If You Know How To Spot Patterns, These 17 Word Chains Are Your Kind Of Puzzle

We’re changing just one letter at a time, but the whole word transforms. That’s the idea behind this quiz: word chains. You’ll get 17 of them to solve, each made up of four words that are one letter apart.

This is a type-in quiz, so make sure to write your answers like this: pipe ripe ride side (all four words in a row, separated by spaces).

Think you can link them all together? Let’s find out! 🧩

