report

    #96

    Funny work meme showing a diner scene with a sign about not tipping if food is ordered standing up.

    Hoai Xuan Report

    #97

    Funny work meme text offering to egg a boss's door for 50 dollars as a humorous office joke.

    BoozyBetch Report

    #98

    Text on a white marble background saying don't ask for work advice, just tell you to quit your job, a funny work meme.

    Me & My Sarcasm Report

    #99

    Funny work meme text on a white crumpled paper background about jobs feeling clingy and being seen five days a week.

    Albert Dylan Tapia Report

