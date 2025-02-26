Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

28 Wordless Trivia Questions That Will Test Your Visual Thinking
Entertainment

28 Wordless Trivia Questions That Will Test Your Visual Thinking

Gerda K.
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t you think that words are sometimes overrated? Very often in conversations, a person talks a lot, but nothing productive is said. Sometimes body language gives us more clarity and signs than extended discussions about the weather. Just look at a basketball match, where the coaches’ facial expressions and body language say more than thousands of words.

Get ready, because this time we have prepared a second wordless quiz where your main goal is to use your instincts to choose the right answer just from the pictures!

If you want to solve the first round of no-words trivia questions, you can do it here.

Let’s go!🎯

RELATED:
    Binoculars resting on a case at sunset, perfect for wordless trivia questions on visual thinking abilities.

    Image credits: ClickerHappy

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Ic_score

    /

    0

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda