“What’s A Word From Your Language That Doesn’t Have An English Equivalent?” (76 Answers)
The world is a wondrous place, filled with breathtaking landscapes, rich cultures, and diverse people. While English serves as the global language that allows us to communicate with each other while traveling or connecting with friends from different nations, wouldn't it be amazing if we could effortlessly switch to the local language of the country we're visiting? Imagine immersing ourselves fully in the experience and expressing our thoughts with words that may not even exist in the English dictionary.
We've compiled examples of distinct words from Merriam Webster's Twitter thread, spanning different languages and often lacking direct English equivalents. These words are paired with their English meanings for clarity. Ranging from cozy and amusing to slightly weird, these words capture many unique situations. So, let's all have a "hygge" (the Danish word for cozy snug time) and start this philological journey together.
While the English language boasts a vocabulary of over 750,000 words, it doesn't always provide the most fitting terms for every concept or emotion. The idea that Eskimos have countless words for snow might not be entirely true – in this instance, their languages actually have about as many snowy synonyms as English. However, it's still clear that a culture's language can be really interesting and revealing. For example, Italians, who enjoy longer meals, have a word for the circle of moisture left by a glass on a table.
Linguists face a big challenge when they need to translate words that don't have an exact match in another language. These are called "untranslatable" words. It's hard to express the exact meaning and feeling of these words in a different language, so translators have to be creative to solve this problem. Let's see why some words are untranslatable and how translators can handle this tricky task.
In cultures with deep histories and traditions, some ideas need special words or pictures that are unique to that culture. This is especially the case for sayings that might lose their real meaning if translated exactly into other languages. In these situations, skilled translators find different ways to explain these ideas without translating the words exactly. They might use words that mean the same thing, or they might compare the idea to things everyone knows to make sure the message gets across just right.
When you learn a new language, you dive into a culture. You're likely to explore a country's history, language, and traditions – things you might never have discovered otherwise. This leads to a deeper appreciation for that place. You'll also understand why certain cultural practices exist and gain insight into the reasons behind them.
See also schneefrei and hitzefrei! The best words for a school-age kid.
When you're learning a language, it's important to talk with people who are native speakers. This helps you understand their culture and get to know them. Even though there might be differences, we're all just people at heart. Apart from our differences, all of us has shared experiences, though many of these experiences are different and birth words that can't be directly translated across languages.
Also "tardeo", going for a drink (or more) in the afternoon rather than in the evening because you want to be home at a respectable hour
I like this. We become, at least partially, because of who our ancestors became. Without their environment, their skills, their culture, they wouldn't have been who they were, and neither would we be.
You likely have cherished books and movies from your upbringing. Well, guess what? People in other countries might not have read those books or watched those movies. They had their own unique childhood experiences.
Also Treppenwitz - a witty retort that disappointingly only comes to you when you're halfway down the stairs and nearly out of the door
Through the untranslatable, we learn to connect, appreciate, and celebrate the shared humanity that unites us across the languages that shape our global community. Keep scrolling to find inspiration to learn a new language or pick up some new words for your daily conversations. For more related content, check out our previous posts here and here.
As a dual French-English native, this one has been bugging me for nearly 50 years!
Second hand cringiness? (I know it’s not a word…)
We have 'flanera' in swe, but guessing it comes from French. And Swedish is not English...🙃
A woman in prison with me would say she foundered herself on a food.
Well, if it doesn't work properly, I'm returning it.
This is a wonderful word! I would often use the word "transcendent" to describe a piece of music that makes me feel this way. I also get it when dancing.
Yiddish has some amazing words - fun ones, words of longing and love.
"den inneren Schweinehund futtern" in German literally means "to feed your inner pig-dog" and it's the same thing!
If only all human would feel this! The world would probably be better!
You hear it in Israel all over the place too. Sorry to put the two countries in the same anecdote! My friend also said in Egypt (where he grew up) and Jordan (where he travelled a lot) too.