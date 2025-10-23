“Are You The Word Master?”: Untangle This 26-Word Chain And Claim The Top Spot

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re coming back to you with a new vocabulary challenge! It’s like one you’ve seen before (if you haven’t, check it out here!). Just like last time, we’ll give you a description of a word, and you just have to guess it. Each answer is made from the previous one by changing just one letter. So you’d go from ‘story’ to ‘store’ to ‘stare’ and so on. Ready to fly through all 26 words without breaking a sweat? We’ll see about that.

