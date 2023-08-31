The world is a wondrous place, filled with breathtaking landscapes, rich cultures, and diverse people. While English serves as the global language that allows us to communicate with each other while traveling or connecting with friends from different nations, wouldn't it be amazing if we could effortlessly switch to the local language of the country we're visiting? Imagine immersing ourselves fully in the experience and expressing our thoughts with words that may not even exist in the English dictionary.

We've compiled examples of distinct words from Merriam Webster's Twitter thread, spanning different languages and often lacking direct English equivalents. These words are paired with their English meanings for clarity. Ranging from cozy and amusing to slightly weird, these words capture many unique situations. So, let's all have a "hygge" (the Danish word for cozy snug time) and start this philological journey together.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

AnthonyCTesla Report

23points
POST
View more comments

While the English language boasts a vocabulary of over 750,000 words, it doesn't always provide the most fitting terms for every concept or emotion. The idea that Eskimos have countless words for snow might not be entirely true – in this instance, their languages actually have about as many snowy synonyms as English. However, it's still clear that a culture's language can be really interesting and revealing. For example, Italians, who enjoy longer meals, have a word for the circle of moisture left by a glass on a table.
#2

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

Stefaniya Report

20points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aah how lovely! my favorite word now :)

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

WendellAlbright Report

20points
POST
View more comments

Linguists face a big challenge when they need to translate words that don't have an exact match in another language. These are called "untranslatable" words. It's hard to express the exact meaning and feeling of these words in a different language, so translators have to be creative to solve this problem. Let's see why some words are untranslatable and how translators can handle this tricky task.
#4

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

darkgryphon42 Report

17points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not surprised only Finns have that word :)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

LindaofNote Report

17points
POST
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the word for special "pocket" on the stomach that is reserved for desserts, chocolate or ice cream. I always forget this word.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

se_peterson Report

16points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Cable Spaghetti"

1
1point
reply
View more comments

In cultures with deep histories and traditions, some ideas need special words or pictures that are unique to that culture. This is especially the case for sayings that might lose their real meaning if translated exactly into other languages. In these situations, skilled translators find different ways to explain these ideas without translating the words exactly. They might use words that mean the same thing, or they might compare the idea to things everyone knows to make sure the message gets across just right.
#7

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

ronin_sama Report

16points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh I verschlimmbessern a lot!

4
4points
reply
#8

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

MartinCaldwell Report

15points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

French equivalent: "Tête à claques".

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#9

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

LottiePlot9 Report

13points
POST
View more comments

When you learn a new language, you dive into a culture. You're likely to explore a country's history, language, and traditions – things you might never have discovered otherwise. This leads to a deeper appreciation for that place. You'll also understand why certain cultural practices exist and gain insight into the reasons behind them.
#10

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

Lawakua_ Report

13points
POST
Isabella
Isabella
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, our politicians should learn and never forget this!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

Inalein_19 Report

12points
POST
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

See also schneefrei and hitzefrei! The best words for a school-age kid.

1
1point
reply
#12

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

beritmiriam Report

11points
POST

When you're learning a language, it's important to talk with people who are native speakers. This helps you understand their culture and get to know them. Even though there might be differences, we're all just people at heart. Apart from our differences, all of us has shared experiences, though many of these experiences are different and birth words that can't be directly translated across languages.
#13

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

sofiraus Report

11points
POST
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also "tardeo", going for a drink (or more) in the afternoon rather than in the evening because you want to be home at a respectable hour

0
0points
reply
#14

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

LaakawEesh Report

10points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like this. We become, at least partially, because of who our ancestors became. Without their environment, their skills, their culture, they wouldn't have been who they were, and neither would we be.

1
1point
reply
#15

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

vechelly Report

10points
POST

You likely have cherished books and movies from your upbringing. Well, guess what? People in other countries might not have read those books or watched those movies. They had their own unique childhood experiences.
#16

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

CFlittard1904 Report

10points
POST
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also Treppenwitz - a witty retort that disappointingly only comes to you when you're halfway down the stairs and nearly out of the door

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

ingydeca Report

10points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In what language? I don't have ex-twitter so I was not able to se any, or maby there was non?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

LizHighleyman Report

9points
POST
LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Finland it is called vahingonilo. Mistake+joy.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Through the untranslatable, we learn to connect, appreciate, and celebrate the shared humanity that unites us across the languages that shape our global community. Keep scrolling to find inspiration to learn a new language or pick up some new words for your daily conversations. For more related content, check out our previous posts here and here.
#19

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

jimetoeze Report

9points
POST
#20

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

jcafley Report

9points
POST
Christine Stradiot
Christine Stradiot
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a dual French-English native, this one has been bugging me for nearly 50 years!

0
0points
reply
#21

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

Mrs_Totty Report

9points
POST
There Is No Planet B
There Is No Planet B
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Second hand cringiness? (I know it’s not a word…)

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

LocalFR_Emma Report

9points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have 'flanera' in swe, but guessing it comes from French. And Swedish is not English...🙃

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

stefsull Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#24

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

laurie_winkless Report

8points
POST
Ian Webling
Ian Webling
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those wondering, it is pronounced 'Crack'.

0
0points
reply
#25

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

Joh99Sp Report

8points
POST
FloC
FloC
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

kind of like the German "verschlimmbessern" above :'D

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

nataliereed84 Report

8points
POST
#27

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

UgwunnaEjikem Report

8points
POST
#28

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

CorryLReilly Report

8points
POST
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bidule truc, machin, machintrucchouette...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

skullohmania Report

7points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A woman in prison with me would say she foundered herself on a food.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

Sarakshi Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

Tillsbury1 Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#32

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

JayEtchings Report

7points
POST
#33

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

sububoston Report

7points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Dharma & Greg"?

0
0points
reply
#34

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

GinnyGills Report

7points
POST
142durandal
142durandal
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isnt this the same as nostalgia?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

oscarcontrarius Report

7points
POST
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And "trasnochar", going to bed late 🙃

0
0points
reply
#36

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

MariManoogian Report

7points
POST
#37

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

Davidchap9000 Report

7points
POST
#38

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

sufridasafo Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#39

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

WhyTheEnn Report

7points
POST
#40

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

mustafadagher Report

7points
POST
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a wonderful word! I would often use the word "transcendent" to describe a piece of music that makes me feel this way. I also get it when dancing.

0
0points
reply
#41

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

dailynrod Report

7points
POST
#42

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

paolarebeiz Report

7points
POST
#43

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

SibelOktay Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

robinspielberg Report

6points
POST
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yiddish has some amazing words - fun ones, words of longing and love.

0
0points
reply
#45

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

nicamsterdam Report

6points
POST
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"den inneren Schweinehund futtern" in German literally means "to feed your inner pig-dog" and it's the same thing!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

JeanetteBotha4 Report

6points
POST
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We say this in northern Germany too

0
0points
reply
#47

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

JonahLessit Report

6points
POST
#48

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

MickiMaynard Report

6points
POST
FloC
FloC
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP must be French Canadian because as a French speaker, I never heard that. And French Canadian have such lovely and funny expressions :D

0
0points
reply
#49

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

Jim_the_pirate Report

6points
POST
#50

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

GijsVWinkelhof Report

6points
POST
#51

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

RafaAvial Report

6points
POST
#52

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

sundaram_anant Report

5points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If only all human would feel this! The world would probably be better!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#53

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

LydiaLamCNA Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

Paula_Gambz Report

5points
POST
#55

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

folatianacici Report

5points
POST
#56

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

SaraSoueidan Report

5points
POST
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You hear it in Israel all over the place too. Sorry to put the two countries in the same anecdote! My friend also said in Egypt (where he grew up) and Jordan (where he travelled a lot) too.

0
0points
reply
#57

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

juliastmi Report

5points
POST
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband loves a good cafuné

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#58

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

witchbail Report

5points
POST
#59

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

Fajiolaotan Report

5points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#60

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

oolaurie1 Report

5points
POST
Rob
Rob
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We've nicked that one, very regularly used in British English.

0
0points
reply
#61

Words-From-Other-Languages-No-Direct-English-Translation

ladybenko Report